The World Health Organisation

I have called for the UK to refuse to sign a new WHO Treaty. They want us to give away powers to combat a future epidemic. They want rights to part of our output and stocks of medicines, vaccines and health supplies. Their power grab is unlikely to end there. If we sign then in future we could be circumscribed in how we responded to a health crisis. There would be lawyers controlling what government and the NHS could do.
There also needs to be a proper public enquiry into how the WHO responded to covid. Where did the virus come from? Why did it take so long to find which existing drugs could help? Why were lockdowns so long and how much other damage did they do? Why were WHO numbers on deaths and cases based on different definitions and collection systems by different countries yet published as if comparable?
April 30, 2024
Bodies such as the WHO and the UN in general should be advisory only. This is because, as we have seen with the EU, not all nations are the same, even ones closest geographically. Some nations have different healthcare needs based on the environmental conditions of that nation. They do not have unlimited resources to cope with one major disease and maintain the same levels for others. Witness what has happened here in the UK when, once all screening for other illnesses was stopped or curtailed due to lockdowns, these other illnesses have come back with avengence.
There is also another dynamic. Who pays the piper gets to call the tune and, if an unfriendly government has undue influence in the WHO then such influence could be used negatively to undermine its economy. This we have not just seen, but are victims of it.
April 30, 2024
IMO such bodies should not be.
End of.
April 30, 2024
Points well made; there is NO pressing cause to outsource our national management of healthcare to a trans-national body.
I see this issue as a test for our national manager, will he go with the international, supra-governmental bodies, or will he take responsibility for and retain the freedom to act in our best interests.
April 30, 2024
Mark B
Not only government funding, but one of the largest contributions to WHO comes from a well know trust fund!
April 30, 2024
It’s worth checking out what the Director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, Lawrence Gostin, had to say last year about WHO funding. Because of the way donations are earmarked for specific projects, it has full control over only about a quarter of its budget, he said. Consequently, it “has had to do the bidding of rich donors, not only rich nations in Europe and North America, but also rich philanthropies such as the Gates Foundation”. And who pays the piper does indeed call the tune, as Mark B says.
April 30, 2024
International organisations can advise. Opinions vary. Sovereign nations can decide.
April 30, 2024
And here we go again! We were told we have to get out of the EU to be free. Then the ECHR. Now the WHO. You are obsessed with finding scapegoats for 14 years of Conservative failure
April 30, 2024
Being free and having choice is better.
April 30, 2024
@Gordon Bray. At least our host voted against joining the WHO treaty. Good for him! So many others in parliament would welcome it.
14 years of Tory rule have been a serious disappointment, they deserve to be throw into the wilderness at the next election never to return…but it could have been even worse, without a handful of conservative Conservatives in parliament.
April 30, 2024
With respects, Gordon Bray, either you misunderstand or you wilfully misrepresent the issue here. I hope it is the former. Those who voted for Brexit did not want to be goverened by foreign officials in countries not our own, preferring to be goverened by our elected MPs in our parliament in our capital city. The same applies to the ECHR and to the WHO, to which latter we are not yet subject but the new treaty would make us so.
April 30, 2024
What an incredibly mis-thought comment – read the alternative press to find out what a danger the WHO is, as well as other international quangos.
April 30, 2024
The WHO treaty is YET another major policy that the public didn’t vote for.
Why has this ENTIRE Conservative sequence of terms been not only dominated by policies the public didn’t vote for and wouldn’t have voted for, but also EVERY ONE proven a political disaster from lockdowns, mass migration treaty, netzero, electric cars, heat pumps, hate speech, trans rights, DEI etc etc
What on earth is going on ?!?
At least this proves populist democracy is the best form Government.
April 30, 2024
Mucking around with the selection procedure did not help.
The selected Libdems disguised as tories could not help but sign up to every woke global “treaty”.
And Blair had created so many ( constitutional? ) bear traps that you’d have needed a true Churchill ( not a pound shop one) to cut through all the cr*p.
And throughout…we have been lied to monstrously and undemocratically.
April 30, 2024
Careful …. you might become a convert to “Conspiracy Theories.” (The timescale for a Conspiracy Theory turning into policy appears to have reduced to about 6 months.)
April 30, 2024
Spot On Javelin ….and don’t forget the billions wasted on track’n trace, bank of england bail out and HS2 ….safe in their hands, my arse
April 30, 2024
On this one Sir John has my wholehearted support. The global response – and particularly that here in the UK – was a complete shambles. The WHO should have no more control over matters that concern us than the EU
The effectiveness of the lockdowns, their timing and the rushing into use of experimental vaccines before adequate testing is a matter for the various inquiries, yet to report
April 30, 2024
Do you seriously expect Hallett inquiry to report anything other than that the government didn’t lock down long enough or soon enough, SG? The way its terms of reference are set up (‘lessons for government in future’) biases the outcome in favour of calling for more government action next time the WHO declares a pandemic. The idea that a respiratory virus outbreak can be handled better by letting individuals take better care of themselves, and deciding for themselves what medical interventions they might want to take, is not on the table. It’s got to be more big government.
