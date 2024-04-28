House Magazine article on Green revolution

The world is being changed by two simultaneous revolutions. The green revolution is a hugely ambitious global government inspired project driven by international treaty, laws, targets, bans and subsidies. The digital revolution is a bottom up consumer revolution, driven by huge demand for smart phones, computer pads, online retail, downloaded entertainment, social media, business computing power and robotic assistance. The digital revolution shows what is possible when you have the consumer on your side. The Green revolution is stumbling to find the products and services that people will willingly buy as it seeks to harness sufficient private capital and spending power to add to the large sums of public and business money green transition currently relies on.
Mc Kinsey in their study reckoned the world would need to spend $275 trillion in the years to 2050 to get to net zero. That is almost three times current annual world income and output. The sum is so large because a full green transition requires the end of most fossil fuel energy, the radical change of electricity generation, and the massive extension of electricity grids and cable systems. It means the switch over of most vehicles, planes, and ships to low or no carbon alternatives, the change of people’s diet from meat to vegetable based food, big change in the way people heat their homes and cook, and the transformation of factories that currently rely on gas, coal and oil for their power. There is no way governments can afford all or most of this. It needs most homeowners to find the money to rip out the gas boiler or replace the solid fuel fire, to change their car or van and to find diets, holidays and entertainments that are light on the CO2.
So far world business has not found the Beetle or Mini of the battery car revolution to fill the parking lots of the average family. They have not produced the smartphone or ipad of the home heating world that flies off the shelves and replaces fossil fuel heaters. Governments are proceeding by trying to force or persuade people to buy products they do not want to buy, or by banning or taxing products they like until they give them up. This causes friction with many voters, and can lead to parties in government losing elections by being too bossy about green issues. The Dutch government fell in a general election when many electors thought it had gone too far in trying to rid Dutch farms of livestock for a meat diet. The French have rioted over higher fossil fuel taxes. Candidate Trump in the US is polling well on a platform of rejecting the net zero imperatives and turning to extracting larger quantities of cheap domestic oil and gas to stimulate industry and help home consumers. President Biden has carried on offering more drilling licences against the wishes of Green Democrats for fear of losing votes.
Governments treading the road to net zero are urging or nudging people to buy electric cars. Recent figures show falling sales in Europe. Tesla, the pioneer of expensive electric vehicles for the richer consumer has been forced into layoffs and scaled back production. It is cutting prices to try to widen its appeal. Many people find battery electric cars are too expensive to buy. Many are worried about the lack of range on some battery cars. Many are also concerned about the lack of charging points and the time it takes to recharge when you reach one. Some are concerned about battery life, repair costs and insurance given the impact the large battery has on the structure of the car and how central it is to the lifetime costs of the vehicle.
Some think government and business should do more to develop low and no carbon fuel for existing internal combustion engines. After all, it is generally agreed that there cannot yet be battery powered long haul jetliners so the accent there is on the production of synthetic no carbon fuel for conventional jet engines. People can produce small quantities of synthetic petrol for existing car engines, so why not scale it up and try to find the economies of scale to make it more affordable? Many people are nervous about electric cars as they expect when there are more of them governments will need to tax the electricity they use to make up for the loss of petrol and diesel duties.
Governments want people to adopt heat pumps or electric heating systems. All electric heating is usually dear to run. Heat pumps are expensive to install. Anyone in an older property may need to undertake extensive and expensive insulation and cladding of the buildings first. They may also need to change the size of the pipes and radiators to get it warm enough with heat pump energy. Some people who have adopted heat pumps complain of high electricity bills to run them. Some find it difficult to get the water and the rooms hot enough. As a result only a very small proportion of people have so far bought them. The gas boiler remains more reliable, a lot cheaper to install and may also be cheaper to run.
Democratic governments will not stay elected if they force people to buy products that are too dear or do not fit people’s expectations of how they should perform. Governments should learn from the digital revolution which took off using private capital and thrives on the freely chosen wishes of billions of consumers worldwide. It did not take bans and subsidies to get so many people to buy gas boilers or cars, replacing coal fires and the horse and cart. There are many ways of creating a cleaner and greener future, but all successful ones will rest on consumer goodwill. The transition is too big and too dear for governments to carry the burden themselves.
This is such an interesting article which perfectly highlights the problems we feel we are being asked to confront.
JR, we all know there is No intellectual basis for net stupid, why is your party pursuing a global utopian world where we are all one without east or west where economically all countries are equal. It does not work there will always be rich and poor and those with and those without even in places likeIran, China and Russia. These political tossers need to wake up fast and govern our country in our national interest.
Your government and party need to rid itself of being hamstrung by WHO,UN,EU etc etc. govern for our country our people in our national interests to suit our way of life and culture. If not get out.
Mass immigration policy, against what the party promised, of the Tory party should be linked to both railways and net stupid. There is a direct correlation. How come Tory party and govt does not link its mass immigration policy to its other key policies? Treacherous May did not even cost net stupid and Hammond said politicians need to be honest with the costs to the public.
So same rehearsed issues steaming ahead without any joined up thinking or costing despite Tory party wrecking the economy! Has any minister said, good idea but we cannot afford it and mass immigration will act against all major policy issues particularly public services?
JR highlights each day the reasons why Tory party cannot be trusted on anything. Nor did I see any explanation from JR how mass immigration effect and make worse the two issues he raised.
Indeed. But the whole thrust of the article assumes there’s a problem with the gas of life, a trace gas, called CO2. No, no no. Prove that CO2 impacts climate by warming the Earth like a temperature thermostat! They can’t and won’t. Listened to a Tory MP on GB News today, talking about the UK’s 1% contribution, virtue signalling our not needed reductions, the fool believing the bogy gas is instrumental in climate change and worth turning our lives upside down, whilst China, India etc carry on regardless. Enough. Time for the Uni Party to put up the evidence against those other trust worthy real scientists like in the recent film by Martin Durkin, Climate: The Movie. There a list of two dozen qualified scientists calling it a scam. So show us the evidence JR and stop colluding with fools. All people once thought the world was flat and there were witches and dragons! Let us pray for Reform!
