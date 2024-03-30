Nationalisation is a bad idea

There are several strong arguments against the nationalised model for providing commercial services like phones,water,electricity and gas as we used to suffer.
1. These services never had sufficient priority in public spending to access sufficient capital to modernise and expand.
2. As monopolies not facing daily competitive pressure they put up prices too much and tolerated poor service.
3. As monopolies they often made bad decisions about investment that then cursed the whole service. BT for example when under state control spent a lot on rolling out outmoded electro mechanical switching when the US was well advanced with superior electronic. The UK’s supply industry was unable to sell the Uk spec products for export as they were out of date. The electricity industry stuck with new coal power stations , only opting for cleaner cheaper more fuel efficient gas after privatisation.
4. These businesses were overmanned with low productivity. This led to getting rid of staff and charging too much.
5. The losses on nationalised industries exposed to international competition like steel and coal were huge. The railways also ran up huge losses.Taxpayers had to pick up the bills.
When making the case against nationalisation I was able to demonstrate nationalised industries were bad for customers, charging too much, bad for taxpayers, costing too much, and bad for employees, getting rid of so many.
March 30, 2024
Now Westminster suffers from the same nationalised sickness because the individuals owe their seats to the ‘nationalised party machines’ rather than the free market independent selection committees. Productivity has dropped to an all time low with ALL the real work being done by a very few. Yet the spokesmen for the nationalised government, unable to react to consumer (voter) demand and stuck in group-unthink, profess to be straining every sinew. Evidence that the disease is at Stage 4 and incurable.
Government Ministers sound so like Scargill that I feel that I have heard it all before in a parallel universe. I have suggested that they make a new Blackadder with Baldrick as the Boss, for that is the change we have suffered.
A 180 degree handbrake turn is required for the consumer to consider engaging again, else the fate of the Coal industry awaits Democracy itself.
You see this Government accepted the direct and explicit instruction that ‘Britain exit the EU’. That’s what ‘Brexit means Mrs May – BRITAIN EXITS – and it’s the SOLE REASON that many of us, holding our noses, voted for Johnson.
The party has since thumbed its nose at he who pays the piper, and thus the clock is ticking and the shroud awaits – not for our politics for our ‘party’ abandoned those long since, but for the party itself.
March 30, 2024
Excellent Lynne. You missed Cameron who also rigged the referendum, lost and stomped off 8n a tantrum. He is now back because he wants to be part of the EU lock step plan to prevent any divergence. Labour, if elected would continue in exactly the same way. Both halves of the uni party incapable or unwilling to govern but can only implement what they are told. Unelected usurper Sunak was their installed manger of paper clips, unfortunately the public will not have it.
If there was a disncripn the Tory party would be all over Labours front bench with their traitorous behaviour over Brexit, silence says everything.
I note Govt/ establishment got all key leavers from government one way or the other. Donaldson being the latest.
March 30, 2024
LA: Very clever analogy!
Government has indeed been rendered sclerotic by lack of competition, lack of ambition, lack of talent… but I am not sure that *privatising* it would supply the necessary reform that is required!
Junk the lot – and start over.
March 30, 2024
+1
May gave every indication that she understood the instruction and the mandate given by the electorate. LEAVE does indeed mean LEAVE. It doesn’t mean “partly detach ourselves but remain aligned and controlled by the EU in large swathes of policy areas.”
She deliberately set out to betray the 17.4 million who understood perfectly well what LEAVE really meant. Nigel then gave Johnson a free pass so he would get a majority to implement what the people wanted but the Party still didn’t do it.
So, having REFUSED and FAILED to do what the majority voted for, there is no reason whatsoever to vote for the Treacherous Tories again. Did the pro-EU Party Grandees really not understand in May 2019, when the Brexit Party won the last EU elections we participated in and the NaCP got less than 10% of the vote that the Party was drinking in the Last Chance Saloon?
March 30, 2024
“When making the case against nationalisation I was able to demonstrate ..”