April 30, 2024
The WHO would have no control over us under this Treaty. You are – again, yet again – being distracted to think the problems our country faces come from abroad, when they come from more than 14 years of Tory mis-rule. Don’t fall for it
April 30, 2024
If the WHO is contaminated with idiocy and restrictive methods to regaining health, signing to accept being controlled by such risks is a dire prognosis. Alternative sources are available; even snake oil salesmen.
April 30, 2024
More than happy to agree with you on this SG.
April 30, 2024
“THE NHS will today declare that sex is a matter of biology, in a significant shift against gender ideology.” Reported in the Telegraph today. So why on earth would the UK’s healthcare provider, that surely should be based on good and sound science, ever have thought and pushed for anything else & at great expense no doubt?
Then again we have this government pushing the total insanity of net zero, thinking open door low skilled immigration is good for the economy, hiring vast numbers of diversity offices and running diversity over ability recruiting systems and still even claiming that the Covid Vaccines were “unequivocally” safe. Still pushing them into people too.
April 30, 2024
What happened too ”follow the science”
April 30, 2024
Well it certainly sounds as though this proposed treaty is yet another attack on the nation state. Many politicians seem happy to hand over control to various external organisations now. So I wonder how much resistance there will be.
The second paragraph seems to invite the sort of discussions that might be described as conspiracy theories. I am not sure where or how you draw the line on this topic.
April 30, 2024
I read Sir John’s second paragraph to say that the WHO did not do a very good job on Covid, so we should not be willing to give them more power over us, as his first paragraph says.
The fact is that a lot of very reasonable questions about the handling of the Covid business have been left unanswered.
April 30, 2024
Yes, I agree Peter. Ultimately, our population has to come first. When we have done sufficient to protect ourselves, then of course we can try to help others. But to submit to an outside authority in these matters is completely insane, as we have no idea what we might face in the future. Does anyone really beleive that other nations (such as China and the US) will give up vital medicines if their own citizens are in dire need. Get real for goodness sake
April 30, 2024
When will this signing happen? I have heard nothing much from the Government on the topic, which suggests they appallingly intend to quietly sign up.
April 30, 2024
Yes LL, a reply from my MP confirms this and says that it will NOT affect UK sovereignty! I replied that we appeared to have different interpretations of the English language.
April 30, 2024
Agreed.
April 30, 2024
I agree.
April 30, 2024
“a proper public enquiry into how the WHO responded to covid.”
We know already how appalling and dishonest they were. A public enquiry like the £ multi millions sick joke Covid Enquiry we have currently (under the unimpressive Heather Hallett) does not inspire confidence. Sensible people have already concluded Covid came from a lab “leak?” after idiotic gain of function experimentation, and that the lockdowns and vaccines did far more harm than good. In health terms and economic terms (which also has huge secondary health impacts).
April 30, 2024
Chris Philp on Question Time says that since Covid we have 850,000 more people on long term sick. Surely a damning inditement of the mad policies followed Cameron, May, Boris and Sunak Governments – net zero insanity, vastly high taxes, vast over regulation, vast government waste, v. poor healthcare, incompetent & grossly negligent, Covid handling, vast benefit fraud, few net incentives to work for many…
April 30, 2024
Good to hear you have rejected the demand from the globalist focused WHO to control our freedoms Sir John.
I noticed my comment yesterday did not get past the moderator, stuck there all day for some reason?
Oh well, freedom of speech comes in many forms as does freedom to act. The WHO and the UN via such agencies is attempting to use world wide treaties to block our freedoms.
I am glad you are alive to that.
April 30, 2024
Of course Sunak will sign it, it’s what he does. It doesn’t mean we have to comply with any behavioural mandates stemming from the treaty. We’d all have strong grounds for a breach in our human rights, especially if the treaty is not mandated via a new act of parliament.
April 30, 2024
WHO are no longer working for the good of the people across the world. They are now a political body run by unelected non scientific personnel. This power grab as you quite rightly state is way above their remit. This agreement is totally unacceptable & WHO elites removed from posts. It’s time for the globalists to be silenced.
April 30, 2024
Quite right to disagree with this taking away of our rights to deal with pandemics in our own country. These people will just not stop trying to make this a global elite who dictate everything about our lives. We need to complete Brexit and act on it by not being half in and half out as seems to be the case at present. When you know that Ursula’s husband is high up in one of the COVID jab firms you know where this is coming from. Needs stopping right now.
April 30, 2024
Please win this one Sir John
April 30, 2024
When we have another global pandemic, who is going to manage things? In terms of survival – having enough food to eat – we are dependent on importing food. If global trade has to stop, because of a more serious pandemic than Covid 19, we are going to be in a right pickle. Surely we need some organisation to manage things.
And I know Mr. Redwood thinks the Covid 19 vaccination is behind us, but I would like to see someone with authority investigate the new mRNA vaccines – as, clearly, the Covid 19 mRNA vaccines (may ed) have done ……….damage.