Reply The article assumes governments and the law have problems with CO 2 which is an observable fact
Earlier this week we were Importing 23% of our electricity and the windmills were generating 0.89gw.
Years ago we didn’t need to cover the country with overhead pylons and massive solar parks because electricity was generated locally near the demand areas.
Thus could be the case again if we built SMRS around the country.
Your government has postponed any decision till after the ,GE being in hock to the renewable subsidy gorging nutters. Of course their business model would collapse overnight when reliable, despatchable cheap energy could be had without subsidy
The EU would go into meltdown as we wouldn’t need their surplus power and could become a net exporter.
As this is beneficial to uk jobs, wealth and prosperity it won’t happen.
Your correct on all points – and yes I do blame this tory government & net-zero
April 28, 2024
None of which were acknowledged by Graham Stuart on Camilla Tominey this morning. His home has a heat pump that has “very low running costs” and “was only £8,500 to install” (although he then quietly slipped in that his house was already “built for it”).
No, apparently the UK’s Net Zero future is very rosy, with all these green jobs just waiting to be had (perhaps in the car industry?). Plus of course, now the UK has set such a shining example, the large emmitters like China and the US are anxious to emulate us. I did wonder where they are going to send their manufacturing to?
This man was a Junior Minister within the DESNZ until a few weeks ago and seems to believe his own BS. Unfortunately, I don’t share his optimism and he’s certainly not been listening to you Sir John.
Stuart even bragged about charging more for gas to nudge us by force to support their religion. No scientists but gullible fools. He’s like a bug in a pond thinking its the world whilst the reality is its a splash of water from a nearby ocean.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
I see the Irish government are going to enact legislation so they can return asylum seekers back to the UK
Don’t we have a say in that or does your spineless government just roll over and allow it
After all they came from mainland France so shouldn’t the Irish be ferrying them back there.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Yes, we don’t have an agreement with the EU in this respect, so the Irish should sort this problem out with Brussels. There are regular ferries from Southern Ireland direct to France and there is no need for the Irish to start talks to the Rwandans as they are within the EU. The Irish demanded an open border with the north and they have it, so don’t complain when you don’t like any problems this might bring you.
Exactly. They merely travelled through our territory to another EU country. However, don’t expect the Tory’s to grow a pair or stand up for our Country, they haven’t yet in 14 years. Of course I could be wrong and Einstein rule on madness kicks in.
April 28, 2024
what’s to stop them just wandering back over the border again. Perhaps the Irish government need to put up a hard border. See how that goes down with Sinn Fein.
April 28, 2024
Don’t give any ‘benefit’ to anyone who’s parents weren’t born in the UK …and they’ll soon go home (that includes the university foreign students)
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
‘ Democratic governments will not stay elected if they force people to buy products that are too dear or do not fit people’s expectations of how they should perform.’
Sadly, that has not proved to be the case.
The system is rigged.
Indeed the choice is Sunak’s fake Conservatives or Starmer’s full socialists – both are big government, tax to death pushers, socialists and pushers of the insane net zero agenda.
JR says “They may also need to change the size of the pipes and radiators to get it warm enough with heat pump energy” the reason for this is that heat pump are rather inefficient at producing hot radiators (or piping hot water) so you need larger tepid ones. You also tend to have to keep the place warm all the time which wastes more fuel when you are out (this as they are slow to heat up unlike most gas, wood or oil systems).
April 28, 2024
@Peter. Very true. I can’t use my postal vote for Police Commissioner because there is no-one I want to vote for on the ballot. The £5000 deposit means there are no independent candidates.
I have a choice of Lib Dem, Green, Tory or Labour. I discounted the Green immediately but looked up the others’ election blurb: Lib Dem and Labour pictured by rainbow flag and rainbow coloured police car respectively… The Tory’s blurb was complacent, entitled, offensive (‘what a jolly good job I’m doing, and have been doing for years… you must be an idiot not to realise that and vote for me’).
Our policing is rubbish. Looks it will continue to worsen. My voting paper is useless.
Here too: Between a Conservative still under special measures and an independent whose email address doesn’t deliver.
April 28, 2024
Spoil it.
Register your disgust.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Good point – The £5,000 deposit is to deter independents
Reply The £5000 deposit us to deter people who have little support. If you have a popular platform whether party or independent you get repaid your deposit.
When you have “a choice” between three branches of a Uni-Party all offering the same policies and a FPTP electoral system designed to keep them in power, that’s what you get.
If you vote for a branch of the Uni-Party you are part of the problem.
Spoil your paper, show the independents there are plenty of votes to be had so they will not lose their deposit.
April 28, 2024
Increasingly the digital revolution appears not to be “a bottom up consumer revolution, driven by huge demand.” I accept that much of it has been tremendously popular. But the revolution, like so many before it, is threatening its adherents.
The technologies we so enthusiastically adopted are now shackled to us, and being subverted to control us. Look at the internet and freedom of speech. Online state-sponsored censorship and misinformation on the one side, popular alternative sources of information being squeezed out on the other (banning of Tic Toc, calls for X to be controlled).
I often nowadays wish the digital revolution had not happened. It has raised the possibility of global authoritarianism, which in a pre-digital age was not achievable.
April 28, 2024
I agree. In fact, it increasingly looks like the Globalists actively promoted the digital revolution in order to do just that. Their plans have been a very long time in the making.
April 28, 2024
Perhaps the plan is- ‘take control then eliminate the unproductive.’
Hmm, sounds familiar…
there are signs, WHO, Covid. What is the next ‘manufactured’ worldwide threat that will get us all cowering and pleading for help from the ‘leaders’?