There is a difference between theory and the reality of living under privatisation, which we have all now had many years experience of.
Third posting of this without the point by point refutation of the five claims.
Maybe this one will not get deleted?
Reply Your refutation was inaccurate. You ignore the clear need to introduce competition and refuse to see how much worse nationalisation always is. Post Office treatment of staff and huge losses. HS 2 inability to build a rail line anywhere near budget or timetable.
March 30, 2024
In the case of water distribution and waste treatment, Thames Water presents the perfect counter argument to Sir John’s points two and three. It is a private monopoly, poor at serving its customers, poor at proper investment, with increasing prices, with repeated pollution of the waterways, with high level of debt while continuously serving dividends to investors, with practically no efficient monitoring by OfWat and Parliament, and successive CEOs making huge salaries for poor services.
Water distribution and waste treatment is the perfect case to prove Sir John’s wilful blindness to whatever is much more successfully done in other countries.
But that’s what you get from an arrogant politico who will never admit that in the past he might have been wrong.
Reply I think private regukated monopolies are a little better than nationalised monopolies but are a bad idea. I have consistently urged competition which would sort out the water problems.
Nationalising water woukd delay putting in enough 3xtra pipes to take all the sewage. Where do you think the state would get the money from?
March 30, 2024
John there is no real competition with water, just as there is none with electricity or gas.
All products come through a national grid which is made up of a cocktail of resources, all a customer does is to choose who you get to send you a bill, I guess at least with water you know which company is responsible to repair the mains in your area.
March 30, 2024
Well the failure with the Thames Water for example is very poor regulation. They have allowed the company to asset strip, fail to invest and take out huge dividends. Leaving a company that cannot now even now raise capital it seems. Government regulators so often fail, not only can Governments not run things they cannot even regulate them. Regulators usually go rogue often they in-effect get bought by the regulated company. Witness the banks in Gordon Brown’s absurd banking fiasco where the banks had to be bailed out. Now it seems Thames Water will need to be.
March 30, 2024
Generally, I would agree whole heartedly about nationalisation, but a situation exists where it is vital. Í am referring to our ability to produce 1st grade steel, it is vital we retain the ability to manufactory everything we need for the future. The downward drift of our ability to build for our future must be stopped.
Our ability to survive is being degraded, and we are going back to before the industrial revolution we gave the world.
Reply I agree we need to keep steel making. That needs cheaper energy, not nationalisation. Steel is being taxed to destruction by carbon taxes
March 30, 2024
JR, do not be specious. Your govt is destroying/destroyed steel making. Javid allegedly came back from Australia jaunt to save steel when of course the EU plan for environment or state aid was not going to allow it. Be truthful to what your govt has failed to do on each and every occasion. Stop blaming others.
You might recall Thatcher caught the steel unions in the 80’s to keep it going, you current outfit wants to destroy our manufacturing and send jobs east.
Reply I did blame government taxes!
March 30, 2024
@Ray Veysey
“Our ability to survive is being degraded, and we are going back to before the industrial revolution we gave the world.”
Isn’t that the intention of the fourth industrial revolution; to undo the previous Industrial Revolution?
I struggle to understand if ministers agree with the idea, or cannot ‘see’ what’s happening!
March 30, 2024
Steel may need cheaper energy but the owners in Britain are foreign and can produce the required steel elsewhere in the world cheaper. They are not interested in our strategic capability only profit. Some may say they want to actually undermine our capability to produce things.
We are the only country un the G20 unable to make primary steel
All on a Conservative watch.
Disgraceful.
March 30, 2024
Yes your analysis of nationalisation is quite correct, but government who control the playing field are equally culpable. Nobody within government knows sufficient about an industry or market to be able to sensibly advise on anything. Then there is the Treasury, who knowing even less, apply their wet hand to the purse strings. Equally nationalisation is a breeding grounds for very backward thinking trade unionism whose leadership is driven by a desire for political control way beyond the industry.
