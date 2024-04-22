Electric cars

The latest figures for battery car sales in the EU show them down 11% in March, with a market share down at 13%. The fall in Germany was particularly steep. This follows news of price cuts and poor sales at Tesla.The Tesla share price is 62% down from the peak. Tesla announced 14,000 redundancies.
This should be a salutary warning to governments and car companies. It is no good ploughing on with new products that too few people want to buy or can afford. Governments need to do more to deliver enough affordable renewable electricity before trying to force the pace on adoption of battery cars. Why try to sell more EVs when they need to be recharged with electricity from a gas power station?
Governments and international conferences have not been straight with the public. It is not green to scrap a petrol or diesel car early and make a new battery car to replace it. It is not green to run a battery car recharging it with fossil fuel electricity. If many people do get EVs governments will impose taxes on using them to replace lost petrol taxes. Using a battery car will not be easy until there are many more fast recharging points. Going electric requires a huge expansion of the grid and cable systems that serve us.
Car companies spend plenty of money on EV car ads trying to make them look the thing to have .They never talk about running costs. How much does it cost to recharge? What happens to insurance costs? What is the true range? How long will the battery last? How quickly does battery performance deteriorate? How easy is it to repair a damaged battery car? The ads need to be more informative. Many people have many good reasons not to buy a battery electric car. The rich can afford them and often have a petrol car as well for long journeys. Most people think they are too dear, difficult to recharge away from home and no use if you do not have a driveway or garage of your own.
April 22, 2024
My concern is, what now for the European car makers ? They have plunged huge amounts of capital and have almost ceased production of petrol and diesel engines.
Once they had the lead and for the likes of Tesla and China’s fledgling car and truck industries the only way for them to catch up would be to invest very heavily or lease designs from their competitors, eating into any profits.
But why not sell and idea of cheap, clean and efficient future using electric motor power instead ? Hey presto !! You have just jumped ahead of the competition or, at least, caught up with it. All you need to do is nudge a few elites in the EU and the USA and the media and you are away.
I think what will happen is companies like VW and BMW will end up being bought by China and their technologies and full production moved East.
As I have said here many times before – You can always tell where the government has been by the mess it leaves behind.
April 22, 2024
As for “How quickly does battery performance deteriorate?” there should be gauge on the dashboard showing the state of the battery, so suggested Harry Metcalf (of YouTube Harry’s Garage) after finding the EV he ran had lost battery capacity with no easy means of discovering the extent. Deterioration is also particular to each vehicle, depending upon how they have been used and where (hot or cold climates).
April 22, 2024
Don’t blame the car companies, they’re not to blame for this authoritarian debacle. It’s the blood-sucking fleas that govern our world that are driving this totalitarian agenda and they have every intentions of continuing their barbaric assault on our way of life.