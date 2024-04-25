MPs in trouble

This Parliament has seen a surge of cases against MPs. There are now 18 MPs sitting as Independents because their parties no longer support them. 8 were Conservatives, 7 were Labour,1 was SNP, 1 was DUP and 1 was Plaid. Looked at as percentage of MPs elected that means that 25% of Plaid MPs, 12.5% of DUP, 3% of Labour and 2% of SNP and Conservative MPs elected are currently suspended.
There are many differences in why they lost the whip. A few are on suspicion of criminal activity. Some said inappropriate things. Some behaved badly in their private lives though did not break the law. Some we are not allowed to know why Labour suspended them. Matt Hancock undertook a tv programme in the jungle.
The process for dealing with these very varied cases serves neither the public nor the MPs well. It is wrong for the public if an MP has broken the law or behaved badly but stays on for many months pending some action, in some cases barred from coming to the House. . It is wrong for the MP if it takes many months for Parliament to conclude the accusation was false. Whilst these matters deserve proper investigation it is in everyone’s interest that decisions are speeded up.
Where the argument is over something the MP said or over actions that are not criminal the best judges are the electors at the next election. Where the accusations are about serious crimes the police and CPS are the judges of whether to bring a prosecution.
And in the case of one MP, such as telling the truth.
Let us look on the brightside, in other countries, and indeed continents, corruption and appalling behaviour is considered quite the norm for their ‘leaders’ whether they be elected or not.
I mean, if they ever did anything we the little people want, they would be replaced. Just ask, Liz ? 😉
When you first entered parliament did you expect to end up with colleagues such as those to whom you refer, and in such numbers?
I suppose MPs are representative of the public and the public has gone bad.
You say:- Where the accusations are about serious crimes the police and CPS are the judges of whether to bring a prosecution.
Except we have very selective policing indeed, have the vaccine regulation authorities and Gov. “experts” ever been investigated over their (surely very clear cut) gross negligence in giving dangerous new tech. Covid “vaccines” that have injured and killed hundreds of thousands. Given even to people who had already had Covid and to young people who clearly had no need to take such pointless risks. The MHRA even largely funded by big Pharma.
The culture of wrongdoing spreads far beyond MP’s. Police support marches in support of terrorists and clamp down on St George Day rallies. They protect protesters blocking traffic and arrest anyone trying to move them. A judge proclaimed a man innocent then gaoled him for two years. A man was wrongfully arrested and it took six months before his case was dismissed.
“We are the West’s last generation before the new Dark Age begins
There is no future for our civilisation if universities’ totalitarian indoctrination of the young continues”
Allister Heath sadly is perhaps right again.
Many MPs lack an ethical purpose. They just see it like a normal job.
I am also pleased to report Elon Musk has today agreed with me that the West is heading for civil war because politicians are Balkanising the west and that it will turn very ugly.
MPs are drawn from the public they intend to serve.
The problem with parachuting in people from outside, is that the then locals know nothing about them.
At least if the proposed Mp’s were taken from the local area, a past reputation or history of behaviour may go some way to avoid them being elected in the first place.
Big politics and a we know better than you attitude is part of the failure.
Yes, it is not for a partisan committee of MPs to decide who can and who cannot sit in Parliament, that decision should rest solely with the electorate.
I read that some snotty nosed Tory halfwits are still mocking Lee Anderson for saying things many Tory MPs agree with but haven’t got the guts to say so. That’s the Tory party, even worse than their partners in crime, filth Labour
God forbid that we have to suffer five years of a real woke, white-hating, man-hating bunch of fascist ghouls . It will be far right this and far right that, 24-7.
I note Labour intend to renationalise the railways. Someone pass me a Luger so that I may blow my brains out.
In the case of Bridgen, the Not-a-Conservative-Party dispensed with someone who is telling a very inconvenient truth and whilst Sunak and the LibCONs may not support him, a very large proportion of the public does.
Local Constituencies should choose their candidates without any input from CCHQ’s “find lobby-fodder unit.” Then the standard of MP may improve.
Free speech should allow everyone to say virtually whatever they like. If their wording is true they are simply stating fact.
Those whose words are frequently wrong will be regarded as careless, misleading, malicious or idiotic, resulting in others ignoring whatever they say and rendering them ineffective.
People wrongly using harsh words damage themselves most. Clearly some words should not be allowed. However, many of those who feign ultra sensitivity in being offended at simple everyday remarks are offenders themselves: as the sources of recurring nuisance in opposing routine free speech.
Some may be treated differently when mental illness is evident.
It’s a very good thing there are more independent MPs. They are independent of the coercion applied by the party whips to keep silent on matters that might embarrass the leadership. They can then speak out on significant issues, as Andrew Bridgen is doing. MPs slinking away from his speeches in Parliament is to my mind a sign of their guilty consciences. They’re uneasily aware by now that they shouldn’t have gone along with the Covid racket, but they don’t want to be reminded of it. Any more than Starmer and his front bench want to be reminded of mass deaths by bombing and starvation in Gaza. The truth can be dangerous for political careers.
Yesterday I came across something Mr Cummings had posted on X that possibly explains the problem.
He states how, in his opinion, MP hopefuls are chosen. The criteria.
I think it is called kompromat!
And it doesn’t deliver the sort of people we need!