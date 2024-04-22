WPQ answer – Rail industry funding

The Department for Transport has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (15523):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, what recent estimate he has made of the level of funding his Department will provide to the rail industry in the 2023-24 financial year. (15523)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Huw Merriman:
The Central Government Supply Estimates 2023-24, presented to the House of Commons and published on 27 February 2024 (see link below), details the funding provided to the Department for Transport across a large number of different areas. The value associated with all rail and rail related lines is £33.029 billion, across both Departmental Expenditure Limit and Annually Managed Expenditure. More than half of the total value is associated with Network Rail, with other areas including but not limited to High Speed 2, Crossrail and support for passenger rail services. The numbers in the Central Government Supply Estimates take account of technical accounting adjustments and are not necessarily reflective of cash that will be required.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/65dcb981b8da630011c86233/E03059123_CG_Supp_Estimates_2023-24_Bookmarked.pdf
5 Comments
April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024
£ 33 billion! – because users would not or could not afford to pay the unsubsidized cost?
The ORR reports some 1.6 billion passenger journeys per annum: so if all the subsidy is attributed to passenger traffic that is c.£20 per trip. Why does the user not meet the cost, rather than the taxpayer?
April 22, 2024
As a bonus Mr. Merriman has supplied details of funding for all departments. So you can see how much funding they receive and whether or not it was voted or non voted.
‘Technical accounting adjustments’ are intriguing and merit further explanation though.
I note that the Tube was rammed again on Saturday. I could not get a seat on the Victoria line. Thameslink was also busy at St Pancras in the morning. Not so much on the return journey.
Doubtless posters will be along to say rail is a waste of money and should be abandoned or paved over for motor transport.
The omniscient, God-like figure of Lifelogic will state that public transport is a waste of money. He may add that buses are rarely busy. I was chatting to a neighbour on the top deck of a 71 at 11am on a weekday. It was full of passengers. I can also see how full the vehicles are as they pass me by on different days and at various times. However, Lifelogic knows the state of my local transport better than I do – even though he lives abroad.
April 22, 2024
This is nearly £1 per paasenger mile of subsidy with virtually zero tax on trains. Yet cars are taxed at about 20p per mile and far more in London with ULEZ, congestion charge plus they have rip off parking charges and other motorist muggings methods.
Note too that train journeys are often very indirect. I recently went Birmingham airport to just outside Cambridge via London as quickest (by Car 100 miles direct) by train 180 miles plus 18 for the taxis two way trip half of this empty. Yet this is thought to be efficient?
Why subsidise trains and tax cars to such a huge degree. Patently unfair competition in transport. What is the logic for this? What would the real demand be if train users paid the true price with car levels of tax on top. So London to Manchester might be £300 single or so per person.
April 22, 2024
Little rail industry funding seems to be allocated to provision or maintenance of toilets or waiting rooms. These used to be commonplace, open and reasonably-maintained. Now many have been closed for decades.
Waterloo had reopened the large toilets at one end of the concourse. This saved having to visit the burger shops or bars on the concourse only to find they were routinely closed, or required a PIN number that was only supplied after buying a drink. Now those toilets are closed again. Smaller ones are sited in the newer part of the station far from all the platforms.
This is all symptomatic of penny-pinching attitudes. Towns and public places once thought certain facilities were essential. Now they close toilets, libraries, post offices, banks etc.
The Telegraph has an article on a ‘loo leash’ where the public are afraid to venture out because of a lack of toilets. All the old ones have closed. Only those strange kiosk size contraptions remain. Thank God for Wetherspoons. Their toilets are generally exemplary.