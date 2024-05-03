Lecture on climate science

I went to the GWF lecture given this year by Professor Judith Curry. As a non climate scientist I do not campaign against the establishment scientific view on global warming. I have asked various questions in speeches and writings about the data, models and predictions. Professor Curry’s book and lecture argues that the fundamental proposition adopted by the UN and most governments that the world is warming caused by man made CO 2 is not proven and subject to major uncertainties.
She confirmed that most of the climate models ignore changes in solar intensity and in volcanic activity and struggle with winds and clouds. She said there is no good agreed explanation for warming periods in earth history prior to man made CO 2. She did not rate the chances of current models being right that highly. This blog gives those of you who do argue the establishment science is wrong to briefly make your case.
I will stick to making 3 main arguments about current policy.
1, It is absurd for the UK to close down energy using activities and to keep our oil and gas in the ground if we replace them with imports that increase world CO 2
2.The Green transition cannot work without widespread consumer buy in, which will need better and cheaper products than heat pumps and dear electric vehicles
3.Some of the proposed products of electric transition increase CO 2 especially as quite often our system cannot supply renewable power to run them.
May 3, 2024
May 3, 2024
4. There is little point in trying to cut the amount of CO2 when countries such as India and China are building vast numbers of coal fired power stations.
As the Black Knight would say about our pitiful contribution CO2 output and so called Climate Change: “It is barely but a scratch !”
May 3, 2024
Prof. Curry is right as are your three sensible points.
I would add:-
4. The technology pushed to save CO2 – EVs, heat-pumps, walking, cycling, wind, solar, public transport… (when fully and properly accounted for with back up and manufacturing energy considered) do not save significant CO2 anyway and we have no spare low CO2 energy to power them with anyway.
5. A bit more CO2 is on balance a net positive and will make very little difference to any warming effects as the current CO2 levels already trap most of the relevant frequencies anyway. Slightly warmer is a net good too.
6. We live in a period of a relative dearth of CO2 (plant, tree, seaweed and crop food) anyway in historic terms.
May 3, 2024
I’m glad you are open to the possibility that man made climate change is a fraud.
– climate change is natural and due to astronomical and geological changes
– the temperature record is highly manipulated. When the raw data is collated it is adjusted upwards to account for everything from previous thermometers being less accurate, or moving of a weather station or concrete or buildings around a weather station. A guy has gone into huge detail and has a trove of records to prove the temperature record has been adjusted in line with temperature rises.
– even the sea level record has been manipulated. The sea level was rising rapidly since the last ice age but slowed down 8000 years ago. The day satellites began monitoring sea level rises the record came under the control of climate scientists, and not marine authorities. Then the sea level rose at the same linear rate but twice as fast. Literally on the same day.
– Temperature is still going up slowly since the last ice age. The earth is in a cycle where bacteria and plants in the northern tundra either push or pull Co2. As the Co2 is released it gets hotter then the cO2 is pulled in by plants and bacteria and it gets colder. Getting hotter takes place over 20,000 years. Getting colder takes place over 80,000 years. This has nothing to do with man made anything.
– We have had 10 ice ages. Each lasting 100,000 years where the ice sheet is over Europe for half the time. The land we walk on shows climate change is real but not man made. If we managed to warm up the earth we could get out this cycle and the climate would be more stable. More cO2 would be better for plants and life. This has been the state of the earth for tens of millions of years previously when we had giant mammals.
May 3, 2024
I note Professor Curry is reported by The Spectator magazine in 2015 as not disputing that human-generated carbon dioxide warms the planet but she says the evidence suggests this may be happening more slowly than the alarmists fear.
That the public is being misled by the scientific community alarmists is highly probable and I have ceased to be concerned about climate change. If I am wrong the ingenuity and prowess of Gen. Z can be relied upon to save the day, possibly.
May 3, 2024
GWPF Lecture.
I do hope you enjoyed it and will be able to encourage others in your party to take a more sceptical view of the CO2 issue, and argue against the self-harming NZ madness . I don’t suppose you saw any Labour party MP’s there? It is they who need to learn more about this evolving issue, going by today’s political indication.
If you want to learn more, try Dr. William Happer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXJ7UZjFDHU
May 3, 2024
Here’s something to think about. People who were damaged or died by the covid vaccine were told yesterday by their own lawyer ms that in mid 2020 the big pharmas released a “note” saying the vaccine could caught heart problems. Therefore they were warned.
So … do you remember the Government telling everybody or did they just stop saying the vaccine was harmless. Guess what. They did the latter.
The pharma companies also released other notes saying the vaccines did not stop you catching covid. Therefore they could legally not be called as vaccines.
So … did the Government tell everybody or did they just stop saying vaccines worked and to get round the small legal technicality did they call them something else. Guess what they called them boosters.
So … back to global warming. Did all those people getting rich or making a living off global warming tell us that the globe was not warming because their lawyers told them they would be sued when the temperature started to fall. Guess what they changed the name to climate change.
You are being manipulated just like the temperature record.
May 3, 2024
Judith Curry is a long standing critic of the CAGW thesis which underlies so-called “climate science”. Other scientists have pointed out that “climate science” does not actually follow the scientific method. Instead it seeks to shut down debate, not open itself up for debate by testing it’s hypothesis by actual observation or test. The late Professor Feynman famously said that the “laws of science” were just a “guess” that only lasted as long as they were not disproved by observation or experiment. I understand that the age of the universe is once again under debate based on the latest results beamed back from the James Webb telescope. It was not that long ago that there was a famous debate in Oxford involving Charles Darwin about whether our world was some 4000 years old or actually much, much older based on his observations. It is time for another debate about the current CAGW hypothesis.