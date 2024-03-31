Thames Water. Paying for bigger sewers

The nationalised water industry had a bad record, putting sewage into rivers and the sea. It spent too little on expanding pipe capacity and on replacing old and damaged pipes, as the costs fell on taxpayers. Water lost out in many a public spending battle under Labour, Conservative and Coalition governments pre 1989. The UK had sewage strewn beaches in the last century as well as dirty rivers.
Privatisation freed the industry to raise new capital, shares and debt. The Regulator limited the amount the companies could spend on new investment and imposed price controls on what they could charge.Progress remained fairly slow in renewing and expanding the system, though more was spent than under nationalisation. Substantial sums were freed through the sale of new shares and extra long term loans. The rapid escalation in inward migration under Labour from 1997, and the further large increase this Parliament added to the need for more capacity.
Thames Water is 51% owned by the Ontario Municipal Pension Fund and the UK Universities Pension Fund. Other minority shareholders make up the mix.
The Company has undertaken substantial investment in recent years, stepping it up to £1.77bn in 2022-23 alone. It has not paid any share dividends to its external shareholder owners since 2017, ploughing back as much money into investment as possible. It has also taken out large borrowings to finance new pipes. Debt now adds up to £14 bn.
Thames provided a breakdown of how it spends each pound of receipts in 2022. 46 p is spent on new infrastructure. 19 p is spent on operational costs and 15 p on employees.7 p is spent on energy, 5 p is paid in tax and 8 p is paid to lenders as interest on the debts.
Labour has said it does not recommend nationalising it. The government have no plans to nationalise it. It would be difficult to increase investment spend as people want were it nationalised given the extra strain that would impose on state budgets.Whether nationalised or privatised the decision is the same. Should Thames be allowed to put up its prices more to speed up and increase its investment or not? I will look at the available options for Thames in a future blog.
The average Thames Water bill is around £450 per year. That’s around £8.5 per week for the delivery of life’s most important resource, water and sewage. Putting that up to £10 per week or even slightly higher is hardly punitive though as ever you’re going to have moaning arses but then that’s Britain today.
If you didn’t keep expanding the population by a million a year the bigger sewer pipes might not be necessary.
The average annual net immigration number during the Labour Government years was 247,000. Under Conservative Governments to 2016 this continued. Since then it has rocketed towards and exceeded 700,000.
Got it in one, however it is not only pipe work, the processing infrastructure is neglected and cannot cope with increased demand.
We need Ofwat to get out of bed with the operators and drive home fines when they overflow due to lack of capacity.
You can’t mean moaning unnecessarily surely?
More greencr*p for us to pay for.
If this is the sewer I have read about…they’ve put touchy-feely recreation sites near the “stinkholes”.
Yuk!
Can raw sewage do more harm than lockdowns and you-know-what?
JR,
UK Taxpayer picks up the bill each time for a greedy few fools failures. We saw it with banking.
Your party imported 3.5 million welfare claimants over two years creating a lot of demand for water and waste. How about the carbon footprint nonsense to build for these people, houses, hospitals, schools, transport etc. a lot of cement and concrete required. Concrete warms the surface instead of fields and trees which are good for the planet!
Yes, and London Council Taxes are cheaper too. Not like that here in the sticks. My water bill is likely to be £80 per month from April.
Your first paragraph basically highlights incompetent government and surely HMG would be able to sell of surplus property and borrow money just as a private company would. This incompetence has propagated into incompetent regulation of a monopoly.
What was the role of Kemble Water in all this, in particular building up the enormous debt? Why did the regulators allow this financial engineering?
Lastly, as a customer I see no difference between Thames Water and a nationalised organisation – my bill was unilaterally increased by 10% to fund London’s super sewer, which I do not make use of. But I have zero choice, there are no alternatives.
But the government is clearly happy with the 5% of taxes and no responsibility at all … except as a citizen and taxpayer I do hold HMG responsible since they have engineered this foul up.
Reply If you ever go to London you will benefit from the super sewer.
There is nothing to say about the calamity of our country’s rivers being filled with sewage except that it has happened on the Conservatives’ watch. They are 100% responsible.
Reply It is unacceptable and has been going on under Labour as well as Conservative governments. I5 takes time and money to fix.
There was a time a while ago – 1980s? – when there was a great hullabaloo that the Thames was now so clean that Salmon were found upstream somewhere – might have been Oxfordshire. I don’t care whether it was polluted when nationalised and cleaned when privatised or vice versa- you’re the government – sort it out.
