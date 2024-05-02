My Intervention on the Ministerial Statement – Telegraph Media Group Ltd: Acquisition

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
I strongly welcome the Secretary of State’s clear statement of policy that foreign states should not be allowed to take over press and media in this country, which is a welcome development. I hope that in the proposals for amending the law it will be clear that the policy relates not only to Governments but to nationalised industries, public authorities or companies in which states have significant influence because of their shareholdings. If that is not set out, such bodies may try to find ways around the law. I am sure my right hon. and learned Friend is up to that, but can we please have an amendment that absolutely nails press freedom in the way we want it to exist—free of influence from foreign states?
Lucy Frazer (Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport):
I understand my right hon. Friend’s points. When we bring forward legislation, it is important that it does not have loopholes. As a Department, we thought very carefully about how we can protect against that. When the Bill comes back to this House this afternoon, he will see that we have defined foreign state ownership very broadly. We have extended the definition to include not only ownership but control and influence.
Good morning.
Media is global. We no longer get our news and information via the daily rag so I do not believe that a foreigner or even a foreign government owning a news outlet to be as bad as say the same owning various parts of our infrastructure, such as energy, water, telecommunications and transport. Even our tech and nuclear companies can be sold off at a whim.
Odd how some sectors seem protected whilst others not.
Fully agree, Mark. Shocking hypocrisy here, almost all our press is owned by people who don’t pay their taxes in this country, but you don’t hear a peep of protest about that from the Conservatives
Quite so – Hurst media estimate the Telegraph circulation is 309k with a readership of 734k and they will be looking at other sources as well.
Why is so much effort and time being spent by politicians on this topic which doesn’t effect the vast majority while ignoring or messing up issues that do effect us.
I suppose if you control something and you know how important that control is to your machinations…you don’t want to relinquish said control.
A compliant press is a huge asset to a bossy, interfering and spiteful govt. and presumably the flogging off of such an asset would be a diversity too far.
Up until now it hasn’t been too bothered about what it sold off or to whom.
Well,the Establishment shills need somewhere to blovate,poor dears!
And doesn’t our media appear to be very controlled anyway?
Indeed and we’ve been too open. Great if all that money comes in to buy our old industries and free up cash to invest in new ones. But that’s not happened recently. Much of the cash ends up back in HMG coffers to support the feckless and corrupt. We need to become far more protective in what we do and don’t sell to overseas interests.
@Mark B, – while clearly the system is corrupt and freedoms have been salami sliced away, but there should be no reason to encourage those with an opposite view of UK Society to become front and foremost in bending thoughts. That is already bad enough with the hypocrites in the HoC, Labour it a communist version to the right of this Conservative Government, ‘One Nation’ means you are a misplaced Socialist but don’t want people to know it.
While I can understand your point, the real question must be reciprocity, would a UK entity be permitted the same access in the domains these groups come from.
Gordon Brown sold our Nuclear capability as it was not needed, ARM was sold to a Country that would not permit a UK Company to buy similar in their Country. ‘Reciprocity’ is the starting point
To be honest I’m more concerned with influence from unelected groups interference in the running of our country.
May 2, 2024
From the Telegraph today the sensible Allister Heath:- “Nihilistic, pro-Palestinian protests are a harbinger of much worse to come. Western society is being poisoned by a virulent contagion of ‘victimhood’ and self-entitlement”… “the ignorant, entitled little delinquents running riot in so many of the world’s greatest universities are truly an embarrassment. The product of a catastrophic social experiment, of years of brainwashing and coddling, they embody all of the Western world’s most debilitating pathologies.”
@Lifelogic +1, our governments are to frightened of their own shadows to defend people basic rights and freedoms, unless of course they are imposed by the outside corrupt law ‘makers’ of the ECHR
If Allister had two brain cells, he would know his history and that in 1968 the protests in universities against the Vietnam War over a large fraction of the Western world were much more prevalent and sustained than what is presently happening over Israel and Gaza. He would also know that it did not prevent Reagan and Thatcher from coming to the fore ten years later and that it was not the end of ‘civilization’.
But Allister is only there to feed empty-headed people like you their dose of the right-wing gruel you appear to be so keen on.
People get the ‘thought leaders’ they deserved.
Narcissism extends to both people of the left and right (and liberals).
Narcissists on the left play the moaning, entitled, victim card.
