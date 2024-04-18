A football regulator?

It is fashionable amongst the political parties and some football fans to demand a Statutory “independent” football regulator. Some fans support such a change as they are critical of some club owners or managements and think a Regulator might be able to sort things out for them .
I fear the prospect of an all wise Regulator who would just happen to bring about change in each club that fans would like is a good dream, but difficult for any appointed Regulator to achieve.A Regulator faces very difficult pressures when Team A claims rival Team B has broken rules and then Team B responds with a counter claim. The more rules there are, the more disputes. Where two or more teams are in dispute any verdict will upset a lot of fans.
Football is a popular sport. It is entertainment. It attracts a large number of rich individuals and some companies that like the game and want to spend their money on trying to build a winning team. Some do make more money out of it by succeeding in getting their team promoted and so generating more revenues. Some make money out of associated property development and retail opportunities using the club assets and brand. Many just spend their money on the costly hunt to transfer talent and then pay mega salaries to retain good people which can end in financial losses.
The FA is the regulator. They believe there needs to be rules over how much money a club can spend and borrow and rules over how clubs attract and retain talent. There obviously have to be game rules all accept, and rules over how you win or lose in league and cup competitions. It is difficult to see how an independent regulator could usefully change FA rules over most of these matters. The FA itself is discovering that its efforts to regulate club finances using penalties that include reducing a teams points in the league can upset fans and make rivalries more bitter. What is best settled on the pitch ends up being settled by lawyers.
If we do set up an independent Regulator under Statute law there will then be a wish to drag Ministers into decisions. When too many fans become critical of the Regulator the cry will go up for Ministerial interference or for some change of the law.
There is a good case for an element of fan ownership or for clubs to be established as trusts owned by fans. This would need to be arrived at with agreement or from buy out of the existing owners. All the time the football model is based on bidding ever higher sums for a small pool of well known players and managers clubs will turn instead to billionaires to help fund their expensive habits.Fans will not have sufficient collective money to pay the sky high prices of the famous. They then have to live with that relationship.The rich shareholder is well advised to keep on the right side of the fans. The fans offer the team support, pay high prices for tickets and buy the merchandise. I do not think politicians should tell football clubs and the FA how to finance themselves. There must be no question of taxpayers bailing out clubs.
Keep politics out of sport !! Everywhere where politics casts its shadow a real mess insumes. Politicians who are ambitious will use any such high profile position to promote their careers and will make decisions that will more likely be of benefit to them and their party than the game itself.
Football in this country over the last 25 years has seen much change. It has grown and developed where its has become very big business with a evermore growing media profile. This is good for advertisers and business who want to be associated with success. Hence why I believe there is a desire for the political class to get on the bandwagon.
Given the fact that those within the political and administrative spheres here in the UK and elsewhere have made a right mess of things they should be doing (ie not fixing the potholes etc) I do not think they are the best people to be involved.
Alas I believe our kind host seems to be in a minority as so many MP’s are over ambitious and need free and good media exposure to promote themselves.
As a football fan who regularly supports his local club and follows them up and down the country (I will be travelling away this weekend), who has volunteered in the past and has made financial loans to it as we do not have an owner, I object to someone who has no knowledge of the game telling us how to run things. What songs we should sing and so on. We are far more removed from those who in the 70’s and 80’s gave football fans in this country a very bad reputation. Football as an industry has changed itself and required little government intervention other than certain reports post Hillsborough and Bradford. All these were for the good. But that is where it should both begin and end and no further.
No more govt. interference, get out of our lives . Let us have the bonfire of quangos, we have read over the past few weeks how OBR,ONS and BOE make a mess of our finances because gutless politicians will not make decisions or like a fire wall to hide their stupidity. More taxes for more stupid regulators, no, no, no.
It is said that, via an amendment to a Bill to counter fraud, the government is proposing that the DWP has the power to inspect the bank accounts of anyone in receipt of payments from the DWP. It is claimed this is to counter fraud. But it would enable the DWP to snoop around the bank accounts of every OAP in the land! This would be an outrage. I hope this amendment or proposed amendment gets the short shift it deserves and that you, Sir John, lead the charge.
Agreed.
I am however far more worried about evil (we know best) regulators like OFCOM who pushed bogus science (who behaved appallingly especially in forcing the media to push for lockdowns and net harm Covid Vaccines which have done such massive harms) or the ECHR who think they should decided Switzerland’s Net Zero policy forcing a mad policy on to them. Under “the right to a family life”.
