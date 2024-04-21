My Intervention on the Safety of Rwanda Bill amendments – Court challenges

John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
Many people share the Government’s ambition to stop the boats. Would these Lords amendments not muddle the legislation in a way that, once again, would leave us open to an unnecessary court challenge? Can he reassure us that, unamended, the Bill will do the job?
Michael Tomlinson:
I know my right hon. Friend has taken a close interest in the Bill since the outset, and he is right. The amendments fall into two categories: those that are simply unnecessary and those that are worse than unnecessary. The second group are wrecking amendments deliberately designed to prevent the very things that the Bill was designed to do—namely, stopping the boats and getting the planes off the ground.
My hon. Friend the Member for Stone (Sir William Cash) has previously accused me of repeating myself from time to time—heaven forfend—but he is right, because our approach is justified as a matter of parliamentary sovereignty and constitutional propriety. Indeed, my right hon. and learned Friend the Member for South Swindon (Sir Robert Buckland) has even said that it is not unprecedented, and he is right. It also meets our international obligations.
April 21, 2024
Is France meeting her international obligations? Why don’t we take the boat and it’s people and get the RN to escort them into Irish waters?
April 21, 2024
If its okay and lawful to send them to Rwanda, than why isn’t it okay to send them to the Hebrides (1000x times cheaper) military camp or even any other UK secure military camp
You can only send 500 to Rwanda but you can send 5,000 to the Hebrides
April 21, 2024
The Hebrides should be made the first reception center and not Kent
April 21, 2024
The goings on is a mere drop in the ocean (or channel).
April 22, 2024
I don’t believe the Government has any ambition at all to stop the boats. If it did, they would have stopped by now but they keep coming. The flow is relentless. We have a border force charged with protecting our borders and a Royal Navy charged with protecting our country and its citizens. Neither is doing its job.
The Government knows that we tax-paying citizens are fed up with the ever-rising costs of housing illegal migrants in hotels so why is the answer,as far as the Government is concerned, to find alternative cheaper accommodation rather than to send them back?
I do wish the media (probably at the behest of the Government) would stop reporting that illegal-migrant boats were ‘intercepted’ in the Channel. This is the definition of the word intercept: ‘to take, seize, or halt (someone or something on the way from one place to another); cut off from an intended destination’. All the RNLI and Border Force boats do is taxi the migrants onto our shores. They do not intercept in any way whatsoever.
April 22, 2024
Agreed, “Many people share the Government’s ambition to stop the boats” but this Rwanda scheme is not going to do that. Will the traffickers’s advertising slogan be “Get admitted to the UK for free and ample handouts and automatically be entered into a prize draw for a fully expensed holiday in Rwanda first”?
One is left to suppose this government persists with this scheme variously because it has foolishly committed itself, has no other plan, and can pretend it would have delivered success and so shame upon a Starmer-led government for abandoning efforts to get it started.