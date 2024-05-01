The Bank of England was given a very limited independence by Gordon Brown

Gordon Brown made the Bank of England independent, as everyone thinks they know. Truth is it was a very limited independence.
He did it give it the sole power to settle the Base rate of interest. This is done by an independent Monetary Policy Committee coming up with its own forecasts of inflation and the economy. No-one is challenging that. Many just wish they would get better at it.
At the same time Gordon Brown took away the Bank’s power to regulate individual commercial banks and gave it to a new Regulator, the FSA. This reduced the Bank’s ability to influence credit and money.
In 1998 he gave the power to issue government debt to the debt Management Office, taking that away from the Bank. This reduced the Bank’s influence over the bond market.
This system worked badly during the banking crash of 2008-9 with split responsibilities for the banks between the FCA, the Bank and the Treasury, ending with the need for Treasury bank bailouts on a grand scale.
The introduction of Quantitative easing or money creation by the Bank to buy bonds was thought too big a power to give to the Bank. The overall sum of money created and bonds bought had to be approved in advance by the Treasury and Chancellor. Any losses that the purchases might lead to were indemnified by the Treasury. There is no way this can be construed as an independent policy. The government has every right to ask the Bank to cut its losses.
The Bank has always accepted that it acted as an agent for the Treasury in building and managing a large bond portfolio. It has also always accepted that budget judgements over spending, tax and borrowing are for the Treasury and Chancellor. The decision of the Bank to incur large and needless losses by selling bonds intrudes on government control of fiscal policy. Money spent on bond losses is not available to spend on public services or tax cuts, or it drives up the public sector deficit x the Bank which is the key economic control number.
4 Comments
May 1, 2024
Good morning.
If all this was known back in the day, why is it now that it is being pointed out that it must be fixed ?
New Labour’s reforms go far deeper than just with the BoE. These reforms and the various consequences they have caused to a system that has largely worked for hundreds of years have never been reversed. Look at the mess that is Scottish devolution ? If it was not so close to a GE I would be tempted to dismantle the lot. But no, the so called conservative government has built on it, introducing more Mayorals with the looming prospect of making London a Devolved City State.
We did not vote to remove one layer of bureaucracy only to have other various layers imposed on us.
May 1, 2024
All well and good Sir John, but your Party has had 14 years to sort it out or change things, has it not?
May 1, 2024
You are confusing quantity with quality.
The base rate effects a huge number of other policies and gives away power that rightly belongs in democratic hands.
Brown should have stuck to scripture. He was an unsophisticated country clergyman who was handing over powers he didn’t fully understand.
When we say “No Brown in town” it’s not a fashion statement, it’s saying country bumpkin’s brains grew up counting cows and didn’t develop in a way that can model complex long term consequences in their head.
May 1, 2024
No accountability at the Bank of England nor at the OBR. They can act to bring down or undermine any PM they choose should public policy not suit their ideological agenda. They can do this by various means. Selling large lines of bonds to drive up rates or basically lying using dodgy forecasts to create a picture damaging to the current incumbent in No.10