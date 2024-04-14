“Why do no other MPs want to stop the Bank of England mistakes?”

The political classes seem incapable of understanding why we have so many boom bust inflationary cycles. I want more MPs to be demanding a change of policy by the Bank so we can have a growth policy with lower tax rates and better funded core public services.
It is no accident or external force which gave us an inflation in 1975. It was the Bank conducting a policy called competition and credit control badly leading to fast money growth and a secondary banking crisis. In 1977 it was an overspending over borrowing Labour government which ended with a humiliating trip to the IMF to bail us out.
In 1990-92 it was Bank and Treasury policy to put us into the European Exchange rate mechanism which ballooned the money supply backed by PM Major and gave us more inflation.
In 2007-9 it was Bank and Labour government policy to allow commercial banks to lend much more which led to inflation, egged on by high public spending and borrowing.
In 2023-4 the inflation came from Bank Quantitative easing and a big boost to the money supply.
In each case the Bank over corrected for its errors pushing us into recession.
Why doesn’t the Bank learn from this string of errors and give better advice?
April 14, 2024
Why indeed? Perhaps group think, incompetence, not in their personal interests, political pressures from incompetent ministers like Chancellor Sunak?
So Rishi Sunak has hit out at the “complete overreach” of an “illegitimate” ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that imposes a duty on governments to achieve net zero.
Yes Rishi but we all know this! So what are you going to do about it? Nothing I assume given your history on the ECHR and four of you five pledges. Hot air & zero action I assume. This is not the way to win elections.
Sunak is clearly in favour of the insane and even net zero agenda anyway. Just of going over the cliff slightly more slowly than Labour is not a sensible policy.
April 14, 2024
“insane and evil net zero agenda” rather.
April 14, 2024
“The Adoration of the Windmills”
April 14, 2024
Neither insane nor evil and as ever politically yours views have zero traction.
April 14, 2024
Sunak will never leave the ECHR. It was reported that he said to Jenrick that retaining UK obligations under international law is a ‘red line’ for him. The Guardian was euphoric a couple of days ago at this latest ECHR ruling, and so is Ed Miliband no doubt. Our prosperity and way of life are being destroyed , with most politicians unconcerned. Reform of the Bank of England is of secondary importance by comparison.
April 14, 2024
Last year, three-quarters of donations to the Tories came from just 10 people, an increase from 40 per cent in 2022 and the highest since 2001. Reported in the Sunday Telegraph. Seems odd that anyone wants to donate to a Conservative party that has so abjectly failed at everything and is about to bury itself for several terms. What do these people think they are buying I wonder?
Slightly less bad than Labour seems to be their only rather slight positive.
April 14, 2024
Contracts and honours I expect.
April 14, 2024
Yes I was thinking the same re honours. You can see MPs sucking up now to the inept Sunak to be rewarded when he goes down like the Titanic.
Re Sir JRs view, I would add intellectual pigmies, don’t rock the boat, self important, greasy pole climbers.
April 14, 2024
Lifelogic
They believe they are buying profit by getting policies which will be beneficial to their businesses. And they probably are! How many of those donors have invested heavily in Net Zero? We don’t know…and never will…
April 14, 2024
A typically absurd article in the Economist on the threats to your homes & houses from climate change. No the real threat is the net zero agenda. With mad governments forcing you to spend up to £200k per home on heat pumps, insulation, new radiators, vast electricity grid and generating capacity, more wind farms, EV car chargers. Circa 5 years of GDP for zero advantage not even any energy bill savings as electricity so much more expensive than gas.
April 14, 2024
yes, but with the Lucky Dip choosing of PM, perhaps they think eventually a decent one will be found!
April 14, 2024
Indeed but the political classes get almost everything wrong. The size of the state, the net zero religion, the lockdowns, the unsafe and largely ineffective Covid Vaccines, defence procurement, the absurdly high tax levels and tax complexity, the dire NHS structures, HS2, the road blocking agenda, the war on landlords and thus tenants, absurdly immigration levels and quality controls, housing policy, transport, energy, education, all the woke lunacy, the diversity over ability discrimination…
April 14, 2024
Plus all the hate laws and other such censorship, lies and evil propaganda enforced by the BBC and Ofcom and the Vaccines are “unequivocally safe” Sunak – despite the abundant statistics that show this is complete drivel.
