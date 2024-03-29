Devolution and growth

There is no evidence that devolving power to regional governments in the Uk foster more economic growth.Indeed there is evidence the opposite is true. SNO Scotland and Labour Wales have grown less than England. The NHS in Scotland and Wales both cost more per head but perform less well than NHS England.
There is no reason why an additional layer of government with more officials would make somewhere more prosperous. Regional governments want to impose more and different regulations than the national government. Both the Welsh and Scottish governments wanted longer and tougher lockdowns for covid to add to the damage lockdown policies did.
The regional governments become campaign platforms for their First Ministers and ruling parties who use their position to criticise and undermine national policies. They lobby for more money and get more spend per head than England. They then prove more public spending does not lead to faster growth or better economic performance.
Many Councils in England use their positions similarly. Politicians like Kahn use their platforms to try to undermine the national government. They pursue their own vendettas against van and car drivers, damaging local businesses and shopping centres. They claim be short of money yet they spend a fortune on wrecking the roads. Many buy up portfolios of commercial property and renewable power generation , risking taxpayers money. Some lurch to bankruptcy as a result.
The Opposition parties who want more of all this will level down any more successful place they win, whilst failing to tackle poverty, lack of successful business and run down urban centres elsewhere.
As good as an argument fir English independence as you will ever read. Once free of the shackles we can start to rebuild.
Mind you, let us remember that this so called Conservative Government fostered upon us Police Commissars and more Regional Mayor’s.
I can’t help thinking regionalisation is more do with trying to answer the west Lothian question than improving local issues and more to do with English MPs putting themselves in the same position as Scot and welsh MPs and absolve themselves of being responsible for their constituents
And even more Mass you-know-what.
Erasing us really.
Yes , we know MPs refuse to say England even when they debate English only issues .England abolished to save the union
We need far less government not even more.
We are still being lied to on the Covid origins (it was almost certainly manmade after gain of function lab experiments), on the huge net harm lockdowns, on the not safe nor effective net harm covid vaccines and on the “settled science” of net zero and climate alarmism. The BBC coverage especially is pure propaganda. The science and scientist has been bought.
An excellent podcast on The Brendan O’Neill Show with Matt Ridley they discuss censorship in science, the folly of lockdown and the misplaced hysteria over climate change.
See also the excellent The Death of Science book Angus Dalgleish et al. Interesting that even before the 7/7/21
Lord Martin Rees had decided and stated that is was better not to know about the origins of the Covid Virus (in a podcast with Paxman). Would he have said this about a plane crash? Why did he say this? Was anyone pushing him and perhaps other scientists and the BBC to say this?
Didn’t Professor Angus Dalgleish manage to get some of the Covid virus under the microscope? He said it was definitely manmade or had certainly been interfered with, as what he saw you’d never see in nature.
Ever more government, more taxes, more regulation, more market rigging (in energy, education, employment, transport, healthcare…) will lead to even less growth as we have seen.
Devolution a Bliar construct to ensure liebour dominance which has gone badly wrong. It has exposed the sheer incompetence of liebour and the SNP.
Scotland is a basket case which was presided over by wee krankie and the anti business, anti farming and anti motorist idiot in the Welsh Senedd.
We the English taxpayers paying for this failed experiment.
Now we have two chances in Westminster flooding the country with potential enemies costing us an rm and a leg.
Be gone I pray before we sink under your incompetence.
Wise up, Mark. They told you it was the EU’s fault. Then they told you it was the judges fault, the civil servants fault, European human rights fault, now they’re telling you it’s the Scots fault and the Welsh’s fault, and the Mayor of London’s fault. No. It is the fault of the Conservative government that’s been running this country for 14 years
Yes we all know this. Why does the British Parliament ensure that the devolved assemblies are still wanted by their electorates? More that 50% turnout in elections (which need to be carefully scrutinised and controlled) would be an indication of this.
When elections to any government or body (the EU for instance) achieves less than 50% turnout, the electorate are refusing to hand over their sovereignty for the duration.
That body must be dissolved or the British must be removed from it. That goes for international Agencies too – the British government must lose the power to sign agreements with the World Health Authority for instance, without achieving support from the electorate (the Sovereigns).
The Royal Prerogative must go!