Privatisation has many pitfalls. Largely because, the quangos set up by government to avoid responsibility, have a totally divorced agenda from customer benefit. Often following legacy EU criteria. I maintain that the structure of our business plan in the field of energy is just such an example, resulting in the grotesque prices we pay for it, 66% more than the very same energy in the USA.
Privatisation’s other god is the shareholder who in effective geographical areas have a monopoly and take precedence over the customer and investment in infrastructure. Anyone suffering the rain of current times would think we had enough for our needs, but only if we had the means of capturing, holding, and distributing it. We do not. Government in its wisdom increases the population via both forms of immigration to such an extent that the under investment in sewage treatment ensures it pollutes our rivers and seas. Just do the maths, having researched how much detritus a human being poduces in a year.
Then of course, praying at the altar of rampant capitalism, most of the shareholders are foreign. Only a UK government would think this acceptable. The French would not tolerate such a strategic failure.
No one system is wholly good or bad, it is all down to the way government controls and manages it. Even a myopic observer would see that UK government of existing colours is genetically incapable of managing anything. Those keen on solutions should read, Reform UK , a contract with the people.
Reply The answer to tgese problems is choice for customers, competitors for producers.
March 30, 2024
Agricola quote correct.
JR, who will invest in any industry when your govt places windfall taxes on them to ensure they are taxed out of existence! Your govt is to blame period.
March 30, 2024
It’s a fallacious argument to compare phones to water. No capitalist on earth is going to defend nationalisation of phones! But lots of capitalists question the privatisation of water. There are lazy and greedy people in the private sector and happy to fleece consumers where they enjoy a monopoly (fleecing consumers, because governments allow them to, is also objectionable – fleecing them when they have no or little choice to use that product because it’s a monopoly)
Tories need to move on about being obsessed about whether to nationalise water or not (that’s ideological capitalism from the 80’s which was fine in the 80’s but not beyond) and instead obsess about how to grow our high tech sector – even more, creating the world’s second Silicon Valley in Cambridge, for example.
Reply Labour has rightly ruled out nationalising water as too expensive for taxpayers.The water industry needs competition. I had to argue endlessly against a nationalised phone system and fight to introduce competition into the privatised monopoly. Many said competition was impossible in such a complex network.
March 30, 2024
So Tories need to obsess about helping the creative entrepreneurs to CREATE the great tech brands of the future – not obsess about helping or protecting the rights of lazy, fat cats enjoying MONOPOLIES and fleecing companies in the private sector.
March 30, 2024
‘ There are lazy and greedy people in the private sector and happy to fleece consumers where they enjoy a monopoly’
Indeed. Isle of Wight ferries is one small example. Unless you have a boat or plane you cannot get off the island without them.
The company that owns them sets out its aims as seeking areas where there is no competition and opportunities to price gouge. They use different words to describe this.
March 30, 2024
Isle of Wight ferries ownership:-
“It targets investments with historically stable and predictable cash flows and significant barriers to entry…”
March 30, 2024
reply to reply ‘the water industry needs competition’.
What form would that take? I’d like to be served by Portsmouth (currently Thames Water) – will they be allowed to put in pipes to me? Will they deliver bottled water to my house? Will they offer a septic tank and remove contents at intervals? Alternative supply is not remotely realistic.
Reply Use current pipes as a common carrier
March 30, 2024
Very well put, and to confirm the disconnected, entitled, sedentary nature of this PCP under head boy Sunak, look no further than the honours list.
March 30, 2024
O/T but in the news. Scott Benton has resigned as MP after The Times carried out an undercover sting operation on him. I reckoned Scott Benton strongly supported Brexit. I was right.
How did I guess?
March 30, 2024
R.Grange
Yes, the defenestration of Brexiteers continues apace. Allegations of awful crimes, never followed up with evidence, court cases and sentences. Only the electorate can stop this with Reform.
March 30, 2024
I give up – how did you guess?
March 30, 2024
Sir John,
In general terms, I agree that privatisation is a good thing and the telecommunications industry is a cheerleader for it.