April 14, 2024
Historically one thing leads to another and nothing can be looked at in isolation.
For example : The First World War lead to changes in attitude towards war. This is both understandable and quite right. When every house, street, village, town and city was negatively touched one cannot argue that people did not want to fight the second. And so on, and on.
After the Second World War and the Great Depression that preceded that, we began dismantling our Empire. We were broke and broken. We embarked on Nationalisation which, may have seem a good experiment at that time but, has led to many more problems. And I could go on.
The point to the above is, all these decision were political and in some cases, ideological. They were at a time of great change.
Another Great Change in on the way. We are seeing the rise of the BRICS and of Southeast Asia and the fall of the Anglosphere and the West. The political and economic centre of gravity is moving East and the sooner we come to accept this fact and that we are to have a much, much lower standard of living the better.
Not a great outlook, but will you ever see or hear anything from those in the political sphere who can only think of basking in the reflected glory of others and not acting in the best interests of this nation.
April 14, 2024
” The political and economic centre of gravity is moving East and the sooner we come to accept this fact, and that we are to have a much, much lower standard of living the better.”
The irony here is that it’s the youngsters that are crying out for ‘climate alarmism’ and must go vegan etc., who have a much better standard of living than us olden’s! It’s many of us oldens who can see what’s happening but no-one seems to listen!
“Not a great outlook, but will you ever see or hear anything from those in the political sphere who can only think of basking in the reflected glory of others and not acting in the best interests of this nation.”
That is the most worrying part. Either the political sphere can’t see what’s happening, or are clueless to what to do, or are wholly in awe of their Davos friends and co. telling them what to do!
Either way, it’s a scary future!
April 14, 2024
Younger people have been subjected to several decades of propaganda/indoctrination.
April 14, 2024
@sharon +1. The political class do see that hegemony is slipping out of their hands. Our greatest danger is this transition period, with a variety of western interest groups hoping that widespread war, combined with censorship and tighter control of their home populations will reverse the trend and shore up their power.
As Mark B says, they are not acting in the best interests of their nation. Some of the actors are deluded, some of them are simply acting in their own personal interest, and some of them a bit of both. It’s not good for the rest of us!
April 14, 2024
What do you mean ‘accept the fact’. Do you think we are spineless and have no control or choice?
What do you mean ‘power is moving east’? Power does not ‘move’ it’s LOST by FOOLS and the result was seen I Israel last night. It MUST be recovered by eliminating the FOOLS.
Go and give up somewhere else! Britain is not for giving up – we will fight, because we are deliberately being dragged down and we have not, so far, resisted.
We will!
April 14, 2024
One, oft repeated, defence of Sunak is that he inherited an appalling position. Well yes he did but one largely created by Chancellor Sunak’s economic incompetence with QE, lockdowns, vast waste. Also he did not “inherit” it he deviously grasped it from Boris and Truss.
My main criticism of Sunak are his wrong headed policies:- Net Zero, tax levels, the size of government, open door immigration, over regulation, energy policies, the smoking by DoB ban, maths and english to 18, his bonkers anti-growth economic policies, failure to leave the ECHR, the Windsor Accord, lying that he has cut taxes and the Covid Vaccines are unequivocally safe, failing on 4 of his five promises (clearly not even trying)…
April 14, 2024
Above all the vast and endless government waste and often rather clear corruption or buying of influence by vested interests.
April 14, 2024
The only reason Sunak is in Downing ST, is because he is ‘their’ (the WEF) boy.
April 14, 2024
+ 100 and it increasingly looks like he will be replaced by their other boy, Lord Dave of Greenshill Lobbying before long.
April 14, 2024
@LL
And if you were to check the UN website, how many of Sunak’s policies are on there? I’ll bet it would be all the silly ones such as sex education for all children from birth; stopping kids smoking from their birth date; maths education till 18, giving kids the freedom to change sex.
