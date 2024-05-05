Too many layers of government

The more government we have the worse it is. I have more government than I want, more government than I need and more government than I can afford.
It is great news we have got rid of the needless, prying, interventionist EU government . Too many place still have three layers of local government with County, district and town or parish. There are then national quangos and regional quangos.
Wokingham has a Borough Unitary rather than County and District. That avoids disputes and confusions over which Council does what and saves a double overhead. I did with others successfully press to get rid of the regional Development Agency but we are now lumbered with a useless, annoying and expensive LEP, though it is cheaper than the RDA.
Elected Mayors are prone to playing national politics in preference to doing the day job of improving and supervising local public services. Mayor Kahn has damaged London with his anti driver measures, his failure to control knife crime and his inability to run a good value strike free public transport system, The overlap with the London Boroughs causes tensions and extra cost, especially over planning.
All true, but sorry Mate, it’s all down to Parliament, HoL, HoC, Quangos, Crime Commissioners, Mayors. In other words, You Lot. 13 years of Labour followed by 14 years of Conservative, a bloated HoL’s, most of which were Ted Heath’s scam of the EEC. Were I younger I’d be off to one of the ex-colonies.
Exactly. Far too much government wasting public money often fighting against each other and the interest of the public. But who will stop this they are all on the gravy train?
Mayor Kahn has indeed damaged London hugely with his anti driver measures, his failure to control knife crime and his inability to run a good value strike free public transport system. The policing of London is truly appalling almost non existent.
Kahn is an appalling (evil in my view) disaster for London (where I lived for nearly 30 years). But the best the Tories could find to kick this sitting duck out was Susan Hall, sensible and pleasant enough but a total nonentity. Almost no one even knew her name. She promised to reverse the ULEZ expansion but Sunak clearly supports the ULEZ expansion as otherwise he could have stopped it. This totally undermined her promise.
and against the interests of the public I meant!
Ever more layers of social control results in ever more loss of freedom. That is the socialist playbook with the most damaging socialist/fascist in recent decades introducing Devolution to the UK. That added yet another layer of bureaucracy cost and control on to existing tiers of tax payer funded bureaucracy.
It is sad to reflect, after 14 years of Tory administration we find none of these socialist impositions on freedom have been shut down. Even the people’s decision to remove themselves from the EU has been avidly resisted by Tory remainers blocking a clean and effective transition out of that pointless yet stifling bureaucratic nightmare.
Your points are valid Sir John, so why has nothing been done about this? You were given the power by the electorate to change things.
Why was nothing done?
As you say:- “The more government we have the worse it is. I have more government than I want, more government than I need and more government than I can afford.” Even worse not as thanks to Sunak dire policies they are nearly all Socials
The government is endlessly demanding more productivity from industry. But too much government and unusually totally misdirected government (like Net Zero, HS2, lockdowns, net harm vaccines, vast over regulation and far to high levels of taxation are the main causes of low productivity.
But we have a catch 22. The only people who could reduce this are the government and politicians and they and their crony capitalist mates are the ones mainly benefiting form this racket. How can we ever get these Turkeys to vote for christmas?
I think the set up of County Council, District Council and Town Council which places like Wyre Forest have is ridiculous. Solihull has a Borough Council and that is much better. However, I do not agree with Mayors which come from an EU idea (I think). This is another layer which needs reducing not extending. The problem with the three tier, as in Wyre Forest, is that you get the same councillors elected to all the councils in the main so that you get no new ideas or people. It is a good thing for the councillors who collect more allowances but no good for residents who might want a new face or party on board.