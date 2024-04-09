The Bank of England losses stop a growth policy

I
The scale of Bank losses
In the budget figures we were told the Bank of England’s bond buying and selling will end up losing us £102 bn. In its early phases the Bank sent the Treasury profits of £124 bn, so on these OBR estimates there are astonishing total losses coming of £226 bn. As of March 2024 the Treasury had had to pay the Bank £49 bn to cover losses to date, so another £179 bn could become due if the OBR has got a forecast right.
These losses are huge and unacceptable. A substantial portion of the loss is avoidable. The government needs to have urgent discussions with the Bank to slash these costs. Other major Central Banks including the US are not receiving any bail outs from Treasury whilst China and Switzerland did not buy too many bonds in the first place. The ECB which made similar mistakes with bonds to the UK is now containing the losses much better with a different approach.
There are two simple changes needed.
1 Stop selling bonds in the market at low prices. The bonds repay on maturity when the Bank will get more for them than current prices, so stop selling.
- Copy the ECB approach to payments of interest to commercial banks on their deposits at the Central Bank . The Bank of England is losing too much on the costs of remunerating the reserves placed with it by the commercial banks compared to the interest it gets on the bonds. As the rate paid to banks is a managed rate fixed by the Central Bank cut the losses.
These changes would lead to a good improvement in the public sector deficit x Bank of England, the measurement they use to control the economy, and to lower mortgage rates.
April 9, 2024
One has to ask the question. Why is the BoE doing this ? Who benefits ?
I was under the impression that Bonds were raised to cover government spending due to poor tax receipts etc. Perhaps a little naive, but that is my thinking. If so, then all the government has to do is either raise more taxes and / or cut spending.
Perhaps some of our financial ‘wizzes’ here could explain ?
April 9, 2024
@ Mark B – recall there are some very wicked people at the Bank and in HM Treasury.
April 9, 2024
Government, through the BoE creates and destroys (removes from circulation) money according to the needs of the economy, or Money Supply. QE creates. QT destroys. When the BoE receives money from sales of Gilts or from Treasury loss make up, ie tax revenue, it destroys that money. The BoE/Treasury currently believe there is too much money in £ floating around the system and so is removing it quickly to bring down inflation. The Losses are as imaginary as the value we put in the £.
Reply Taxpayers pay the losses. That is not imaginary
April 9, 2024
Indeed far from imaginary. But then Andrew Bailey while at the FCA gave everyone rip off personal overdraft rates of 40% to even 78% at one bank regardless of credit risk. Proving the man is totally incompetent at banking. He read history I believe.
April 9, 2024
Helicopter money (scam cash not backed by tax receipts and bonds bought by anyone other than the BOE using ghost liquidity) financed furlough in 2020 and now Europhile and pro-Starmer (pro-EU) Bailey wants his pound of flesh. The more cash spent on bond sale losses the less cash available for tax cuts at the next GE thereby limiting the Tories options.
That Bailey fella wants the UK, well GB now NI’s been carved away, back in the bosom of the EU. It’s that simple
Not sure why John won’t highlight the fact that Starmer does intend to take the UK back into the EU
April 9, 2024
Would wars and plagues be more difficult or impossible for the govt. if the BoE were private?
Or I guess that anyway, at the merest mini crisis govt. would take all banks into its power-mad grasp?
Legalised monopoly on money.
Control of all things economic…freedom to implement any mad policy.
April 9, 2024
Marx was extremely keen on centralised banks …as a first step to doing away with private property.
April 9, 2024
He does but than Sunak seems to too. It will be done and already is (in all but name in the short term).
April 9, 2024
Since bond sales have a similar effect as does increasing interest rates, might the Bank have to adopt a higher for longer approach if it ceases such sales, thereby making plain the scale and consequence of its error in creating too much money hitherto? Perhaps it worries few will notice its bond loss folly whereas interest rates are keenly monitored?
On point 2. I recall seeing the ECB being criticised for failing to adequately compensate banks for reserves deposited, thereby imperilling Eurozone bank profitability. I am uncertain how much that would be a factor now and in the UK.
April 9, 2024
So we still use OBR estimates
who have got their estimates wildly wrong for some time.
We have a chancellor moving his deck chairs in the hope we have confidence in what he is doing.
Poor old tax payers. We are the mugs paying for all this mismanagement.
Soon we will be allowed to vote in a General Election. Will this make any difference?
April 9, 2024
Someone’s on a commission or someone’s enacting a political grievance. This usually explains illogical behaviour
April 9, 2024
Another view of Government in the internet age is the mirror and portrait in Dorien Grey. The portrait of Dorien reflects the ugly reality of Dorien’s sins whilst the mirror reflects Dorien’s fair young face. The mirror is placed in front of the portrait so Dorien only sees his fair young face.
The political elites wish us to see them as they see themselves in the mirror, as young and beautiful. However the public try to publish their sins and hold their ugly portrait up to their faces. The political elites try to censor and shutdown the public because they cannot believe their acts are not as beautiful as the mirror like sychophants that surround them reflect in their faces. The public see their political sins.
April 9, 2024
It appears to be a deliberate policy of demolishing the economy and loading £billions more debt onto taxpayers.
Sunak and Hunt (First and Second Lords of the Treasury) are presiding over it and are ignoring Sir John’s warnings and advice, so it is obviously intentional.
In order to Build Back Better, first you have to destroy everything. This is the means by which the Globalists intend to force a CBDC onto us: first destroy the currency.
Meanwhile the disgraceful, corrupt Wragg has finally resigned from the 1922 Committee but still has the Tory Whip. He obviously has some very damaging information Sunak and Hunt don’t want in the public domain.
April 9, 2024
Re your title, Sir John: Are you thinking that the BoE has any real interest in seeing economic growth? It describes its primary objective as ‘low and stable inflation’. Keeping the lid on inflation (at which it failed anyway) may or may not go along with a growing economy, surely. I’m not an economist, but I have the impression you often get inflation when an economy grows.
April 9, 2024
What is the bank’s rationale for taking such losses rather than waiting for maturity? Do they say it is cheaper in the long run or is there another declared motive
April 9, 2024
Based on this situation….surely the BoE are not only incompetent. But also fraudulently mismanaging British citizens money. How much longer will this continue. Before the Treasury take responsibility & heads not just roll but are prosecuted.
April 9, 2024
“Stop selling bonds in the market at low prices.”
This is completely illogical! Would the sellers do that with their own personal finances?
“The bonds repay on maturity when the Bank will get more for them than current prices, so stop selling.” Exactly!
So why, oh why do they keep doing this? Can’t help wondering if they’re trying to bankrupt the country?
April 9, 2024
BoE losses, Covid fraud and Post Office bungling caused reckless waste higher than some countries’ national budgets. Three sensible people in office could have stopped them, or even one non-idiot at No 10 Downing Street.
April 9, 2024
You added these figures together to get £226 billion? If one figure’s a loss and the other is a profit, wouldn’t you subtract the smaller loss of £102 billion from the profit of £124 billion for a net profit of £22 billion?
Reply No