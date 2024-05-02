Climate realism

The Prime Minister and Energy Secretary have changed the language about net zero. In her most recent speech she wisely points out that you cannot get to net zero without the active co operation and spending by consumers who would need to change their way of life. This policy has been a top down legally driven process run by governments and big business. It cannot work unless it comes up with affordable and popular products, services and vehicles.
The government now needs to modify more of its policies to bring them in line with this realism. They have delayed the ending of petrol and diesel cars, recognising that many do not want one of the current models or find them too expensive.
I have raised with them the need to cancel the proposed fines on car manufacturers who sell too many petrol and diesel vehicles. It is an absurd and potentially damaging tax.
They need to confirm gas boilers will remain available until better affordable alternatives are available. More work needs to be done on whether it will be better to produce enough low carbon gas instead of pulling out all the gas boilers.
They need to do a lot more work on how more electricity can be generated from low carbon sources, how the grid can be expanded, how surplus power can be stored and how demand can be met when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.
It remains a bad idea to get our CO 2 emissions down by importing high energy using products and energy itself. There is more work to do to produce more affordable energy at home and to get energy costs down to improve industrial competitiveness.
Let’s hope the Narcs who govern us can compete to be ‘world leaders’ in reindustrialization. So long as they are ‘world leaders’ they don’t really care about the category.
We need to present a few more categories for them to take a pot shot at.
Fair point Lynn. The UK is world leading in the net-zero race and at the same time totatally insignificant/irrelevant to worldwide CO2 emissions. Why hasn’t the population got wise to this and said enough?
………It remains a bad idea to get our CO 2 emissions down …….Why do we need to? Prove the connection Sir John, not models.
Earths atmosphere by volume 1. Nitrogen 78.084 2. Oxygen 20.95% 3. Argon 0.93% 4. CO2 0.04% 5. Neon 0.02% 6. Helium, Methane and Krypton all tiny amounts. However, Water vapour makes up to 5% of the Atmosphere at parts of the globe dependent on it’s proximity to oceans and the temperature.
Now, why have they chosen to pick on that gas of life as a temperature control? A gas that is needed to support all plant life and therefore animal life as well? It’s about control and religion, NOT SCIENCE. Martin Durkin’s Climate, The movie (The cold truth). No opposing voice or grants are allowed!
@PeteB – to busy trying to earn a crust to fund the Sunak/Hunt tax grab that they then waste by giving it to foreign entities that are the reason for this new religion.
If the cash doesn’t go around, circulated in our own economy, it is wasted by propping up the UK’s competition in the market place – deliberately and maliciously making us all poorer, the Conservative Governments religion!.
Why would anyone believe anything the government says. The ban on ice cars stands as dealers have to maintain the original targets of 80% emissions free by 2030.
We know if you get re elected (unlikely) it will be full speed ahead to ruination.
Starmergeddon will be worse, only yesterday another oil exploration company up sticks because of penal taxation rates.
Saying one thing and doing another has been your mantra for 14 years.
Let the wipeout begin
Who would want the windfall taxation axe hanging over your significant assets and investments, especially when you know the Uni Party are all touched by the climate change obsession/religion? In fact many multi Nationals are now actively considering it. Why not go and list on the New York market where ESG, EDI, high taxes and climate change are distant cousins to capitalism and profits. They don’t need 40% of the board female and one ethnic minority person. How about the BEST people by merit? That’s a forgotten concept in the UK as we see in all its public services and more often forced on private companies under the obsessed Uni Party.
@Ian Wraggg +1 Oh, so very, very true
May 2, 2024
‘The Prime Minister and Energy Secretary have changed the language about net zero.’
Changing the language is easy. Politicians often say what suits. Action and major policy change is what counts. Unfortunately our politicians are likely to follow the international fashion for net zero.
Impressing the globalists is more important than listening to the electorate.
@Peter +1
Their language may have been seen to change – there is an election. But their deed, their aim, their Laws remain the same, to punish the People of the UK by the unwieldy power of stupidity
Nothing has in the real world, this Conservative Governments World, their targets will cost us all dearly, the ‘stone age’ beckons.
May 2, 2024
Voting in today’s election was a time consuming business even though there was no queue.
My vote for Susan Hall should not be misinterpreted by psephologists as a vote for the Conservatives. It was an anti ULEZ vote for the most prominent opponent.
In a general election I might just as easily vote for Count Binface.
Good morning.
All very good but . . . ! It is too little too late.
We do not want a few tweeks to policy here and there. We demand that the whole sorry mess that is the Climate Change SCAM is binned.
Repeal all the climate nonsense legislation and treaties. We need to have clearer more achievable goals, which are independently researched and designed to meet a series of criteria : Sustainability. Reliability of supply. Economical. Energy independence.
