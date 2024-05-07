A divided party won the local elections

Labour did well in the local elections. Being hopelessly divided on big issues did not stop its success. Its former leader remains banished. Some of the Corbynites remain on the Labour benches arguing for more Corbynite policies. The party is deeply split over the Hamas/ Israel war with some wanting a much tougher anti Israel line and some worrying about anti semitism . It is split over the Reeves wish to follow OBR austerity economics. There are many keen promoters over a speedier path to net zero shocked by the dumping of planned public spending to try to up the pace. All those who want to nationalise much more and tax much more are kept quiet or played down.
I point this out as a minority in my party argue that if all Conservative MPs supported everything the government does we would jump in the polls. They say divided parties cannot win. So how did Labour manage it? How did Margaret Thatcher pull off 3 great wins, when the Wets as they were then disparagingly called tried to undermine her continuously?
The way to win is to govern well. It is to allow robust debate about issues, policies and out turns. A leader needs to listen, adopt the best ideas, and be prepared to make the case for his choices.
To win Rishi Sunak needs to get legal migration well down, cut taxes for all, curb excessive public sector losses, recapture lost public service productivity and resolve public sector strikes.
You can’t polish a turd. But, despite this, as Mayor Khan has proved, you can easily buy them with their own money (raised from ULEZ Funds no doubt).
I couldn’t care less if Labour retake the reins of power and finish their 1997 plan to rip apart this nation. As a believer in democracy I endorse whatever the voter decides. If they choose self-destruction then so be it. We saw this rank ignorance in Germany, 1933. We’re seeing it again.
We can all see what the problem is and but the majority fail to understand who is to blame and why they are to blame. John has the platform but never sheds light on this. Unfortunately, it can be argued he’s part of the problem if he isn’t prepared to expose those responsible both in Labour and in his own now compromised party.
‘We’re going to rub the right’s nose in diversity’. Nine words that destroyed the Tory party. That’s how morally and spiritually weak every Tory MP is
Some truth in this though I do not blame JR. Given FPTP voting he is doing all he can.
JR says:- “To win Rishi Sunak needs to get legal migration well down, cut taxes for all, curb excessive public sector losses, recapture lost public service productivity and resolve public sector strikes.” But he also need to ditch or at least suspend net zero, reverse the woke lunacy, have a bonfire of red tape, relax employment laws, relax planning, get fair competition in health care, broadcasting, banking, insurance, transport, schools…stop blocking the roads, cancel ULEZ, admit the vaccines were very dangerous and did net harm…U turns on very topic is what is needed Sunak.
He says the elections were “disappointing”. We are heading for a hung parliament he says! Suank are heading for richly deserved total destruction of the party for many terms if not for ever mate. This against rather appalling opposition. Did you ask the same duff statistician who told you that the vaccines were “unequivocally safe” Rishi? Unsafe, ineffective, vastly expensive, not needed for most people (even had they worked) – and did net harm is the reality mate.
Labour was the beneficiary of a huge reaction against the Conservatives. It’s not the case that its own policies were particularly attractive to the electorate.
It’s too late for the Conservatives now – divided or presenting a united front.
The magnitude of the defeat in the only unknown.
What lost the election is the Conservatives spending £14 billion a year (a conservative estimate) according to Andrea Jenkins. This figure is likely much higher and the real figure is higher than the entire NHS budget.
This is why the public are sick to their back teeth.
Reply £14 bn on what?