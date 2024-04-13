Gradual introduction of a smoking ban

The Commons is being offered a free vote on the introduction of a smoking ban. Over many years the ban would gradually extend from young people to older people.
I have received little feedback on this topic. I am interested to hear from constituents who have strong views either way on this proposal. I would like to take into account constituency opinion before voting.
April 13, 2024
I believe that vaping is actually the challenge for younger people, not smoking.
It makes sense to conduct a gradual ban but I believe there must be a plan to also ban vaping in the same leglisation. Not only does vaping cause an insane amount of plastic waste, the unknown side effects of vaping have also not been discovered yet. This is reminiscent of early years of smoking, with “doctor recommended” brands. We should learn from history here.
April 13, 2024
With all the things wrong with this country this is virtue signalling of the highest order. Apart from the fact it’s unenforceable it’s downright stupid.
It ranks among the great tory achievement of legalising gay marriage. No doubt liebour will help it through parliament.
April 13, 2024
Sir John, ask yourself this simple question. Is someone’s personal choice of habit anything to do with Parliament?
If you support the ban on smoking, it will not be long before the ban on drinking is tabled for consideration.
Let adults enjoy their rights to be adult, it does not require any wasted time in Parliament on something that is all but absent from society anyway.
April 13, 2024
I don’t smoke. But I don’t think there should be a ban on smoking.
Or alcohol. Or sugar. Or coal. If you ban smoking only the criminals will smoke. The black market will get a boost as the only part of the economy not under government control.
Just let people life their lives, rather than nannying them over every little thing.
I would support banning MPs from standing in elections without having any real world experience of business, life or evidence of living on a budget.
April 13, 2024
When/where has prohibition worked before?
Nannying over a smoking ban, whilst not effectively prioritising the control of population increases, which has impacted infrastructure/services/housing & NHS. Also ignoring worrisome debt spiralling, frankly it’s just Rishi virtue signalling, before he heads back to America, land of the free… 🙂
April 13, 2024
I know I’m not a constituent but since I don’t appear to have an MP any more, certainly not one who consults and listens….
The whole smoking thing is nothing short of medical fascism and it sets a really bad precedent.
There are people who get really bad diseases and have never touched a cigarette!
“We will not treat you if we judge that you caused your illness”
So what’s next?
Sugar?
Beef?
Driving??
Crossing the road?
Breathing?
April 13, 2024
*bad diseases ..including those attributed to smoking!
April 13, 2024
Naturally the process should begin with banning all smoking in and around the Palace of Westminster and Portcullis House. That would show a good example to the rest of the country.
PS. I don’t smoke.
April 13, 2024
Distraction, where was that in the manifesto, why havent they done what was promised in manifesto?
April 13, 2024
Creating 2 or more classes of citizens is not a good idea as has been shown by the strife and censorship induced by those militants with various “protected characteristics”. Divide and rule.
April 13, 2024
Too many people die from lung cancer. Years ago people were unfortunately not aware of the damage cigarettes were doing to their lungs but nowadays there is so much evidence and you just have to look at the horrific images on cigarette packets. Surely we owe it to future generations to prevent them going down this dangerous path which in too many cases would lead to their death.