April 30, 2024
I would have hoped that our civil service and government had learnt from our experience with the EU and the asylum treaties not to sign up to binding international treaties that sign away our ability to react.
April 30, 2024
“Why did it take so long to find which existing drugs could help?”
It didn’t take long, Sir John. Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, both of which have been used safely for decades, were identified by experienced medical practitioners very quickly. But in order for a new medical treatment to be given Experimental Authorisation there must be no pre-existing treatments available. So information about them was suppressed by Big Tech and their use was prevented in the western, heavily jabbed, countries.
India, which produces Ivermectin, did not jab its population.
April 30, 2024
Good. I’d suggest that Sunak makes a stand on this issue. It would be a vote-winner and places Starmer in a bad position.
April 30, 2024
“There also needs to be a proper public enquiry into how the WHO responded to covid.”
There certainly does. The Hallett enquiry that is currently running appears to be little short of a shambles, with the main participants asking the wrong questions to further preconceived notions of “ nothing to see here gov, move on”
April 30, 2024
Sir John
You have my support on that.
The UN is a talking shop, that’s all it was intended to be, a place for people to talk in hope of reducing conflict. For the organisation to assume some sort of global power recognition for which it has no legitimate democratic over-site to even propose such things is – they have over reached themselves. Once more bureaucrats are wanting to rule the World and build personal empires.
April 30, 2024
The above includes the UN’s illegitimate child the WHO
April 30, 2024
Behind everyones back, without a manifesto nor referendum, this tory government signed the UN global compact for migration in 2016 …you have form, no doubt the UN WHO treaty will be signed, without asking the people
April 30, 2024
Thank goodness Sweden was not under WHO control and they avoided lockdown. Without the US refusal states and Sweden we could have been fooled into believing that it worked. It seems that this will be the incredibly expensive conclusion of the Hallet Inquiry. Any other opinions is quickly shut down.
Nearly all Labour MPs are globalists and favour signing up for WHO control. Only Graham Stringer is his usual sensible self.
April 30, 2024
Are the Government able to sign us up to this WHO Treaty without even a vote in Parliament, let alone a referendum?
AS PM May did for the UN’s Global Compact for Migration and PM Cameron for the Net Zero Paris Agreement?
I presume as a sovereign nation a future government can withdraw from any such previously signed UN or International Treaty, Compact or Agreement?
April 30, 2024
The government can’t be trusted to look after our interests in such matters. Just like the net zero scam and much else they seem to have set a course for diminishing the role of the sovereign state leading in the direction of world government. We should not only refuse to sign this proposed Treaty but withdraw from membership of the WHO.
April 30, 2024
You have called for the UK not to sign the new WHO treaty, which is excellent. But why do you need to? Any half-competent PM and Government would refuse to have anything to do with it.
It’s a widely held belief that the WHO has fallen under the influence of China, which is why it’s reluctant to initiate an inquiry into COVID-19 and its origins.
We should withdraw from the WHO and save ourselves half a billion pounds a year, then reduce our contribution to the UN by 2/3rds, which is another corrupt organisation, saving another £1 billion a year. Why pay £1.5 billion a year to the UN, which then trashes the UK in its reports?
You will only cut these organisations down to size by cutting off the money. The same applies to all the Quangos and Charities that also oppose the Government.
April 30, 2024
No doubt our gutless and traitorous party in government led by a posturer who believes nothing will concede but claim he got some concession.
But loyal MPs will stick with the party after saying a few words with no real determination or threat and say corrections can probably be made later. In the years of meantime we, the people, and country, England, will suffer as usual and continue to decline and rot.
April 30, 2024
WHO mistakes.
Injection without aspiration resulting in shots into bloodstream and quickly reaching all organs.
Organising trials for cheap non patented drugs, which worked if given early, on hospitalised patients, using very high or low dosage and failure leading to lives being lost.
Coordinator of lockdown.
Diagnosis of covid when patients were terminal with other diseases.
Recommended vaccines for young very unlikely to be badly affected.
Adopted PCR testing at levels resulting in false positives.
Perhaps WHO was influenced by Germany becoming by far the biggest donor after Gates and the USA. UK paid double most European countries.
April 30, 2024
Excellent comments – good to know that our host has recognized the dangers of the WHO, and their infamous treaty.
The WHO is currently having trouble with some of the wording of the treaty – with so many signatories there were plenty of changes to agree with, or vote out.
The wording is still incomplete, but to demonstrate some of the evil behind the treaty, the WHO wanted an unfinished treaty signed off by all concerned, and the WHO would fill in the blanks later, (in their favour).
What an unscrupulous quango
But not to worry – our government intends to sign the final treaty no matter the consequences.
April 30, 2024
The WHO is purely an advisory body . The world is a very small place today and what occurs outside of the shores we control very quickly can effect us . Health control is very much an international affair and sensible countries attend to conditions that exist everywhere . The trouble is many countries ignore or are not aware of the problems that are within their territory ; some even allow dangerous infections to develop ; Covid is a typical situation .