The important ones such as net zero, immigration etc are the ones the UN want to encourage….so those will be given short shrift and ignored by Sunak!
April 14, 2024
I don’t like to place blame on a particular individual, nor run down conspiracy rabbit-holes, in the mess; however, Mr Sunak is probably the most financially literate chancellor and PM that we’ve had for many a year. So lets not call him uneducated or inexperienced in financial matters. Therefore, the question that should be answered is WHY did he and BoE keep interest rates so low AND create so much lose money, with increased national debt, when they knew, from history, what the terrible effects would be?
April 14, 2024
The issue of holding bureaucracy to account is simply not an issue that either concerns the public or indeed the average MP, until of course the issue becomes embedded in the wider public consciousness, only then does the public demand action to correct any perceived injustice.
I doubt most do not care nor understand such issues.
I know one thing. The data pumped out by various agents of the state including the BOE are by and large deliberately misleading and total trash. The solution is to employ people who are not politically infected and are beyond reproach.
April 14, 2024
No employees then. Good solution! Make them all compete in the Market. Let’s see how smart they are.
April 14, 2024
BoE sound like they’re in bed with the Climate Change Committee
April 14, 2024
You asked why no other MPs challenged BoE thinking and behaviour. My guess is because they are either clueless about the issue or do not want to rock the BoE boat or, most likely, for both reasons.
April 14, 2024
Your earlier thoughts on the Bank having been put to my M.P. I was told:
– the Bank is and should remain independent of political interference,
– the purchase and sale of bonds is necessary to adjust to inflation, and
– it would not be approporiate for an M.P. to question the Bank’s methods of trying to acheive its statutory objective of 2 per cent, inflation!
I was minded to state “I will not ask how big the tax-payer funded losses would have to be before you thought it right to at least ask questions but do wonder what the purpose is of members of parliament if quangos like the Bank can operate scrutiny-free even when they do harm,” No reply has been made to me.
April 14, 2024
That MP knows they will continue until the result of the next GE, when they may be halted or even increased!
April 14, 2024
Who chose mr bernanke to do the review? He seems to have come up with the blobbish conclusion that what’s needed at the BoE is to expand the blob with some more highly paid public sector workers.
I suggest a better route would be to focus on diversity – of opinion. And perhaps invite people with diverse opinions to work for free.
April 14, 2024
April 14, 2024
The reason, there is reluctance to allow the market forces to do the job market forces will always do would translate in loss of perceived function/loss of face at the BoE.
The desire to be seen to be ‘controlling’ the economy is what keeps the Old Lady on her pedestal.
AS for other MPs not demanding the BoE sticks to minor course corrections, rather than destination choices that should be left to the markets. Well, consider the calibre of other MPs and there is your answer. Whether they are having lewd pictures taken and lodged on the internet for fellow MPs to look at, i.e. those more interested in flim flam that actual politics. Or whether it is MPs unable to differentiate between £6000 and £600 million, i.e. those into wearing two left shoes at the same time, and paranoid about race. The evidence suggests we don’t have the calibre of representative in Westminster, that knows enough about the world of economics or how to run a country.
April 14, 2024
Well said Rod! The last paragraph sums up the situation precisely, to many MP’s with low intelligence!
I could name quite a few, including the one I am lumbered with!
As a protest it will be Reform UK next time as there are no labour in the South West, only Lib/cons.
April 14, 2024
Sir JR, you are clearly passionate about the Bank of England and how it functions. Usually I am interested to read your thoughts, but after a week of this, the blog has for me, become a bore.
You are aware the country is heading down the pan rapidly?
You are aware the Conservative party is dissolving as we approach a General election?
You are aware the country is being filled with immigrants, mostly Muslim, and the identity of the country is being changed a rate never before seen in history.
You are aware the media and politicians constantly remind us of the threat from the ‘far-right’ When in fact there have been no significant ”far-right’ attacks for years?
