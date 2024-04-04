My Daily Telegraph article on the green revolution as I sent them

The Telegraph amended this and added a headline without my consent.
The vast ambition of the net zero policies envisages most people switching their heating to electricity, their travel to bicycles and electric cars, and their diets to vegetarian options. It certainly needs the wholesale conversion of electricity generation from coal,oil and gas to renewables, and a solution to what to do when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow. We need to ask are consumers ready for changes of this magnitude?
So far governments have concentrated on doing what should be the easier bits of the change over. They have considerable influence and control over energy markets and have increased their interventions in them. They have ordered more renewables and pressed for closures of coal based generation. They have used subsidies, tax breaks, windfall taxes, regulations, managed prices and bans to tip electricity generation more strongly towards wind and solar power away from fossil fuel. They have got support or acquiescence from the industry to this pathway. Industry actively promotes renewable power as a good. At home it is forced to roll out smart meters to an increasingly sceptical group of consumers who have resisted them so far. It has come forward with many new windfarms and solar arrays.
Even this transition in the UK has hit some buffers. More renewables means more grid to handle the great variability of output and to transfer the power from offshore and from the north to onshore and in the south where most of the customers are. The industry is behind on increasing grid capacity, and plans for it are delayed by planning processes that reveal the opposition to pylons in local landscapes. It is all more cost for consumers and taxpayers.
The digital revolution sweeps on because people like its products and services. We have seen a near universal adoption of mobile phones. The majority have signed up readily to the internet, have liked downloading entertainment of their choice when they want it, have turned to social media and on line meetings to keep in touch with friends and family, have undertaken many a google search, let their photos and memos be stored on an Amazon web server and usually use Microsoft software. A handful of leading US companies have swept the globe with their new products and services without government subsidy, tax break or exhortation.
So far the green revolution has not fired the same enthusiasms. Battery electric cars are still a hard sell. Heat pumps with a £7500 subsidy do not fly off the shelves. Whilst many people do say global warming is a problem and something should be done about it, few think it sufficient of a problem that they need to change their travel, heating and diet. There are determined minorities on both sides of the argument. One group say it is essential people are made to change to stop the rise in temperatures. They want tougher tax rises, more restrictions on drivers and bans on fossil fuels. One group says it is all nonsense, with a variable climate affected by many things in addition to human carbon dioxide. They do not want the government interfering and think adaptation much cheaper than prevention if temperatures do rise. The majority in the middle would like policy to be gently pointing in a less carbon direction, but not in a way which would worsen their living standards and put up their costs.
The all electric battery car is mainly bought by fleet buyers who benefit from a tax break and have to show their shareholders they are taking net zero seriously. Hertz car rentals has recently announced it bought too many electric cars and is unable to rent them all out, so it is selling some of its fleet. In the UK most individual car buyers think battery cars too dear, worry about their range and how you would be able to recharge them. Some think it would be better to develop synthetic fuels which can already be produced in small quantities. These work in conventional engines and be supplied through existing filling stations.
The heat pump is an even more difficult sell. If like many you have an older house you first need to spend a lot with disruptive works to properly insulate the whole building. You then face an installation and supply cost of around £15,000 before subsidy with more works. You may need to put in bigger pipes and radiators to get it hot enough. Whilst the heat pump does cut the amount of energy needed to heat the home, given the much higher cost of electricity per unit of energy the running costs can still come out higher than a gas boiler.
Some think it better to keep a modern gas boiler and change the gas fuel used to fire it. Increasing volumes of hydrogen or its derivatives made from renewable electricity and water could be fed into the gas supply as the power becomes available. There is little point people buying a heat pump system all the time we depend on gas fired power stations for the extra demand. Why burn the gas in a remote power station, losing energy in transmission, when you could burn it at home?
More people are turning to vegetarian diets but no political party is going to ban meat or impose a special meat tax anytime soon. When the Dutch tried to cut back animal numbers on local farms as part of a net zero strategy there was a political earthquake with a new Farmers party and the Wilders party helping evict the government that did it. The best way to wean people off methane intensive animal products is by producing better alternatives.
The world cannot get to net zero without major changes of consumer behaviour. The digital revolution shows people are willing to make big changes in the way they work, enjoy entertainment and talk to each other if you produce great new products and services. The Green revolution designed by global civil servants and forced upon us by governments still has to find the iconic products that would fire the imaginations of families. People do not want a landscape covered in pylons, a car that cannot make it easily to the next working charging point and a heating system that is a lot dearer than the one they have got. They do not want to be stuck in more traffic jams as highways authorities make it ever more difficult to get about in a van or car. More do now worry about what happens to everything electric when the wind does not blow and when evening darkness has closed down the solar.