April 28, 2024
There are alternatives if the consumer will just look for them. Duck, duck Go for example.
Twitter is only powerful because so many use it. If users migrate to a different platform when they start to be controlled then the suppliers will have to stop controlling.
These things are all in the users’ hands.
April 28, 2024
Wanderer
Governments abuse online technology to control people because of the underlying fear they have of us.
April 28, 2024
Yes Wanderer, One reason I have never used so-called “social media”. From the start I questioned what use it was? I now am glad I did not start using that scam.
On an other subject- meat eating is essential for mans health. Note the veggies need to sup pills to TRY to maintain their health and it never works! I will hunt if necessary to keep well and strong.
To those pushing the scam, I will quote my Father. “ I want , never gets”
So called carbon scam! Not in my life time.
April 28, 2024
In short the war on (perfectly clean) CO2 plant food is unaffordable and totally pointless (indeed worse it will do large net harm and cost a fortune too). Heat pumps nearly always cost more to install and to run as they run off far more expensive electricity and the CoP factor rarely compensates.
Vast costs in grid and electricity generating capacity increases too. A mainly gas household might only need circa £300 PA of electricity when one with heat-pumps and EV cars might need up to 30 times this amount. And where is this extra electricity coming from we have no spare low carbon electricity anyway? If driven of gas or coal fuelled electricity if will not even save CO2. Not that CO2 is a problem anyway. But is you do want to safe CO2 then keep your old car and do not buy a new EV as that will increase CO2.
April 28, 2024
JR says “synthetic no carbon fuel” for aircraft, trucks, ships… well it does not have to have no carbon in it to reduce C02 just made using re-captured CO2. H2 as a fuel rather than methane, kerosene, diesel has no real advantage and is harder and more expensive to store safely.
Mad as a bit more CO2 is a net benefit anyway.
The problems with synthetic fuels are:- 1 Where is the low CO2 electrical energy coming from (until we sort out practical fusion), 2. the vast amount of energy wasted in the process of electricity to fuel back to electricity or to motion work on about 20% of the energy put in coming back as useful power. Plus you are starting with electricity which cost about 3 times as much as gas, coal, oil does per KWH they converting this to the cheaper oil or gas products. 3. the cost – circa 10 times current fuel costs.
Reply You deliberately misconstrue what I write and am trying to do. You also usually ignore the fact that I have previously explained I am not going to take up the vaccine issue as I have other arguments to pursue that I have researched more thoroughly and where I have something different to say.If you want me to post so many of your pieces then understand what this blog is trying to do and allows.
April 28, 2024
Sorry I am not trying to misconstrue what you write just elaborate at bit. You are broadly spot on as is your $275 trillion book (though $275 is an underestimate in my view). The vaccine issue is huge and it is all coming out – it cannot be hidden as it is Worldwide and the evidence so abundant. It was moronic of Sunak to mislead the house with his “unequivocally safe statement” he surely cannot be that ill informed can he?
So Keir Starmer vows to keep pensions triple lock for his first 5 years. Of course with Hunt’s frozen tax allowances (and net zero, enforced rip of energy/heat-pumps/EVs/over insulation) they will still get poorer. Starmer did not promise to reverse Hunt’s vast frozen allowances back door tax grab.
How too is Starmer going to pay for his VAT on private school fees and his Non Dom abolition policies – as both will clearly cost far more than they raise.
April 28, 2024
Many parents will not be able to afford the increase and will simply move their children to public schooling. I can’t understand how Labour thinks this will save money. Of course, it’s not about saving money, it’s purely their dislike of anyone aspiring for a better life for their children. I rather imagine Diane Abbot will be place dn charge of this programme as she has direct experience of the matter.
April 28, 2024
+1 it is educational vandalism. They pretend users are getting a tax break but actually users of private schools will be paying for everyone else’s children, then extra tax on extra earning for the fees, then the fees the VAT on top so they pay four times over. Rather than paying nothing at a state school – so who is getting the tax break?
April 28, 2024
Lifelogic you are correct the vaccine issue is huge and all MPs should be looking carefully at the evidence not ignoring it and hoping it will go away
April 28, 2024
They are even still jabbing older people! They clearly know the truth, if the stats. supported their “safe and effective” claims they would release the raw figures by vaccine status, dates, causes of deaths and injuries. They do not do so and they even actively hide the stats. which surely tells us what the stats. surely show.
April 28, 2024
The real agenda is to drive poorer people out of their cars, keep them like worker bees in their 15-minute cities, ban them from flying or eating meat. Then people like Sunak, Starmer, King Charles, Bill Gates, billionaires, actors, politicians, COP deligates and Celebs can (totally hypocritically) use all the fuel thus released for their personal private jets, Aston Martins and to heat their multiple large houses palaces.
Let us hope King Charles now “back in the saddle” it seems (sounds painful) has finally learned to keep out of politics and ditch his deluded net zero blatant hypocrisy.
Hypocrisy:-
The practice of professing beliefs, feelings, or virtues that one does not hold or possess; falseness.
The act or practice of a hypocrite; a feigning to be what one is not, or to feel what one does not feel; a dissimulation, or a concealment of one’s real character, disposition, or motives; especially, the assuming of false appearance of virtue or religion; a simulation of goodness.
April 28, 2024
I am certain that the King will be busily promoting whichever new jab/med has (thank goodness) allowed him to return to us.
Sharing it with his grateful subjects.
I wonder if we can buy shares in it yet?
April 28, 2024
Well said LL, I agree with your calling hypocrite on all those people.even the short tempered pen thrower!
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Amazingly ‘Governments’ can’t work this out. Why can they not anticipate the results of actions? All the rest of us do so successfully, daily.
Even when the evidence is overwhelming, that their ‘hopes and dreams’ are impossible, they obdurately persevere.
