My Intervention on the Urgent Question – Port Talbot Steelworks

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
When will the Government do something about the very high energy prices in this country, which have been made high by regulations and taxes? Does my right hon. Friend not accept that any kind of steelmaking will be extremely difficult if we have uncompetitive energy, and is it not wrong to import such materials, because it will mean even more carbon dioxide emissions, as well as destroying jobs here?
David T. C. Davies (Secretary of State for Wales):
We have looked carefully at the losses that Tata is making, which have come about partly because of the age of the infrastructure. In fact, Tata has had to close down the furnaces at the Morfa coke ovens within the last few weeks. The UK Government are fully cognisant of the cost of energy at the moment, which is why Tata has already benefited from many of the schemes that we have introduced over the past few years, will begin to benefit from the British industry supercharger scheme shortly, and will benefit from the carbon border adjustment mechanism at the start of 2027.
May 5, 2024
So sad. A Conservative MP shouting angrily about the need to stop trade. Whatever would Mrs Thatcher have said?
May 5, 2024
That’s a none answer if ever there was one.
Carbon border adjustment scheme, another hair brained layer of interference.
Without the means to make primary steel we are becoming a third world country, then again perhaps that’s the idea.
May 5, 2024
“UK Government are fully cognisant of the cost of energy at the moment” says the minister. Well are they cognisant with the causes? Expensive energy is mainly caused by this government and their mad, vastly expensive net zero religion and their war on tree, plant and crop food. CO2 the gas of life.
I read that the Welsh parliament are debating a law to make it illegal for politicians to lie and they could then be banned from parliament. What would they do all day lying for vote this is their main trade? Who would decided what was a lie other politicians or politically motivated lawyers? What might go wrong with this lunacy?
Sunak had better watch out with his “we have cut taxes”, “We are stopping the boats”, “I assure the house the vaccines are unequivocally safe”, we are repaying the debt, reducing NHS waiting lists, growing the economy…
May 5, 2024
Politicians and Civil Servants always seem to find a way to make a bad situation worse.
May 5, 2024
I watched Question Time this week. Fiona Bruce with an hour of debate from Northstowe, near Cambridge. On the panel: Bim Afolami MP, Peter Kyle MP, Kirsty Blackman MP, Professor Joseph Stiglitz and Anita Boateng.
The first question was how should the government deal with the cost of living crisis. Rather daft answers from all of the panel even the Nobel Prize winning economist.
The correct answer is ditch net zero, deregulate, cut the size of government in half, have fair competition in energy, banking, schools, healthcare (not a dire state monopoly), housing, transport, relax planning, stop blocking the roads… have sensible levels of high skilled only immigration (so as not to undercut wage levels)
Stop debasing the currency with QE and endless government waste, ditch HS2…
Most answers indeed almost all were the complete reverse. Labour’s GBEnergy for a green energy revolution lunacy for example.
May 5, 2024
Absolutely correct. I went to bed after the first question. The chances of keeping costs down by ending the war and Europe using cheap pipeline gas and fertiliser etc are just about zero. More wind and solar approved and now double cost floating windfarms. While the hidden cist of subsidies and distribution is on top of the newly approved prices for so called free energy.
https://davidturver.substack.com/p/exposing-the-hidden-costs-of-renewables
May 5, 2024
When will our non-Conservative government realise that we don’t need “schemes” to lower taxes and regulations. We just need lower taxes and regulations.
May 5, 2024
Totally in denial like everything else. No wonder you are being trashed at the polls.