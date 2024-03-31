Good Friday

March 31, 2024 3 Comments

I joined the Christians at the Catholic Church on Good Friday for hot cross buns and conversation. We followed the Cross to the Marketplace and Peach Place, where music and acting brought the story of the crucifixion to Wokingham. We then went to a short service at All Saints.

I would like to thank all who organised and took part in these events. The play was well acted with moving speeches.

  1. Lynn Atkinson
    March 31, 2024

    Blessed Easter to you Sir John, and all who have the wit to read your blog.

  2. Bloke
    March 31, 2024

    The goodness of our nation’s traditions needs preserving. Christianity is at the heart of so many who help others to help themselves for the enjoyment of all.

  3. George Sheard
    March 31, 2024

    Hi sir John
    Happy Easter to you
    Our churches are closing on a monthly basis our standards are disappearing
    There is little belief in our country.
    But ther are some religions where houses of worship are being built all over the country
    That are family oriented