The NATO war against Russia is a good example. Every western armament has been trumped by the ‘backward, badly lead, incompetent, poor’ Russians. Although Ukrainian KIA are estimated by Zelensky to be 40,000 – and the west believes him, Ukraine has ‘run out of troops’. What does the most powerful western country do?
Sends its Secretary of State Blinken to threaten China.
These people are post-reality, post-truth operators. They act on ‘their-reality and their truth’, which is madness and lies.
When are we sane majority going to lock them up – for their own protection?
April 28, 2024
The plan is to lock the worker bees into their 15 minute cities and their cold houses and make them live off insects and ride bikes – this so the wealthy and ministers can use all the fuel for their private jets perhaps.
April 28, 2024
I think governments can’t work it out because they are formed of career politicians, who are in post because they fit the party mould. Few sensible people go into politics as they are busy running their successful businesses, leaving just dim socialists running for office, with high tax, high waste, high borrowing. low productivity policies.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Agree – We’re the fools voting them in office again and again ….and trusting their manifesto
April 28, 2024
“Every western armament has been trumped by the ‘backward, badly lead, incompetent, poor’ Russians”
Not true Lynn. Whatever you think about this war, the Ukranians have been doing very well indeed against a much larger enemy. However, once you decide to aid someone, you really need to get on with it, not drip-feed your ally’s logistic chain. The West simply didn’t have the manufacturing capability to keep up with the ‘simple’ technology (such as artillery shells for instance) let alone the high (and very expensive) stuff. It has also blown hot and cold in it’s support, often delivering arms way behind schedule.
As we’ve found in the Red Sea, it’s also not great value to fire a Sea Ceptor missile (the initial system cost £250M) to shoot down a drone costing less than a £100K (and maybe a great deal less than that). The same goes in Ukraine and Israel. This of course is not a one sided thing.
The Ukranians have been busy sinking large parts of the Russian Black Sea fleet using sea ‘drones’ (unmanned boats laden with high explosives) to the extent that they can now ship grain out of Ukranine at pre-war levels.
So we find that war has ‘evolved’ – you still need WW1 techology (artillery) to ‘prep’ the battlefield but you also need the latest ‘drone’ and other high tech ‘intel’ to understand your enemy’s stance. We need to get better at developing our responses to these new threats, without losing sight of the need for basic military needs. The Ukranians can only be as good as their Logistics. Wellington understood this hard truth very well and won campaigns using it. We lost sight of this need many years ago and are now discovering that it takes a long time to rebuild defence capabilities – in even the simplest needs. Long gone are the days where you could fix bayonets and still expect to win. Having ammunition is essential to success. Pretty obvious one would think but not to our politicians it seems.
April 28, 2024
Good morning.
Sir John you have two systems in play. Both are based on ‘risk and reward’. I think I have mentioned this before, but not for sometime, so it is worth repeating.
The Green Revolution is high risk but not to those who are pushing it. It is not their capital that will be lost, nor their jobs. The reward for them is hard to fathom since many of those pushing it will not be on office to reap any political benefit. So the reward must either be in some other way or, to someone else ?
For the bottom up smart tech’ the risk and reward is much simpler to understand and not worth repeating.
But thing are changing. The Welsh government has backtracked on 20mph speed limits. Yes this is more to do with an up and coming GE than real sanity winning through, but at least someone somewhere is ringing the alarm bells that all this green guff is not going down well with the plebs.
The simple truth about green tech’ is, apart from the economics, is what Mr. Scott of the USS Enterprise (Star Trek) would say :
“You canna change the laws of physics.” And neither can you educate stupid, ignorant people.
April 28, 2024
@Mark B “You canna change the laws of physics.”
Alas the MPs who supported the evil and impossible Net Zero and the Climate Change Act (almost all of them (but not JR, Peter Lilley, Anne Widecombe and a few more) think that you can or they do not even understand even the most basic laws of physics.
April 28, 2024
John you are missing the main point. The green revolution is a fraud top to bottom.
I challenge you to find the ACTUAL FACTS of man made global warming. If they exists they would be splashed all over the media. The facts do not exist.
1. Old temperature records have been adjusted/falsified. Weather stations have been moved from urban to rural areas where temperatures are up to 10 degrees different. The predictive error range in temperature adjustments are many times the predictions.
2. We are coming out of an ice age and temperatures are slowly going up. Did you even know we went into ice ages because the Indian tectonic plate pushed into Asia and exposed Co2 absorbing rocks.
3. Predictions – that is all they are – are made by highly volatile, assumption ridden computer models. The same ones that predicted the millions of deaths from. the covid pandemic.
4. Human produced C02 is a minor part of Co2 production. Ants, plants and exposed soil have massive impacts on C02.
5. All the evidence says global warming will not run away and Co2 increases are good for life. The long term graph shows Co2 levels were between 5 and 20 times higher for the past 600 million years.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Though I agree with you on essentials, Javelin, I do recognise that Sir John’s article had to be tailored to a particular audience. ‘The House’ magazine is written mainly by and for his fellow MPs and their circle. In other words, some of the least politically independent people in the country, selected for their ability not to think for themselves. You and I can think our own thoughts and decide what line to take on political issues. With few exceptions, those poor people accept they have to follow whatever policy their party leadership wants to adopt, and regularly trudge into the division lobbies accordingly. So the message for that audience needs to be calibrated in such a way that they’ll find it acceptable. It mustn’t say Net zero is a bad idea, because their party leadership still says it’s a good idea. It can, however, say we need to approach Net zero differently, because that doesn’t directly challenge the ruling political dogma. Also, The House describes itself as ‘closer than any other publication to the most powerful people in UK politics’. A message that simply told the scientific truth on climate would evidently be no use in UK politics, any more than it was during Covid. Whereas a message that tells the leadership how they might get more support for a particular policy will surely get their interest. As a tactic, it makes sense to me.
