A new approach to the public sector

The low level of turnout at many of the elections and the low level of support for all the main parties with Labour topping the polls with just 35% on the national calculation displays a big gap between what the public want and will support and what the parties are offering.
Councils spend huge sums of money. They have extensive powers over our roads, schools, social services, planning, trading standards, the public estate, sport and leisure. Many of them claim poverty and blame the government for their excesses and mistakes.
The more Councils claim to be incapable of marshalling their resources to serve us better, the less interest there is by many in voting or engaging with them. Instead of building a strong local democracy their incompetence and denials of responsibility encourage people if they do wish to engage to gravitate their complaints or opinions to government or Parliament.Many people assume their Council will continue to ignore their needs and wishes as it has so often in the past.
The Liberal Democrat Wokingham Council is a good example of what is wrong. They spend money on consultations, only to ignore the results. They waste millions on road projects that make our roads worse, impede people living their lives and damage local businesses. They have amnesia about their decisions when people complain about what they are doing.
69 Comments
May 4, 2024
So the old adage…..’you will reap what you sow’….is clearly true!
May 4, 2024
Bear in mind that Conservative local government is rather better than Labour or Libdim when voting at the general election Sunak will do even worse. He and the party richly deserves to be buried John Major Style. But Labour who have the same big government, green crap, tax borrow and waste policies (but even worse) certainly do not deserve to win.
Nothing to lose by ditching Rishi Sunak, it will not help very much but far better than doing nothing as he is 180 degrees wrong on every policy he has:- net zero insanity, not stopping the boats, not growing the economy, blocking the roads, every larger government, the Windsor Accord, the road blocking, he got Covid totally wrong the net harm lockdowns & net harm vaccines he still claims/lies were “equivocally safe”, the vast legal immigration, housing policy, very poor policing, criminal justice, a dire NHS, road blocking, the Winsor Accord…
May 4, 2024
In the private sector, if you have a bad chairman or CEO he’s removed that same day ….no one says; lets leave him in post till the next AGM or the next quarter …..same as a football manager
May 4, 2024
@Lifelogic +1
Unfortunately CCHQ and now the Conservative Party at large have given up, better to give up go with a loser than fight against the weakest Labour Party they have had to stand against. I have said this before it was never going to move on all the while the collective responsibility of the BoJo cabinet is seen as the answer.
May 4, 2024
They will need to find a Conservative to replace him. I don’t think the Parliamentary Party would recognize a Conservative if they were hit in the face with one. They have no idea of what Conservative politics are. So they might well go from bad to worse – again!
May 4, 2024
The London Mayor could easily have been won by the Tories had the Tories put up a half decent candidate even the pleasant nonentity Bailey came close last time. Kahn is despised by right thinking Londoners. But why on earth was it switched to first past the post? Which idiot minister allowed or encourages this change (which clearly denies a real democratic choice).
It is also clear that Sunak supports ULEZ and ULEZ expansion (another vast tax grab) as he chose not to kill it as he could easily have do so. But then Sunak loves tax increases (while lying that he is cutting them).
May 4, 2024
Wokingham Council are spending a large sum on a crossroads update project that was approved by their Conservative predecessors. Likewise with new roads for the SDLs around Wokingham also approved by the then Tory Council. They are implementing your party’s wishes, SJR.
Reply Conservatives did not approve the Crossroads scheme. We told the Lib Dem led Council not to do it but they eent ahead against tge wishes of the public.
May 4, 2024
@reply – the LibDims have infiltrated everywhere
May 4, 2024
Councillors in my area have shown me they are incapable of holding poorly performing council officers to account so consequently I have contempt for all of them. I have no interest or time to stand for the Council myself (I could not put up with the voters) and no candidate speaks for me.
May 4, 2024
I couldn’t stand it either. I’ve been to many council meetings, planning applications etc. and its mind numbing. Seems like most of what parliament does is the same from what I can see on the parliament channel on the telly. You need a special sort of intellect to handle it I guess, no doubt why so much is so wrong. I’m sure they vote one way or another just to get it over with.
May 4, 2024
I agree with what you are saying about local politics, but it is not confined to them, politics in Britain are rotting from the top to bottom. Money wasted at every turn from High speed rail because the eu wants it from one end of their realm to the other and the global warming scam for nasties of the world to get rich, to name just a couple of central wasted money schemes!
The people are resorting to their only means— boycott!
