How could we have a smarter railway?

There was a lot of interest yesterday in the history and performance of the railway. I was asked what would I recommend.
I voted against HS2 and would complete as elegant an exit as possible whilst of course completing the section to Birmingham currently under contract. I would accelerate the introduction of digital signals which increase capacity substantially and improve safety.
I would break up Network Rail , re uniting track and trains around mainlines into London terminuses as franchises fall in. The regional or line companies created could be opened up to private capital progressively on new and different franchise terms. All these companies would be subject to open access challenge. Freight companies and challenger passenger companies could compete for the increased number of track slots available. If any regional/line co sought to exclude from reasonable access there would be an appeal to the Regulator who would be under a duty to allow fair competition.
April 27, 2024
I see railway problems as falling into two camps.
1. Short term motivation to run the railways on time when there are no problems with the infrastructure.
2. Long term investment in infrastructure. I think this conflicts with dividend payments.
You can play around with various configurations in your head how this might work. I would end up with the short term motivation being linked to profit and the long term investment being linked to a shared responsibility with Government.
Same with all utilities.
April 27, 2024
Why would the operators invest long term (or at all) when their businesses are likely to be grabbed off them by Labour in circa 12 months?
April 27, 2024
Good morning.
It is good that you have a plan for the railways. But is there any real demand other than on commuter routes / times ?
It was mentioned here yesterday by a fellow contributor that at the weekend some services are closed. Whilst it is understandable that this has to happen is there anything more that can be done to attract people onto the rail at times of low service ? I propose three things :
a) A cap on rail ticket prices, no matter on the length of the journey, on services run out of commuter times.
b) A cheaper ‘out of busy hours’ season ticket.
c) A combination ticket for events. eg. A reduced ticket price to an event when a return rail ticket is purchased as part of the package. Making both going to the event and the journey much cheaper.
It costs no more to run a train half full than completely empty so, we need to encourage people to use it more.
Finally. We need to sort out the complexity of ticketing and onward journey travel. But that is for another post.
April 27, 2024
Look at the cost like airlines do. For any route, what is the Total cost per available seat-mile?
Compared to other forms of competition. Why does rail cost so much?
April 27, 2024
Is there any demand? Well if they stopped subsidies and taxes trains at the high levels cars are taxed to have fair competition demand would surely half at least. What is the logic in taxing road hugely but if the vehicle is on rails it gets huge subsidies?
Zero tolerance to “hate crimes” says lots of TFL adverts on the tube & yet the police have 99% do nothing agenda on shoplifting, burglary, muggings, fraud, online and phone scams, knife crimes…
April 27, 2024
There are too many cars. As a child in Paddington we could play in the streets, given the light traffic in those times. Neighbours would takes us on pleasure trips at the weekend.
Over the decades, traffic levels mean there is little pleasure or use in car ownership in London. I cannot park on Waterloo bridge these days. I cannot even park anywhere in Kingston or Wimbledon without paying for the privilege (except for big supermarkets and golf courses).
Car is useful for travel in the evenings or journeys that are not heading directly in towards London.
Had a lovely day at London Transport Museum in Acton Town yesterday. Marvellous historic buses and Tube carriages on display and being restored. We travelled to the museum on public transport.
April 27, 2024
Not much and would be far less still if trains were not hugely subsidised and roads not hugely over taxed in blatantly unfair competition. What is the logic for rail tracks good but roads bad?
April 27, 2024
Brunel proved his propeller was superior with a tug of war.
Straight train rain lines designed with parallel motorways and buses at both ends would sort out what pulls demand: Straight COMPETITION.
April 27, 2024
MB,
‘ It was mentioned here yesterday by a fellow contributor that at the weekend some services are closed.’
This rarely happened under the nationalised British Rail.
It happens now because all parties involved can get away with it. Weak regulators never question the need for it, or why more work cannot be done overnight.
Franchises love it. They still get their subsidy but replacement bus services are cheaper to run than trains. Franchises also love to use
shorter, four carriage trains at weekends because they also cost less.
Reply Sunday and bank holiday closures were quite common under BR
April 27, 2024
If a service isn’t needed, why attract more people to use it?
Users tend to be happy paying what their services are worth.
April 27, 2024
How can we encourage significant new investment in track and upgrades to existing infrastructure?
The Victorians built a massive rail network from scratch across the UK and Commonwealth at zero cost to the taxpayer.
We could do the same today by allowing developers:
* A monopoly for a set period on the new track.
* Negotiate a fair long-term deal to take over or access other network parts needed for their project.
* Buy up land around their proposed stations before development.
* Grant other operators access to the new track. However, they would determine terms rather than the regulator, ensuring a more flexible and investor-friendly approach.
Investors would profit from increases in land values, offsetting their costs. In return, they would take on all the project risks.