Yes, agreed Mark B. Add to that, withdraw from UN and WHO. Bar all MP’s and public office holders from office who have any connection with WEF or attend the Davos meetings.
May 2, 2024
@Mark B * @BOF +1 – time to get real, lets simply get to live in a Democracy
Indeed.
Claire Coutinho who has almost a sensible maths degree (alas not physics/engineering) should know (or be able to work out) that the whole Net Xero agenda is total lunacy.
But all she says is “Net zero policies risk crushing British businesses if imposed in the wrong way”.
So Claire what is the “right way” then? They actually damage British business, the economy, defence, living standards and freeze pensioners if imposed at all! The Sunak agenda of going over the cliff but a bit more slowly is still luncy.
May 2, 2024
We also need transparency in our electric and gas bills under the guise of standing charges. Standing charges = climate change subsidies to windmills/solar panels and people on welfare who can’t/won’t pay their bills!
May 2, 2024
Climate realism means acknowledging that the CO2 / man-made climate change narrative is just propaganda based on highly selected data and dodgy computer models.
It means admitting that the Net Zero objective is a scam, intended to transfer wealth from industrialised western countries to 2nd and 3rd world countries. And the aim is to reduce our standard of living by rationing and controlling every aspect of our lives.
Oh, and even IF we bankrupt the nation to reach Net Zero by 2050, it will do SFA to affect the global climate.
Tinkering around with the current policy isn’t climate realism – it looks more like electoral realism when a General Election is imminent and the Not-a-Conservative-Party is expected to get a massive and well-deserved kicking.
+1
May 2, 2024
I wish I was going to be around in 2050 to tell these fools, “I told you so!”
May 2, 2024
The Tory dopes by endorsing the NZ agenda have reversed themselves into a corner. At the next GE they could use this disastrous and expensive policy prescription against Labour who are passionate advocates of climate change authoritarianism. I suspect when the voter realises the true cost of such barbarism they would turn away from Labour in their droves
The problem is the Tory party and John knows it. Even he tip toes around this issue in the name of collective responsibility like he’s treading on hot coals rather than publicly rejecting a politics we all know he rejects.
Why does he break ranks? He knows he wants it. He knows the state directing and intervening directly in how we spend our money is Communism neh Fascism, and I don’t use those phrases likely
Just get out of our lives for god’s sake. We’re tired off this progressive hectoring on diversity, climate, race, gender and sexuality.
I note Streeting has already been playing ‘the race, white supremacist and Islamaphobe’ card. We’ll see more of this on a daily basis if poisonous Labour claim power. It will be a nightmare. More mass immigration, more oppressive laws..the usual diet of progressive fascism and it all dates back to Jon Powell in 1997
Reply I regularly make the case against more regulation and interference here and in Parliament! I need to make it in a way more of the majority of MPs who like this big government world will listen to.
We will most certainly see Labour in power based on current opinion polls, and it will most certainly be worse in every respect than the current government when that happens. Anyone with a capacity for reason therefore – unless of course they are a Marxist, a climate hysteric or some other kind of woke nutcase – must vote Conservative.
May 2, 2024
Reply to reply. What a desperately sad state of affairs that the majority of MPs are unable to grasp what we want and need.
May 2, 2024
My MP spoke out against a massive wind farm connector which will destroy our beautiful countryside. The Tory’s expelled him within weeks. They do the same to anyone who doesn’t share their warped agenda. Ask Andrew Bridgen and Lee Anderson. Not only are they curtailing freedom of speech for us but the Uni party does it to their own.
May 2, 2024
reply to reply …point conceded, but you might persuade a few sceptics, however, the mass ranks are oblivious or have an ulterior motive to stay schtum. The case is lost, and should I have got it all wrong and your sheeplike colleagues are re-elected into Government, then heaven help the country. At least with a fresh set of arguing polecats in a sack will be a change from the deathlike trance on your benches!
May 2, 2024
The obsessive drive to net zero shows how detached the government are from the electorate, it’s not that we don’t care about our environment in fact we very much do but we are not stupid we can see there is no environmental gain from scrapping a perfectly useable vehicle to replace it with an EV which is not user friendly.
And as for scrapping gas boilers don’t get me started.
Here’s a thought, stop listening to minority groups and eco terrorists and get back to sorting out our badly broken country.
Here’s another……………………. Start representing white English heterosexual men and boys! We have been regularly been told we are not special and have no protection under the Uni Party’s non Equality Laws. We also want our own Parliament and don’t want to subsidise those noisy neighbour’s under the unfair Barnett formula. English people should also get all the free Education, parking, prescriptions that we subsidise them for.
