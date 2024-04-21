The Bank of England should cut the losses

I am trying to get more to put this case to the Treasury and Bank to stop the outrageous losses. Please use this text.
The Bank of England has received £49.4 bn in payments from taxpayers and the Treasury so far to cover its losses on holding and selling bonds.. OBR forecasts point to further substantial losses to come. They estimated these at £179 bn in the March budget papers. This year could see the need to pay the Bank of England a further large sum.
These payments increase the public sector deficit excluding the Bank of England, which is the figure used to assess how much headroom the government has to increase public spending and or reduce taxes. It is in everyone’s interest to minimise these losses and to protect the taxpayer from the possible outcome forecast by the OBR.
There are three main sources of loss. Some of the bonds were bought at prices above the repayment value of the bond. These losses are unavoidable if the bonds are held to repayment. It is true if at some future date interest rates had tumbled and the price of the bonds have again risen above the repayment value you could then sell at a profit. We cannot assume that is going to happen anytime soon. Meanwhile there will be some losses as bonds mature.
The Bank is actively selling £100bn of bonds a year into the market, taking larger losses than if they held them to maturity, and taking the losses sooner than they need to. The Bank could stop selling these bonds, allowing them to be repaid in due course on maturity. Some mature quite soon, Others are long dated and can stay on the balance sheet. Stopping selling the bonds would stop a large amount of the total losses.
The European Central Bank and the Federal reserve Board also bought lots of bonds at high prices and have considered what to do with them. The ECB has decided not to sell any prematurely into markets that are now so much lower than when they bought the bonds. They will allow them all to run off as they mature with lower losses. The Fed has been selling some Treasury bonds but has recently stated it plans to halve the rate of sale, and to place more emphasis on selling shorter dated bonds where the losses are considerably lower than the losses on long dated. When interest rates are pushed up as they have been losses on longer dated bonds are much larger than on short dated, because you have to wait so much longer to get your money back.
The third source of loss is the Bank receives a lower rate of interest on the bonds it has bought than the rate of interest it pays the commercial banks for the money they deposit with it. All the time the Bank keeps the base rate as high as today there will be losses on simply holding the bonds. The ECB has decided it will no longer pay interest on minimum reserves commercial banks have to hold with the Central Bank to cut these losses. The Bank of England and the Fed did not pay interest on reserves prior to 2006. The Bank of England could align its policy with the ECB.
These actions would lead to a substantial improvement in the UK public sector finances excluding the Bank of England. The Bank would not suffer as a result, as it admits these sales are not crucial to its monetary policy. These proposals do not interfere with Bank of England independence. The Banks independence is over settling the Base rate and assessing inflation , which this does not change. The Bank says it acts as an agent for the Treasury over bonds. It needed the approval of successive Chancellors for all the purchases, and insisted on a Treasury guarantee against loss. As the Treasury is the guarantor it can also influence when these bonds are sold.
April 21, 2024
“Please use this text.” – we should write to one or both of Messrs. Hunt and Bailey?
April 21, 2024
Sir J,
Have to tried to have a face to face interview with either Hunt or Bailey, or both, to explain your concerns?
PS. One part of government giving money to another part to reduce the total Money Supply. Losses?
April 21, 2024
Someone in government would have to have signed this off. Name the name apportion blame.What’s the betting it was a scruffy, blonde buffoon who no doubt when to Eton and was Oxbridge. Why are these Oxbridge droogs let loose on our nation’s culture and finances? The damage they have inflicted has been incalculable
April 21, 2024
Gaining traction. I read 40 senior MPs have written to Hunt.
Calling having to take the vast losses without parliamentary oversight, undemocratic. Politically very clever.
Reply I was asked to draft a letter with stronger recommendations than the other one.This is it.
April 21, 2024
It’s almost as if they WANT a recession?
To scupper incoming Labour.? Nah!Two cheeks etc.
To impose a digital currency? Oh dear…conspiracy…but….
April 21, 2024
What’s the point. Bailey who is a joke will continue doing as he wishes to bankrupt the country
Some people are making billions from this
Let’s follow the money.
April 21, 2024
What I’m missing here is the reason why the BE is selling these bonds. SJR makes a good case showing they should not be selling them, so what is the BoE’s explanation for its actions?
According to a Reuters ‘explainer’ article, it’s because the BoE is aiming to align its gilts holdings with the levels of state debt held by other central banks. In other words it’s acting as part of a global banking network which apparently sets policy for how much the state can raise money from central banks. The BoE is making big losses in doing so because the bonds it’s selling off have low or even negative interest rates, so they have to be sold cheaply in order to attract purchasers. Those losses are being imposed by a policy of not holding on to too high a level of state debt, according to Reuters, which is presumably getting this explanation from the BoE.
Yet this country’s state debt is not particularly high as a % of GDP. According to IMF figures for 2022 we have the lowest level of state debt of major European countries, other than Germany.
I don’t have a background in economics. I’m just an interested layman curious to know what our rulers are up to. So I wonder if the policy of reducing government debt on the BoE’s balance sheet has to do with this country’s unusual way of calculating GDP based on output, not spending. This method meant that our GDP took a much bigger hit from the lockdowns than it would have done if based on spending. Perhaps if our GDP was expressed in spending terms, we would have a much higher level of debt, then the BoE’s actions would receive some kind of explanation.
Reply The Bank have supplied no explanation other than to say QT is not crucial to monetary policy. They have a strange asymmetric view. QE boosts the economy, QT does not slow it!
April 21, 2024
Reply to reply
If the Bank’s actions are determined by what a group of international bankers decide, maybe that’s why it prefers to say nothing and not admit as much.
April 21, 2024
The monetarist view is presumably that QE creates inflation. QT unwinds QE and therefore cancels the inflationary impact of QE. This can be the only justification.
Has Mr Hunt responded at any time on this issue – presumably it’s in his interest to create more ‘fiscal headroom’?
Reply Mr Hunt knows my views. He has not commented on this policy. The Bank does not accept that creating extra money is inflationary .
April 21, 2024
With debt interest about the same as spending on education, and several times what’s spent on defence, the state debt is colossal.
All this liability pushed on to the next generation. What have they done to deserve that?
April 21, 2024
I will send it to Hunt and Bailey later today ….. but I expect they’ll take as much notice of me as my local MP does. ie none.
They only take notice of the WEF and IMF.
April 21, 2024
You would do more the country standing as Reform’s finance minister.
April 21, 2024
And lose? No! When you become acquainted with Reform you will be astonished.
April 21, 2024
See Dan Hannans excellent article in the telegraph today, reform are a complete waste of space – an incontinent wish list of policies few could disagree with and no clue how they might be delivered.
April 21, 2024
Many years ago I wrote to the Chairman of the Conservative Party about the way it was NOT governing the Country, and the failure of its Ministers and Prime Minister at the time.
The reply I received was, please write to your constituency MP.
Afraid that reply showed me the level of interest the Chairman of your Party had in my views at the time, which was ZERO !
I did copy you in at the time JR, and you did take it further, but I still never got a reply.
Happy to try again if you think it will make any difference, but my guess is it will never even be read by those who protect these people from the real World and real feedback.
April 21, 2024
Rodney has reminded me that Keynes ‘assumed stable prices’ – in other words he was not anti-monetarist. He did not comprehend that his deficit spending would lead to a loss of monetary control.
Perhaps using this in the same way that you are defeating the Greenies with their own proposals might shake up the Treasury? 🤞🏻
We will write to Hunt and the BOE.
April 21, 2024