Reply to reply: It takes time and money to fix! If you got a problem you do not add to it, try stopping your party’s mass immigration policy we might even feel your party/govt has at least got a little bit of a clue.
We had 9% year on year increases when privatisation first came about. The excuse was to update old sewer infrastructure and now you are claiming time and money to fix it. Your reply makes you sound as incompetent as the fools in charge of this mess.
I go to London less than once a year. All I seem to have gotton for the extra money extracted from me is more leaks.
However, by your metric I should have been contributing more directly to the upkeep of sewers the world over, particularly Europe, the US and Canada as in the last 40 years I have spent 100s of times longer there than in London.
I give Thames Water credit for being open about what they spend income on. I would be concerned about the level of debt they carry and sympathetic to reducing it with a modest increase in bills.
It is governments of all shades that saddled them with a low quality infrastructure and then exacerbated it by deliberately expanding the customer base through legal and illegal immigrstion.
The dilema is that if government take responsibility for their actions or lack of them it is really taxpayers who pay. Better any extra company income comes via bills because they have responsibility for spending it and what they spend is visible. The company are more likely to get bang for their buck. Government can’t achieve mouse fart for mega bucks.
They admit to 8% of income servicing debts. Charities like Water Aid admit spending 24% of income (donations) on seeking more funding. Are both of these ethical? Or, to be praised?
Is this the “store for treatment” Super Sewer?
Sounds ominous to me!
What harm can sewage do?
More harm than the inevitable accident likely in the case of saving it all up?
I have never heard of this approach before…hope it’s better than windmills!
It used to be used on the fields in South London.
Very good for rhubarb!
Thames barged out to the Essex farmlands.
Brighton has a storage sewer located under the beach. It was built about 25 years ago when the original Victorian sewage system could no longer cope with the expanded population. I’m not aware that there have been any problems with it. The Brighton Sewer Tour is very interesting and far less smelly than you would think – if you like an unusual day out 🙂
Sounds like a really jolly outing 🤗
Eat your heart out Dr Russell!
I see that the Brighton SS was built in the 90s. Can we still do engineering to that standard?
The facts remain however…too many ( and increasing rapidly) bums on seats and years of no investment have not helped one bit.
Let it all get out of hand and then dig a big hole…and seal it up!!
I believe that the SS in London will not be ready until 2025?
A lot betwixt etc?
How about the Lower Thames Crossing?
Not making much progress. Not a bucketful so far apparently.
Mind you, maybe a concreted hole isn’t such a challenge.
Not too complex.
Unlike the smart meters that are going doolally.
HORIZON.
Nothing works any more.
Give me a Morris Minor and bring back Boris.
All these sewer improvements were meant to stop dumping in rivers, Tory party resoundingly failed in every regard privatisation fed a few cats and left the taxpayer with a huge bill. Sounds like banking scandal, MP expense scandal, wrecked economy scandal, billions wasted in overseas aid scandal, billions wasted on Ukraine scandal, billions wasted on net stupid scandal etc etc.
Under socialist Tory rule. Free markets and mass production led to increased living standards and reduced cost of goods and produce. Socialist EU one nation Tory party want Net stupid to impoverish people, stop manufacturing move jobs east and but same goods from China and India while giving them overseas aid and allow mass immigration from both!
But, John you are in Government ?!
I had a conversation last week with an astute friend who predicted the Conservatives would only win 50-60 seats. He reckoned as people came up to the election they would realise every single major Conservative policy was the opposite of what surveys showed people wanted. Which is true.
He said. “It’s not they can’t be trusted on a couple of policies. It’s that they have done the opposite of what people want. Not just what Conservatives voters want, but Labour voters as well. Nobody wants a single one of their policies. I think when people start thinking about what the Conservatives are and what they stand for then nobody will vote for them. “
Reply I am in Parliament but not in government. Mr Sunak did not offer me a Ministerial job
Even John Major in 1987 managed 165 seats after his ERM fiasco (and failure to even say sorry for his gross incompetence). Plus he was against a competent politician Tony Blair (though his was an appalling disaster for the country) and not the useless Starmer.
Major had the advantage that, thanks to the collapse of his ERM lunacy, the economy was finally recovering fairly well. Unlike Suank’s economy which is still being strangled by net zero, vastly high tax levels, open door low skilled immigration, piss poor public services, endless red tape, rip off energy costs…
March 31, 2024
Your friend may not be right?
And folk might wake up to the certain horrors of a Labour Government.
Many of us feel we wake up to the horrors of this Tory Government!