With each project requiring approval from Parliament, this proposed approach would develop the network faster and more efficiently than now. It would lead to the construction of homes near rail infrastructure, reducing car reliance. We could then reallocate the investment money to new schools and hospitals.
April 27, 2024
What propels a train from A to B?
We don’t need a ‘smarter railway’. We need a depoliticized railway. We need trains with drivers to drive them who aren’t union lackeys and want to do their job to the best of their ability rather than indulging in union led destructive action to force the industry back into the cozy world of the public ownership.
I suppose the RMT-ASLEF campaign to force the rail industry back into public ownership will now happen. Victory to the RMT and ASLEF. Defeat for the party in government who only had to expose the poisonous tactics of these unions rather than appeasing them
April 27, 2024
Sir John you will still have the problems you have now if your journey requires you to travel via more than one train company. Who has responsibility for your end to end journey ?
You can only really apply your free market faith if you have a choice of Rail companies to get you from A to B. Trains need track. Parallel tracks for different companies ?. More than one station in the same place ?
This idea works for air travel for obvious reasons. But the control of the flights is undertaken by one organisation. The Air is free but tracks need investment they don’t make a profit in themselves.
Engineering sense v Political dogma. Railways are a strategic country asset. Should profits made go to private individuals or worst still other countries ? Do you need to make a profit from railways if they enable other organisations to make a profit which can be taxed ?
You mention digital signalling introduced slowly. Why this slowness under private ownership of the trains. Why could their profits not fund this ? National Rail could not charge enough for track usage ?
You can run an electric train without a big battery. Surprised the Net Zero fanatics don’t say more on this point – trains are green. The railway profit model has change with the introduction of the car. But with the introduction of 20mph limits for cars, Perhaps the train is back competing with the horse and cart.
Reply Signals are the responsibility of nationalised Network Rail. Through ticketing using more than one comlany is easily resolved as by airlines
April 27, 2024
A short while ago, someone on this site suggested fazing out the rail lines and paving them over for roads used primarily for HGV’s, coaches etc.
This is the best solution I have seen to carry goods and people flexibly and quickly from one major centre to another.
What a shame it will never even be considered.
April 27, 2024
BOF,
Paving rail tracks for motor vehicles is a daft idea.
You would need entry and exit points for these vehicles at each station. Extra parking spaces would be required for additional vehicles at the end of the trip. There is little space for parking at the moment, without adding to it.
Disused rail tracks often end up as paths for ramblers to use in their leisure.
April 27, 2024
Sir John,
People have rightly got used to the convenience of their car. It can take you door to door, at a time you want to go and at a still, just about affordable price. That is what the rail services are up against.
Pre Beeching, it was said you could go almost anywhere by train but, post Beeching, so many of the small branch lines were closed, one became far more restricted in choice of destinations.
Ticketing is now very complex and the price is eye watering, especially given the quality of service.
Modern management could learn from the past and consider specials such as worker returns, excursion specials and as suggested above by Mark B, combined event and travel tickets.
Run the railways as a service for the customers not for the convenience of the staff and managers.
April 27, 2024
Many of the rail services and motorways are already smarting from previous bad decisions and incompetence. The intelligent changes recommended can remedy the numerous faults.
April 27, 2024
Hmmm. I think I’d keep the infrastructure together, under state-ownership but contractorised maintenance, and promote multiple operators on the same lines. In short, I’d try to make rail mirror commercial aviation.
P.S. My most recent rail journeys were in Italy, between Verona and Venice – and jolly impressive they were too. Fare? Ten euro. Frequency? A couple per hour. Trains? Modern and clean. Choice of operators? Yes. Staions? Safe.
April 27, 2024
I enjoy a train journey, but the fact is that the railways are now going the same way as the canal network.
Their original purpose, to move large numbers of people from A to B and large quantities of freight around the country are (or soon will be) unnecessary.
The Net Zero lunacy is destroying the kind of manufacturing which generated large quantities of freight which needed transporting around the country. The Covid tyranny has destroyed the commuter business. The railway is too expensive and too inconvenient for families to regularly use it.
I can’t see any way of making the operation “smarter” which would actually result in it becoming viable.
Personally, I’d scrap the ridiculous Not-Quite-London to Nearly-Birmingham leg of HS2 and send the bill to Adonis, Cameron, May and Johnson.
April 27, 2024
There is no solution to British railways. Just keep the commuter routes with private companies and mothball the rest.
April 27, 2024
I would be interested to hear a debate about a way forward. My concern about linking track and train is that this would create a scenario where the private sector, profit-oriented owner has an effective monopoly on that region. It will be difficult for open access operators to provide effective competition. It may be better to break up Network Rail into privatised regional entities.
Also your thoughts appear to be somewhat London centric. SW to NE, Lancashire to Yorkshire, E Anglia to E Midlands/North West routes need improving and all these routes would cross boundaries and continue to be marginalised under your proposal.
What we have does not work, nationalisation would be back to the bad old days. We definitely need change.