I honestly believe that, water is a completely different case. It is essential to life and vital to our nation. There is only one network and so competition becomes almost impossible.
We are paying more and more for a progressively worse service.
A group of foreign hedge funds are now attempting to hold us to ransom by saying that they will not invest more money to improve their network, unless bills increase by forty percent. I say call their bluff.
We waste so much water in this country. We don’t need drinking quality water to flush our loo or wash our car with. Why can’t new homes be built with a rainwater collection system and storage tank?
In my opinion, privatisation is a good thing, but not for water. How something is privatised is also important and I think the model the railways had forced on them by government is also daft.
Reply Competition for business water in Scotland shows tge way forward. It addressed the spec of water needed by customers
March 30, 2024
Yes Sir John you did make a case and look where we are some 30 years on.
Am I paying more for my utilities now, in real terms, than I did 30 years ago ?
Should be easy for you to prove this point with a few figures not , with respect, just words.
Your favourite example to prove the point is being able to get a choice of phones after the GPO was privatised.
You sold off all the Utilities at knock down prices, selling the country’s silver for political thinking.
What you say in principle is perfectly correct about providing services. But is it true for the strategic services which support all other business and social activity and in some cases survival?
The senior personal in the old utilities did not earn that much more than the lower ranks as it were.
Look at them now. How’s your drinking water? who owns the utilities now ? where do the profits go ?
Was it all to stop strikes in the Utilities- Mrs T’s war ? Not done a lot of good further down the line. No joke intended.
Reply Privatising and opening telecoms to competition transformed it and brought in huge amounts of investment the state would not have managed. Rlectricity privatisation led to tge dash for gas which cut electricity prices and cut emissions
March 30, 2024
It comes down to the regulator and the watchdogs.
All systems in a right wing systems need to be kept in check by Government. So it’s a myth there is such a thing as a “pure” right wing system.
A good right wing system needs to have much more focus placed on regulators and watchdogs. A good right wing system is needs a good theory of regulators and watchdogs. What do I mean by that ?
Right wing societies are made up of 5 major “self calibrating” sub systems, where small calibrations adjust each of these systems. These sub systems and calibrations are as follows
Markets – money
Information – facts
Justice – judgement
Government – votes
Life – DNA
Now these systems have evolved throughout history. Originally they bootstrapped in the Life subsystem, where small family units gradually evolved into tribes with other simplistic sub systems. These then evolved into feudal sub systems and finally into liberal democracies.
So each of these sub systems is divided into suppliers and consumers. For example politicians and voters, or judges and citizens. It is the job of regulators to manage the suppliers and the job of watchdogs to protect the consumers.
Utility companies are an interesting case. Originally utilities were provided in the Life sub system by people getting water from a communal well or burning wood to get their own fire. Due to the size of the population these organisations have had to become large.
The set up these companies could be provided by a Government or Market subsystem. But what is important in both cases is the function of the regulator and watchdog.
March 30, 2024
So the question is how to Market and Government regulators and watchdogs of utility companies differ?
March 30, 2024
Many people would like to see a referendum on the net zero nonsense. The outcome would ensure the repeal of the absurd climate legislation and with it the removal of the patronising virtue signalling hypocrites and eco loons. Including the people who jet around the world to tell people not to use jets.
March 30, 2024
I don’t know which is better, nationalisation or privatisation…. presumably privatisation, because of more competition; except there isn’t much, if any!
Either way seems to have been a disaster… just look at Thames Water and the NHS.
Trying to change the NHS by stealth to private has practically caused its collapse! Too much bureaucracy and management in that case!
Perhaps the problem is how the nationalisation or privatisation was set up by the government, the blob and the CS? Privatisation must have more than one to be competitive! Thames water has none!! But how can a water supplier have competition?
Perhaps they need to be private, competitive but non profit organisations? Don’t know.