21 Comments
April 4, 2024
Good morning.
” . . . anytime soon.”
https://www.farmersguide.co.uk/business/politics/rishi-sunak-scraps-new-boiler-ban-and-meat-tax-proposals/
Not now, but ‘anytime soon.’
It’s in the wording 😉
April 4, 2024
Mark B
The sale of factory produced meat has been banned in Italy. An excellenr move.
April 4, 2024
What does “anytime soon” actually mean?
It means “it is our intention to do it but not this side of a general election.”
They have no mandate for any of this tyranny.
April 4, 2024
The obvious solution to most of the problems outlined is a huge increase in nuclear power. But, even now, with all the issues outlined in the article, the government is missing in action. SMRs! When? Make a decision and get on with it.
April 4, 2024
Well nuclear is not such a good solution as very expensive and not too good at ramping up and down as is required if we have more “renewables”. if we switch to heat pumps electricity demand in cold winter days will be 10-20+ times winter demand. So generator capacity and the grid will need vast investment and this investment will then be largely unused and wasted for most of the year.
JR says “You may need to put in bigger pipes and radiators to get it hot enough” the reason you need this is the heat pumps only work efficiently if pumping the heat to lower temps so bigger rads with lower temps are needed. Also v. slow to heat up if building allowed to go cold. So tends to get left on wasting energy at weekends in offices or during the day at home. You also need space for large hot water tanks.
April 4, 2024
EVs do not even save CO2 and as more people try them more people reject them as impractical, not environmental and very expensive. Walking and cycling not that efficient either as human food like steak and chips is a rather inefficient fuel when you do the sums.
April 4, 2024
Oh yes!
The recent fun and games of a big shot acquaintance.
Top of the range EV. Home charger won’t work.
Nearest charging place miles away.
Some faulty part literally months to wait.
And put on heater in cold and no can go!
Coal and oil please!
April 4, 2024
“when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow.”
The main problem with solar panels in the UK is you get the electricity mainly in summer and around midday but it is mainly needed on cold, dark winter days and nights (even more so if we use more heat pumps). Cold frosty winter days can often be rather windless too. Grid scale storage is absurdly expensive and impractical too. To store electricity a pile of coal or a store of natural gas are the best and cheapest solutions by far.
April 4, 2024
I work in an old stone building which is “heated” by two heat pumps. On Mondays and on colder days, several electric fan heaters are also used to boost the temperature because the heat pumps are simply not up to the job.
April 4, 2024
Second paragraph, spot on. I read the Energy Secretary is considering the green levy applied to electricity, nothing to do with more electoral panic I presume.
Actually this won’t be a cut, it will be transferred to gas/general taxation.
Apparently she has been told that this is a major cause for the lack of take up in EVs/Heat pumps etc.
Once again they are in total denial. Apparently the £148 p.a I might save will get me to spend upwards of £30 k on the rads/pipes etc you mention.
Sir JR. Please tell the unworldly/no life experience children advising the Minister to read your article. We are not buying them because they are egregiously expensive and not fit for purpose just like said advisers.
April 4, 2024
“Why burn the gas in a remote power station, losing energy in transmission, when you could burn it at home?”
Why indeed about 60% of the energy is wasted at the power station and in transmission and voltage conversions. Would often make rather more sense to burn it in the home and generate a little electricity at home, perhaps ditching the £350PA rip of standing charge for electricity. Combined heat and power.
The idea of replacing methane with other synthetic gasses like H2 makes virtually no sense in economic or environmental terms either. Just get fracking please, plenty of nice and cheap methane for many years to come. Plus a bit more CO2 plant food is a good thing – we live in a relative dearth in historic terms.
April 4, 2024
A comprehensive resume of the situation. The choice is straightforward. Top down dictats that lack the conviction of Mose’s trip up the mountain and moreover involve considerable financial penalty while settling for goods that are not fit for market. Alternatively using science and engineering to develope marketable solutions.
It is by no means set in stone that CO2 is a real problem. It’s erradication has become a new religion of very dubious foundation. It’s followers have the same fanatical conviction of those who gave us the Inquisition. Just one example, government and our flat earth civil service have contrived to block Rolls Royce SMRs by a long grass slight of putting the whole question out to an HMG enquiry and tender. This overlooks two obvious points.
1. There is not the technical or scientific talent in HMG or the civil service to make such a judgement, and neither could run a corner shop.
2. SMRs already work in our submarine fleet. If there was a serious problem we would be aware of it by now.
This opposition and delay convinces me that it is inspired by diciples of the new CO2 religion, and current government lacks the cohones to deal with it. The plus side of RR, SMRs is that 15 adjacent areas of use would obviate the need for marching columns of pylons. They would also produce constant clean power.
