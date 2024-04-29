The Irish border

Ireland and the EU fought to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic. Now the Republic wants to close it to economic migrants!
The EU and the international lawyers fought against the UK returning illegal migrants to France. Now they think the EU should be able to return them to the UK.
Why do so many upholders of the international rules based system set out to stop the enforcement of law against illegal migration?
1 Comment
April 29, 2024
They make the ‘rules’. We DON’T live by ‘rules’ – we live by laws enacted by authorised bodies.
We need obey NOTHING else.