Local and central politicians are not all rotten but the few good are infected by the rotten apples!
May 4, 2024
Councils are often controlled by self-serving cliques. All the parties have them within local councils. Independents can be better where they manage to get elected.
You failed to mention the more recent problem of councils so bad that they are declared bankrupt. Croydon is but one example.
May 4, 2024
Independents don’t stand a chance here. You have to join either Labour or Conservative, serve some time, then go independent when you get known. The parties have it all sewn up between them, just like FPTP in Westminster which they of course love for that reason.
May 4, 2024
We need people standing as ‘Taxpayers’ again. It was common once, and successful. They were independent of party but bound to the community by the common bill we all get.
They need the power to sack the functionaries who refuse to accept instructions from the elected body.
May 4, 2024
Surely Croydon council officers are really good, Peter? I believe Wokingham Borough Council has hired a couple of them recently. WBC wouldn’t spend money on staff that are sub par, would it?
May 4, 2024
We need the Australian system required to vote with abstain box
May 4, 2024
@Rodney Needs +1 bring it on, accept we call it ‘the-none-of-the-above’
May 4, 2024
+1 it would also encourage people to vote rather than spoil their ballot paper, it would engage people
May 4, 2024
Why? We know the % that abstained.
May 4, 2024
It would be just another tax on people in fines or on their time.
Make it worth voting if you want them to vote. Currently it is almost worthless.
May 4, 2024
Steve Baker had a rather pathetic and dishonest defence of Sunak on GBNews Vote 2024.. Claiming he is stopping the boats, cutting taxes & he has dealt with inflation. Interest rates still far too high with no reductions at all yet
He has done none of this. He and the BoE caused the inflation with QE, taxes are still rising, over 700 illegal boat people yesterday and legal immigration out of control too at over 1 million gross PA. He got Covid all wrong the net harm lockdowns, net harm vaccines, vast government waste and now lies that the vaccines are “unequivocally safe”. He has failed on the growing the economy, he had failed on the NHS, law and order and on repaying the debt.
May 4, 2024
I am glad he has cuts taxes but it does not seem to have filtered down to me as I am still paying tax on my Old Age Pension.
Perhaps it would help if he stopped sending £3 billion to Ukraine?
May 4, 2024
Baker is a turncoat. He ditched his principles for a ministerial job.
May 4, 2024
Seems so.
May 4, 2024
The choice at the next election is clear – only the Conservatives have a plan
Whether it’s the economy, migration, welfare or the defence of our realm, Labour is nowhere to be seen
RISHI SUNAK in the Telegraph today.
Is this really the best you can do Sunak? The Labour plan is just as wrong headed as yours Sunak essentially the same as yours. With extra disasters added on like destruction of many good private schools with their VAT mugging and the mad counterproductive Non Dom agenda too, now a Tory policy too.
They have the same big state, open door immigration, tax borrow and waste, green crap pushing agenda as you do. Why to do you keep lying that the vaccines are safe (and are still jabbing them), that you are cutting immigration and that you have cut taxes? You must know these are all blatant lies unless you are unbelievably stupid or ignorant Sunak. Please go now.
May 4, 2024
@Lifelogic +1 With the state and the quality of the Labour Party, any junior inexperienced newbie ‘Conservative’ as leader would walk the next election. However, Sunak and the rest of the Johnson collective are at best ‘one nation’ socialists and don’t understand the disciplines of conservatism, the refuse to manage, the refuse to control their own expenditure they are only there for personal self-gratification and taxing the life out of society.
Sunak has single handedly destroyed the future of a lot of good conservatives, and the name of conservatism, while exporting UK Wealth and its creation that would allow the UK to rebound.
May 4, 2024
“they” refuse to manage, “they” refuse
May 4, 2024
Why has your government continued with the balkanisation of Britain electing local mayor’s. This was an EU dictat which is just an expensive nonesense.
These people as with the PCC do nothing to improve the lives of people only waste money
Reform had a good day at Blackpool so let’s hope this continues.
May 4, 2024
+1
May 4, 2024
The turnout in Wokingham council elections was generally a bit higher than usual, but the Conservatives lost three councillors. The question has to be why. I agree with the former Tory leader of Thurrock Council who explained the loss of that local authority saying: ‘The Conservative Party, the Government, need to give people a reason to vote Conservative.’ There were good reasons to do that locally, but nationally you have let your supporters down, and that’s what people notice.
