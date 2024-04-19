California Crossroads

I called in today as a local resident to refuel at the garage . The works I am told are now running behind schedule. The local businesses are suffering very badly. Turnover is massively down with many customers unable to get there or to park easily. We local users did not want the junction changed and certainly did not want roads closed for weeks on end. We want the local businesses to flourish and to be accessible. One business I was told had its electricity cut off without warning. Residential roads are clogged with cars trying to get round the closures.
Why didn’t the Council listen to local opinion and the Opposition Councillors who warned them not to proceed? Why did they proceed with no plans to help the local businesses? Why is there no compensation for lost business? Why are the works over running? Why did the Council tell us it would make things better and that it was on schedule? Why do some Councillors who voted for it now want to blame anyone but themselves?
April 19, 2024
California dreaming by the Lib Dem’s turns into California nightmare for everyone
April 19, 2024
Why didn’t the Council listen to local opinion
It should be obvious that the council is messing about with the roads for one main reason – to comply with WEF plans to create 15 minute cities.
It was never meant to improve anything for local people – FAR from it!
April 19, 2024
Because the council is following you parties lead on the war on motorists.
All part of the WEF nut zero rubbish to make our life difficult
April 19, 2024
It’s absolutely great that you bring up a local ‘subject’, Sir John and give voice. Doing so very much highlights the ‘mess’ you and your fellow constituents are experiencing. It reminds us that your local misfortune is representative of many ‘plights’ occurring across our Sceptered (spelling?) Isle. Because – let’s face it – the quality of local ‘brains’ in local councils most other places will be pretty samey. It’s the same ol’ story. Many folks who are attracted by a desire to become of prestige (oo) via local council work will be often those who really should not bother. Now, I am – and we all are – aware there are good people doing a good job in local council work..and it must be frustrating for such people that they are surrounded by busy bodies who simply do a rotten job. From an ordinary person’s view-point..so ordinary it’s great..I suggest that ‘some things have to change’. Town hall activity needs to sharpen up. How? By making local voices be heard. Not only heard but generally obeyed. Oo, Really? Yep. Big time. Or councillors get the push and fast. A change in the rules of their engagement to take place: for this to come about…
April 19, 2024
Was there a preamble to this brief blog post? What the heck is this all about?