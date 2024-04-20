My Conservative Home article (unedited version)

This century has seen a great growth in the powers and reach of so called independent public sector bodies. The four main parties in Parliament usually cheered on and engineered these moves. There was a general buy in to the proposition that experts were better than political generalists, and that you needed to take the party politics out of large chunks of the public sector.
The new settlement was always flawed and never adhered to. Whilst the Opposition parties were usually hot to expose any Ministerial interference in these bodies, they were also keen to blame the Ministers when there was a bad miscarriage by them. They clung to the idea that experts are always right, as the evidence mounted that there can also be wrong or bad experts that can do damage if unchecked by commonsense and democratic accountability.
We have seen a long list of these bodies let people down, with hapless Ministers then held to account for the failings. The Bank responsible for the single main task of keeping inflation to 2% presided over 11% and blamed external forces and someone else. The nationalised Post Office imprisoned many of its honest and decent staff and plunged into heavy losses which taxpayers had to pay. Its independent supervisor UK Government Investments looked the other way and left Ministers to explain and rectify. The Water Regulator watched as water companies failed to invest in more pipes and capacity, leaving Ministers to explain how we could clean up our rivers whilst keeping water bills to realistic levels. The Environment Agency allowed the Somerset levels to flood, damaging farms, before Ministers stepped in to tell them to man the pumps and keep the ditches and rivers free flowing.
All of these regulators and nationalised industries have a so called sponsor department which is meant to monitor and guide them. The department needs to know how much they will cost taxpayers, negotiate over money, charges and performance going forward and be a critical friend of the body in government. When I did this job as a sponsor Minister I usually held an annual budget meeting with each of the important bodies to go through their need for public funds, their charging policy, their service quality and their general efficiency. I would often hold a meeting before the publication of the annual report to go over what they had achieved and to hear what their report would say. Their leadership was responsible for how they managed the operation, for the outcomes, and for recommending the way to achieve the stated objectives laid down by government and Parliament. I was responsible for reporting to Parliament on their successes and failures, so I needed to know how they were doing.
Today in the case of a nationalised industry like the Post Office or Network Rail there are three supervisors in the mix. There is Uk Government Investments, there is a sponsor department and there is the Cabinet Office/Treasury complex. It would be good to establish a single lead in each case. It is difficult to see what value UK Government Investments adds, so why not wind it up.
It is strange when we see the disasters at nationalised HS 2 or the failures of the water and environmental regulators that the cry goes up we need more nationalisation and more independent regulation. There is no evidence that our main nationalised industries have done well and are a model to follow. I will continue to make the case for more choice and private capital in state activities where people pay for the product or service they use.
If we take the Uk media sector the large presence of the BBC and the allied presence of Channel 4 as public sector broadcasters has marginalised the UK in the vastly expanding and fast changing media world beyond the UK dominated by the US majors Comcast, Disney, Charter, Netflix and Paramount. The combined turnover of these big five US media conglomerates is $285 bn compared to just $7bn for the BBC. The largest has a turnover 17 times the BBC. It is true some of them offer broadband services as well as entertainment and news, but this is now an integral part of broadcasting. Non UK BBC, where we ought to compete commercially, has a turnover of just $1.4 bn. The BBC has a world non UK commercial company which is tiny in comparison to the US success stories, held back by public sector financing and regulatory constraints. We could keep the licence fee and national programmes people like domestically whilst freeing BBC World to raise its own money and expand its service to compete more effectively with the modern media giants.
Whilst some people vote for more nationalisation, they express growing preferences for free enterprise US solutions to many features of their lives. They buy more and more US entertainment, shop at Amazon. use Microsoft software, search with Google, talk to friends with Meta and use Apple devices . The UK and the rest of Europe is falling behind in ways nationalisation and beefed up regulators cannot remedy.
Where there is space for competition then this usually the best with light touch regulation. When there is potential for a monopoly then this either needs to be under State control with full Ministerial responsibility or, under some sort of cooperative.
We have suffered for far too long with narrow minded political dogma and a bipolar view of how services should be provided.
We need people who are not tied to one or the other, but accept both are acceptable given the circumstances mentioned above.
MP selection process is the key. We, who have been around the block a few times, can see the present process does not deliver the experience, character, qualifications needed to govern. The Conservative Party will disappear if it can’t attract the calibre of MP needed.
Has anybody noted a change at Conservative Party HQ?
Ofcom hound GB news for bias un their news broadcasting but ignore the blatant propaganda of the BBC and Channel 4.
The electricity watchdog is on the side of producers which is why we have ludicrous energy prices.
Sweep away these Quangos and let the market decide. It’s always a better solution.
‘Narrow minded political dogma and bipolar view’, indeed.
Great article.
I feel there is a step beyond criticism which is a theory of regulators and watchdogs.
For example. Regulators control the supply side of markets, information, justice, government and utilities. Watchdogs support the supply side. Regulators and Watchdogs must have laws behind their powers.
The whole framework appears to be opaque, unaudited and unaccountable.
The first step must be to pass a law putting regulators and watchdogs on a legal footing where they must publish both sides of their nominal balance sheet reporting all their funding, costs and assigning each of these to their action. The cost effectiveness of each of their actions must drive their contraction or expansion.
I suggest a “Regulators and Watchdogs Act”
That requires every one to publish
– Their scope and role
– Their legal powers and functions
– Their directors
– All forms of revenue and funding
– How much money was assigned to each function
– What benefits and savings each function had.
