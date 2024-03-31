I joined the Christians at the Catholic Church on Good Friday for hot cross buns and conversation. We followed the Cross to the Marketplace and Peach Place, where music and acting brought the story of the crucifixion to Wokingham. We then went to a short service at All Saints.
I would like to thank all who organised and took part in these events. The play was well acted with moving speeches.
3 Comments
March 31, 2024
Blessed Easter to you Sir John, and all who have the wit to read your blog.
March 31, 2024
The goodness of our nation’s traditions needs preserving. Christianity is at the heart of so many who help others to help themselves for the enjoyment of all.
March 31, 2024
Hi sir John
Happy Easter to you
Our churches are closing on a monthly basis our standards are disappearing
There is little belief in our country.
But ther are some religions where houses of worship are being built all over the country
That are family oriented