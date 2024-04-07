Reduce government interference in energy

April 7, 2024

 

One subsidy leads to another. One windfall tax soon becomes several permanent tax rises on overtaxed energy. One price distortion tempts Regulators to do more. Instead of pursuing the three aims of security of supply, affordable power, and environmental requirements we end up with energy which is too dear and a growing dependency on imports and the goodwill of foreigners.

The boost to oil and gas prices caused by the decision to get Russian oil and gas out of our supply chains in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine was used as an opportunity to increase taxes on oil and gas. It was called a windfall tax  though the government did not specify what element of the price/profit was windfall, nor did it promise to cancel the tax when oil prices fell back. This then caused super profits for older renewable electricity investments so they too were put under a windfall tax. Subsequently new investment in renewables was exempted .  All this reinforced dearer energy, so then the government decided to spend a fortune on subsidies to domestic consumers. The government introduced a price cap on domestic energy bills. As prices fell so the price cap held costs up until the next review point. All these interventions were backed by the Opposition parties who usually wanted them to go further, last longer and tax and subsidise more.

This is a wasteful and worrying model for energy. It has meant higher public sector spending and borrowing. It has deterred investment in  new capacity through the higher and unpredictable taxes. It has helped close factories in the UK thanks to high energy prices, increased energy imports, and increased the imports of energy intensive goods.

The same thing is happening with energy using products. It is wrong to  tax car producers for selling too many petrol vehicles that people want to buy, and for  selling too few battery cars which people do not want to buy. It would be wrong to tax gas boiler manufacturers or to ban their product if people do not want to buy heat pumps. Government did not need to step in to ban blackberries in  order to promote smart phones, or to boost computer pads by taxing home desktops. There was no subsidy to promote mobile phones or internet services. Good products sell because people want them.

 

  1. Will
    April 7, 2024

    The decision that was legitimately within government remit has been the one repeatedly kicked into the long grass, namely get building nuclear power stations for baseload electricity supply. Had that decision been taken 20 or 15 years ago we would now have secure and affordable electricity, as have the French. We see it with the failure to kick-start the SMR programme, why hasn’t that been up and running for a couple of years by now?

    1. Ian wragg
      April 7, 2024

      Rolls Royce has been building small Reactors for the past 60 years without incident. We all know that Fishy would sooner give the work overseas because any manufacturing in Britain is contrary to nut zero targets.
      We now have the lowest oil and gas production in decades as companies shy away from investment. No doubt intentional to reduce carbon emissions and rely on spot price imports.
      We are Importing 20% of our electricity which will be used to blackmail us into letting france and Spain rape our fishing grounds. Your government is a disgrace Jihn, I don’t know why you stick with them.

      1. Lifelogic
        April 7, 2024

        Small modular reactor will be less cheap and less efficient than large nuclear. Or rather large nuclear should be far cheaper and better (and would be if only the government could choose the right types of reactors, the right construction contracts and clear all the legal and planning obstacles). But this government is an appalling contractor as we see with the sick joke HS2 racket. Crony capitalism rules it seems.

      2. Ian wragg
        April 7, 2024

        Reply to Reply. R R already have a design, I did my apprenticeship with them and have many friends working there. The government is dragging its heels over approval preferring to pass the work overseas as usual. The green revolution which will promote thousands of well paid jobs only you never specified they will all be overseas.

      3. Ian wragg
        April 7, 2024

        You selected the French EPR2 reactor for Hinckley which was unproven. The only one completed at the time was in Chin and shutdown due to corrosion. The Finish one had to draft in RR to sort out the instrumentation but still you drag your heels.

    2. Mark B
      April 7, 2024

      Reply to reply.

      Many countries have nuclear power stations. Few, other than the French, wish to keep reinventing the wheel. We once had a nuclear industry that was a world leader. But we sold it off.

    3. Lifelogic
      April 7, 2024

      Get fracking then (and mining, drilling or coal importing), no shortage of excellent and proven methane tech. here and loads of suitable UK sites to frack & keep us going for many years until we finally sort practical controlled fusion power.

