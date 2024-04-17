My Interview with GB News on the Bank of England April 17, 2024 26 Comments Please find below my interview with GB News on the Bank of England’s losses: April 17, 2024 26 Comments
Moneytrists, the spokesperson for whom is the indomitable Sir John Redwood, balance the BOE perfectly. Just as the BOE is desperate to perfect its record of being wrong so the Monetarists are invariably right.
Such a pity that the unelected BOE wield the power.
I thought you were very good.
However you could have kept repeating the question why do we keep buying bonds? And reminded the presenters to ask politicians.
You could have suggested the reasons. I think we are buying bonds is so that there is (1) still a demand for new bonds we are issuing and (2) to feed money to the civil service pension funds.
You are pointing out a crime but not giving the motive.
BoE were buying Gilts to have money to spend, for:
(1) cover the budget deficit,
(2) waste on HS2 and other vanity projects,
(3) employ many more civil servants,
(4) pretend the economy wasn’t in recession to stay in office
Now the BoE is destroying money, see Money Supply is now negative, we’re getting inflation down. But interest rates are largely dependent on what happens in the US. We should note how many companies are moving their primary listing to NY.
BoE losses, just accelerated reduction of Money Supply.
PS, we are assured that Mr Sunak is a free-market, small government conservative. And then he wastes time on a Bill that does the opposite…..
@ Javelin – has the bond buying not now ceased, with switching from QE to QT?
Johnson had a majority to disband and destroy the OBR and other Keynesian quangos. He didn’t. In fact the bullshitter that he is didn’t actually do anything of note to roll back Blair’s legacy.
I am bored of Tory bullshitters. At least they have a platform, we don’t
Indeed Boris was wrong on immigration levels legal and illegal, on the net harm lockdowns, on the net harm Covid “vaccines”, on HS2, on net zero. His 80 seat majority given to him by Farage was totally wasted he did nothing to undo the vast damage done by Blair.
Never mind DOM they’ll soon be gone only to be replaced by the genuine article.
Hopefully Reform will ensure a complete wipeout for the not a conservative party and it can be rebuilt as a true right wing party.
Oh don’t!
That wasted majority. Makes me weep. Or is a majority any good if made up of LibDems?
( Still puzzled why he and Trump did such U turns on a sixpence over the Plague)
I see there is a film about Boris’ rise and fall. I can’t bear to watch it.
Hey Dom, how come your comments get past the moderation process being as irreverent as they are and mine which are far less scathing, just linger in the moderators to do tray all day?
What’s the secret?
Indeed incompetence from the BoE for most of your adult lifetime and mine. The ERM fiasco and desire to join the EURO, the banking crash, the 40% for al personal overdraft rules, the pushing of green crap and restrictions on fossil fuel investments…
Also vast incompetence from the UK governments too. The ERM, botched devolution, pointless & damaging wars, taxes slowly increasing to absurd levels, the absurd NHS structure, joining the “Common Market”, an absurd energy and net zero agenda, lack of fair competition in schools, energy, banking, transport, housing,.. daft employment laws, endless payments to encourage the feckless, open borders, the criminal justice system the vast size of the largely parasitic state sector…
Liz Truss today in the Telegraph “Blair trashed the constitution. We’re paying the price
Elected politicians cannot control the borders thanks to the power of the Left-wing legal establishment”
Well yes but Sunak has not really tried at all has he? Legal and illegal immigration is out of control and actively encouraged using nice hotels and vast sums of tax payers money and surely more corny capitalism.
A good podcast on Unherd “Inside the disinformation industry”. Surely this is pure evil and largely wrong headed propaganda being pushed and often funded by governments and with financial attacks on companies that do not tow the line on their largely evil and deluded agenda.
People who merely point out things life the clear Lab Origins of Covid (after gain for function experimentation), the net harms done by the “unequivocally save vaccines” and the net harm lockdowns. Or that people cannot change sex or that there is no CO2 manmade climate emergency. The truth is now “disinformation” to be strangled and defunded – often using your taxes it seems.
See also the Death of Science Book.
Some people I guess will benefit from these bonds since they are being sold off cheaply.
The Bank must have the Treasury’s support to do such an unnecessary thing.
Or maybe this all proves BoE independence to be a total fiction?
So there is a cunning plan?
(I have read but do not understand in the slightest that the aim is to cut funding to local councils and thus bankrupt them).
Do they think it will reduce inflation or are they angling for a recession?
I suppose that selling bonds cheaply helps the markets? Could smooth the job pathway for politicians leaving office soon? Back scratching etc.
The whole affair has an air of something not quite right.
Since we are paying…could it be called looting?