May 4, 2024
@Clough
People wont vote Conservative when the leadership is a high tax, big spending Socialist Government. All control and punishment with no inclination to serve those that elected and pay them
May 4, 2024
We try to send a message to the national party at local election time, as we did when they held EU elections. We don’t want to have to go nuclear, but these obdurate, self-congratulatory monsters in Parliament refuse to pick up the message. 🤯
May 4, 2024
The Lib Dems took all three seats in my Ward which was not particulalry suprising – apart from anything else, we’ve had four or five times more Yellow Literature through our front door than Blue ones. One suspects the Lib Dems have more enthusiastic supporters here than the local Conservative Party can muster these days. Perhaps the local Tories are also disenchanted with Conservative Party HQ?
Also, whilst I am getting old (and therefore clearly don’t understand these things anymore) the three ‘would-be’ Tory Councilors in their promotional ‘bumf’ were all casually dressed but two of them also managed to look pretty scruffy. If you are going to ‘dress down’ then at least make sure you look smart, or voters may assume that you are not.
May 4, 2024
I’m unsure about your dress style point, IanT, but I doubt the Lib Dems have many more enthusiastic supporters locally than the Conservatives. I know for a fact that in last year’s elections they brought in about 80 ‘helpers’ from outside the borough to get their candidates elected. One I spoke to was from Kent. I think you’ll find also that mobilising the younger generation in Arborfield, Barkham and Shinfield has paid off for the Conservatives this time.
May 4, 2024
Too many councillors regard the councils as their private fiefdoms. Just like MPs the wishes of their constituents come last until they want their votes when they make promises they have no intention of keeping.
May 4, 2024
@Brian Tomkinson +1 – so very frighteningly true
May 4, 2024
The Reform Party did well in the Blackpool South by-election, near to knocking Conservatives back into 3rd place. Reform put relatively little resource and effort and few candidates into the Council elections as they plan reserving their main push for the General Election. Nigel Farage’s next key move will be decisive in affecting where UK politics is led.
May 4, 2024
Our council spends OUR money on making life a total misery for people.
It builds cycle lanes, shuts off entire roads permanently, allows horrible great housing estates, devises ugly street furniture, mows the verges very noisily very early in the morning, covertly chops down trees, installs the most ghastly street lighting and on and on….
In actual fact if 40 years ago their plan had been to ruin the area beyond redemption…
They could not have done a better job!
May 4, 2024
The Conservative Party need to remove the Union Flag from their logo because they never do anything the British people want anymore.
May 4, 2024
However, I see Labour has recently added the Union flag to their campaign posters, which I find really hypocritical given that many of their supporters clearly have no loyalty to our flag at all. People should always remember what Labour sing so enthusiastically their annual conference.
“The people’s flag is deepest red, It shrouded oft our martyred dead and ere their limbs grew stiff and cold, Their hearts’ blood dyed its ev’ry fold. Then raise the scarlet standard high. Within its shade we’ll live and die, Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, We’ll keep the red flag flying here”
Be honest with us Starmer and campaign under your true colours – the Red Flag!
May 4, 2024
Perhaps the main problem, as in most cases, is too many people with vastly differing views.
Local councils probably did work when we had cultural homogeneity.
Now even between generations there are huge differences of opinion.
Too many people with juxtaposed needs and wishes pulling in too many directions.
A Marxist education system does not help to create a unified society.
May 4, 2024
I read a very stern letter from Mr Gove to several councils ordering them to come up with local plans.
Presumably to increase housing by building on every possible green field.
Maybe councils don’t actually have much autonomy?
Maybe all the decisions that blight our lives come directly from Westminster?
May 4, 2024
Cancel those “maybe’s”, EH, and you’ll have pretty much caught up with where things are.
May 4, 2024
The party needs less Oxbridge halfwits and more Lee Andersons
May 4, 2024
@DOM – if only!
May 4, 2024
Indeed so Dom.
The political establishments and elitists think they are in full knowledge and own a natural superiority. They have no understanding of Lee Anderson and people like him. They think the way he speaks and behaves proves he, and anyone like him and expressing similar views, is ignorant, and must be ejected from the select club.
May 4, 2024
Good Morning,
Perhaps you should look closer to home; your government’s nonsense Net Zero plans, or lack of them, are deemed ‘unlawful’. If this isn’t a ‘navel gazing’ waste of money on a national scale, I don’t know what is. What happens in Westminster is reflected in the Shires.