  2. Everhopeful
    April 7, 2024

    Oh!
    I thought that all the taxes, price hikes etc. were all about achieving NZ?
    Dissuading people from exuding carbon.
    Using The War as an excuse.

    Basically making our lives as miserable as possible!

    1. Donna
      April 7, 2024

      Correct.

  3. Everhopeful
    April 7, 2024

    I’m with the early Icelandic farmers who simply laid their own pipelines from the geysers.
    Nothing we do should be any concern of the govt.
    It has vastly overstepped the mark recently!
    Yet it does not fulfil its basic functions.

    1. Bloke
      April 7, 2024

      If Icelandic or Swiss politicians were seeking asylum in the UK, any number of them would be welcome and needed. However, sensible folk who run their own countries properly are happiest where they are.

  4. Lynn Atkinson
    April 7, 2024

    The political class no longer knows what it’s for. It does not understand it’s remit. It has become like the employees of corporations who have a short term interest and are just functionaries. There is no ‘ownership’ attitude.

    At last somebody in the Press has understood that Mrs Thatcher would not be accepted by Conservative Central Office as a candidate. Instead they want William Wrggs and plenty of them. Any MP who can be coerced in any way is a liability to Democracy, and Selection Committees were careful to ensure that all shortlisted candidates were bomb-proof. Sometimes they were duped, but overall we got solid Parliaments – on both sides of the House.

    Now in addition to the useless and expensive heat-pumps, EVs (does that stand for ‘exploding vehicles?) and wars-that-we-can’t-win, we have a political class that we don’t want.
    This has to be rectified or we are on the road to hell.

    1. Lifelogic
      April 7, 2024

      Indeed the Tory party is stuffed with dire net zero pushing Libdims or worse. The deluded May even managed to get the ruinously expensive and damaging net zero lunacy nodded through without even a vote in her last act of insane vandalism. Ed Milibands moronic climate change act only had a handful of MPs who failed to vote for this insanity including JR, Peter Lilley, Ann Widecombe Christopher Chope, Philip Davies, Andrew Tyrie.

      Free to Choose by Milton Friedman and Rose Friedman still perhaps explains best the economic and other damage done by government market rigging.

      1. Lynn Atkinson
        April 7, 2024

        I’m very proud that Milton Friedman recommended one of my husbands political economy books. We hear Friedman updated and applied to daily politics from JR.

      2. Lifelogic
        April 7, 2024

        The BBC elections presenter back in 1980 Robert Mckenzie introduces the Free to Choose videos with the words “some of you may be appalled by his ideas”. Why would anyone sensible be remotely appalled?

        Why would anyone sensible even suggest this “BBC think” introductory slant?

    2. Lifelogic
      April 7, 2024

      Heat pumps are not always useless. They are good for heating swimming pools in summer (as only a small temp increase is needed), for cooling fridges and freezers, for air conditioning and for some new build housing that has no gas grid supply. Generally better than using electricity to heat just with heaters.

      But if we did all switch to them winter demand for extra electricity might mean the grid and generating capacity needs to have up to 20x current capacity. With this capacity largely wasted most of the year. A vast waste of capital for just a few winter days.

      But then if they really believe in the climate emergency delusion they clearly should not be heating swimming pools at all. Rishi strengthened his electricity grid up north to heat his little used I assume swimming pool. Do as I say not as I do is the message.

    3. Donna
      April 7, 2024

      They effectively ARE employees of corporations. They are delivering the WEF’s policies.

  5. Lifelogic
    April 7, 2024

    Indeed free and fair competition, no market rigging and no net zero religious war on CO2.

    We also need free and fair competition in housing (why do some get social housing and others not), transport (why is rail hugely subsidised and road vastly over taxed), healthcare why is the NHS “free” at the point of delivery rendering us a virtual state monopoly for many (as they have paid already and so cannot afford private provision, even though it might cost less than the NHS in reality), same for private schools, university degrees, net zero energy lunacy, the expensive and rather poor justice system, bank overdrafts fixed at circa 40%… The state sector market rigging is endless and a total disaster for both the economy and the public.

