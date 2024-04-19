The IMF were wrong. It’s wasteful spending that needs to go

The IMF like the left wing parties says there must be no unfunded tax cuts. Like them it does not complain about unaffordable wasteful spending. Indeed it argues spending needs to go up. Why?
There is so much to be done by getting a proper grip on spending. There is no need to let the Bank of England lose another £40 bn this week on top of the £49 bn they have already billed taxpayers. It is a needless disgrace.
There is the identified £20 bn of lost public sector productivity the Treasury put in their last plans. Why is it taking so long to get it back? Why do they need to spend to save when the task is to get back to 2019 efficiency levels?
There is the announced sale of Nat West. Why are we waiting? Why are the proceeds spread over three years in the forecasts? That’s another £8 bn. The OBR puts £3.2 bn of the proceeds into 2025-26
The large losses and cash absorption by the railways needs controlling better, with a proper plan to increase fare revenues.£33 bn of subsidy and investment spending is too high.
Introducing a ban on external recruitment to the civil service and public sector admin would help. Getting rid of bad quangos like UK Government Investments and selling off the British Investment Bank would be a good idea. Making a big reduction in legal migration would cut demand for more social housing and public service capacity .
April 19, 2024
Certainly “There is so much to be done by getting a proper grip on spending” so why do we seem to have to wait for Rachel to begin this?
April 19, 2024
You’ve had almost 15 years to sort this out
Let’s not forget our balance of payments when we’re Importing 20% of our electricity. Importing petrol and diesel because we’ve shutdown refining capacity with another on to go shortly.
Importing gas at spot prices when we’re sitting on 50 years worth minimum.
I could go on but no one is listening. 9 million on welfare most with spurious mental health problems.
April 19, 2024
OUCH!
But this PCP is past caring. Look how many are lining up their next jobs. I bet Goldman’s and JPM are inundated with Tory MP CV’s. Good riddance.
I recently spoke with my UK pension provider about their investment plans, their weighting is to go 70% US, 20% UK rest of world 10%. People are voting with their money as usual.
April 19, 2024
What a good comment!
Presumably the ruinators can’t wait to trot off and fulfil “global longings”?
(Leaving the carnage to JR et al, the mob in power and Reform).
April 19, 2024
Good morning.
As Dom has often told you, Sir John it is to maintain the Labour / Socialist State.
This is wrong. And I will tell you why I think so.
It does not matter if you have full or restricted legal or illegal immigration, if they cannot access ANY public services, social housing or even purchase housing below £1m and only rent then there would be no pressure.
It is the kind of thinking that our kind host and his colleagues in the HoC, the HoL, the CS and the Establishment, who are not affected by MASS IMMIGRATION, have, and that is allowing non-UK citizens access to the above which is why we are in such a mess.
I do not have a problem with people coming here to work. So long as they work and provide for themselves at no expense to me and my fellow citizens.
After all, why should I subsidies my replacement ?
April 19, 2024
All the political parties (except Reform) and the public sector are out of control.
The only way this will correct itself is either a massive majority for Reform (which won’t happen) or a catastrophic economic collapse.
April 19, 2024
Agreed.
April 19, 2024
Once head of the IMF Christine Lagarde, now her successor at the IMF Kristalina Georgieva. Both EU maniacs and both anti-Brexit fruitcakes.
The IMF does the bidding of the EU empire and propagandize on its behalf. Tax cuts are seen as libertarian and create competition between member nations for limited capital flows.
With Labour now being openly courted by both the EU and the IMF we can see that the possibility of the UK being dragged back into the EU now significantly higher with the clowns in government quite literally handing the keys to power to Labour, a party now so dripping in class and race hate that we should all fear what they intend, to replicate Obama’s racial revolution.
Thanks Tory clowns for dragging our nation into the woke shit
April 19, 2024
The EU does not want us but it is prepared to turn a blind eye in order to get our huge financial contributions back.