Is right.
85 seat majority given to get Brexit done to thwart rogue parliament who were deliberately conspiring acting against the public mandate to leave the EU.
Unelected Sunak imposed on the nation to thwart divergence and to force EU lock step to betray the nation as a vassal state until public will accept outer tier EU or rejoin. All the nonsense about Ukraine and yet happy to sell out and give away N.Ireland and Gibraltar.
MPs did not learn from expense scandal, rogue parliament after we voted leave. Labour and Tory party need to be obliterated. It will take longer for Labour but that will happen as well once people associate them with betrayal as well.
If you are in Parliament, can I suggest you find a proof reader to help you with your communications.
Too many grammatical mistakes, must do better Jav, if you are to get your points across.
I agree with your general view though . All of the policies being progressed by Sunak and past Tory PMs including Boris are against what the voters want and expect from their elected political class.
Given ministers often only stay in post for a year or two, difficult to blame anyone. Since 2010 you’ve had 5 PMs, 3 in the last 5 years. Can’t blame any of them, then. The only people who we can blame, and who should TAKE the blame, are Tory MPs. If you don’t like the direction of travel, you can force change. And if you find yourself a lone voice, surely you should resign and be independent.
Reply to reply. But you play for that team! You might be permanently on the subs bench, but that still puts you in that team, not another team which is taking on your team’s ideas and competing to win with them! I think competition from outside the tent rather than within it is underrated and somewhat more useful.
Thames Water’s web site shows who owns the water supply in the area where I live: about 71% of the shares are owned by foreign sovereign and pension funds. It’s another example of foreign takeover of this country’s essential assets. No surprise that last year it was the water company with the worst record for the level and handling of complaints from customers. Customer satisfaction is evidently of little interest to foreign investors, as long as they make their money. I also see from the Independent that Thames Water has paid nearly £100m in dividends to other parts of its ownership consortium, even if not to external investors since 2017. Customers’ money is still going to anything but investing in infrastructure, it would appear.
March 31, 2024
Nationalisation isn’t the answer, this is just the wrong ownership model. Imagine if instead of the shares being owned by foreign sovereign and pension funds it was owned by customers of Thames Water. If the company needed to raise funds for investment, it could get the customers to invest perhaps with preferential shares. Other than that, run the business with a degree of surplus to pay for the occasional larger works, so give up this policy of loading the business with debts.
Sounds reasonable. At the moment the customer funds investment via high bills and with no ownership of the company or any chance of dividends, just higher and higher bills. This article says that investment was not done in the nationalised past because the cost would fall on tax payers. Well, any investment the companies make falls on the bill payers (the tax payers) so what’s the difference? There is no free lunch as is suggested by privatisation, just payouts to mostly foreign entities and the managers. I don’t care whether it’s said that Thames paid no dividends since 2017, that’s just sophistry, they paid out big dividends, but it was declared as something else.
They also took out tons between 1989 and 2017. The water companies in general have paid out 72 billion since pivatisation, mostly paid for by loading up debt. Just think what 72 billion would have paid for in new pipes. As it is we have neither the pipes, nor the money and we have rivers full of excrement. Nice one governments.
Agreed although finding £14bn amongst customers to pay off this debt before capital for investment might be tricky. The root cause is allowing companies to build up such debt which is unserviceable alongside investment. A regulator should have blown the whistle, else the government blown it on the regulator. The buck stops there.
A dire failure of government & regulation. Meanwhile Tories to hold fewer than 100 seats to Labour’s 468, says poll – in the Sunday Times today.
This against an appalling opposition from Labour and Starmer with the same duff socialist, net zero, sick policies as Sunak’s fake Tories. So Sunak comes out with his surely corrupt extra Easter honours list so as to make them even less popular.
A stuffed teddy bear with a T shirt saying:- Ditch Net Zero, Cut Taxes, Stop Immigration would surely do far better tha dire failed Suank?
It’s odd how zealots believe in their own position so passionately. When will you realise that most people have bought into net zero. I voiced my doubts in a public forum recently, I thought I was going to get lynched. I take your point that if people understood the science and the cost, they would be against it. But they don’t, and aren’t.