May 2, 2024
They won’t be in power to see any changes through. All the better to be bold now, so Labour have to undo any legislation, therefore get the blame for the misery that follows and consequently spend less time in power.
One can’t appeal to our leaders’ concern for us (they don’t have any), only their concern for themselves.
Where was your low cost gas and oil coming from 15, 10 even 5 years ago.
Where is the gas and oil coming from now, where will it come from in 5 years time?
Even if and when there is cheaper energy, politicians give away most of the benefits and wealth from it while foreign owned “uk” companies, export the benefits and wealth from the rest.
Why no articles on how our economy and commercial environment should be improved to encourage and support all scales of enterprise for our benefit rather than everyone else’s?
Making the mistake of Net Zero in the first place was worse. Beginning to make only a small change after being so wrong for so long is almost as bad. If the sensible Conservatives had been running the government it would not be at such great risk of being wiped out by its own incompetence, allowing Labour to do further damage.
Current legislation, regulation and policy is driving the UK into the ground. It is both senseless and irresponsible. The history of technological change tells us it can and will happen quickly (10 years or less) if the conditions are right (convenience and/ or cost). It will not be driven by the preaching of zealots or virtue signallers. We need MPs who understand this elementary truth. Unfortunately most of the current crop do not understand. They need to be booted out of office at the next general election and replaced by those that do.
May 2, 2024
@David Andrews +1
CO2 in the Earths atmosphere is approx. 400 PPM, that’s 0.04% of the atmosphere.
The UK contributes approx. 1% of that. In other words next to nothing.
Yet your government listens to a silly teenager and follows her rantings.
Your government wants to cripple what little industry remains in the UK. (see Port Talbot) It doesn’t care if energy becomes unreliable and unaffordable. It doesn’t care what extreme costs it passes on the the public. It cares only to virtue signal to the world.
If we were able to reach net zero, it would make no difference to global CO2 because our saving would be taken up by China, India, USA and others in no time at all.
It’s a madness that needs to be shown up for what it is. Stop it now.
It is indeed. Not only this but the methods this mad Sunak Gov. push to reduce CO2 – wind, EVs, solar, bikes, walking, heat pumps, public transport… makes virtually zero difference to CO2 anyway they just export it or often actually increase it!
May 2, 2024
@Old Albion +1
A religion with a numbskull prophet that people are in a state of hysteria following to the promised land.
We couldn’t reach net zero all the time we import much need products and materials from those in the World that are not so stupid
Translation- “We’ve tried to con people into giving up reliable, useful transportation but they’ve wised up. Now we have to back off in case they realise the whole green agenda is just another way to steal everything they have and lock them in a prison whilst we lord it over them”.
May 2, 2024
On the contrary the climate will do what the climate does, it is Government policies that must follow.
Stop the pretence. This is one great scam which the House of Commons has signed up to. Repeal the legislation if you are really serious. Meanwhile, other zealots in local councils have signed up to UK100 with the objective of arriving at these nonsensical net zero targets sooner even than the government without any proper democratic consultation or accountability. We are being failed at every level.
“The government now needs to modify more of its policies to bring them in line with this realism.”
The Government knows this is not possible as net zero CO2 emissions by 2050 is written into law and they will be taken to court by the taxpayer funded organisation, ClientEarth if they fall behind the CCC’s Net Zero budgets, as has already happened in July 2022.
The judge decided in ClientEarth’s favour and the Government was forced to issue more stringent Net Zero plans as a result.
Yes, ‘the government needs to modify its policies’ in the direction of more climate realism, as you say, Sir John. Looking forward to seeing those action points from Sunak and his ministers. For now all we have is words, words, words – and just before local elections, funnily enough.
Frankly, Sir John..as a regular sort of UK citizen who adores common sense and hearing from people who are immersed in the stuff, it sure grates on me – and many other people in our country – knowing that most of our politicians + government are sadly bereft of it. It’s frustrating to me (and many others) that we get so many poor calibre people ‘up there’, having been promoted by equally low calibre minds to positions/offices they do not deserve yet Fate has given them: (Probably to ‘p—‘ us all off for whatever reason. We’ll find out why one day. May it be most comforting). For common sense does have some normal ingredients. The big and easy one is: find out from the British People if they actually want what is proposed..instead of carrying on regardless trying to plonk a no-no on them which ultimately gets rejected after much time and expense wasted. The sheer general amateurism of our government lot is dismal, tiresome, frustrating. Grit your teeth and keep smiling…
We still have our four seasons, and if you dig beyond the selected media data you’re realise that our temperature, winds, rain-fall, tides, sea-level etc haven’t changed
If climate change is a scam then net-zero is a scam
With so little logic, or science, on the side of those pushing netzero, it’s no wonder the coin has finally dropped, that we are on an impossible journey.
