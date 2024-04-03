Two modern arguments against nationalisation

The two best arguments against nationalisation today are the Post Office and the nationalised rail companies Network Rail and HS 2.
Both of these have lost taxpayers a fortune. Both have failed to deliver good service and to achieve the aims set for them by governments.
The Post Office under Labour and Lib Dem Ministers bungled putting in an expensive new computer system. It then blamed its sub postmasters demanding money from them they did not owe and putting many into court and prison. Under Conservative Ministers since 2015 the Post Office has delayed and diluted efforts to correct the record and compensate those falsely accused.
In recent years the Post Office has racked up losses of £1400 million plunging the balance sheet into the red . The Post Office is only allowed to trade by its auditors with a Treasury guarantee to pay all the continuing losses. Without a taxpayer guarantee the PO is now bankrupt.
HS2 Ltd has presided over a massive escalation of costs to build a railway line, and allowed long delays in building the track and ordering the trains. So bad has it been it has resulted in deleting important parts of the original plan whilst we await a new track between Birmingham and London for a train which was meant to improve connections for the north. If they had stuck to the original budget and timetable we would at least have got a new railway to the north.
Network Rail has presided over colossal losses. It regularly shuts sections of railway down for maintenance at holiday periods when more people might need a train. They do not resurface the main runways at Heathrow over a bank holiday. It is often the reason for train delays and cancellations with points and signals failures, and with flooded and undermined track.
Network Rail has been slow to introduce digital signalling that would allow more trains to run safely on the same track, knowing exactly where all the other trains are. Its vast rambling property estate is poorly kept, and underdeveloped with often a negative response to ideas to develop station property better.
All 3 of these nationalised companies have paid large salaries and bonuses to senior executives regardless of the losses and poor performance. There have been many changes of Minister and 3 different governing party governments ( Lab/Coalition/Conservative) presiding over these companies. How can you argue this has been a good way to run things? Don’t private sector companies like Amazon and Microsoft do things better?
8 Comments
April 3, 2024
Good morning.
So what are the alternatives ? Do we have workable alternatives to the Post Office ?
Who gave HS2 the green light ? This was not a private venture. In the 1800’s and early 1900’s railways, including the underground, were private ventures. All they needed was private capital and permission from the government. It worked then, why was this same tried and tested formula allowed to work for HS2 ?
We have tried all sorts of ways to manage those concerns that provide services, and we so not seem to be able to make them work when, in the past, we had. I suggest governments should learn to do less and demand that those who seek some form of government intervention and spending should be made to go to the Markets. The Markets then could decide if such schemes are profitable or not and price them accordingly. It is how we use to do things before we had politicians who though they were here to act as God on Earth.
April 3, 2024
Indeed but endless government failures:- the ERM, the EURO, Blair’s evil wars, our virtually useless police on burglary, shoplifting, theft, muggings, assaults, car crime… the net harm lockdowns, the net harm Covid Vaccines coerced into people who never needed them, Brown selling of our Gold and his banking crash and botched rescue, Blairs botched devolution, Cameron’s bombing of Libya, road blocking, the Millennium Dome… The two largest perhaps are perhaps the dire NHS and the mad Net Zero war on the gas of life.
April 3, 2024
Also the lab leak (hopefully just an accidental leak?), after gain of function experimentation, of the Covid Virus itself. What was the cost of that in £ trillions? Again funded and directed by Governments as is now very clear.
April 3, 2024
“HS2 Ltd has presided over a massive escalation of costs to build a railway line“
Oh I though the HS2 railway line was just the ruse to hose loads of tax payers money into crony capitalists pockets. A project (like the disastrous lockdowns, Covid Vaccines, Millennium Dome, Blair’s wars) supported by nearly all the main parties.
But perhaps I am too cynical but the older I get the more I realise I am usually not quite cynical enough.
April 3, 2024
“Nobody is buying into the net zero madness
There’s no consensus that climate policy needs to hurt the living standards of ordinary Britons”
JOHN REDWOOD in the Telegraph.
There is no consensus among sensible scientists that reducing CO2 is even remotely beneficial, quite the reverse. Even if the project cost nothing rather than the many £Trillions.
Also:-
Yousaf’s ‘hate crime’ laws have turned Scotland into a nation of snitches – Stalin would be proud
Allison Pearson
So will the Sunak Government do anything to kill this mad and evil Scottish (and in effect UK law) other than his usual pathetic hot air?
April 3, 2024
Very good and forthright JR article in Telegraph. Tide is slowly turning possibly?
I think that this embracing of machines to perform human tasks ( such as taking appointments and sorting out botched orders) is taking an unacceptable toll on everyone.
Nothing works anymore because we are trying to cook soup on a candle with one hand tied behind our backs.
The contortions of buying online in place of going, parking with coins, seeing, buying and taking home are utterly laughable is they weren’t so expensive in time, stress and worry.
Not to mention the govt.’s obsession with modelling to turn the world inside out.
We just could NOT nationalise a rice pudding even if we wanted to.
We no longer have the ability to organise.
April 3, 2024
The large online retailer mentioned is now a nightmare to deal with if purchases go wrong.
I no longer buy big ticket items there because if there is a problem it is very difficult to speak to a human.
April 3, 2024
Bad management, incompetent management, too many managers.
Modern day DEI, adherence to Stonewall and other minority left wing pressure groups.
Politicised Unions.
I’m on the fence with nationalisation/privatisation, but given as how all of the above seems to be the order of the day, I’m not surprised we don’t seem to be able to get efficiency or value for money out of either.
We’ve got people running the country who are middle management at best, with no passion for the country or its people, all of that rubs off on those running our services.