As an aside there is a real emergency building relentlessly and that is the degradation of our soil. I note where I live in West Dorset that there are endless miles of fields which only grow grass and maize – for cattle feed. They get two crops of grass for silage and one (sometimes two) crops of maize. The fields are ploughed by huge tractors turning the soil over in huge clods. If to examine the soil, we’ll, it’s not topsoil by any stretch of the imagination. Healthy soil needs its own micro biome that enables plants to take up the various elements we need in our diets. Ploughing over and over again, with just an occasional ‘muck spread’ is depleting the soil. Tripling the global population in the last 75 years and the continual industrialisation of farming is killing the soil. I’ve read we only have 40 to 60 harvests left – and then we face global famine. This, it strikes me, is a real emergency, as opposed to the ‘climate emergency’. But the solution means the virtual abandonment of meat eating and using the land to grow plants whose fruit and seeds we can eat without ripping them up, ploughing the land and destroying the soil.
March 31, 2024
I agree that private companies do a better job than Government led companies. Share value not only comes from dividends but also assets and the potential for future dividends and the sale of assets.
I’m guessing that the water companies shareholders are betting on them being renationalised.
Indeed, they perhaps take the view that it is best extract everything of value and load the company up with debt. This before Labour get in and steal or nationalise it all it all off them. Not totally unreasonable.
Quite easy to cut water use and bills to circa 10% of what many people use. Flush loos far less often or use grey second hand water to flush. Have very quick showers once a week – needed or not. Do not water the garden other than from collected rain water & do not leave taps running. No need to wash the cars between rainfalls really so long as you can see through the windows!
But then a competent government would protect against this by disallowing pre-owned state assets to be loaded up.
Thames failure was it failed to charge more for the water it distributes.
I hope you comment on the alleged failure of Ofwat to recognise the dangers of previous owners ‘stripping’ it via large dividends and loading it up to egregious gearing levels.
This has been a financial disaster waiting to happen for many years. Yes the infrastructure was disgracefully under invested in for decades and yes privatisation has vastly improved supply.
However this is an example of everything wrong when regulation fails to curb the excesses of private capital.
Not a good example if you propose to use it in your drive against public ownership. Nat West was/is bailed out to get it ready for re privatisation. You are wasting £10/15 billion through Universal Credit fraud.
So taking a position to ease the pain for Thames Water customers is well within your financial compass. Yet again politics and regulatory failure dumps on the general public.
+1
Indeed. A golden share to prevent this debt gearing would have been the answer. But the chaps needed rewarding for good share performance of course. Shared ownership model is clearly only for the plebs in their houses.
Yet again.
What is at the root of needing Super Sewers?
Too many bottoms I’d say!
Full marks for resisting the obvious too many arrs(Sic) holes….. many of them ruining our essential utilities.
Next up for state aid will be electrical generating activities…ooh sorry just remembered we have been doing that for years £1billion to DRAX last year and every year going forward.
the biggest problem is all the items which should not be put in the ‘pan’ at all!
The problem is Thames Water’s debt of £14bn. The interest payments are crippling the company and it is the same for the other water/sewage firms. Total debt was estimated by several sources last week as £65bn across the industry – which is now proving unsustainable at current interest rates
As far as I can gather very little of this debt was invested in new pipes, treatment works or reservoirs. It does seem that in Thames Water’s case, Macquarie Bank took much of this in dividends and humungous bonus payments for top management before they sold out in 2017. Under Macquarie’s control, the total returns made by the bank and its investors averaged between 15.5% and 19% a year (source BBC Business 5 Sept 2017)
Michael Howard was warned in 1989 that this would happen if he allowed private equity firms to buy the water utility monopolies. He was interviewed on BBC R4 last year, when he blamed the customers for wanting cheap water and demanded that bills were raised by “up to” 50% each year for 7 years to pay for the upgrades and resumption of dividends.
Reply Thames invested £1770 m last year and has invested more than £14 bn
R to R: But as you say much if this from ongoing income rather than from the debt. Please look at this from a balanced viewpoint.
There are two other issues involved in the sewage crisis that receive litte consideration. Firstly, the failure of OFWAT to prevent sewage spills calls into question the whole regulatory framework. And the second is Govey’s disastrous decision to allow the sewage firms to report their own spills – after he cut thousands of Environment Agency inspector jobs during Cameron and Osbourne’s austerity program
The government’s environment watchdogs were the early targets of austerity cuts and sadly we’re still seeing the fallout today through loss of expertise, skills and funding. And of course, the water companies took full advantage of Govey’s decision to allow them to monitor themselves.
Reply We know more about more spills because this govt has greatly expanded monitoring!
I think you mean – the media has woken up to the travesty of water companies’ behaviour?
When free loaders unload it was always going to overwhelm the capacity and break the company.
There is a simple lesson to be learned there.