If you want power for heating forget expensive, inefficeint heat pumps and start thinking big. Drill deep for geothermal heat, pass water through it, and heat towerblocks and housing estates from one source.
Use hydrogen for vehicle propulsion, obviating all the downsides of EVs at a stroke. Avoid yet another elephant trap of dependency on China, while ending the payola stream for China advocacy enjoyed by some of our senior politicians. Ask MI6 for a list. Use intermittent offshore wind power produced electricity to make hydrogen on the coast. No pylons required.
We need a government that ends the inquisition and figuratively burns its advocates. We won’t get one by returning the majority of green bench polishers we currently endure, or the parties they belong to.
April 4, 2024
An interesting line in the article ‘the green revolution designed by global civil servants and forced upon us by governments’
The fact that the public are bludgeoned repeatedly with the climate alarmist stick by government, mainstream media and all its other tentacles, does make the word ‘forced’ very relevant and telling.
Add to that the fact that the mainstream political sphere and all its little helpers, silence any dissenting voices from those well qualified to dissent, also makes the word ‘forced’ very apt.
I was reading an interesting article on the Daily Sceptic a while ago about an underwater volcano and its affect on temperatures. All with input from real scientists and not just a journalist with a geography A Level.
The science was way above my head, but it gives another angle to consider and the knowledge that other events could be at play. Even more thought provoking is the fact that such dissenting scientists have absolutely nothing to gain and everything to lose from not going along fully with the ‘man made’ apocalypse scenario.
Unless you are inquisitive and look for another side of the story, then like millions of others you will be sitting in your living room being convinced by those earnest looking bods on such as the BBC that the science is settled, and man has signed his own death warrant.
There is no breadth to this argument, no real honest debate with experienced and qualified doubters, and that is alarming to me.
April 4, 2024
‘essential people are made to change’. Forced not made. This is the end goal of Net Zero. Total State control. End of. Keep voting for it and at some point your vote will be our undoing
April 4, 2024
If the world had not been captured and forced down this diversionary greencr*p path, just think of the improvements there might have been in people’s lives.
We might even have a Health Service!
The very first in line for recompense regarding the first Industrial Revolution should be the folk of the U.K.
They were dispossessed and horribly ill-treated.
To make profit for others.
As ever.
April 4, 2024
SJR: Some people want this, you say, and some want that. And some people have watched ‘Climate – the Movie’ and understand that the government are trying to con them. They vote too.
Reply YeS and i included them in the article
April 4, 2024
CLIMATE – THE MOVIE
This excellent film should be streamed in Parliament until every MP has seen it.
April 4, 2024
I have decided that, at the next general election, I will not vote for any party or candidate who believes in or supports Net Zero. In the unlikely event a candidate with such views knocks on my door, they will get an earful. Voters need to wake up to the dire future planned for them by the established political parties and to reject it – as we have seen in Holland.
April 4, 2024
I was honestly surprised at the sheer incompetence of the Telegraph sub-editor who re-wrote your article, Sir John. He or she evidently doesn’t know how to structure a piece of writing, inserting the sentence ‘Not all technological revolutions are popular’ to begin the paragraph where you say the digital revolution etc. IS popular. The discussion of why the ‘Green revolution’ ISN’T popular is left to another paragraph. I wonder how someone who doesn’t know how to write properly can become a sub-editor at a national newspaper.
April 4, 2024
“We need to ask are consumers ready for changes of this magnitude?”
We’re PEOPLE, Sir John; not consumers.
And no, we’re not ready for this change because we were never asked; never gave our consent and do not see why we should be reduced to the living standard of a pre-industrial peasantry just because some global bureaucrats got together and decided that’s what THEY want.
As well as being PEOPLE, most of us are also voters. And the Reform Party has just promised to hold a Referendum on the Net Zero Tyranny.
April 4, 2024
In a historic move, yesterday gold futures surged past the $2300/oz mark for the first time in history. The precious metal’s recent rally has shown no signs of slowing down, with the June 2024 contract currently fixed at $2319.10/oz after factoring in yesterday’s gain of $37.30 (or 1.63%) marking the seventh consecutive trading day of gains. This equates to £1832/oz or £58,412 a kilo
Market participants and investors are seeking refuge amid economic uncertainties, global debt levels, major wars and high inflation. The yellow metal’s status as a reliable store of value has once again been demonstrated with the breach of the $2300 barrier.
Unfortunately for the British taxpayer, Sunak sold the last of our gold when he was Chancellor. If he was not paying attention to the gold price before, he probably is now