April 28, 2024
From “rural to urban” rather or places like Heathrow have just become more urban. Yes man-made climate change but by heat retaining concrete and bricks – nothing to do CO2.
April 28, 2024
The only way to change current policy is to change the politicians promoting it. As the green agenda is supported by most MPs there needs to be a massive clear out of them and a massive vote for Reform. Under FPTP the clear out is unlikely to happen but a big vote for Reform is a distinct possibility provided they campaign effectively enough. That in itself will probably have an impact on whoever is elected to govern if only to slow the rate of change. It will require at least another election cycle to stop the nonsense elements of the green agenda.
April 28, 2024
“John you are missing the main point. The green revolution is a fraud top to bottom.”
Well said. People seem to be waking up to this and we need our politicians to do the same. We need to stop trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist and would be futile anyway. Please can we concentrate on fixing the NHS, the pot holes, immigration, high taxes, our poor education system, the plight of our farmers.
It’s not as if there aren’t useful things our politicians could spend their time on.
April 28, 2024
I think you meant Rural temperature measurements were lower and then became higher ‘heat island’ temperatures after the areas were built over.
OT.
My energy provider has been phoning and emailing me to accept the wonderful offer of a smart meter. They need these in order to cut customers off when there is insufficient renewable electricity and the last coal station is now closing along with most of our nukes over the next few years. They are now insisting that my electricity meter is not working as it is 15 years old and that I must have a new smart meter because they can’t get the old type. And while they are changing the electricity meter, they will kindly change my 1 year old gas meter to a smart one. This will cost the bill payer over £300 and already billions have been spent on meters that do not work on 5G networks and will have to be changed again.
I will continue to refuse to have one but many people will be fooled by these lies.
April 28, 2024
”The green revolution is a fraud top to bottom”
April 28, 2024
What I would like to see on TV.
A programme on science on things as they are developing .
All the facts that have been established on a particular issue are first of all brought together showing where the science has come from .
Then stuff that is up for debate is put on the table .
No cancellation of people such as Nobel prize winners -which has happened .
It would not be easy to do but would run forever.
Pie in the sky ? better add – no fisticuffs allowed.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Hooray. Sanity. Of course there’s NO evidence that can be produced, just models or it would be produced. Where’s the Sun discussed, its intensity, cycles, our orbit, the Earths variable tilt, water vapour, volcanoes, our oceans, tectonic plate movements, ocean currents etc etc? No, it’s just that pesky trace gas, CO2, that feeds all plants on Earth, without which we, all life, would die!
However, those 10 million immigrants imported here in the last 20 years have no impact on our CO2 footprint, housing crisis or 9 million on English NHS waiting lists. I also have a bridge to sell to the Uni Party.
April 28, 2024
‘force people’. Two words that encapsulates the ideology of Net Zero and Neo-Marxist regressive politics. Force, force and more force imposed by the STATE. It’s nothing new. We saw this totalitarian poison, and NZ morph into totalitarianism, under Lenin, Mao, Stalin, Hitler and Pol Pot. All socialists and all haters of human freedom beyond the state.
What is very worrying is that both main parties and all their MPs have endorsed the cancer of Net Zero. That is what we are up against, a system that tolerates no criticism and no opposition.
People must learn before it’s too late that the Tory-Labour duopoly is destroying our very world
April 28, 2024
Do we want real freedoms and free choice or to be over taxed, forced and coerced by deluded governments?
April 28, 2024
Net-zero has brought our democracy into jeopardy
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
Not one word about the biggest problem – the inexorable rise of the global population. Our country is a good example. Since 1900 our population has doubled and life expectancy has gone up from 45 (for men) to 79. When things get bad enough – regular famines – some sort of cull of people at a certain age will get called for. Yet the government still encourages growth in our population.
Reply I have often urged a big cut in legal migration. No- one should propose culling people.
April 28, 2024
reply to reply …reducing 300k from 1100k is not a big cut.
April 28, 2024
And we know he won’t insist on it so he is attempting to fool us that he cares and thinks like us.
April 28, 2024
But Sunak said, only this morning, that ‘his’ immigration plan is working
April 28, 2024
‘Culling’ people can be done in two ways. The first is birth control, but most of the world’s religions keep on advocating to their adherents that they must keep in procreating. No-one dare challenge religion, especially one in particular against threats of violence. Our population is far in excess of official figures, but people are saying we have too many old people and cannot afford them so we must keep importing evermore people regardless of their value to the country to pay the bills. This is the very definition of a Ponzi scheme, these immigrants are going to be old or sick one day and then what? – obviously import more and more until the country collapses. The answer is to develop technology so that the country can produce more with less people as was promised in my youth in the 1950’s. We must stop companies profiting from low (actually virtually starvation) wages and relying on the tax payers to support their practices by subsidising these low wages. If a company cannot pay its way it must go bust. They must also all pay their taxes and not be allowed tax havens. Make money here, pay taxes here – perfectly simple, but too many influential people would be inconvenienced so that won’t happen. There is much more to say but this is too long already.
April 28, 2024
Yet that is what is happening in effect in Gaza/Israel and the Ukraine / Russia all be it under another name.
April 28, 2024
The majority of people on here are (I think it’s fair to say) climate change sceptics. And I am, at the very least, sceptical, or maybe even a ‘denier’. But, whilst acknowledging the difference between weather and climate, when I think back to my childhood in the 1950s, the climate has changed. Winters are now much milder and wetter and summers are cooler and wetter. If this is down to our actions – as a global population- I’m in favour of doing something about it.
The article today basically says ‘we can’t do anything unless there are goods and services that people want to buy. Fair enough. We clearly need lots of cheap (comparable with gas) electricity. The ONLY way to produce this is a massive expansion of nuclear.
