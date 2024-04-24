What difference to net zero and the economy would a Trump or Biden second term make?

As readers know I do not express views about who should win elections in foreign countries, nor usually comment on which potential government or President would be best.
It now looks very likely that Mr Trump will gain the Republican nomination and Mr Biden the democrat at the conventions in the summer. . Polls for the Presidential election itself show both Mr Biden and Mr Trump as relatively unpopular with the wider electorate. They also quite often show Mr Trump a little ahead.
It is therefore a good time to ask what would a second term Biden Presidency look like and how would it contrast with a second term Trump Presidency?
With the current President we should expect him to continue with his economic policy based on the Inflation Reduction Act subsidies and the CHIPs Act. He will want to attract more semiconductor and digital investment to the US, and offer tax breaks and subsidies for green growth. He will be happy to see higher taxes on the very rich and on big business. He supports minimum tax levels globally on these groups.
Mr Trump will wish to renew his big tax cuts where some are due to retire, and will also wish to onshore more investment. He will renounce the Paris Climate Agreements and will promote more cheap oil and gas from domestic sources. He will cut green subsidies and regulations. This will make a big difference to the world policy of decarbonisation. With China and India continuing to boost fossil fuel output and use, joined by the USA, Europe will be lonely with its anti oil and gas policies.
The UK and Europe need to ask themselves what are they going to do about the drive to use more fossil fuel in India , China and many emerging market economies? It makes no sense to close our industrial plants only to import from high CO 2 producing countries. It seems very unlikely the world can hit its targets for 2030 for CO 2, as fossil fuel use continues to increase. Even under Biden the US has added to her output of cheap oil and gas. If the USA joins in with more fossil fuel it makes it even less likely targets will be hit. When are the international target setters going to confront the truth about India, China and other large emitters? Are they happy with President Biden adding to US oil and gas output? What would they do if Mr Trump becomes President and renounces the plans. ?
Whatever former President Obama wants it to look like 😉
Seriously. Does anybody believe that an old man with serious mental health issues is running the show ?
They will just double down on CO2 emissions. The plan is to de-industrialise the West. Send all industries to places where regulations, labour and land costs are lowest, and push up the share price and value of their* assets.
It is an election year, Sir John. Once the Democrats are back in office they will finish off what they started.
*They being the large Corporate Banks.
‘ The UK and Europe need to ask themselves what are they going to do about the drive to use more fossil fuel in India , China and many emerging market economies?’
The UK will do whatever it is told to do. Changes in the USA will not necessarily lead to a different approach in this country.
Governments are not acting in what would be our national interests. Violent protests and revolts within Britain may mean a change of tack if they occur and are sufficiently troublesome. Otherwise it will be the same old same old.
Violent resistance has probably been planned for anyway. Governments will keep pushing and see how much they can get away with.
There are few conviction politicians in this country nowadays.
MB, you get to the crux of the matter with your “*”.
Our kind host asks diplomatically: “When are the international target setters going to confront the truth…?”
I wonder what his view is, on who they are? I ask in the sense of who is driving this, not which acronymed body declares the targets. The latter are just actors reading a script.
I feel it’s time for us all to be more candid, in order to expose and confront the threat of corporatist authoritarianism.
Whatever happens in the USA, the EU slavishly followed by Starmergeddon will continue the ruinous net zero crusade. The first time one of the major German or French car manufacturers goes bust or gets taken over by the Chinese then the sparks will fly.
Nothing short of a full scale mutiny by the peoples of Europe will halt this misguided juggernaut.
I fear it won’t end well.
Biden is spending a Trillion dollars every day.
Yet he can’t string two sentences together.
This is simply hangers on syphoning money from the US tax payers for themselves.
It looks like theft because it is theft.
?. The 2024 Federal budget shows outlays amounting to $6,517 billion (c. $17.85 billion per day).
A second term winner may well have to cope with material economic struggles (exacerbated by the trade wars each contemplate) and without allies controlling Congress luxury initiatives that hamper boosting business growth may perhaps flounder in the face of what seems to be generally an increasingly jaundiced attitude towards Net Zero initiatives.
Yes, political, existential threats are rising and that costs a lot more, and a lot sooner, than foolish climate possibilities. An invasion of eastern Europe, or Taiwan will be rather more urgent than something, maybe, happening a hundred years from now.
How’s the budget deficit Sir J.? Are we still borrowing more and too much, then wasting it?
Trump is clearly far preferable. This as he is a climate realist, not totally senile and I am always rather impressed by his general modesty. Biden can surely only win by using underhand methods as seems to be the agenda with these legal and other actions
The most important thing is for the World is to ditch the moronic war on the (net beneficial for life) CO2 plant, tree, seaweed and crop food. We live in a period of a dearth of CO2 in historical terms. Cheap reliable on demand energy is vital for the economy, living standards, defence, growth…
Iran is about to start a nuclear world war – and the West is determined to lose
From 3pm: Allister Heath answers your comments – join the conversation
ALLISTER HEATH a few days ago and Heath is usually right.
Trump is preferable to Biden to avoid this disaster too.