The government will no doubt bail out the company and save the universities from their deserved loss for bad investment decisions.
The bigger question that needs answering is why did the auditors allow the company to run up a £14 billion debt?
The oversight annual reviews give, are clearly pointless if this scale of financial failure is accepted.
Water is essential. We have no choice in who supplies it. Isn’t at least part of the problem that in London, Thames Water has the monopoly, and in other areas their local companies likewise have a monopoly?
Thames Water said that it has not paid dividends to external shareholders for the past five years. However, in 30 yrs. it has transformed from a debt-free public utility into a privately owned investment vehicle carrying the highest debt in the industry.
Its executives and the shareholders and private equity companies have presided over decades of under-investment and aggressive cost-cutting whilst making huge dividend payments.
Its accounts between 1990 and 2022 reveal how privatisation – which was intended to lead to a new era of investment, improved water quality and low bills – turned water into a cash cow for investment firms and private equity companies, none more so than the Australian infrastructure asset management firm Macquarie.
Over 11 years of control, Macquarie and its co-investors paid out £2.8bn to shareholders, which is two-fifths of the total £7bn in dividends that Thames Water has paid between 1990 and 2022.
When Macquarie sold its stake in 2017, debts had tripled from £3.2bn to £10.5bn as it borrowed against its assets to increase dividend payments to shareholders.
This weight of debt is at one of the highest levels in the industry, with more than half of this debt inflation-linked, leaving Thames facing hikes on its debt repayment, even as it is being told to invest billions more fixing the crumbling infrastructure
When privatized the balance of making investment vs paying dividends favors shareholders not the utility consumer – that’s what happens when you mix Politicians (their manifesto), Company Directors (share options), Bankers (bonuses), Investors (RoI) and the Public (ignorance) – capitalism at its worst.
And it rolls on – consumers and tax payers once again footing the remediation bill !!!!
Thames Water’s shareholders are refusing to give the struggling water giant extra cash unless bills rise.
The first tranche (£500m) of the £3.75bn investment was due at the end of March, but has now been withheld saying its turnaround plan is “uninvestible”.
The owners’ initial business plan asked for a 40% rise in bills over the next five years but the shareholders now want the regulator Ofwat to agree to see even higher bill rises as a condition of injecting more money.
Thames Water said the funding plan drawn up last July was subject to various conditions being met including improvements for customers and the environment over the next three years.
However, sources close to Ofwat have said they are going to “stick to their guns” and won’t be forced into raising customer bills to address the shareholders debt problems.
The regulator insists that even without the additional capital, the Thames Water operating company will not need to be nationalised immediately as it is still generating enough money to keep it going day-to-day for up to 18 months.
The government has previously said it is ready to take over Thames Water in the event that it collapses. – how much will that cost the tax payer?
The company will need another £2.5bn of investment in the coming years but that is contingent in part on the regulator, Ofwat, agreeing to household bills increasing by 40% on top of inflation by 2030. This is tantamount to Thames holding the regulator to ransom – suggesting that if Ofwat did not agree to the rise, it would essentially trigger a quasi-nationalisation that would cost the taxpayer billions.
I read that Oxford University put their loss of the Boat Race down to having to row in turdgid waters.
When sailing in UK waters I had a pair of electro platers arm length gloves for anchor lifting. The waters off Blackpool and the Ribble Estuary were a particularly insanitary anchorage.
What with ULEZ, no traffic zones, cost of housing, daily street knifings, and the Thames overflow sewer, London must be a very unpleasant, expensive and threatening place to live. One virtue of its sewage system is that from it you can measure the level of drug dependency in the capital. Perhaps with Khan it has exceeded its sell by date, whatever the quality of its water.
Clean water is one of the most fundamental needs of life. Leaving it in the hands of a bunch of reckless wasters in government with buckets elsewhere created the current mess.
Only the consumer can pay the cost. Better operators would have been efficient in keeping the system properly maintained.
Adding millions more users and takers from overseas every year strains the system even further to breaking points. Stop the floods of increasing waste, and upgrade the creaking water works at source.
I think the point is that it’s had both the time and the money to fix it. Rather like border control which is a concomitant situation. People have joined all these dots finally and realised that 14 years is enough time to have sorted out at least some of these things.
As you pursue your policy of high immigration, you presumably create forecasts for the water, gas and electricity providers so they can invest in upgrades? Given that, say, you allow half a million extra people each year and the second they arrive they produce bodily waste and consume water, gas and electricity – you, one assumes, let the utility companies know what to expect and tell them how much money they need to raise to build the necessary increased infrastructure – well in advance of people arriving?