As I have pointed out George Galloway’s Party or Aspire from Tower Hamlets are far more likely to win first past the post than Reform. This is because the issues they focus on, such as Gaza, benefit a high density populations in those areas.
The consequence of this is that local councils will become run by parties with newly arrived cultures. When you think about the levers of power local councils hold many. Such as transport, housing, food standards. This will lead to the Balkanisation of the UK.
Your judgement is correct, but on achieving power who will invest in these embryonic Gazas. At best they become festering sores and charity black holes.
@Javelin. I see Galloway’s Party is to crowd fund in order to put up candidates to challenge (in particular) Labour at the next election. He could reduce their majority significantly, as people are so fed up with the mainstream Parties.
I posted an article pointing out that the GDP per head had flatlined since 2020 but has increased in the USA.
Non farm payroll figures in the USA have shown that the headline figure of job growth is not what it seems. In fact job figures for those living in the USA in 2020 have remained flat and any turn over of jobs has gone from permanent to part time jobs. The Biden admin has spun this as “more” jobs rather than people taking two bad part time jobs. The other statistic of note is that no new jobs were created for those living in the USA in 2020. All new full time jobs have gone to illegals immigrants who have arrived since 2020.
Add ontop of that the USA is getting $1 trillion into debt every 100 days.
So it turns out the USA has not done well either.
Much of Europe spent a long time uniting into large nations.
The EU ( I believe) has always wanted to reverse that.
No strong nations. No patriotism etc.
Another “divide and conquer” strategy to deliver it more and more power.
Like Scotland, once devolved, countries or regions push for total independence.
Wales, Ireland also in the process of being de-nationalised.
And as for England…well we have been stripped bare and thrown away.
It has been an experiment in local democracy that has not worked. A devisive opportunity for a local ragbag of political snake oil salesmen to inflict their parish mentality on the whole, at great expense. An exercise in damage limitation is required.
There has been no great rush by UK or Overseas investors to these toytown empires. Their only virtue is that they have acted as a bell weather warning on the disaster of socialism, but who realises this in the coming rush to rid ourselves of the current conservatism gone bad.
I wonder if the Mayor of London is very popular with taxi drivers?
Or are they exempt?
Sir John,
I was surprised to learn that there will be a vote in the Scottish Parliament to allow assisted dying.
This, if passed, would allow people in Scotland to kill their terminally ill, something which would still be a serious offence south of the border.
I am surprised that such a matter is a devolved issue, if indeed it is.
It was good to see Sir John being interviewed on the BBC’s flagship “Newsnight” programme last night. The subject was the financial problems of Thames Water, now that their foreign shareholders have refused to re-finance the company unless the customers are subjected to a 40% increase in bills, that dividends are re-started and the company’s fines for the illegal dumping of sewage are substantially reduced.
I was struck how careful the interviewer Victoria Derbyshire was to present both sides of the argument impartially. Sir John defended Thames Water’s investment record and privatisation generally. Another interviewee pointed out that Thames Water was loaded with £14bn of debt by the Australian bank Macquarie after being sold in 1989 with no debts at all – much of which was paid out in dividends. Also that right across the world, water/sewage infrastructure remain nationalised.
I think UK re-nationalisation of the whole water/sewage dumping industry is now inevitable. If the British taxpayer has to take on the huge debts accrued by the private equity companies involved (close to £65bn) since privatisation, clearly the shareholders should not be compensated. They have got their investment back already in the dividends.
Reply I do not see why you prefer nationalisation when the Post Office shows how that works. £1400 m of losses for tacpayers and prison for honest employees
Regional governments and mayors of London were bad ideas to start with. Before all that needless added conflict and waste began, constituency MPs and Local Authorities cooperated and represented their areas properly,.
Vast projects, such as those affecting the whole of London, or spanning an entire nation were adequately managed by national government which ‘has’ the entire country’s interest at heart. However, the current PM and many from his bunch of bozos in the Cabinet are an exception, overdue to be extinguished.
The devolved administrations and khan in London serve the useful purpose of reminding us quite how dreadful and useless leftist government always is. People should take note. From waste to bad services, high crime – especially violent crime – to wokery designed to undermine the U.K. and its traditions, leftist government is always and everywhere a disaster.
People really need to vote Conservative however hopeless they think this government is.