“The Opposition needs to understand the problems with UK government“

The UK public sector is letting many people down and upsetting a lot of voters. Opposition parties in Parliament are good at criticising. They blame Ministers, as our system invites them to do. Opposition parties fail to ask why so many of the failures are in so called independent bodies with highly paid public sector chiefs paid many times a Minister. They claim just small extra sums – compared to the huge extra sums this government has tipped in – would make all the difference.
If only. If extra money would bring the NHS waiting lists down or would fix the Post Office and the railway things should be improving well by now. Ministers have tried this. Any Conservative MP will vote for a few extra billions of spending if it could deliver the end of waiting lists, good border control or a new railway line on time and to budget. We have often so voted.
There are three obvious flaws in our current governing structure, all undermining the power of Ministers to act whilst leaving them to blame. The first is independent bodies.
1. Independent bodies that get things hopelessly wrong. There is the Bank of England delivering 11% inflation whilst forecasting 2%. There is the Bank delivering recession and huge bond losses.
There is the nationalised Post Office putting honest sub postmasters into prison for its own bungled computer system, whilst losing taxpayers £1400 m and turning the PO into a bankrupt company surviving on big state subsidy.
There is HS 2, a nationalised company, trebling the cost of a new railway line and failing to deliver it on time.
There is the Board of NHS England denying the strikes of its employees are anything to with the highly paid managers who employ and roster them .
There is the Environment Agency and Ofwat failing to get the industry to put in enough reservoir capacity for a rising population or sufficient drainage capacity to keep us dry.
There is UK Government Investments charging us their big salaries to supervise the state ownership of the Post Office and most of the railway, who leave the huge losses and bad management unchallenged. They have approved large CEO salaries and bonuses to leave both these industries only able to trade with guaranteed payments of all the losses by taxpayers.
I have urged Ministers to insist on an annual budget meeting with each nationalised industry themselves to approve policy and targets, and an annual end of year meeting to discuss results and the draft annual report. A badly run industry, missing targets, should be put on a tougher regime of regular in year reviews. CEOs should not get bonuses for large losses and underperformance should lead to the sack where warnings are ignored and improvement plans fail.
But is the system that you support set up to all that you would like to see as stated in your last paragraph. As you stated yesterday, you are happy for Ministers’ to carry the can for their failing departments.
May I remind you Sir John, that your Party has been in power / office for 14 years and is university recognised as being a complete failure.
How is the Little Usurper getting along with his 5 promises ? It has all gone very quiet on that. 😉
Exactly Mark! Mr Redwood complains that Opposition parties fail to ask why so many of the failures are in so called independent bodies with highly paid public sector chiefs, and the answer is becuase you Conservatives have had 14 years to sort this out. And you have failed
Mark more to the point “The Opposition needs to understand the problems with UK government”
The opposion will be the UK government in 6 months time. Tories can make these challenges to Labour directly at that stage – assuming we have any Tory MPs left in the House by then….
All the current political parties are infected with the woke mind virus of NetZero, DEI, mass migration of net tax takers and cancel culture.
The cure all for the woke mind virus is bankruptcy.
Unfortunately the corporate bankruptcy of EV car companies, DEI aircraft companies or Hollywoke is just the start. Energy bankruptcy, political party bankruptcy and finally fiscal bankruptcy will follow.
All companies are infected. It is as if strict adherence to ESG and DEI demands is a precondition of staying in business. I have even seen the statement in one company’s Annual Report that will only accept as suppliers companies that toe the ESG and DEI lines. No wonder the trickle of quoted companies quitting the LSE looks as if it could turn into a flood.
And still they can’t see, much less understand what they have done.
As you say, they have spent their time on crazy peripherals ( distractions maybe?)
Well, in a bankrupt, overcrowded, openly communist state most of us will see the unicorns disappearing over the horizon.
Poverty and reality.
Blackboards, chalk and discipline.
Hot water, homemade remedies and cleanliness.
Shanks pony…assuming no local restrictions!
“I have urged Ministers to insist on an annual budget meeting…” – very proper: and how many such meetings have there been or are Ministers failing in that measure, obvious and necessary, too?
April 12, 2024
Sunak claims credit for getting inflation down from 11% (the only one from five) promises that has been hit. Yes the BoE get the blame for causing the 11% inflation when Sunak was Chancellor. Obviously Sunak was happy with the mad and totally counterproductive, extended lockdown agenda, the QE currency debasement, the eat out to help out, the coercing of dangerous vaccines into people…as he said nothing to the contrary at the time. Not logical for him to claim credit but not accept the blame for causing it.
HS2 was always an insane agenda surely only driven by vested interests and corruption hard to see any other explanation for such insanity. Supported by all the main parties. Net zero even more insane and vastly more expensive.
The idiotic structure and unworkable funding system of the NHS is decided by ministers.
