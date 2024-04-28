I have been out and about delivering leaflets and talking to people about the local elections.
People did want to talk about local matters controlled by Wokingham Borough Council. They are understandably very critical of the Council , which charges too much, delivers too little and ignores public wishes.
People are angry about the extreme anti driver policies the Council is pursuing. The big increase in car park charges is a rip off, putting people off going to local centres.
They are annoyed with the plans to end weekly rubbish collections for all items, and amazed that worsening the service will not lead to any cost savings.
They are opposed to such poor road maintenance, leaving the roads badly damaged with potholes.
They are fed up with expensive consultations to be followed by doing the opposite of what the public wants. Why waste £5.5 m on damaging the California crossroads when the advice was not to do this scheme. Why plan a similar mess up for the Woosehill roundabout?
They worry that the Council’s refusal to publish a local plan leaves Wokingham wide open to more development.
The Council specialises in undermining local businesses that want to give us good service. Road closures and dear and restricted parking are hitting local businesses hard.
The Council delights in doing what people do not want and then sending them the bill. Time for a change.
Hi sir John
The people put the local council there by Democratic vote
Unlike our prime minister.
If a MP resigns should they be allowed to change to another party ? NO
The west Midlands elections are coming next week some standing are not what they
Are presenting themselves
One admits supporting the taking of hostages murder of innocent people
Well Sir John, |I think we cn all agree the councils spend their best effort doing things the public do not want or ask for.
Unfortunately that also describes what government have done this past 14 years, and the Labour administration the 13 years before that.
While the increased availability of housing is undoubtedly important, and a principle I support, it is equally crucial that our community infrastructure keeps pace with this growth to ensure the well-being and quality of life for all residents. Unfortunately, I have observed a disparity between the rising number of housing applications and developments and the insufficient progress in enhancing our local amenities, transportation infrastructure, and educational facilities.
I conclude that Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) is falling short in delivering against its Local Development Core Strategy. This strategy, designed to ensure high-quality developments that accommodate vital infrastructure, seems not to be effectively applied with many residents, including myself, having raised objections to developments, urging WBC to carefully consider their impact on the broader borough infrastructure, the environment, and community cohesion within the decision-making process, to no avail.
There are many examples which demonstrate a dereliction of duty and a systemic failure by WBC to deliver to its Core Strategy objectives with growing numbers of local residents becoming despondent expressing no confidence in WBC to deliver to their needs for sustainable communities. So a change is indeed urgently required.