Narcissists on the right are arrogant and aggressive.
(And liberals a bit of both plus wet).
Right-wing, at its best, embodies the values of the truly masculine (a leader, protector, provider, creator).
Left-wing, at its best, embodies the values of the truly feminine (nurturing, empathetic, caring, connected).
We need the masculine and feminine to work together and balance each other ad well as help the other flourish.
Patriotism is a great example of balance.
Anti-patriots are / weak / wet / passive.
Nationalists are aggressive / arrogant.
But patriots truly love their country. They will risk their life to defend it but without making a big song and dance about it. They are happy. Fulfilled. See the beauty of life and their country all around them. They are strong but without being brittle or aggressive. They are empathetic without being wet!
Some sense of the UK acting to protect its own interests is important. It’s late again owing to how much our capabilities for control had been shifted remotely overseas for so long. The notion of anyone in China or Russia regarding it as OK for foreign countries to own and run their national media or public utilities is strange. People opposed to the UK would favour that loss of control happening here; even some in ‘our’ government. Soon, after an election, they are prone to lose control of even themselves.
Ah yes, the illiberal government that likes banning things (tobacco, gas boilers, cars, etc. etc.) has written this banning law “very broadly” to include “control and influence”. And they will decide what constitutes this vaguely defined “influence” ? Stand by for Labour to take advantage of this opportunity to meddle too, for example by banning US media groups who have shown any support for Trump at any time (not many, I know) from bidding for any UK media assets under this “influence” heading.
The true tragedy of the Covid-19 vaccines
The jabs undoubtedly saved lives, but overblown claims sadly damaged the reputation of vaccination
The usually sensible MATT RIDLEY today.
Where is the evidence Matt that they “undoubtedly saved net lives”. The statistics worldwide rather indicate the reverse.
Our “free press” has to add little riders like that or it would get errrr “ cancelled”.
No proper discussion.
No reflection on how the press helped promote panic, confusion and destruction.
“Overblown claims” …what a strange way of putting it!
Come off it LL – are you really saying that the millions who were jabbed and did not contract Covid were not ‘saved’? We took the jabs and considered ourselves protected to a large degree, while friends, relatives and strangers (to us) had horrendous medical experience with Covid and still maintain they were damaged.
Thats more like the truth, I read today that most of thise jabbed at least once will be dead in five years— we’ll see!
Whatever mistakes made – and many – Covid was almost mother earth (or God if you are a believer) saying ‘what are you doing running around like mindless rats – destroying family, society, culture, civilisation and to a degree the world itself (from pollution to war with deadly weapons’ – and everyone to blame not just one group. Get a grip, mother earth says ..
Sir John
There are comparisons, the USA caused Murdock to become a US Citizen even a private citizen before he could get involved in US Media. Bidens’ tax breaks, have caused UK Companies to quit the UK to take up home in the US.
There is an endless list, then when it comes to those that wish taxpayer funding – it gets paid out in the US when in practice it goes around the system (stays in the Country).
The UK’s open borders are great and good in practice, but we need to add a proviso ‘when reciprocated’. China doesn’t permit what the UK Government allows them to do in the UK. So, to the EU, it’s a closed shop not an open level playing field mutual trade, as it has enforceable contrived trade barriers.
Starmer to give +50k economic migrants the right to stay. No doubt with familial rights attached. That will be around 300k then, unemployed, need housing, benefits etc etc……No doubt then he’ll really open up the floodgates to import a new bloc vote
If the Tory party can’t exploit Starmer’s cultural and ethnic extremism then there’s no hope. This party has the platform, just do it
So if foreign governments think they advantage themselves by activities this new law is designed to counter, where are the British government’s like plans?
Had the BBC not been infected by the myopia and smug complacency all too typical in the public sector, it could have eclipsed the likes of Netflix years ago. Instead, whilst not foreign-owned and so untouched by this new law, it might as well be.
The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department (What would President Milei do with such a ministry?) needs to get out more. It is, by the way, appallingly sexist, employing a disproportionately high number of women. A prime candidate for cancellation it seems.
I am delighted to read our host’s words, not just in regard to the media but wider as stated. It is clear and determined which certainly needs to be said more often and by more people.
I would go further, there are many industries which should remain owned by us, far too many companies have been sold in recent years, only too often dismantled and taken away. We need a complete change of policy, the word protection should be resurrected.