A good programme on GBNews with Rees-Mogg with just him set against three net zero fanatics all except Mogg taking complete and utter drivel. How can anyone think that a good way to reduce floods in say Carlisle is for the UK to try to reduce very slightly the 1% of worldwide manmade CO2 very slightly? This by using methods like EV cars, wind, solar, bikes, walking, public transport, heat pumps, burning wood at Draz when these methods do not even reduce CO2 or not very much at all. EV vehicles and wood at Drax actually increase it.
It seem OFCOM, who appallingly censored the Vaccine and Lockdown realists (like the BBC, Hancock and Government) do not require balance on the NetZero religion either. They seem to want push totally untrue and one sided propaganda. Hard not to conclude OFCOM are an evil, deluded and destructive censorship organisation.
OFCOM is exactly that, and making full use of government policy, The Online Harms Bill, to shut down free speech.
April 12, 2024
I don’t think they are even as concerned about CO2 as my cat is!
It is all about ££££££s and political power.
The SCAMS…the filling of the pockets.
The manipulation of the gullible to change laws to suit the agenda.
First they laughed at vegetarians.
Then they tolerated them.
Then they tried TVP and mushroom-type proteins.
Then they wore plastic shoes.
Then they realised that the main idea was always to do away with domestic animals.
So we would meekly the eat bug-stew they manufacture
And not dare to venture out because of the reintroduced bears and wolves etc.
“The Opposition needs to understand the problems with UK government“
They sure do but they do not even understand that VAT on private school fees and abolition of Non Dom status will cost far more than they raise. Or if they do understand this they are lying and or pretending not to. They also, like Sunak, are still pretending the Covid vaccines have not done huge net harm.
The last thing the UK needs is even more of the same current mad, fake “Conservative” policies of tax, borrow and waste, QE, net zero, ever bigger government, ever more immigration legal and illegal expensive energy, over regulation, rigged markets in healthcare, education, transport, banking, housing, no deterrent criminal justice… but that is the Labour agenda we will get it seems.
April 12, 2024
You do understand exactly WHY our PM is so pro jabberoony?
April 12, 2024
It is not just The Opposition that needs to understand. Problems have been apparent during the fourteen years Conservatives have been in charge. Nothing has been done.
Regulators have been ineffective and this has been well known. Nothing has been done to rectify the situation.
Quangos and lawyers have interfered in the decisions of parliament. Nothing has been done to rectify the situation.
Heads of government bodies have been highly paid but incompetent. Nobody gets sacked. No government bodies are dispensed with.
None of this has never even been discussed in parliament.
There are around 900 ‘independent bodies’ and 100 Ministers. To properly oversee them, I recon Ministers would have to spend two days a month with each. If you do the maths, they would have to spend all their time on this one activity. There would be no time for them to oversee their own department, improve laws, make decisions, report to Parliament, and represent their constituents. No wonder the system is not working!
April 12, 2024
John’s party has had fourteen years to smash (brutal reform) Labour’s client state. This requires political courage which is now sadly non-existent in the party in government.
I’m not sure why the article feels the need to warn Labour about the political nature of the public sector. Labour IS THE PUBLIC SECTOR but then John knows this. So what do the Tories do? Do they impose reform to purge leftist infection across the state? No, they throw more money at it because the government think that plays well with half-witted voters who hardly know their arses from their elbows
( allegation left out ed)Tory gutlessness. Same with the Rotherham horrors.
The Tories don’t want the war so they pass on the cost in lost freedoms, demonisation of some voters and higher taxes
If the voter thinks the Tories are Socialist snakes then they ain’t seen nothing yet. When Labour crawl into power they’ll make the woke Tory grifters look like amateurs
Nail and hammer in perfect alignment. Well done.
April 12, 2024
Sir John knows the democratic system’s power balance. He understands how it worked for us for 800 years, being improved and refined all the time. Few have that knowledge now because, we must remember, the U.K. effectively did not exist as a democratic entity all the while we were subservient to the European Union, nearly 50 years. For almost 3 generations no MP or Government Minister has experienced the full weight of responsibility that comes with the Authority conferred by the electorate, to govern for 5 years.
This has been exacerbated because as a subjugated nation, accept orders from above and with a ready excuse for failure (we were compelled by the EU) some seriously stupid people have ‘successfully’ spent their working life in Parliament. Mrs May, as PM, said ‘my job is to sell the policy’. William Wragg, for example, became an MP straight out of the education system. These ‘sub-prime’ individuals will pay anybody anything to do the actual work, hence the ‘independent bodies’. If the Independent bodies did a great job, why would we need a Government Department with a sackable Minister?
The solution is NOT to ditch our system but to revert to what it was, as defined by JR in recent blogs, when people like Enoch Powell could think of no higher honour than representing the British people in their Parliament.
Turning up for work in Parliament to rubber stamp some EU directives has not given us politicians with a passion for their nation and its people.
Is it any wonder so many in the political sphere wish to stay within EU.
They are exposed.
In the system you describe so well…stupid people are VERY useful to those pulling the strings.