May 4, 2024
@DOM – if only!
May 4, 2024
@Peter Wood – it is the trickle down of mirroring the lead given to them by Sunak, promise everything then renege. Make draconian laws that no other nation has, then punish those that don’t comply – top-to bottom dictatorship
May 4, 2024
I found it interesting that apparently the judge agreed the plans were infeasible. It’s very hard to see how there could be feasible plans for net zero anyway. Surely the logical conclusion is that trying to implement something that is infeasible should be ultra virss and thus unenforceable, justifying setting aside the net zero target.
May 4, 2024
Wokingham Council about to introduce wheelie bins to replace a perfectly satisfactory polybag scheme-cost £2 million and counting I believe. An environmental eyesore. Also they are randomising collection dates for the different waste cohorts from the straightforward collections now. Sounds like it’s going to be a mess, when the present scheme works well.
May 4, 2024
So what’s the new approach?
The article seems to be about the old approach
May 4, 2024
I don’t blame local councils for spending nearly everything on their statutory duties, such as care home places for people who have spent all the money they ever had, that is, the little they had left when the governments they voted for taxed a massive chunk.
When the council did publish their annual budget, I saw how little of my council tax was spent on things that benefitted me.
May 4, 2024
It will be interesting to see what my local London Labour council says after the next election because their standard approach currently is to blame the Conservative government for all problems. When Starmer is PM that route won’t be open to them.
May 4, 2024
They will blame it on the legacy of Tory rule. Truth does not matter where propaganda is concerned. Two legs good, four legs bad.
May 4, 2024
Sir John
You highlight the need ‘for none of the above’, what we are offered as our representatives is pathetic for the most part most of them left their brains at their last religious (political) meeting. Are not signing up to serve they are disciples of a cults regardless of the outcomes.
National politics has degenerated to the same level, punish the people, indoctrinate the masses ‘our way of self-preservation self-gratification is what you the people are there to serve’ that’s the creed this Conservative Government is pushing. From what we have heard it is also the intention of the incoming Labour Government – 2 pee’s in the same pod.
May 4, 2024
Wokingham planning department need to be reminded whom they serve, and where their priorities should be.
If Sir John attends the next wbc planning meeting, he will see the current dire state of affairs, and people having to deal with planning officials who are effectively fighting to protect dead hedges and doubling down on their mistakes to save face, hiding behind ‘their interpretation’ of national rules and regulations.
May 4, 2024
This election is the first time I have not voted – What’s the point – no matter who gets in it will be more of the same.
There is no choice in many areas – it’s either one of the big 3 or one of the big 3. Their policies vary only in how extreme they want to be.
None of the candidates were acceptable to me, and there is no point in voting, strategically or otherwise.
No doubt MSM will tell us what an amazing win it has been for Labour around the country, but with so few voting it is hardly an indorsement of the labour party – It is simply that unable to vote Tory any more, those that did vote sought an alternative in labour, as happens whenever the voters are tired of the Tories.
These elections would have been so different if we had just had that extra option of “NONE OF THE ABOVE” on the ballot card – with that we could have stopped the big labour wins, because it is highly likely that “NONE OF THE ABOVE” could have won in many areas.
May 4, 2024
@Bryan Harris
Exactly what’s the point! Did the Labour vote increase in real numbers or did Conservatives that have been disenfranchised just stay away.
Come the GE the vote will not be for a good local Conservative but Sunak or Starmer, no other choice is on offer. So, you get to vote for high unaffordable spending and taxation – Socialism or unaffordable spending and taxation – Socialism.
In both camps the destruction of the UK is writ large, export jobs, export wealth, destroy the UK then call it net-zero as the laws only made by this Conservative Government – that the rest of the World has no part of and just ignores.
May 4, 2024
What is more, they do not tell us what they are doing. Example: how many potholes did they fix last month? The British population are starved of information. We have just re-elected our Police Commissioner. What does she do? How does our police force compare with others?
A more general problem. The private sector relies on customers buying goods or services. The more the better. The police are there to reduce crime. If they do good, the less police we need. Where is the motive? Same in the NHS. Same for Network Rail. Not sure about schools. How do we encourage the public sector to do less work? Don’t know.