Or, do you just let loads of people in – in a desperate attempt to get ‘growth’ – and just hope that water, gas, sewage, electricity, telecoms (etc. e.g. roads, housing and railways) will just magically be taken care of by the market.
As an aside – do you have in mind a maximum population for this small island which imports half its food and has a massive balance of payments deficit. We keep getting told we have unfilled jobs. When will they be filled? Do you have a cut off number? It seems to be one of those situations where, no matter how many millions you bring in, you never get the jobs filled. Is there a leak somewhere?
How I yearn for the General Election.
Reply I have been continuously making these points about the need for a big reduction in legal migration. The government says it will do so. Labour has not.
Privatised or nationalised the same people are going to pay for whatever Thames Water do – the public – so the following claim is pretty meaningless:
“It spent too little on expanding pipe capacity and on replacing old and damaged pipes, as the costs fell on taxpayers.”
If the costs don’t fall on taxpayers then they fall on Thames Water customers (who are also tax payers).
No matter how one looks at the performance of Thames Water its record is a bad one . Parts of Oxford for example have suffered poor sewage control for years and there is little evidence that effective measures to control this have been made . In my village in South Oxfordshire simple changes that could have been applied to re-direct water from a cattle feed to a nearby household took years for it to occur . The problem – as always , is in management control and direction and increase in population and housing development .
An article appeared in the Telegraph:
“The owners of Thames Water have refused to provide a £500m cash injection to prevent its collapse as they renew demands for household bills to increase by 40pc…”
Sir Jacob Rees Mogg posted on his Twitter/X account:
“Thames Water ought to be allowed to go bankrupt. It would continue to be run by an administrator, the shareholders would lose their equity but they took too much cash out so deserve no sympathy and the bond holders would face a partial loss. This is capitalism, it won’t affect the water supply.”
The answer might be somewhere in the middle ?
Payment is a problem. Imagine a country where almost ALL the government’s income came from tax on water it supplied at source.
Every user and business would pay according to use automatically, whatever their consumption involved.
Nuisances like food manufacturers pumping water into ham to raise its weight would be discouraged, as would people leaving their tap running needlessly while brushing teeth.
Those who waste would automatically pay the highest price for their own carelessness. Perhaps neglected leaking pipes should be a criminal offence too.
All water companies, not just Thames Water, must be under tremendous financial and infrastructure strain as a result of our Parliament’s twin major policies of high mass immigration and the economy destroying Net Zero and as a consequence we must pay the price.
But then, what can be more important than saving the planet, for as PM Johnson said at the UN 22/09/2021 “We were the first to send the great puffs of acrid smoke to the heavens on a scale to derange the natural order”?
To me the flaw is still their management do not have the focus of competition, that is what makes everything else work. There maybe a regulator but who are the accountable and responsible too? Who takes responsibility for the regulators actions?
349 Christians crossing the channel yesterday in 7 small boats ….SirJ even your seat isn’t safe, under this leadership
The Thames Water situation is no different to a lot of things we are hit with at the moment. There is a combination of those that are given a task for which the Taxpayer funds, yet are neither held responsible or accountable. Then there is a general lack of transparency and accountability from those that get to develop their own sense of well-being, esteem and empires. So called Regulators have become personal thief-doms by those that fail elsewhere. We now have secrete Courts taking place behind closed doors that can fine and punish but can’t be challenged. None of which causes a free open society.
Blair & Brown may have kicked started this trend of destruction of Society but there has never been a sound reason for a Conservative Government to pick up the ‘baton’ and pull-down society to the lowest of the low. Honesty and integrity starts at the top. The list is long but it all starts with the same thing’s responsibility and accountability – 5-year terms for politicians the No 1 joke on us all, an unaccountable House of Lords No 2 joke on us all, the unaccountable Quangos. Laws & Regulations from Foreign places that our own legislators have no democratic control over as such making our democracy subordinate to others, the unaccountable, on and on the problems, we face are as a result of our elected MP’s all refusing their job. Although recent accounts from Parliament identifies that it is this Government withholding the details that would allow the HoC to hold them fully to account.
In essence this actual Conservative Government is fostering all the problems faced in all the facilities below the top tier, to many ‘minnie-me’ leaders mirroring what is demonstrated at the top. Yet the Conservative Government that was a UK Government could reverse this decent overnight but they refuse. So you get to question their honesty and integrity and whom do they think they serve?