    1. Lifelogic
      April 7, 2024

      “Reduce government interference in energy” and almost everything else please.

  6. Mark B
    April 7, 2024

    Good morning.

    The reason why those items you list are tax or subsidies is because they are part of a wider agenda. Those items you list later on that are not subject to taxes or subsidies matter little as they are not part of a wider agenda.

    The problem is far deeper and more complex that that which can be covered in a single post, or indeed many. But it clear to me that we are not masters of our own destiny and, that all the negative stuff we see and hear is aimed at the West and exclusively at the West. This much is obvious, but alas, not to those we elect.

    Things are going to have to get much, much worse before we can get any better, assuming that we can.

  7. David Andrews
    April 7, 2024

    Your post demonstrates why there needs to be a clear out of the current, useless, generation of MPs. The UK is being driven into the ground and third world status by muddled thinking and bungling incompetence.

  8. dixie
    April 7, 2024

    No subsidy to promote mobile or internet services? Really?

    From the UK gov business and industry (communications and telecomms) website ..
    22-Feb-2024 “More than one million homes, businesses and public buildings can now access the best internet speeds on the market as a result of the UK government’s rollout of faster, more reliable broadband – showing our plan to connect hard-to-reach communities is working.
    For over a decade the UK government has been investing in the construction of ‘gigabit-capable’ networks in areas that are too difficult or expensive for broadband suppliers to reach as part of their commercial plans.”

    11-March-2021 “Government breakthrough on £500 million support package to boost rural mobile coverage”

    6-Feb-2024 “UK Government has signed £1 billion in contracts to connect around 677,000 rural homes and businesses to lightning-fast full fibre”

    Reply Yes, sone small subsidies with ckaw back clauses for remote places. Huge private investment

  9. DOM
    April 7, 2024

    ‘environmental requirements’. This is government interference and code for Net Zero. It seems our kind and esteemed hosts just cannot distance himself fully from the crazed Net Zero agenda which is a shame as I suspect that he’s a captured soul desperate to scream out loud his defiant opposition to the wet ( people ed)than control his party

    Reply I am not captured

  10. BOF
    April 7, 2024

    No mention Sir John of the insane NZ and CC policies behind it plus the war on the gas of life, CO2.

    Any government that had the UK interests at heart would never have fallen for the fraudulent scam in the first place.

    I repeat. Everyone should watch CLIMATE – THE MOVIE then vote out every supporter of current policy.

  11. dixie
    April 7, 2024

    The questions you should be asking is how much of those subsidies are going to foreign companies and interests rather than truly UK companies and industry.

  12. Donna
    April 7, 2024

    The energy windfall taxes, deliberate price increases, price caps, subsidies and before much longer, energy rationing are all part of the CONTROL agenda.

    There’s nothing Conservative about this constant interference in the energy market or the authoritarian policies they promote to micro-manage people’s lives.

    The Westminster Uni-Party are creating a Command and Control society for their masters in the WEF.
    Mussolini famously said, “Fascism should more appropriately be called Corporatism because it is a merger of state and corporate power.”

    If you control the supply of food, water and energy you can control the people. You can check out the WEF’s Agenda and the policies they are “encouraging” on its website. They don’t bother hiding it.

  13. Bloke
    April 7, 2024

    Energy allows people output to move effectively.
    This government generates laws of resistance as if Georg Ohm was in charge as Chancellor, forced to stifle British output.

  14. Berkshire Alan
    April 7, 2024

    Once a tax always a tax, it leads to lazy government, and lazy departments, who are then continually being subsidised because that is much easier than getting them to work efficiently, or at all.
    Good grief we cannot even get them to turn up at the office any more, but still pay London weighting allowance.
    Much much easier to tax people and businesses more, than sort out a problem.
    Unfortunately ever higher taxes kills the goose that lays the golden eggs, so eventually the goose fly’s away to pastures anew, which is usually abroad, and the tax take reduces !.
    Politicians and easy short term thinking and solutions are the problem.