See Allister Heath “The international Left-wing elites are well on their way to crushing democracy
The ECHR’s net zero judgment shows why the UK must now leave the court without delay”
This is far more worrying. “The world is on the brink of a nuclear holocaust and Biden is blind to the risk. The West prefers to lecture Israel than face reality: Iran is an existential menace that must be contained”
ALLISTER HEATH
Iran was contained under the Trump administration until the Biden crime syndicate took electoral advantage under cover of Covid and co-operated with the EU to give Iran everything they wanted.
To the power of several million…or infinity maybe?
April 18, 2024
Unfortunately football, along with other popular sports, has now become a racket.
Unsuitable owners take over clubs. Sometimes in the hope ‘sport washing’ will improve their standing and image within the country. At other times, a leveraged buyout enables the greedier owners to take out vast sums from the club while boosting its price in preparation for future sale.
I remember when you used to be able to pay on the gate for most matches and – apart from the Cup Final – there was no difficulty getting in. No season ticket required. I gave up football to take a Saturday job at Woolworths.
We had tickets for the World Cup in 1966. Semi final v Portugual and 3rd 4th place final. We also bought tickets from a tout for the quarter final against Argentina, where their captain Rattin was sent off. Cost was half a crown extra on a ten bob ticket. Very good value. Now premier league tickets exchange hands for hundreds of pounds for run of the mill games. Football tourism is big business.
I don’t particularly want more regulators. VAR and financial rules policing are bad enough.
I would like to keep the wide boys out of football ownership – but that is easier said than done.
I would also like to see the FA cup restored to its importance in former days along with the Home internationals. Fat chance of that though.
Money talks. Football is pricing itself out of the reach of many of its traditional supporters.
We try to keep the faith, living in Hope, only to be spurned again and again by an insensitive and over-intrusive government.
It would appear that most politicians of whichever stripe are basically of the same type, meddlers and incompetent.
I recall Sir John, commenting on a new requirement for increased numbers of councillors, saying, “If the answer is more politicians then it must be a stupid question.”
Read same for quangos.
Just keep the governments nose out of affairs that don’t concern them.
We saw un Brussels what happens when the government gets above itself. Banning right wing discussion, it will be banning teams that don’t follow the latest government line.
I see Fishys boat plan is working, no doubt the French Navy will be escorting more of our agreed quota across the channel.
You can’t get the basics right so keep your noses out of sport. Diversionary tactics.
@ Mark B “I object to someone who has no knowledge of the game telling us how to run things” – not a fan of the FA then, I assume.
Just when you thought the state couldn’t possibly poke its nose into more areas of life where is has no business, someone comes up with a football regulator! No doubt, cricket, rugby, tennis etc. regulators will follow – all on super salaries and pensions. The mind boggles.
Spot on Mike. Where will it end? A beach usage regulator? A play-park regulator? An a**e wiping regulator?
“Government is best that governs least” Henery Thoreau.
We’ve already had, if memory serves, ‘football encouragers’ employed by Liverpool council some years ago – in the New Labour glory days. They were employed to get kids playing football. As always, the mind boggles.
All players to be women or from ethnic minorities perhaps a statutory percentage of LGBT as well. Let us have quota teams! No white men can apply. What could go wrong? We all see how it helped public services and the not so Conservative Party!! Let us have all female managers as well. That worked at the Post Office and NHS!
Big salaries for some indeed. The main event though will be political, and the pushing of a certain ideology.
In Gorbachev’s memoirs he notes that in the USSR, even something as innocent as a simple fishing magazine had to ensure it pumped out the state message.
Indeed, there is no area of human or other life that the government will not regulate, tax and usually make far worse and more expensive if they are allowed to. Air, water, food, drink, tobacco, transport, sport, theatre, shows, news, newspapers, TV, movies, CO2, heat, light, education, housing, healthcare…
Agree
And then each pointless regulator will build their own fiefdom.
Well, quite. We need less regulation, not more.
Wasn’t that once a Conservative viewpoint?
Once yes & far, far less is needed.
Yes, for a while I thought our host has cast an allegory, I was trying to decide as to which issue he is referring. But as you point out, government intrusion into areas it doesn’t need to be is now so widespread; one might say virus like…. We are being manipulated.
Like Labour, I no longer know what this conservative party stand for ?
Football is now Big Business. Of course the WEF, and their political puppets, want to control it. They want to control everything else, so why not football.
As for taxpayers not bailing clubs out …. if a mega club failed and looked likely to threaten the entire Premier League, I don’t doubt for one minute that a puppet-PM-of-the-future would declare that taxpayers must bear the cost. Just like they’ve recently declared we must pay Shell £hundreds of millions to dismantle some redundant oil rigs in the north sea.
Do we need a Football Regulator? No.