Reply No attempt to privatise NHS. Complete monopoly of healthcare free at point of use
March 30, 2024
It’s a privilege to pay my water bill. To have the most important commodity delivered to my home for all human purposes at a cost of less than £3 a day is a god send. Anyone who complains about that should have their water supply cut off for a week. They’ll soon stop moaning
The free-lunch mantra pumped out by tedious politicians are killing personal responsibility and blinding people to the truth.
March 30, 2024
Nationalised industries did under-perform; they were expensive, inefficient, badly run and unresponsive to customer demands.
Following privatisation, most of them still under-perform. They are expensive, inefficient, badly run and unresponsive to customer demands.
The difference now is that they all have a Quango (Ofwat, Ofcom, Ofgen etc) supposedly overseeing them and looking after the interests of the consumer. Except they don’t. They too are expensive, inefficient, badly run and are NEVER held to account for their failings. They “work closely” with the industry they’re supposedly overseeing and prioritise the so-called needs of the privatised industry over the interests of the public.
As an example, Ofgen recently gave permission for the privatised energy companies to increase the standing charges for electricity and gas … a stealth charge to cover the cost of the useless windmills and the energy companies which went bust because they were companies effectively gambling on the energy futures market and lost.
Increasing the standing charge, which can’t be avoided or reduced by lowering consumption, means that poorer consumers will be clobbered far more than wealthier consumers. But Ofgem, looking out for the interests of the energy companies and the Government NOT consumers, waved it through.
I supported privatisation in the ’80s. But the fact is that, like everything else under the Not-a-Conservative Government, it isn’t working because the Regulators aren’t doing what they were supposed to do.
March 30, 2024
Yes, nationalisation is a bad, a very bad idea. The blog omitted to mention the underlying problems with nationalisation that facilitates most of the problems that the blog did list.
The biggest underlying problem is that as nobody personally owns nationalised industries in general nobody directly involved, no manager or owner benefits substantially if the activity is well enough run to make a good profit or personally loses if it is badly enough run to make a loss. So as there is little or generally no personal incentive nationalised industries are badly run and more difficult decisions that could be unpopular with the workforce are usually avoided.
The second underlying problem is that while there is at least some financial discipline in the private sector as private sector businesses cannot survive without at least the good and credible prospect of eventual profitability, nationalised industries can forever make big losses and still survive, most especially because at nationalisation they become monopolies and therefore too indispensable (unlike most private enterprises) to the country to go out of business and accordingly just pass on their losses and excessive costs, however big to the general public as their customers or taxpayers.
On all this logic (mine and John Redwood’s), not only is nationalisation a bad idea but denationalisation of publicly run activities or even operational privatisation (in activities such as basic education and health which are almost necessarily publicly funded) is wherever feasible a good idea!
March 30, 2024
Competition in the water industry is impossible because it would require a complete new water/sewage system with new pipes, treatment works, reservoirs etc costing £billions
There were benefits to the nation of the privatised industries; most key nationalised industries were natural monopolies. Many of them were highly profitable and contributed to the exchequer. Jobs in the nationalised industries contributed to the full employment we had back then – one in ten British workers were in a nationalised industry. After nationalisation output increased in several industries, for example coal and steel. Centralised control of energy (the old CEGB) built new nuclear power stations – the highly successfull British designed Magnox and AGR systems – some of which are still in operation today.
Labour’s 1947/1948 nationalisation program cost a mere £2700 million in compensation to the previous industries’ owners. That looks like an absolute bargain today!
Now, forty years on from privatisation, the disadvantages and the advantages can be seen more clearly. The worst mistake was to sell them off to Sid on the cheap. Thatcher was desperate to make privatisation a success.
Reply We needmore sewage handling capacity which requires more investment. The state does not have tge money. You can use the existing water pipes as a common carrier but above all you need extra new systems like the Thanes tidewat
March 30, 2024
“These services never had sufficient priority in public spending to access sufficient capital to modernise and expand.”
Look at the NHS and despair. All the money thrown at it, and it still can’t function anything near as well as most continental health services.
March 30, 2024
Widely agreed.