In 2015 a competition was announced by the government to select who will produce the much needed next generation of reactors. It has STILL NOT DECIDED! Rolls Royce have announced that they are now not going ahead with one of the two factories they planned to build to make components. I’m sorry, Mr. Redwood, your government is regularly ‘roasted’ on here but, seriously, why is your government so useless?
Get on with it – once Labour are in, itching at all will happen – they hate nuclear – and we’ll have your current useless and pointless ‘green’ policies on steroids.
April 28, 2024
A clear and accurate summary.
April 28, 2024
If we copied the Emirates and ordered the Korean reactors instead of the expensive and slow to build European Pressurised Reactors, we could accept their safety assessment and have them ready in 7 years from the order.
Then with 10 on existing sites and enough SMRs we could install cheap and warn electric storage heating, as we did before in the 60s and the French do today.
April 28, 2024
Or we could just re-instate our coal & gas power stations
April 28, 2024
Ally more costly, less useful replacement products to climate change strategies of unproven merit pedalled by unconvincing politicians and scientists and add to the mix lack of buy-in by those relied upon to make the changes sought and the enormous cost of not yet admitted unaffordable proportions and the smart money surely shifts to ways to profit when the green revolution is overthrown by a return of common sense.
April 28, 2024
Replacing my gas central heating system (only installed 7 years ago) for a heat pump, it would probably cost me around £30,000 in total. Replacing my small petrol driven car with an EV, it would cost upwards of £30,000. I can’t charge it at home and out here in the sticks there are hardly any charging points. It’s completely impractical.
I intend to do neither. I was not consulted about the “green revolution” and the Westminster Uni-Party has no mandate to impose it on us. The policy is based on rigged climate models, Eco hysteria and relentless propaganda. We produce 1% of global carbon emissions and nothing we do to eliminate it will change the global climate. It’s about CONTROL, reducing western living standards and transferring jobs, wealth and power from the western industrialised nations to the 2nd and 3rd world.
The policy is, as intended, destroying high-skilled manufacturing jobs in the UK in parts of the country which badly need decent employment opportunities – the most recent example being Port Talbot, a town which is being killed on the alter of Net Zero.
I won’t be voting for any Party which intends to pursue the policy – whether it’s at a marginally slower pace than the Party with a different colour rosette – or not.
If enough people refuse to go along with the nonsense the policy will collapse.
April 28, 2024
There is no way of manufacturing anything without causing emissions of some sort.
The assessment of such emissions (which represent human ingenuity, innovation and manufacture) is so politicised as to be worthless.
The “powers that be” have absolutely no idea what does or does not harm us.
Neither do they care in the slightest.
Their problem is how to explain the cognitive dissonance of their stance that (according to them) mankind has emitted and puffed and polluted for its entire history yet now the problem is that there are too many of us.
April 28, 2024
The only way to change current policy is to change the politicians promoting it. As the green agenda is supported by most MPs there needs to be a massive clear out of them and a massive vote for Reform. Under FPTP the clear out is unlikely to happen but a big vote for Reform is a distinct possibility provided they campaign effectively enough. That in itself will probably have an impact on whoever is elected to govern if only to slow the rate of change. It will require at least another election cycle to stop the nonsense elements of the green agenda.
April 28, 2024
D.A., A complete clear-out is required as there is no tension of argument and counter argument and none in sight. Reason is pointedly ignored.
Reform is worth my vote but it is inchoate at present, and who knows which thrust of ideas will prevail and direct it? Nonetheless, the current utter hopelessness of the mainstream parties will need to be broken or so shocked that new and sensible (i.e. currently unfashionable) ideas can come forward to be given an airing.
Matt Goodwin is worth heeding and Nigel Farage remains strong with a good platform at present.
Andrew Bridgen deserves better from those on the benches around him, and I foresee a strange epiphany ahead taxing the best minds in sophistry to explain their dodgings and derelictions of the present time.
Yes, I am prepared to break without knowing how it might develop but something fundamental is required.
April 28, 2024
The increasing number of heavy consumers is the main driver. China and India have 2.4 billion people using more. It is good that many of their folk are enjoying more advanced lifestyles, but such large populations rapidly consuming so much more than their earlier ways add immense demand on resources. That has more effect even than reducing birth rates could prevent. Heavy consumers like USA, UK and France could reduce more of their own consumption, yet smaller populations make relatively little difference.
April 28, 2024
We can all take an areal view and it isn’t beyond anyone’s intelligence to understand that there needs to be change. The conglomerates of tall buildings , the lack of sufficient vegetation , the resistance to tackle climate change by finding excuses not to change humanities negative effect on the planet are issues which will not go away.
There will be hardships , life may get more difficult , but slowly the children now will take a more conservative perspective in nurturing our natural world. Today we need a more middle of the line approach . All views can be useful. We need more respect for our global home.
The Rwanda project may help in mixing cultures in the great African rift valley , rich in gold and other minerals. It has said to be a deterrent , however since the 1990’s genocide, the inhabitants protect their beautiful natural world by being more supportive of their mainly Christian upbringing. The links between us and them could be very helpful with the right mindset.
The Sahara desert is being irrigated slowly at its periphery and crescents of fertility are changing the lives of many.
I watch U tube videos as the young rural Vietnamese women, build their own farms and houses , create hydroelectric power, grow their own crops , sell their produce between each other ,make their own concrete roads , make swimming pools , make their own water systems, live a simpler life among natural and man made abundance. These women will survive and can teach us all about a green life.
April 28, 2024
Good luck with the vegetation based diet folks when there is no CO2 to nourish the plants.
Living in a 1st floor flat I can forget the lure of a heat pump and a charging point for my EV mini, which by the way will be built in China. And where can I put that pressure boiler when I go all electric?
But I do enjoy my view of the Thanet Wind Farm turbines in Winter, all stood still because there is no wind or it is too strong and my fossil using boiler is keeping me warm and snug.