Though violent and murderous attacks around the world from radical Islam have taken thousands of lives in the last two decades or so?
Reply You do not have to read my blogs. The whole point of my Bank blogs is to change the weather about taxation, public spending, and who runs the economy. I have done so at a time when the Bank and its reviewer admit they got it badly wrong. I often also write about and campaign to make a large cut in legal migration .
April 14, 2024
reply to reply. You could begin to focus on the likely outcomes vis a vis an incoming Labour government, and how this might be influencing BOE behaviour. Does selling bonds and tightening into a recession now give scope for buying bonds back and opening the QE taps again for Labour to spend?
April 14, 2024
reply to reply …but reducing 1,200,000 to perhaps 900,000 annually is not a large cut.
What happened to the ‘single figures(of thousands)’ and the ‘reducing immigration’ when it has increased year by year?
April 14, 2024
The reason why other MPs don’t follow SJR’s lead and take issue with BoE policy is that few of them have any idea about finance and the economy. You get some idea of this if you look at their blogs, which in the main do not focus on economic issues. It is really no surprise that according to opinion polls the Tories are now trusted less on the economy than Labour. Yet so many MPs are PPE graduates, including the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Perhaps this makes sense, though, if PPE is a degree where the political dominates the economic aspects.
April 14, 2024
Certainly agree many Mp’s seem to not have any Financial expertise, likewise few seem to have any real economic or commercial business experience.
Too many are simply prepared to follow/tow the Party line on any subject or policy without any personal thought or challenge. Thus if the leader says jump, most just ask how high.
Yes there are a few independent thinkers, but like our host they are deliberately kept on the back benches, well away from the usual discussions and policy planning meetings, try as they may those with more experience than the decision makers can try and influence policy with suggestions and comment, but it would appear that little notice is ever taken, as the group think ministers drive through their senseless polices with the help of the whips.
In times gone by we had big industrialists and trade Union members in Parliament, and whilst at times this lead to huge confrontation at least It meant a proper and more open debate, now it is all behind closed doors and promoted by complicated spin, but no substance.!
April 14, 2024
The ‘E” part is pure indoctrination. Actually probably the ‘P parts too.
April 14, 2024
Other MPs however are very interested in setting out guidance for the BoE with regard to greenwashing anything that moves.
“SDR”, a “Sustainable Finance Roadmap” and a “Green Finance Strategy”.
Surely all that matters far more than economic stability?
What more could a country wish for.
April 14, 2024
Indeed the damage being done by deterring investments in fossil fuels and sensible investments and pushing it towards renewables, EV vehicles, road blocking and HS2 types of “investment” lunacy.
April 14, 2024
The answer to your question is that they don’t really understand, and think that they’re leaving it to experts. They also don’t care. Nobody, including himself, sees Sunak continuing in this role for more than a few months. There’s bound to be more focus among your colleagues on where they’re are heading, and it’s not as an MP.
From the morning after the Brexit referendum, your party had its chance to rip up the status quo in the name of democracy. It let Cameron cry off into the bush. It let a confused, hopeless negotiator in May take over and waste three years. It let Johnson go wayward from his promises to voters. It threw its next democratically elected leader under the bus, replacing her with a sixth former wastrel type. It’s a miracle that your party still polls above 10 percent. It’s a dead parrot.
April 14, 2024
Why do no other MPs challenge the thinking? Because they are not trained, or expert, in the area. Anyone can become an MP – there are no qualifications. Just look at some of them!
When listing the ‘inflation events’ of the last 50 years, you have missed out the biggest, almost continuous event – the relentless increase in borrowing that has fuelled house prices growth.
From the Nationwide Building Society house price index. UK national average.
1974 – property worth £10,000
2024 – property now worth £262,000
Inflation of 2526%
The Bank of England helpfully has a calculator that lets you see inflation over any period.
1974 – Goods costing £10,000
2024 – Those goods now cost £92,000
That’s where you have failed. So much of our money these days goes to putting a roof over our head. If the average house price had not been allowed to rise so much, if the average house price was now £92k – think how much money people would have to spend!
