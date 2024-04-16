Too much money – inflation Too little- recession

Yesterday I criticised 3 big boom/ bust cycles that came from Bank action and establishment thinking. In each case they ignored money and credit.
The 1975 inflation high peak followed a doubling of broad money 1970-4 as a result of a badly supervised switch to competition and credit control policy by the Bank.
The 1992 inflation followed a 36% surge in broad money 1989-92, brought on by the dangerous European Exchange rate mechanism. IMF figures clocked broad money growth peaking at 86% when the Bank and Treasury were creating billions of pounds to try to keep the value of the pound down to the permitted target. They then saw it plunge to a low of minus 28% when the Bank was busily buying in pounds trying to get the value back up to the target after the inflation sank the currency.
The 2008-9 banking boom followed and created a 66% surge in broad money Q1 2009 compared to Q 12005. Over the Labour years 1997 to 2010 money growth trebled.
The more recent inflation followed 30% money growth 2020 to 2023.
I set out the case against the European Exchange Rate Mechanism before we entered. I urged the government to turn down the Bank and Treasury advice. I explained it could lead to excessive money or too little. It led to both. I took the quoted company I led out of the CBI because the CBI refused to accept ERM membership would be damaging.
In the run up to the crash of 2009 I supported the Opposition in Parliament who regularly warned of excessive credit expansion and government overborrowing.
This time round I warned against the continuation of QE during 2021-2 as inflationary. More recently I switched to warning against excessive bond sales as recessionary.
Why do the Bank and Treasury persist with boom/ bust policies?
5 Comments
April 16, 2024
Good morning.
The simple answer to that question is, they don’t !
I think each example our kind host gives has to be taken in isolation. They were all, in their own way, different times.
In the 1970’s the UK had an industrial economy and a lot of Council Housing. The 1980’s saw much change. From a large industrial base to a Service based economy we saw London grow whilst the rest of the country fell behind. The late 90’s saw the growth of MASS IMMIGRATION and more power going to the EU and the ECB. Whilst this did not affect us as much as others, we still had to maintain certain rules.
Today we are led to believe that we are out of the EU. But even so, we still follow many of their rules.
Against this backdrop of massive changes, our economic models have to be revised. Models are always relying on ‘past’ data and changes in political authority mean that they are always trying to catch up.
What is needed is stability. But you will not get that from a political party and government that has changed is PM 5 times in 14 years.
April 16, 2024
Andrew Bailey was a poor appointment as Bank of England Governor.
Clearly the staff at the bank have been crying out for a Governor with the right credentials.
April 16, 2024
Exactly and why indeed do the Bank amd Treasury persist with boom and bust policies? Incompetence, group think, self interest, corruption?
April 16, 2024
Truss threatened to sack Bailey. Evidently she recognised Bailey wanted to bring her down. Bailey had entered into politics with malicious intent. She should ( have sacked him ed)She didn’t. She bottled it. Davos wins again, we pick up the cost in fewer freedoms and higher taxes.
There’s a war taking place and it ain’t in the ME. That war’s happening right on our doorstep between Globalist slime (the Sunak, Hunt and Starmers of the world) and their totalitarian agenda and those who believe individualism, democracy and sovereignty
April 16, 2024
As for “Why do the Bank and Treasury persist with boom/ bust policies?” we must recall there are very wicked people in both institutions.
My question though would be why do office holders not listen more closely to you? I have, to my benefit.