Actually I am old enough to know that none of this will affect me at all, so I sit back and laugh at all of these net zero green nutters and the compliant idiots in Parliament.
April 28, 2024
April 28, 2024
It is said that Mrs T, famously scientific, altered her mind about climate change.
“Nonsense” to “Oh dear!” Helped by Tickell, author of a doom laden climate alarm book.
There were several other such works by different authors and she had ministers who were involved with the Trilateral Commission. As apparently is our next Labour PM.
I have just read however that the change of mind was not genuine.
After the Scargill debacle and not wishing to increase dependency on oil she saw climate concerns as a good way of promoting nuclear.
What happened to that? Was nuclear dumped because it appeared too dangerous? I have no idea but other powers make great use of it.
I personally prefer coal.
April 28, 2024
It is not surprising, given the lack of impact the UK’s vast sacrifice will have on carbon emissions, that we wonder if our politicians, media, universities and civil service care about the voters at all. Rather, it seems as though they answer to international NGOs, the UN, WEF and the leaders of the globalist movement, some of whom fund or control our media. The Conservative Party, with some notable exceptions, has been weak in making the case for incremental and affordable moves.
We could have very cheap energy if we fracked, rather than importing gas from abroad. The US now produces more fossil fuel energy than ever while verbally attacking fossil fuels at every turn.
April 28, 2024
‘The world is being changed by two simultaneous revolutions.’
A third is the emasculation of society. Its speed differs across areas, compare the public-sector laptop class with private-sector manufacturing, but then so does the take-up of digital.
April 28, 2024
Mc Kinsey’s report has simply confirmed what our kind host and we who post here already know :
Net Zero by 2050 would be so expensive that it will be impossible to achieve.
We have just returned from visiting our son and his family for three weeks in Southern Thailand. A good proportion of the cost of our flights was paid for by the saving on energy costs at home by switching off the gas boiler ! We are now going to have a house built out there and spend at least three months of the winter there.
There appears to be little preparation for net zero in Thailand. Heating is not a requirement, but electricity for aircon certainly is. There are almost no EVs on the road and those that are, are cheap Chinese imports, mainly MGs. These are just as expensive compared with the ubiquitous Toyota or Ford diesel pickup truck, as they are here, and, because the average wage is so low, they are completely unaffordable for 80% of the population.
The only possible answer for the world is for technology to be allowed to develop affordable solutions over the next 25 years. Insisting on a rapid move towards expensive and inconvenient EVs and heat pumps as proposed by all parties currently represented in Westminster is a blind alley. The government’s legalised rush to EVs is destroying the European car industry. US-style Tariffs of at least 30-40% on Chinese-built EVs need to be introduced immediately.
April 28, 2024
The digital revolution is set to improve ordinary people’s quality of life, as it always has, and may reasonably be described as a benevolent Great Leap Forward. We all benefit.
The green revolution is set to harm ordinary people’s quality of life, as it always has, and may reasonably be described as a malevolent Great Leap Backward. Who benefits?
April 28, 2024
But the main aim is “The Great Reset” which has been disguised as touchy-feely-save-the-planet greencr*p.
Using the marketing methods of capitalism, green political dogma and quasi religious belief the powers that be aim to keep us under control until the trap is sprung.
The digital stuff is what will then enable them to run the entire world as they wish.
They wanted to do all this years ago…but they didn’t have the technology!
I just hope they are being over confident now.
April 28, 2024
You conclude with the statement that democratic Governments will not get elected if they persist in imposing burdens that the electorate do not want. However my growing concern is that the rule of the technocrats is now so ingrained, that the elected politicians no longer have the final say, and are no longer prepared to use it in any case. That is what we now have to address.
April 28, 2024
Personally I am looking forward to what Nigel Farage says on this and so much more. He will after all be the leader of the opposition after the next election, if not in a coalition government.
Not so sure why you bother anymore John, I like most of what you say but its so far removed from the Conservative party these days you may as well be in a political party in outer space.
April 28, 2024
Ian Gill, Dead right !
The deep dead dross of the Party in which Sir J. tries to stride forward is impossibly deep and the way ahead has no reachable horizon. It is like the barren wilderness in which Manon perished, wronged, unheard and unappreciated and unaided.
April 28, 2024
“The green revolution is a hugely ambitious global government inspired project driven by international treaty, laws, targets, bans and subsidies.”
We don’t, as yet, have a “global government”. So the sole purpose of this green (aka red) UN/WEF inspired revolution is to bring about a world government with the excuse that we need a world government to tackle the ‘climate crisis’ using the false science that we have a global crisis caused by anthropogenic emissions of CO2. The Net Zero “solution” is designed to be so cripplingly expensive that Western countries’ economies will be destroyed and its people controlled through the use of electrification and smart meters to ration energy and then food, heating and travel. The CCC’s plans include technologies which do not yet exist or work and exclude low CO2 emitting technologies which do work, such as nuclear fission.
April 28, 2024
Fission works. It’s fusion that doesn’t – yet.
April 28, 2024
There is no climate crisis and no proof that CO2 controls the temperature. The IPCC own WG1 AR6 report finds no climate change signal for any weather events other than some loss of snow and ice caused by a slight, beneficial warming (currently 0.14 degrees C per decade). The calculations of Happer & Wijngaarden show doubling CO2 has a negligible GHG effect, the reason being that there is already sufficient CO2 in the atmosphere to absorb all the IR radiation emitted by the planet, a feature described as “saturation”. The Antarctic Vostok ice core data shows CO2 following temperature over the last 400,000 years when both temperature and CO2 have been at historically very low levels. There is no natural, let alone anthropogenic, explanation for how CO2 causes ice ages or the warming from the exit, the last occasion being just 11,000 years ago. We have experienced warmer periods than today in Roman times (vines grown by Hadrian’s Wall) and in the Medieval times when Icelandic Norsemen colonised Greenland for 500 years which would have required temperatures about 5 degrees C higher than those of today. Both these warmer periods were beneficial to life on the planet and there was no runaway boiling of the oceans (Al Gore) or the planet (UN Sec Gen) and after the Medieval warming period we entered the Little Ice Age from which we are slowly recovering.
