St George’s day

Today we celebrate England. We also remember England’s greatest writer, William Shakespeare. Both have given so much to enrich the world. England pioneered Parliamentary democracy and fired up the prosperity from industrialisation and freer trade. Shakespeare captured so much of the human condition that his plays are as relevant today as 400 years ago.
We live with asymmetric devolution in the UK. Labour’s model gave devolved governments to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. They wanted regional assemblies to break up England, but voters rightly rejected these.
The EU always refused to recognise England, also wishing to break it up into unloved regions. Most of us in England have affinity to our town or village and to our county but not to a region.
I live in Wokingham. We do not feel we belong to “the rest of the south east” or to the Thames Valley or to Berks,Bucks and Oxon, in ways government sometimes lays down.
This is all unfinished business. Today is a day to remember what is good and best about England, which has survived much in the struggles for freedom, democracy and prosperity.
April 23, 2024
We STILL have no English Parliament and the Not-a-Conservative-Government is busily imposing Regional Mayors onto areas of England which have not voted in favour of having one (creating yet another tier of government in a country which is already massively over-governed).
When it comes to England, in what way is the NaCP different from Labour – or the EU come to that?
April 23, 2024
Please no English Parliament. We have local and central government and that is quite sufficient. We don’t need another talking shop telling us what to do. If the Scots and Welsh had any sense, they would get rid of theirs.
April 23, 2024
Well said Donna.
What have imposed Police commissioners achieved at huge cost to the taxpayer? Nothing, confidence has plummeted and policing fails to achieve any objective for the public.
JR 14 years to reverse any Labour policy, including those Liz Truss now advocates, but your party decided to build on Labour policies, build by using former Labour ministers, implement and gold plate every EU directive, rule and law by the use of quangos to hide it was the govt doing this!
April 23, 2024
Cheers to England and St George!
We are free people and must NEVER surrender.
The Jews have live with us in peace for 500 years. A Jewish man was in London, NOT ‘at a demonstration’ – just in London where there was a Moslem demonstration. OUR police accused him of being Jewish in London.
This is intolerable and the Chief of the Met must go!
We have a dragon of our own to slay!
April 23, 2024
Indeed Blair’s botched devolution has been an appalling disaster for England, Scotland and Wales. It was clearly done thinking it would benefit labour but it mainly benefited the dire SNP which is now finally falling to pieces. Doubtless, when Starmer gets later this year he will rig the voting system again by extending voting to non tax paying children and perhaps to overseas people who merely live in the UK.
The failure of 14 years of the Conservative to deliver anything positive with the 80 seat majority they were given by Farage is appalling. Delivering us perhaps 3+ terms of even more tax to death socialism.
April 23, 2024
However England still got regions and unwanted Mayors thanks to Conservative Party
April 23, 2024
You don’t mention that it was the Conservatives who in the 1974 Local Government Act began the process of erasing England’s history by abolishing ancient counties and boundaries in favour of made up new regions like Cleveland which people felt no affiliation too. And of course it was all done without any sort of local approval. As is often the case to read your piece one would think everything is the fault of Labour and the EU when the reality is that your own party is usually equally culpable.
Reply And Conservatives who corrected some of those errors getting rid of made up counties later
April 23, 2024
Diversity and cultural enrichment is our strength. The stats must surely show that the more we import the better we get. Or do they?
Feudalism has been replaced by Diversity, Inclusion and equality. At least feudalism gave merit a chance.
April 23, 2024
Is every public building in England flying the St.George flag today ?
April 23, 2024
I’d rather they flew the Union Jack. We’re a United Kingdom and I’m a Unionist. The flag of St. George for when the England team is playing; I’m English too.
April 23, 2024
If only Shakespeare were here today to hold up a mirror to all the unpleasantness.
But there! I daresay he would be cancelled and the resultant plays closed down swiftly.
Arrested, harassed, stripped of his livelihood he would maybe be hurled into jail or sent away.
Nothing is bad enough for truth tellers!
April 23, 2024
There’ll always be an England
And England shall be free
If England means as much to you
As England means to me.
April 23, 2024
The royal throne of Kings, this sceptred island,
This earth of majesty, this site of Mars,
This fortress, built by Nature for her purpose,
Against infection and the hand of wars:
This demiParadise, this other Eden,
This precious stone set in a silver sea,
This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,
We highly dedicate, O Lord, to Thee.
Grant, Lord, that England and her sister nations,
Together bound by the triumphant sea,
May be renown’d through all recorded ages
For Christian service and true chivalry.
April 23, 2024
Sadly it is changing, and in many cases not for the better.
Over populated, over taxed, and over governed.
April 23, 2024
I do so hope that the PM can stand firm on his benefits decision.
Those who claim it will hurt the most vulnerable are wrong.
For years now armies of left wing facilitators have been aiding and abetting claimants.
“Acting beyond authority” to dish out taxpayers” “donations” for the most inappropriate things.
He should also scrutinise charities.
April 23, 2024
I am proud to be British and applaud what our ancestors gave to the world. For such a small country we have achieved so much and I will never condone the few who try and re-write our history, malign our white males and rubbish our achievements. Happy Saint George’s Day.
April 23, 2024
Sir John
Anyone who thought that the WEF ideology and the world government socialist teachings of Klaus Schwab were a myth, a conspiracy theory, just look around, look at all the political spouting from the ‘Blob’, and the attitude of this Conservative Government towards the people of the UK – then you have proof in spades on who controls the UK.
The Taxpayer funded foreign holiday so many in Government, in Parliament, in the Establishment recieved to enable them to go to these religious meetings is reckless – that is why there is no defence of society, of the UK, of England. This socialist doctrine is not only decrying England, its flag, it is also writ large with regards the Union Flag.
We have a England football team that not only took to the knee to visibly announce their disrespect of England, its Flag and anthem, they have now taken to the refusing to even show any English emblems when they play for ‘England’
Who do we have to thank for all this? The Conservative Government, they refuse on every count when it comes to defending society, the UK. Even when it gets to equality they heighten and hasten they virtue signalling by reinforcing ‘Discrimination’, they create the opposite. They Discriminate by not treating everyone as equals, they refuse to serve those that empowered and pay them. Thye treat foreign fudged agreements as international law when that is the last thing it is, ‘international’
St Georges day, this Conservative Government has shown disdain for everything that creates this great Country, this Great Union. They are completely anti everything this Country and its people stands for.