Corporatism. A model of economic organisation that aggressively and viciously seeks to exert power through state control over how we act socially, personally and economically. Some call it fascism.
Thatcher’s state left us alone. The state today takes a contrary stance to the vision of Thatcher’s world.
When Labour come to power all that we have seen under the woke Tory snakes will look like a monkey’s tea party. Labour will demonise certain sections of our nation and they will do things beyond what we thought was impossible in a liberal democracy.
The Tories had one job, embrace libertarianism and destroy woke. They did the opposite. That’s betrayal in its truest form
Well Thatcher was the best PM in my lifetime (not much competition) but she hardly left us alone. The NHS was still a rigged virtual state monopoly, the education market was also rigged (though neither quite as badly rigged as now), taxes were still far too high, she allowed the foolish major to join the ERM with a view to joining the EURO and gave us 15%+ mortgages, planning was far too restrictive, she even fell for climate alarmism…
The worst of the many failures in regulation has be the Covid Vaccines with regulators even funded by big Pharma and coercing “vaccines” into people who had zero need for them even had they been shown to be safe effective. We need a criminal investigation into this gross, and surely evil criminal, negligence.
Truss is finally getting closer to reality. But still will not say that the whole war on CO2 plant, tree and crop food is entirely misguided and evil. Another Chairman Mao agenda that will kill millions
“An unaccountable net zero elite has seized control of Britain
The zealous drive to net neutrality is making business less competitive, hitting taxpayers, and acting as a drag on economic growth”
LIZ TRUSS
She should have added and is doing nothing positive for the climate anyway.
Also in the Telegraph.
Fourteen years of Tory rule have left Britain a lazy, dangerous, Left-wing mess
It hardly matters that Labour will be worse, when voters feel so betrayed by the Tories
CAMILLA TOMINEY
The trouble with a criminal investigation is it will be done by the same kind of shower that sent innocent postmasters to prison. The criminal justice system needs a criminal investigation, but the only people qualified to do it would be marking their own homework.
April 20, 2024
This is another example of the failure of MPs, whether as supervising ministers, members of relevant select committees or just as MPs. Perhaps each nationalised body should hold its AGM (with live streaming) in Westminster Hall where MPs, representing our shareholder interest, can quiz the management about the value for money they offer. There needs to be greater accountability of these monopolies
@Dave Andrews. Our MPs aren’t up to the job. 95% of them are part of the problem. The 5% of good ones is not enough to hold anyone to account.
As we saw during Covid and at the OBR many “experts” are not independent but rather they push a left-wing political line. This suits the current Government of course who agree with them.
Seems like the present system is pass the buck back to the Minister involved.
How many people know the names of those who sit on these regulatory bodies, virtually no one.
How many people know the remit of these regulatory bodies, virtually no one.
How many people know how to complain to these regulatory bodies, virtually no one.
How often do we see the officials of these Regulatory Bodies interviewed, virtually never.
Has there been any improvement in performance since these regulatory bodies were introduced, not a clue.
Think the answer is simple John, make the Ministers involved, responsible for the departments they are supposed to manage.
Thank goodness for the Cass Report but why does it take four years to state the blindingly obvious?
The expansion of the Quangocracy and Regulators has been encouraged by our membership of the EU.
Regulations pour/ed out of the Mega-Bureaucracy in Brussels and it was very convenient for our Establishment to create arms-lengths bodies to gold plate, implement and monitor compliance and the accompanying Regulators to ensure that they were doing just that.
“Not us, dear voters ….. the EU made us do it.”
I wonder how many of the soon-to-be-retiring “Conservative” MPs have been seeking lucrative roles in the Quangocracy and Regulatory Bodies they have so enthusiastically created?
We are massively over-governed in this country – but those involved in the governing are never going to do anything to reduce it because it will be damaging their own employment and career prospects. Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas.
yes its the constantly optimised buying decisions of millions of end consumers forcing providers of services and goods to improve, innovate, & optimise their products which is the “magic sauce” which kept the developed world prosperous versus the old Soviet bloc. the power in those millions of decisions is lost when the public sector imposes top down provision, allocation, rationing, and decision making, and those top down decisions can never ever compete in quality with the bottom up decisions of millions of consumers. we need to empower countless decisions of individual consumers again, to force improvements constantly all across society.
sadly though that is not what the Conservative party in power actually practises, its little more than another branch of the socialist mono party in constant power, despite the will of the people, with only the colour of the rosettes changing and not the substance or delivery.
the tweets of the Met police leadership yesterday show they have ground to a halt and completely failed as an organisation, and the role of the Mayor as the police authority does not work. the Post Office execs are clearly, openly, and obviously criminal and a disgrace, and yet none have been sanctioned. same in the NHS, same in the FCA, same in the ICO, same in so many parts of the public sector.
So as much as your analysis is correct John I dont see any of the main parties fixing it anytime soon.
It’s shameful how Westminster has failed the people. Basically the effect of being beholden to EU for so many years. Meant Ministers could offload their responsibilities onto unelected independent bodies & the judiciary.
Sadly, Labour & Tories will continue this offloading because they are either lazy or at worst incompetent to Govern.
Liz Truss was a great threat to BoE, OBR & other powerful bodies.
We need tough Governance to clip the wings of unelected quisling organisations asap!
You allow any UK success stories to be sold to foreigners – exporting the profits and taxes elsewhere – to finance your obsession with outsourcing industry and importing everything.
As for the BBC – you still say ‘keep the licence fee’. Why? So Lineker and Ball can be paid absurd salaries.