It’s a scam and a very dangerous one as we need more CO2 in the atmosphere, and more fertiliser, not less, to boost plant growth and prevent famines.
The other UN/WEF “killer app” in the forced transition to a world government is mass immigration to destroy the West’s social cohesion, nationhood and sovereignty and hence why PM May signed the UK up to the UN’s Global UN Global Compact for Migration.
April 28, 2024
The media is saying that people from Gaza will be brought to the UK for free treatment on our NHS. These people hate us and our Government is putting them before our own people plus I doubt they will ever return home. It makes me so angry after the way my own family was failed by an NHS committee.
April 28, 2024
In any past election, with all the media hype, how big was the green vote and how many MPs did they return ….the people have rejected the green revolution
April 28, 2024
The trouble with that statement is that voters have so little choice when it comes to changing the elected governments. Every major party believes in the same looney policies around alleged climate change.
Some parties will be more extreme than others and will certainly impose their wishes on the public, no matter what the public want.
There are two aspect to the so called ‘Green Revolution’, and all too often they get combined and confused.
First we have the much hyped man made climate change, which has never stood up to real scientific scrutiny. This is pushed by green extremists simply because they see Man as some sort of global criminal.
The number of people seeing past this con increases regularly – it certainly does not deserve or actually have the support some politicians imagine.
Secondly we have the urge to stop making our world a rubbish dump and keep the oceans clean – most people would agree with these objectives as long as it is not lumped in with netzero.
Protecting wildlife is the extreme side of this urge, with constant reports of polar bears suffering due to the arctic ice melting – Pure deceit, because the Arctic ice is growing back, and polar bears are thriving.
Thanks to the wayward people pushing climate change as a fact, life has reached a state of fantasy, and we regularly hear the same old slogan that’s been bouncing around since the 1980’s — ‘ONLY 10 YEARS TO SAVE THE EARTH’. Whose turn is it to repeat this lie next?
April 28, 2024
Governments want all kinds of things but as far as climate control is concerned China is the key note ; unless there is massive reduction in their carbon discharge there is little point in having to adopt preventive measures elsewhere .
April 28, 2024
As the vast cost of “Net Zero” becomes apparent, hopefully more people will examine the science to check that it really is necessary.
April 28, 2024
The Reform Party is the only party thats said they’d scrap net-zero
April 28, 2024
I am a denier.
Ever since I was a teenage some 65 years ago I have wondered how long oil would last. In spite of massive population and use growth we still have it but one day maybe hundreds of years off it will go and we should search for efficient alternatives. These should not be forced on us. Tragically ideologicals and politicians who tack on to movements where they think votes will help them seem to be in charge.
Population growth is the problem polluting the world not the gas. One thing which could help would be to keep as much as possible clean.
One means would be to keep humans away. Start with Antartica. Remove everyone and all their things, and all waste. Leave it untouchable in future.
Many there claim to be ecologists but they are hypocrites. They dirty it. Ships should be excluded from many miles of the shore and aircraft excluded from above.
Another place could be the mountain Everest and around. It has been polluted and must also be totally cleaned and protected in the same way. There are more but let’s just start with one.
And generally we must clean the seas.
April 28, 2024
I wonder what would be the carrying capacity of a net zero world aspiring to a western lifestyle for all rather than just a few elites. My guess is that the current world population far exceeds that carrying capacity so it would be interesting to see some professional analysis to quantify that.
In the meanwhile we continue to stuff our tiny island with immigrants who will expect a western lifestyle regardless of whether or not we can even get enough net zero energy to sustain our indigenous population. Economists are using immigration like a ponzi scheme to boost short term GDP with no thought for the longer term consequences when resources and energy security fail us.
April 28, 2024
Sunak said on TV interview this morning that is policy of stopping the boats is working ….so how come GB News is reporting that 900+ illegals crossed the channel this past week, up from this time last year, year on year
(and probably thousands of legal migrants have entered the UK this past week)
April 28, 2024
That’s only the ones they know about.
April 28, 2024
There would probably much less resistance to green energy if a) governments and institutions like the IPCC were less alarmist and more truthful, and b) the science had not been so corrupted by the bias in government funding towards proving anthropogenic CO2 emissions are the root cause of all changes in the climate.and have the greatest impact. The science has been made to follow the politics.
The government’s net zero policy is on very shaky scientific ground. There is very little trust in government pronouncements and policies.
April 28, 2024
JR compares two scientific revolutions that of electronics and that of Climate. At core they are both about Physics: the one of how to manufacture microchips of increasingly small size, packing ever more gates into smaller areas/volumes, the other about how to explain the Earth’s climate entirely as a function of atmospheric carbon dioxide and therefore to prevent anthropogenic CO2 from being exhausted into the atmosphere.
We have actually been here before when the Catholic Church determined that the Book of Genesis adequately explained all astronomical observations and anyone dissenting was a heretic for whom fire was the only expurgation. It was not until Isaac Newton discovered universal gravitation and so much more that the modern era of Physics was launched; even so the Catholic Church did not finally capitulate until a century later. We have a similar situation with the Physics of climate which has been captured by people who as in a previous age were motivated by a desire to control people’s beliefs and actions in conformity with a dogma. In both cases it is about megalomaniacs whose ideas infected the politics of their ages and so not only held back scientific advance but actually put it into reverse to the detriment of the common man.
There are Physicists who are speaking out but they have tended to wait until they are no longer dependent on grants and university posts before doing so.