Alongside the Bank selling c. £100 billion of bonds the DMO expects to sell £265 billion of new issues, itself a record high saving the 2020/21 figure of £486 billion to fund the Covid response. Will there be sufficient demand at these still historically modest interest rates? Should not the Bank make way for the DMO?
Well there!
The BoE has been busily MODELLING something to do with bond prices and a severe geopolitical shock.
No wonder it doesn’t understand the economy!
( Or have a single care for our pockets).
In common with my money..my comments keep vanishing.
There is a simple test which would prove John is correct. Could you develop a correlation between broad money and inflation based on historic data which would have done a better job than the BoE models in predicting recent inflation ? The answer seems to be “yes” based on work I’ve seen from monetarist economists.
OT but I see Sunak continues to focus on issues which were not in the Conservative election manifesto and for which therefore he has no mandate. Replacing A Levels was one and now banning smoking (albeit in the long term) is another – only about 50% of Conservative MPs voted in favour but Labour and the LibDems en masse voted it through. Meanwhile things that were in past manifestos such as a British Bill of Rights (to pave the way for leaving ECHR) have been explicitly killed by him. So we see his next Conservative manifesto promises will be worthless and we’ll get Labour friendly policies instead – so why not have Labour implement them ?
Oh Ho!
Apparently QE increased inequality by pushing up house prices and stock markets for more than ten years.
So the BoE is “unwinding” QE ( by having a bond fire sale?) to reverse all this!
Surely not??
And WE pay!
And who blinking well thought up QE in the first place? Most people are thoroughly shocked by the notion of printing money because they know what it does to the economy.
I have returned from holiday to find that the House of ‘Lords’ are again blocking the Rwanda bill. Since the will of the Commons is by now clear this is pure obstructionism by those with globalist sympathies. Do you now agree with many of your correspondents that the HoL should be abolished?
Very good interviewer is Camilla Tominey. She gave you space to say your piece without constantly trying to talk over you as others seem to do. Neither did she attempt to ride over your interview with her own or an editorial view, nor try to get you to say things according to their presumption of what you believe.
For Goodness sake, why do you not call for the removal of the Bailey, and others? Why? As long as he is in position the gross waste will continue, and by tolerating him you will not get the urgent change which is needed. They know they can hide behind ‘the system’. Why are you so afraid of naming names?
Dare you not take a risk?
Why this action by the BoE and who gains?
It’s not a “gross policy error” by the BoE but a deliberate policy to impoverish the UK by the same Marxist and WEF/Feudalist saboteurs and their useful idiots and grifters that are intent upon ending social and national cohesion with massive immigration and destroying the economy with unilateral Net Zero.
The only way out of this hole is through referendums as all existing Parliamentary parties, the Civil Service, quangos, the 90+ regulatory bodies, the Educational Establishment with 120,000 Chinese “students” and the judiciary have all been captured.
It was a good interview Sir John, but I’m afraid it has NO impact or influence on YOUR Government who use you as lobby fodder with no further purpose. We know from other sources CCHQ are not recruiting conservatives any more so its now a full fledged Liberal Party. It just disingenuously hides its true identity under a Tory flag, exposed by policy and actions/inactions e.g. like higher taxation, all types of immigration without deportation, ECHR, EU, Northern Ireland Protocol, Human Rights except English people, Non Equality laws, EDI, ESG, woke everywhere in our institutions and refusal to remove the Supreme Court and its self fulfilling Judge appointments by the hard left, Diversity appointments everywhere at huge costs like my own Council BANES doubling its number in two years to cost millions, why? etc. etc ….. and on and on.
Truss yesterday said she accepts the government make better decisions than under 18s. This just after the government and their experts coerced dangerous net harm Covid Vaccines into them when they never needed them as never at risk due to age. Many had already had covid too. Gross even criminal government negligence in my view. What does Chris Whitty have to say?
Good podcast on UNHERD on the evil “disinformation” industry.
I am sorry I could not hear the interview – the sound with my computer is very poor – plus my reduced hearing ; nevertheless I am sure Sir John was able to rubbish the record of the BoE and its direction and management . I look forward to any follow up .
It’s an interesting interview and Sir John puts his points across well. However, the 11% inflation that we have recently suffered was not caused by BoE quantitative easing, as he repeatedly claims.
Soaring food and energy bills were the main causes of the UK’s recent high inflation.
Oil and gas were in greater demand after the Covid pandemic and the energy companies were keen to recover lost profits as people had to stay at home during the lockdowns. So the fossil fuel cartel quardupled prices, which affected food distribution costs. Prices surged again when Russia invaded Ukraine, cutting global energy supplies and Ukraine exports of grain.