While I agree Alistair Heath calls it right on the net zero madness, he’s way off beam on the Middle East. Iran doesn’t need to start a nuclear war in the region, even supposing it had the capacity to do so. Its recent successful missile strikes on Israeli military assets are a sufficient warning to Israel not to go further, which it will have to heed. Or else Israel has to launch a pre-emptive nuclear attack on Iran. No doubt it has contingency plans for that, but you won’t hear about that option from Alistair Heath. The optics wouldn’t look good.
It is possible the Democrats will make a late change, substituting someone else for Biden on “health” grounds if he looks he will be a big loser. Trump has to navigate the lawfare being waged against him, but he will use it to boost his campaign. The international target setters will be helpless v Trump. It is just the EU and UK, especially the UK, they are after. A compliant UK government will crumble and drive the UK even deeper towards third world status.
A population of over 300 million and it looks like the choice is going to come down to Trump or Biden. Perhaps a majority of the electorate would prefer neither and would not be massively upset if the pair of them were cast adrift on a boat.
That’s not what the rallies show. If you are a democrat you need to accept the opinion and legal votes of the electorate in other countries as you do in your own!
“The world” doesn’t have CO2 targets, Sir John. The UN does. We need to recognise that on climate as on so much else Britain is taking its orders from a globalist cabal in New York which sets policy. The policy is that industrialised countries have to reduce their CO2, but China and India don’t have to. Our compliance with this long-standing UN agenda has been managed by internationalist stooges such as Ed Miliband and Theresa May. Sadly, the British parliament has always nodded through whatever decarbonising measures they wanted. The public has been fed slogans by politicians and the media mob, and opinion polls said it agreed with them, but now we are starting to wake up to what implementing those slogans would mean to our standard of living. Sunak should stop the green subsidies, then we’ll get just the eco-friendly measures we’re prepared – and able – to pay for.
Another comment for the moderators to hold onto here.
The Net Zero movement will run out of lies to tell long before 2030. With that in mind it makes little difference to the future direction of travel who sits in the White House. I say that with one caveat, if the conflicts currently getting hot and possibly hotter around the world evolve into even bigger conflicts, then the American voters had better choose the candidate that places energy security above virtue signalling Net Zero flimflam.
Trump or Biden. A megalomaniac or an obviously unwell old man. What a choice. Sometimes America gets what America deserves.
The ‘leaders’ in Europe, Ursula, Greta, Annelina and Sunak/Starmer etc. will continue to wind down energy no matter what the rest of the world does.
The first to industrialise and the first to deindustrialise.
We are dealing with very stupid people.
There are two points of paramount importance, which will come first – the point-of-no-return or the point-of-revolution-against-the-elitists?
If Biden is reelected “the international target setters” will stay silent irrespective of what he does. If Trump is elected “the international target setters” will loudly disagree with everything he does and say he’s putting the world in danger.
A Labour led government will simply carry on with its Net Zero mania. At a loose end over Easter I looked at the careers of current shadow Cabinet members. Of the 31 only 2 had any work experience in the commercial world I.e. profit making (excluding banking and the law) and, in both cases, that experience was very brief and long ago. It obviously didn’t suit them. If you’ve never run a business and only worked in the political, public or voluntary sectors you are disinterested in enabling low cost energy for the benefit of SMEs and others.
Economic destruction is set to continue led by a self satisfied Ed Miliband and his cohorts.
It will make no difference to the special interest groups and other green lobbyists.
They would rather see the UK driven back to the dark ages than allow us to follow the sensible countries using fossil fuels.
Even if we were the ‘cleanest’ of all countries, and close to zero carbon emissions, there would be no let up —- THAT should tell us something about what those pushing netzero down our throats are really aiming for – and it’s nothing to do with clean oceans.
As for Trump, he is so much more able and rational than Biden, having him as president would only help the world situation.
On a different subject! Your leader announced yesterday that he was putting the arms industry on a war footing! Has he forgotten he has destroyed the steel industry, you cannot make firearms from recycled scrap steel , that needs quality high carbon steel.
Will our enemies sell us the materials they were given by stupid British governments? I think not.
What difference will Trump or Biden make? None! The problem is that the global (human) population has tripled in the last 75 years.
Dear John.
Net zero is obviously a very dangerous scam and even more so than the disgusting Covid policy of the government.
It is amazing that a Conservative government would go along with such a flawed concept that is redistributing wealth to China, unnecessarily increasing energy cost and will make the UK poorer in the long run.
We should be focused on reducing pollution not worrying specifically about co2, an inert gas that is at historically low levels and vital to plant life.. We should also accept there are many benefits of warming including not least reducing deaths from cold and many of the claims previously made are not true including the fact that the world is getting greener not drying out.
Sir John
OFT if you will permit – from the MsM,
‘Heathrow airport bosses have urged the Chancellor to rethink the “anti-growth” tourist tax to boost Britain’s economy after the winter recession.
Europe’s largest airport called on Jeremy Hunt to reintroduce VAT-free shopping for tourists to inject fresh momentum into the economy.’
Perspective, Heathrow is pushing the idea that it should import cheap tat from around the World, then escape the VAT on it, in essence it means the rest of the UK’s enterprise gets to fund tax dodging imports. That in no way ‘boosts Britain’s Economy’ as they infer. It is not anti-growth; it is not a tax on tourism.
If, however, the proposal was that goods manufactured in the UK were to escape VAT, that then would promote UK enterprises, feed the economy and allow taxes elsewhere to feed in to the system.