April 14, 2024
So nothing linked to the end of the Bretton Woods system? One could wonder why some did history at Oxford.
April 14, 2024
Keep trying John, you may get there in the end, goodness knows we need someone who understands finance to make a difference.
I guess you were not asked by Mr Bernanke for your thoughts, was anyone outside of the BOE ?
April 14, 2024
“Why do no other MPs want to stop the Bank of England mistakes?”
Possibly:
1. Most of them don’t understand anything about banking (or a great deal else, it often seems)
2. Most of them want the money plus a quiet life – and aren’t prepared to rock the boat
3. Those actually in power are bought and paid for
4. Those who could effect change are more concerned about their future Globalist employment prospects than doing what’s right for the UK
5. Those who are implementing the economy-wrecking processes are part of a Global “project.” Perhaps they think they will Build Back Better if first they participate in the wrecking process.
I’m starting to see a lot of warnings that there is going to be a major currency collapse later this year – and lots of recommendations to buy gold. But of course, group-think could be in operation and it’s always very sensible to check who is giving advice and to think for yourself (as we saw with the Covid jabs).
April 14, 2024
I’m sorry if this has been placed before.
Liz Truss considered sacking the leaders of the Bank of England and the Treasury and abolishing the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) during her tenure as prime minister.
The former prime minister said the plan to take on “this three-headed hydra” would have been a “declaration of war on the economic establishment”.
In an extract from her new book, Ten Years to Save the West, serialised by the Daily Mail, Ms Truss wrote that the three organisations had “presided over the drift of economic policy in Britain for 30 years” and were “barriers to our plans”. “We just had to work out how we were going to approach this three-headed hydra,” she wrote.
“One option was to go in very hard, abolish the OBR – whose financial forecasts, I pointed out, are always wrong – and appoint new senior leaders in the Bank of England and Treasury who were prepared to challenge the status quo. “But this would have amounted to a declaration of war on the economic establishment. It would also have taken time we didn’t have.”
Shame she’s gone.
April 14, 2024
The losses on bond sales are so staggeringly huge that kicking up a fuss would alert taxpaying voters. We are talking about sums which could build railways or buy private health care to end waiting lists. Best not to embarass Mr Sunak and his shoo in next door.
April 14, 2024
They are not interested because the BofE is a Quango. If politicians say anything they are afraid they will get the blame.
The reason they don’t say anything is they have no experience of fiscal policy. The reason they have no experience of fiscal policy is the BofE is a quango. A circular reinforcing problem.
Because you were one of last MPs who were around when the BofE functions were minsters responsibilities then you have the experience, so you can question their mistakes.
In order for the BofE to be accountable ministers need to have more involvement in BofE functions.
This tells you the BofE function ls need to be gradually given back to ministers so they get experience again, but slowly.
April 14, 2024
This begs a bigger principle. A regulator needs experience of the thing they are regulating. In the case of ministers then ministers need to be more involved.
This might simply mean creating another tier of junior ministers. Let’s call them regulatory ministers who are involved in the civil service at a much deeper level. I would even say that every ruling MP needs to become involved in the function of Government after their first term in the house.
April 14, 2024
Why don’t we have lower tax rates ? Because we’ve got a left-wing tax-and-spend Conservative government who don’t want low taxes because they don’t want to reduce spending. The only odd thing is that you support them by voting for all that in their budgets but then complain.
April 14, 2024
Personally I am disappointed that there are only 3 candidates for my local police and crime commissioner election from each of the usual mono parties. All predictable in their outlook and background. Exactly the kinds of people we don’t want in elected office.
April 14, 2024
Too much created money sloshing around, but given to the populace to spend and create demand. 2010-2016 created money gave us asset and house price hyper inflation. None of which is helped by having too many people spending the created money.
You can not import population and hold prices.
April 14, 2024
Absolutely agree! Are the majority of our MPs lacking any intelligence or understanding of the way the economy works. They all seem in favour of Net Zero, which a little time spent researching can prove is nonsense, a policy that damages the UK, but don’t seem interested in doing anything that actually helps the UK.