April 19, 2024
Nearly all government spending is wasteful. Much of it is entirely pointless and does net harm. The “unequivocally” save net harm vaccines for example, road blocking, net zero, HS2, the Covid Lockdowns, the vast open migration level costs legal and illegal, the soft loans worthless degrees circa 75% of them…
Excellent speech to an almost empty chamber and crowded cheering public chamber by Andrew Bridgen and an excellent on too by Dr Malhotra (Helsinki) both on Dr John Campbell You Tube)
April 19, 2024
Yes, the left wing IMF, like the left wing hedge funds and the left wing international money markets, brought down Liz Truss, but good to know you want to make exactly the same mistakes again. Tell us, will Ms Truss be your preferred choice to succeed Mr Sunak?
Reply Silly comment. If you read what I wrote you would know I disagreed with the Truss spending plans and with the Damaging Bank of England actions. I do not want Truss back as leader.
April 19, 2024
Reply to reply. Sound as usual.
April 19, 2024
A good piece by Jacob Rees-Mogg on growth and the relative costs of energy on his GBNews programme.
Needless to the the UK has rip off energy, endless net zero lunacy and almost zero growth.
April 19, 2024
Apparently, allegedly the reason they have been turning themselves inside out to impose smart meters has been because they are bringing in different energy pricing for different times of the day ( “surge” or some equally stupid name) and it can’t to done without said meters.
Wonder how the they did that “Energy 7”thing where electricity was cheaper at night?
April 19, 2024
Everhopeful
There always was a hidden agenda, same with ULEZ camera’s, speed camera’s and the like.
Control and fines if you disobey.
Rest assured it will get worse, freedom of speech freedom of movement all going to be curtailed/recorded in some way, at some time in the future.
April 19, 2024
Yes that is correct, that’s the reason smart meters are being installed. They are pushing them on the basis that they will reduce your current electricity bills but how can they ? I got one installed and my energy bills didn’t change at all because my electricity usage didn’t change at all (except for a small increase to run the smart meter). I’m surprised the Advertising Standards people haven’t taken a look at smart meter marketing and their little disclaimer right down at the end “consumer action required”.
April 19, 2024
My supplier’s bribe smart-meter bribe has just gone up to £150 – about two months’ energy bills. I’ll take it – but only because I’m planning on moving within the year.
April 19, 2024
The difference is that Smart Meters are controllable remotely by the Energy Companies. They can just turn off your energy if they deem it appropriate/necessary.
Energy 7 levied a different charge per KW hour for a specified period – overnight. Surge pricing via Smart Meters will be charged in half-hour periods: ie every half hour the price for the energy you are using could change. So for household tasks which take a long time (roast dinner, washing cycle, charging a car etc) what may start as a cheaper rate may well not end as one. It will be impossible to plan your household activities knowing the price you will pay.
It’s about control; reducing energy consumption through pricing and desperately attempting to “keep the lights on” since the Eco Nutters in the Establishment have decided reliable energy is less important than their “green” wet dream.
April 19, 2024
Meanwhile according to the Telegraph…
“HMRC refers hundreds to Samaritans after ‘impossible demands’
All brought to us by someone who thinks tax cuts “ unconservative” and who criticises Lawson’s tax cutting.
We had a country, a nation. We had banks and shops and roads and LIVES.
We had freedom and room to breathe and hotels and police and safety.
Much less reason to kill ourselves!
April 19, 2024
I heard this morning that our PM is going to stop the sick note culture… An Admiral ambition but, how will he do that until he sorts out the NHS? Sort out the NHS, and the numbers on sickness benefits will fall. How can making people wait for months for treatment achieve anything other than making the patient worse and perhaps beyond being treatable?
I would suggest that almost all our nation’s woes are caused by the same thing… Incompetent financial management and spending on the wrong things. Take the NHS as a prime example… How many patients will an expensive rainbow painted crossing in a car park make better compared to a hip operation? A rainbow crossing in a car park will get no one back to work whereas, a hip replacement would get someone back to work.
The Gangster State needs to stop blaming the disabled and the elderly for the incompetence of the public sector’s management.