April 12, 2024
What I really don’t understand is why the CEO’s of the QUANGO’s get to work with such anonymity. For example, why on earth isnt the CEO of the NHS brought in front of a committee in parliament every month to report on how she is running the NHS and held accountable for her actions, like a CEO reporting to the board? This poor governance structure is surely facilitated by the conservative government so I think you reap what you so. In my opinion, all heads of QUANGOs should have to report to a public government committee say every quarter, outline what they are doing and talk about their financials so light is brought to bear on how take payers money is being spent, and in what alot of instances, being wasted. From this a proper debate can begin on how we can start cutting the costs of the bloated state, as at the moment, not one party, other than reform, are talking about cutting the cost of the state, which is absurd given our dire financial position and level of tax on the working people.
So the Parliamentary disease has ‘trickled down’.
‘The felling of the Torquay Palms was done without consultation with the Council by the council’s own parks and gardens company SWISCo.
Mr Denby said a “failure of control” by officers had led to the felling of the trees.’
Please note – Councillors are not even mentioned😂🤣, even the bureaucrats don’t want to do their jobs but delegate using our money.
But for at least 60 years now governments have worked SO HARD to make absolutely certain that the old “playing fields of Eton” model was abandoned.
And THIS misery is the result.
And THIS presumably was the plan?
I wonder how different things would be now if David Cameron had put the match to the bonfire of the quango’s we were promised.
How different would it be if we had reduced immigration to the figures he stated. It was certainly a feasible figure and not one just plucked out of thin air.
How different would it be if Cameron and the Conservatives had followed up on the statement that ‘multi-culture isn’t working’
Those two items sustain many quango’s and expensive talking heads, as much as our basic services do.
I lent Cameron and the Conservatives my vote based on this common sense. That was the last time I felt able to vote, because it didn’t take long to see those things were never intended to happen.
It is as clear as day to anyone with half a brain that more chiefs, and more bankrolling, isn’t working.
Why would any of these quango’s worry about their performance when there is little to no reason to worry for their jobs or their reputations.
Ditto that for all the so called managers and other fancy titles and big salaries thrown out like confetti within our public services.
Yesterday, the London physical gold bullion price breached £60,000/kg and went on overnight in asia to £61,200/kg – London silver is also at an all time high of £749/kg. Representing huge losses for the British taxpayer after Sunak/BoE sold the last of our gold
Apart from previously short positions being closed (to close a short you must buy the metal) there is persistent buying of physical metal – in size – by central banks. Also, speculators are jumping on the bandwagon buying COMEX “paper” gold futures. Interestingly, it appears that the central banks are selling US Treasuries to fund their purchases of the yellow metal.
The obvious reason is the imminent prospect of serious war in the middle east. Iran, Israel and the USA are upping the rhetorical threats to unprecedented levels. Nobody actually knows if Iran has developed their nuclear bomb, but many in the intelligence community think that they have, after Trump rashly pulled out of the previous, restrictive agreement.
Let’s hope that the Ayatollahs don’t decide to test it over Tel Aviv.
Over 40 years, the Westminster Uni-Party steadily outsourced most of our governance to the EEC/EC/EU.
And then, Blair largely created the “arms-length” system of Governance within the UK: partly to disguise where all the Laws and Regulations were really coming from and partly to ensure that when the Not-a-Conservative-Party was eventually re-elected, they would be unable to change the trajectory he, Blair, had set the country on.
After 3 GE losses, the Not-a-Conservative-Party Grandees decided they would have to govern under Blair’s settlement which is why Cameron (a) announced he was the Heir to Blair and (b) made absolutely no attempt to dismantle the Quango-State, despite claiming he would light a bonfire of the Quangos.
14 years later and we may as well have had Blair still in No.10 all that time ….. as our “permanent PM” (just like Putin) because that’s effectively what we’ve got.
Since Blair will be “advising/controlling” Sunak I don’t think there’s much fear that the incoming Government won’t know how to achieve its aims or do what is necessary to make them permanent. Because we now know the Not-a-Conservative-Party will NEVER do anything to change them, even if it survives.
Your Party had its chance – completely blew it and, betrayed all Conservative/conservative voters who voted for the Blair settlement to be reformed.
This conservative voter – please note the small ‘c’ – is sick and tired of every problem facing your ministers needing a ‘few extra billions’. May I suggest that a Civil Service hiring-freeze needs to be put in place, until numbers are back down to where they were in 2019? And some of us here would welcome redundancy notices being sent to every last ‘DE&I’ employee across government. Or must we wait for your party to find its own Milei?
That politics innit!
I am sure the opposition parties know exactly how it works but why would they blame quangos when they have every intention of continuing to use quangos when in power and when the electorate blame the government giving opposition parties huge poll leads.
Your government has had 14 years and, in the last parliament at least, a reasonable majority with which to do something about it. Instead your party used one of those independent organisation, the OBR, to bring down one of your leaders. It is this way because politicians want it to be this way.