For too long governments and other believers have been following the ideology of the WEF – they won’t let go of it completely.
The best we can hope for is a lessening of some restrictions that don’t damage the overall plans.
Unless some miracle happens the managing elite of planet Earth are set on sending the masses who survive back to the dark ages, sooner rather than later.
Common sense views as usual. I am worried about these batteries that we seem to be going for and how to recycle them safely. We seem to be covering the country with solar panels as well as these EV cars which very few of us want. All dangerous as can pollute the country as well as the land and waterways and no safe way of recycling them. Did not realise manufacturers were going to be penalised for producing too many petrol/diesel cars. This is communism or forced thinking at worst and needs stopping before going any further. People should have the choice. If EV cars are not good value, they will not sell so the manufacturers need to look at themselves not us, the buyers.
Sir John
“It remains a bad idea to get our CO 2 emissions down by importing high energy using products and energy itself.”
All along since this religion grabbed some of those in Politics’ and this Conservative Government particular, the single aim has been to destroy UK enterprise and industry by first and foremost exporting the UK’s wealth creation to countries that do not give a monkey about this new found religion. Then to rub salt into the wounds of those that have lost their jobs and all those paying the extra for this religion to re-import the self-same things the Conservative Government removed.
The UK is less than 1% of the World situation, if the un-peer revised science is correct. The UK by exporting, offshoring our much-needed products this Conservative Government has increased their own perceived situation exponentially. Total madness by a religious cult, cabal this Conservative Government has lost their way in every avenue that is a government function.
A pro UK Government would in the first place ensured a strong economy, provided a framework for wealth creation on the sole premiss if there is money created in the UK it would then have the capacity to respond to whatever is thrown at us. This Conservative Government keeps ensuring that will not be possible.
This Conservative Government answer is to tax more, waste the money they collect by refusing to manage, so ensuring the UK doesn’t have the capability to exist.
When I suffer from the cold and particularly wet weather I look to the East and West and blame China and the USA . I laugh at our – so called restrictions .
The most effective option this government could take would be to repeal the Net Zero legislation. Remove the 2008 Climate Change act and allow domestic production of natural gas once again.
Just saying.
“It [Net Zero by 2050] cannot work unless it comes up with affordable and popular products, services and vehicles.”
This argument will fail to persuade any of the 4 CAGW/Net Zero activist groups :
1) The fifth column communists who are using Net Zero to achieve the collapse of the West’s economies.
2) Those that believe that any cost is acceptable to zero the West’s CO2 emissions to save the planet from boiling.
3) Those who are making a fortune from the West’s attempt to achieve Net Zero. Plus of course those non-Western authoritarian countries who are not going to stop an enemy when they are making a mistake (Napoleon).
4) And for the West’s useless idiots, a term originated during the 1917 Communist coup in Russia, as Jonathan Swift said :
“You cannot reason a person out of a position he did not reason himself into in the first place.”
I will not be voting for any party that supports Net Zero. We need a referendum to stop this madness as there is no CAGW caused by increasing CO2, whether this is natural or anthropogenic. Check the data.
My MP spoke out against a massive wind farm connector which will destroy our beautiful countryside. The Tory’s expelled him within weeks with some spurious allegations. They do the same to anyone who doesn’t share their warped agenda. Ask Andrew Bridgen and Lee Anderson. Not only are they curtailing freedom of speech for us but the Uni party does it to their own. MPs know this so tread carefully.
Mass, uncontrolled immigration, together with a truly bonkers energy policy is going to destroy this country
I am sorry to disagree. Climate Realism would involve stopping the stupid race to Net Zero, which will never be achieved. Why not call on The Government to set up a team to investigate and find hard scientific evidence that CO2 is the slightest problem and that the Earth has been warming and cooling for thousands of years? Then, they turn their attention to providing the UK with cheap energy, the basis for a successful modern economy, growing more of our own food, and making things here in the UK which is essential for our long-term security, such as steel.
To say nothing of the need to control Government spending and reduce taxes for individuals and businesses.
PS Your website does not retain my name and address for future comments!
I think this government is doing a wonderful job. Immigration is UP! Dramatically. Which is all good. Right? Taxes are UP! Dramatically – which we need for good public services. Wind turbines are UP! EVs abound. Imports are up – meaning less pollution here. Illegal migrants are UP! And welcomed! I think people on here really ought to take a minute and count up all the good things this exceptional government does for them. Oh, one thing is DOWN! Public sector productivity. I mean, who WANTS to work hard? Hard work is for muppets.
Simple help make it mandatory for all new housing to have solar panels. To get roof to face the right way is design dont let developers use this as a excuse