April 19, 2024
Sir John, Sunak keeps insisting that “his plan” is working. That is because “his plan” is to deliver the WEF’s objectives. They want a completely different economic model and a Digital Currency, complete with a Social Credit System so that “the peasants” can be controlled in a similar manner to the way the Chinese Government controls its population.
We are in the destructive period of the plan. Sunak, the Treasury, the B of E and the OBR are deliberately loading us with debt and wrecking the economy because they believe that is how they will achieve their objective – a CBDC.
You cannot Built Back Better if you haven’t first destroyed what is currently there.
April 19, 2024
A story I hope you will cover soon Sir John is that of the wasted money on stopping illegal migration now that it has emerged that there is an agreement between Sunak and Macron to co-operate.
No need to look for people traffickers. They are there for all to see, Sunak and Macron.
April 19, 2024
I’ve been saying this for a long time. There is a secret “deal” …. I suspect part of the Brino negotiations …. that we will “take our fair share” of the criminal migrants. For the sake of appearances, Sunak pretends he wants to stop them and Macron pretends he is trying.
April 19, 2024
I see Sunak is on his hobby horse again about sick note Britain, with people shirking work.
Perhaps he should look at all Government departments attendance record and get them back in the offices first before preaching to others.
Report recently that less that half of HMRC staff now go into the office, and many at home with nothing to do, then we hear we need to recruit more inspectors at even more cost.
I note the staff at home still getting the London weighting allowance WHY ?
April 19, 2024
The IMF tried to tell four countries how to manage their fiscal affairs: Britain, the USA, China, and Italy. Not France. Yet France has a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than us, according to the FT. Monsieur Macron must be doing things the international bankers like. I wonder what they are.
The IMF is not wrong – this country’s national debt has been allowed to balloon out of control. But that should be dealt with anyway, not in response to the IMF’s seemingly biased agenda.
April 19, 2024
Who do you suggest we vote for to achieve these spending cuts ? I mean obviously not the Conservatives who were responsible for all that spending in the first place, so who ?
April 19, 2024
‘… lost public sector productivity…’ The MoD is STILL pushing out Civil Service job-openings offering up to 40% ‘WFH’ – even though the jobs involve VERY HIGHLY CLASSIFIED work. Just WTH are ministers doing to stop this? Nothing, it seems. They’re either frightened or lazy – and that’s why they’ll be unemployed at the end of the year.
P.S. Reform of sickness assessments today? Good the system needs it. But I’ll be looking to see action and results BEFORE the general election.
April 19, 2024
The Labour Party has hired a knight of the blob to advise it on tax. A knight who describes pensioners as “codgers” and says they need to pay more tax. The knight is a pensioner himself, but not a common or garden one but one with an inflation proof public sector one, doubtless a large multiple of that of most codgers.
I don’t blame Labour for hiring the blobite sir troupe, those are the sort of people who tell it what it wants to hear, nor the blobite for wanting to further promote the left-statist approach which has done so much for him and his ilk.
But the rest of us should wake up – we may not be happy with Mr Sunak’s govt and think it should do more, but Labour will be far worse – turbocharging the statist agenda and yet further empowering the blob.
April 19, 2024
How has this debacle been allowed to happen? Who is benefiting from this mismanagement of taxpayers funds? Surely it’s time to name & shame those who are incompetent &/or.corrupt!
April 19, 2024
Sir John
There are too many, ‘talking-heads’, the ‘I wannabe noticed’ and to top it all this Conservative Government that are so wound up about eking out new and more contrived ways of taxing, that whether they like it or not they are the destructors of society and economies. They are so far left it is getting unbearable.
What is needed is the same amount of energy put into to ‘good housekeeping’ getting expenditure under control, ensure funding achieves its aims, ensure the economy grows so as to be able to fund all the wish lists. If you want to fund something via the taxpayer, tax growth should come from growth in the economy not new traps to steal from those that produce and who could grow the economy. Above all things must be balanced, government when they talk of budget must start to budget themselves.
It’s called Conservatism, something that has alluded this Country this Century