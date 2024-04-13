The Bernanke Report

Let’s start with some agreement. I agree the Bank needs to improve its forecasting and the communication of its findings.
I do not agree that all Central Banks made worse forecasts over covid and Ukraine. Mr Bernanke seems to ignore China, Japan and Switzerland who kept inflation down despite the swings of oil and food prices. Their forecasts remained nearer the mark.
I do not agree that more highly paid people and more spending will provide the answer. The Bank has a lot of intelligent well qualified people. They need to correct their errors and change their thinking. The models need improving, but they have the people to do that.
It would be a good idea for the Monetary Policy Committee to look at the quantity of money being created and the velocity of circulation, and to provide comment, if only to say they have a good reasons to think creating lots of money will not be inflationary or destroying lots of money will not be recessionary so others can challenge this. Those outside the Bank that did look at the ballooning of the Bank balance sheet and money supply and warned it could prove inflationary got the forecast right even if the Bank is still sure they got the reason wrong. It would be better to have this argument around the MPC table. Why did the MPC who think inflation comes from other sources not manage to predict what happened? The MPC itself needs greater diversity of economic thought. Having someone on it who got the inflation outlook right in recent years would be a good start.
It is also a big disappointment that Mr Bernanke did not consider the impact of the waxing and waning balance sheet of the Bank. Decisions about the bond buying and selling need careful consideration as well as the interest rates. Their strong connection to public finances is also important for their impact on the economy.
April 13, 2024
Anything, absolutely anything BUT monetarism.
If you understand political economy, left right or centre, you are a monetarist. The quantity of money is politically neutral. It is a law around which there is no survivable path.
We need to dispense with all those who have not mastered their subject, before they bankrupt the entire west.
April 13, 2024
Trying to understand what happens in an economy when our rulers take certain actions is no bad thing. There is no ‘one way good, other way bad’. Circumstances dictate. Our problem is that the recent political leaders accept they must rely on the ‘expertise’ of those who have studied the subject, but such experts suffer from the hubris that they can change outcomes for the benefit of the politicians. We have tried to eliminate the economic cycle, where the cycle end is the destruction of the inefficient and obsolete, allowing development of the new and better. Recessions are necessary. Delaying recessions makes the inevitable worse. We need to understand that Darwinian economics is real and, probably, inescapable.
April 13, 2024
The bank has lots of intelligent and qualified people…..
Qualified at what, forecasting is guesswork pure and simple otherwise they wouldn’t always be spectacularly wrong.
Most of these advisors are leftards who believe in high tax, big government so this influences their guesses.
A change of experts is surely needed.
April 13, 2024
Why don’t we hear more about your contribution to this country in the papers? Is age a factor here? If so, Sunak should have woken up sooner as it might have stopped the coming disaster he has brought on us.
Reply The UK establishment likes being wrong and ensures anyone who disagrees intelligently is kept off mainstream media.
April 13, 2024
Reply to reply It’s more to do with them liking the latest Groupthink fad I think. Look how the Post Office illuminati all got it wrong because the fashionable in-house idea was that an unbelievable number of sub-postmasters were dishonest.
April 13, 2024
Group think rules. Climate alarmism is another example. As were claims that the Horizon IT project was “robust”. When group think rules, actual evidence is ignored or suppressed.
April 13, 2024
For far too long the U.K. establishment has been able to afford to be wrong because of its inheritance and because of its wealth creating population. They apologise for the unparalleled success of our forebears and do their best to drive the native British from Britain, replacing them with wealth-consuming people for whom they believe they don’t need to apologise.
The crunch is imminent.
April 13, 2024
Indeed “The UK establishment likes being wrong and ensures anyone who disagrees intelligently is kept off mainstream media.”
“Group thing” collective establishment insanity is everywhere. This on big state economic policies, net zero, renewables, state monopoly healthcare, heat pumps, EVs, not fracking, absurdly high tax levels, the BoE, low skilled open door immigration levels, the ERM, the EURO, road blocking, state virtual monopoly education…
April 13, 2024
Mr Bernanke was obviously brought in to provide support for the existing policies of the BoE, not to tell them where they wrong.
An old political tactic to confirm that establishment is correct in all it does and we prols must keep straining under the yolk.