Will we get one. Yes, another taxpayer-funded Quango which will inevitably fail …. and never be held to account.
I want the regulator to ban fast foods at football stadiums, no scarves for children they could be dangerous, no shouting or cheering on a team it is unfair to the losing side. The officials should not wear black it could be deemed offensive to some, how about rainbow colours for officials? With pink hats, I like pink. The ball is too white, it demonstrates colonialism we need a different colour, how about green to blend in with the grass? There should be prayer breaks as well.
April 18, 2024
@ Hope – Why, without knowing it, Hope, you’ve inadvertently shown us that you can do the job of official Football regulator.
More ideological and political control of our national life, in this case our national sport. No doubt the head of this regulator will be progressive, racist and misandrist
What a tiresome, shitty, rancid dump this country has become
Wholeheartedly Agree ….the comptempt for democracy & freedom is unbelieveable, we are living in socialist times
This is a bit muddled and naive.
Think of the basic problem as being similar to the Thames Water debacle with bells on. Assets stripped out by new financially aggressive owner with no local or football links, with the football ground, training facilities etc hived off to another company, inter-company loans etc. etc. The supply of the service, which is the core reason of existence for the business, is then run into the ground. Government backed Help to Buy schemes, affordable housing etc. etc. all tilt the playing field toward Mr Owner putting 2 fingers up to the football, because he’ll get more cash for the land for housing. So the government is already intimately involved.
Over a hundred years of football watched by thousands in the local community basically sacrificed on the altar of housing migrants. If you can intervene to provide housing, benefits and hotels for folk with no previous links to the community, you can damn well intevene to stop our traditions and history being plundered and put into the melting pot. If it means sequestrating de facto community assets then so be it. A regulator with fewer teeth would indeed be a waste of time.
Reply Local Government has strong planning powers to stop building on football grounds!
Reply to reply
Local govt. is TERRIBLE!
It has no care whatsoever for the local people.
But then …backhanders ( I believe) are now legal and councillor is a paid job?
Makes a big difference!
Net-zero can stop a national trust site playing field from being used
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/02/09/national-trust-boots-local-football-team-off-pitch-sudbury/
They sold off the school playing fields instead.
Years ago we used to have a Minister for Sport, what happened to that position, and what did they do other than attend sporting events ?
Good grief has the Government not got something better to do that look at regulators for football.
The Country is going down the drain, with the sewerage, Bank Fraud is growing at an alarming rate, and is this morning reported as a being a direct threat to the economy and stability of the Country, the roads are falling apart along with the NHS and Doctors appointment systems, out armed forces are being reduced during a European and Middle East War, and at the same time thousands of illegals are helped to invade our country by the RNLI.
What a bloody laughing stock our Government has become !
April 18, 2024
All sports have their own regulatory bodies so just keep it that way.
I never could understand the popularity of this unwatchable passtime.
More overreaching. The government is already too big, expensive and intrusive. They should be going in the other direction. They should be confining themselves to legitimate tasks, such as defence, the courts and the police, all of which it would be fair to say have been steered into somewhat less than robust health.
Local teams, jumpers for goalposts!
The way football has been hijacked and used as a vector for wokery and big business is beyond horrible.
It used to be a game…now it resembles a Roman circus.
No doubt the desire to regulate is more a desire to impose even more madness.
who will rid us of those who believe more government control is ever an answer.
I’ve looked at the government’s football regulator bill. There is page after page of what the government wants a regulator to do to solve the problem, but no clear statement of what the problem is. The ongoing disputes are actually at the level of money allocation between the Premier Lge and the EFL. Not surprising, because money has always been what the Premier Lge is about. It was a coup put together by the then First Division teams and the commercial broadcasters. Over 30 years later, the politicians are finally realising that something has to be done to arbitrate fairly between the PL and the EFL, so that the EFL is not starved of funds and withers away. I’d say this bill is more worthy of support than depriving adults of choice as regards smoking.
Perhaps a good case for a reference to the Competition and Markets Authority? But no more.
Far too many individuals and groups, especially those who like to be on the media and have nothing better to do, like to come up with ideas like this, ruining our country and our freedoms, to make themselves seem important. The trouble and tragic thing is there are far too many people who are prepared to listen, and large elements of the broadcast media like to promote it; that helps fill their often vacant air time. They claim it is unbiased discussion which it rarely is. Almost no-one dare defy such nonsense and controls.
We need more people and MPs to voice objections, but most of them are pretty vacant too and think they become important by tagging on with it.
If anything really serious and urgent happened our leaders would not know how to deal with it, having had no true life experience.
Politicians should seek help with their addiction so that they may all learn to stop interfering in our lives. What is the point of MPs? We’d do better without their constant inept meddling. Now, that would be a useful piece of legislation.
