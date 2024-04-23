WPQ answer – 20mph zones

The Department for Transport needs to get on with revising these guidelines. The Labour government in Wales now concedes they have introduced too many. There need to be some through roads that allow people to get to work or the shops at a reasonable speed, whilst ensuring there are safe paths, crossings and pedestrian areas for those walking.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, whether his Department has issued recent guidance on challenging the imposition of 20 mph zones by local authorities. (15526)
Tabled on: 26 February 2024
Answer:
Guy Opperman:
The Department is finalising the details to the guidance update on setting local speed limits and in respect of 20mph speed limits, as announced in the Plan for Drivers. This will be published in due course.
The answer was submitted on 04 Mar 2024 at 14:15.
April 23, 2024
According to the law the maximum speed limit in the UK is 30mph. Up until, I believe, 1998 if a Local Authority wished to reduce the speed of a road using traffic calming measures then an application to the Secretary of State for Transport had to be made. This was referred to as a, Road Traffic Order (RTO). If there is no RTO then what speed limits are introduced are not enforceable by law. ie If the Local Authority impose a 20mph without a LTO then it is NOT legal. Of course which roads are LTO’s and which ones are not ?
https://haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/transport-for-london-s-traffic-order-page
https://www.rbkc.gov.uk/parking-transport-and-streets/managing-traffic-and-transport/traffic-management-orders#:~:text=We%20use%20maps%20to%20show,Telephone%20020%207361%202553
April 23, 2024
There does not need to be any guidance. Just a statement saying that the 20mph are not enforceable and motorists, unless the they know the road has an LTO, can lawfully travel at a maximum of 30mph
April 23, 2024
Guidelines will not necessarily change the minds of those that set speed limits.
Councils often have an anti-car bias. So they may persist with the limits they have set.
Similarly cycle lane are unlikely to be ripped up due to lack of cyclists making use of them. ‘Build it and they will come’ gets these lanes set up in the first place, but inertia and fixed notions of what is in the interests of residents may ensure they remain even where they get little use.
April 23, 2024
It is now end of April, why does it take so long to review & draw up new guidelines? Notice no actual fixed date is given for when these revised guidelines will be published. Its a disgrace & yet again disrespect for the taxpayers who drive!
April 23, 2024
So basically, as Minister for Transport, Grant Schapps allowed/encouraged Local Authorities to impose 20mph limits without carrying out real consideration of the wider impact.
And now he’s at Defence. 🙂
God help us.
April 23, 2024
We need to deal with the speeding in Wokingham and the enforcement. When you drive round take a look at speed cameras and bushes growing in front. Also lack of graduate lines on the road. For this take a look at the camera by the school on Easthampstead road.
April 23, 2024
Sir John
April 23, 2024
Another ruinous policy from the entirely communist government in Wales proved a terrible idea. What a shock.
It’s a shame we no longer have any non communist politicians in England either.