April 14, 2024
SirJ I fully agree with your posed question today – further, why don’t our MPs question the three £trillion of debt, our continued £billions of spend on foreign aid and the £trillions to be spent on net-zero
April 14, 2024
If the media takes this seriously something will be done about it.
The recent Angela Rayner story was almost completely ignored by the BBC but it was taken up by other media. The police finally reacted to this, forcing the BBC to report it.
This proves, that the poor BoE performance can be corrected even if the BBC ignores it but only if other media take it up.
Reply. GB News ran my Bank and Green critiques this morning
April 14, 2024
SirJ well done on your interview this morning on GB News ….thanks for highlighting the BoEs errors
April 14, 2024
I am afraid many MPs these days regard themselves as a branch of the Social Services, rather than as challengers to the Government. It has seemed to me particularly surprising though, that none of the opposition parties have done anything to challenge the poor performance of the Bank. You would have thought it was a wide open goal for them.
April 14, 2024
We don’t have an effective loyal opposition because we have a socialist government, a socialist bank and a socialist opposition ….job done
April 14, 2024
Why would a (foreign owned company ed) be giving money to the xxxx Party other than to buy influence? ( Rules against foreign political donations only allow donations from UK registered businesses trading in UK . If you have any evidence of illegal donations then report them. I do not know of any ed) Then why would any Foreign owned entity be buying into the UK Political system if it wasn’t to buy influence.
What we have is individuals that are seemingly not constituents and not personal taxpayers wanting to ‘buy’ their way into deciding how and who the UK Voters get to choose to be the next representative and leaders of the UK’s political scene. That is not tenable in a Democratic Society
The real flaw in a having representative democracy in the UK in the UK, is the removal of the constituent, the voter from the equation. While it is theoretical possible for constituents to choose who stands in the election and ultimately who gets to represent them, the wall of money that is throw at campaigning by all and sundry defines the corruption from to bottom of the UKs Political Class.
April 14, 2024
Because all existing Parliamentary Parties and a majority of MPs are signed up to either Marxist or WEF feudalist ideologies which require the impoverishment of the UK and thence the cessation of democracy.
To achieve their ends they use captured unelected international and national bodies to enact policies they dare not admit to the electorate they support.
Thus we have PM May signing us up to the UN Global Compact for Migration. The ECHR is also used to ensure mass immigration, legal and illegal, continues into the West and now has been instructed to mandate that the West must “protect” its citizens by tackling climate change. All policies for which there is no democratic mandate.
Note that our Government (aka we through our taxes) funds those organisations which not only lobby for mass immigration and Net Zero but actually take the Government to court (UK High Court or the ECHR) for falling behind with the implementation of these policies.
The “mistakes” of the unelected BoE described are just further examples of policies designed to boost impoverishment as is those of the CCC, DESNZ the HO, The Treasury, the Civil Service and many quangos, institutions and regulatory organisations in the UK, backed up if necessary by the unelected at UN and ECHR etc..
April 14, 2024
Sir John
Create an entity to fulfil a task or function then human nature from those involved before carrying out was requested is first to protect themselves. In the first instance that means building a shield around the person at the top, building the empire. The next trick is through smoke and mirrors to make this new empire indispensable. Indispensability in State funded and run departments inevitably become political organization in their own right. The flaw and threat to Society is the are not accountable or responsible for anything, it is the Government that is held to account. Yet we have a Conservative Government the HoC all MP’s frightened to say boo to these internal political entities – does that mean the tail is wagging the dog?
Would the UK have been any different with or without the BoE. If it was just an administrative department within the Treasury run by a Chancellor would not the UK have been a better place?
April 14, 2024
There are few MPs -if any , with the economic background that Sir John has – hence one of the reasons there is little aspect of revolt about the BoE . The other reason is the reluctance to act against the general leadership of 10 Downing Street . Where the guts and determination can come from to cause the drastic change that is necessary before a General Election is impossible to detect at this stage ; I continue to despair .
April 14, 2024