May 4, 2024
Agree 100%, they blame the government when it’s their fault, it’s any easy cop out. You must start playing them at their own game or I can see a change in MP which will be a disaster. Over the last decade or so Wokingham has always appeared as one of the best places to live, who do they think made it that way, certainly not the Lib Dems. Over the next couple of years this constituency will go down hill rapidly, lots of people I know already go to Bracknell to shop as there is more choice and not much dearer to park. Please please up your game.
May 4, 2024
The biggest danger is the British Workers Party. The name is deceiving.
Please note its locations and its narrow motivated supporters and their belief. It is against ours and way of life and intends to grow fast where they are. They will get votes the way they operate.
It claims democracy but once it has control or sufficient influence anywhere democracy will be abandoned when their authoritarian power and beliefs will take over. Our beliefs will be outlawed and we will be excluded. They will demand their laws are superior.
Our naive present politicians and leaderships need to have the courage to admit the problem and stop pretending they are just another bunch of true democrats who will adapt to our way of life. They will never.
Our present leaders must protect our way of life against fundamental subversives.
Do not be cowardly and hide behind weak excuses.
May 4, 2024
Sir John
Woking was, but no longer a pleasant place to live. An efficient well-organized Council that always figured in the top 10 in the UK for best service and also being the least costly. The LibDims have destroyed that, road improvements that are not, street cleaning and maintenance that no loner exists. Does anyone anywhere know why California Cross needed to be changed? A bit of resurfacing may be! Does anyone know why massive changes and massive cost have been foisted on everyone of a vanity bin collection project. The cost alone has seen massive loans taken out on behalf of Wokingham residence that will not be paid off for years to come.
An endless list of follies that somehow haven’t been highlighted by the oppostion
May 4, 2024
Local government is required by law to provide most of their services, which are heavily regulated. Most of the funding comes from the central government via an opaque formula. At the same time, financial controls are weak, allowing them to speculate on things like property outside their primary remit. So:
* Make it clear what responsibilities the local remit is and what they provide on behalf of the central government.
* For the local remit, simplify regulations to allow councils to innovate and improve services.
* Funding transparency will allow voters to see their local services are financed fairly. Thus putting the responsibility for delivery directly on to local councillors.
May 4, 2024
It may have been a low turn out but the signs are there for real change in the direction of the Conservatives . Not lowering taxes , not stimulating business , allowing non -elected bodies in the decision process and ignoring the wisdom of the few back benchers who do have effective experience are all indicators of where things have gone wrong . The big question now is whether corrections will have influence before an election is called . In my long years I have never witnessed such a mess .
May 4, 2024
I agree that when a lower authority proves its inadequacy, we appeal to a higher authority (our MP). Is Parliament deliberately proving its inadequacy so that we demand the establishment of a yet higher authority? The EU or World Government, unknown, like AI so credited with all good things?
I see Remainers claiming that the rejection of the Tories is a call to reverse Brexit. So I was interested in this conference of several former US ambassadors who manned a panel at a Jamestown Foundation event in DC together with Peter Mattis, because it reminded me of what was planned by that ‘higher authority’ for the U.K.
‘The conference, called ‘Russia’s Rupture and Western Policy’, focused on the possibility (and desirability) of Russia’s breakup. The event’s web page featured a map of Russia divided into dozens of nations, each with its own flag.
Participants in Post-Russia forums, previously held in Europe, claim to represent separatist movements in bigger ethnic autonomies, such as Bashkortostan and Buryatia. Others identify themselves with Tolkien-styled imaginary states, such as “Ingria” (area around St Petersburg) or “Smallandia” (Smolensk region). It is safe to say that none of them has any clout in their region and most are entirely unknown to its residents.’
May 4, 2024
It is very clear that no ‘New approach’ is on offer from any of the three traditional parties. It seems to me that the only one of them with any desire for change from the status quo, and this is from its general membership, but only from a very small minority in its Parliamentary section, is the Conservative party. But any prospect of change and a New Approach will be killed if the Conservatives win the General Election under their current leadership: the essential first step is the removal of Sunak and Hunt, and the election of a Conservative leader in place of the current social democrat caucus. A Sunak victory would be a disaster for the Conservative party.
May 4, 2024
Well Sunak certainly seems to be doing his best to ensure this Socialist fake Conservative party is truly buried perhaps even for the rest of my lifetime.
This even against the even more appalling prospect of Starmer’s Labour.
May 4, 2024
Long count at the London Mayor election. That way, I suppose, you can see who is ahead and by how much and there is time before the end of the count.