I agree with John Redwood’s blog. Football is ‘entertainment’ and entertainment is not an absolutely essential activity that government needs to keep abreast of and potentially intervene in. Entertainment is best left to the free market.
I suppose the gangster government has realised that there is a lot of money slopping about in football so they want their piece of the action. I suppose the first thing a regulator would do is to impose record fines. Kerching.
The ONLY department that works within government is the Department for Stupid Ideas.
Let’s be Conservative and have less government.
Sir John
“football regulator” At first glance is appears like a well-meaning dream. Then reality sets in who appoints and who would a regulator be accountable to – the fans or the clubs?
The only regulator needed anywhere is the consumer and competition. Like all thing attracting a customer, a consumer there should be 100% transparency. Then let the money follow the best available service.
We have seen a similar disaster set up in Formula 1, the 2 teams with the most money get to dictate the rules, regulations. Then what happens for the most part everyone else is the junior, the fodder just to ensure those with the most clout get to maintain their status-quo. The sport has been driven out; the entertainment has been driven out – big money takes over.
The British F1 GP just 20 cars racing general admission £403, seats extra. The Indianapolis 500 33 cars racing general admission $45 dollars Grandstand seats £70-140 dollars. One is for the money the other the sport.
Not another Quango surely. Given the performance of most Regulators in the UK they seldom cover themselves with glory – its seems they usually go native.
Sir John
Liz Truss was right: without growth, Britain is doomed – Patrick Miniford in the Telegraph.
If only we had a government that spent as much time on the economy, controlling their own expenditure, as they do trying to find new ways to tax the life out of the country we would be in a better place.
As Formula 1, once so competitive and exciting, became a rich man’s plaything and degenerated into what I think is simply boring, so has top class football where a few wealthy clubs dominate the whole sport. Where so much money is slurping around corruption and dodgy-dealing will inevitably follow. Rather than government regulation the ideal is for everyone to walk away from it. (As if….)
Thank heavens for non-league football and those motor sport competitions where people participate for the love of it. The atmosphere and the enjoyment factor are so much better and you don’t feel you’ve been ripped off at the end of the day.
Unfortunately the customer tends to be more attracted to the successful clubs rather than their local one.
Doesn’t need regulation but it would be great if supporters followed their local team rather than whoever was in the ascendancy when they were growing up
I thought regulation ws the job of the FA?
Any regulator will be run by the Marxist and WEF Feudalist saboteurs. Firstly to provide more state (taxpayer) funded jobs to further impoverish the country and then to destroy the industry they are regulating.
To quote Robert Conquest’s 2nd and 3rd laws of politics :
– “Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing.”
– “The simplest way to explain the behaviour of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it led by a cabal of its enemies.”
PS : A good example is Ofgem. Although originally set up to protect the consumer its function now is to deliver the Net Zero Strategy, which although may be claimed, completely falsely, to save the planet, is definitely no longer to protect the consumer. In fact quite the reverse as a result of the appointment of a CEO who was tasked to set up the Office of Climate Change in the Blair Government
H&SE looks after the maintenance of sports stadiums and the FCA looks after any financial issues of sports clubs, and there own Associations looks after there rules & competition …..why do we need government intervention; why do we need a sports minister ? Maybe you do in a Marxist state
I have no interest in football ; rugby is my focus and has been ever since I played it at the Grammar School I attended – many long years ago ; apart from this I do not believe any Government should be involved in Sports administration .
By the way Lifelogic , I appreciate your advice yesterday .
The present regulators struggles are daunting enough to suggest government would do well to stay well clear.
Having encouraged the billionaire’s plaything model of ownership football is in ever-increasing difficulty in its attempts to introduce an element of fairness in the competitiveness between clubs.
A brief article on news sky. com explains the present state of financial sustainability rules efforts titled “Everything you need to know about Financial Fair Play in football – and how it works”.
Lest a link can be provided – see https://news.sky.com/story/everything-you-need-to-know-about-financial-fair-play-in-football-and-how-it-works-13070802
Football is a major part of the panem et circenses – it has kept the masses looking the other way.
I loathe it.
A grand summary of why we don’t want any more nanny state decisions.
Nothing to add
How much does the FA get from the government in 2024? Around £40-50m perhaps?
Please, no. Not another profligate Quango to cost us poor taxpayers even more each year? When will this empire building practice, stop?
Football is a corrupt indusrty and has been for decades.
If soccer is only entertainment then there is no justification in allowing foreign owners to import third worlders here to play. These are not remotely essential workers and therefore should be deported and excluded in future together with their foreign owners.