Trade hits new records

Remain tried to make out Brexit was mainly about trade. It was of course mainly about taking back control, giving us the right to make our own laws, set our own taxes and spend our own money. They also asserted it would damage our trade to leave. They said we would not even be able to roll over all the EU trade deals we were part of. Treasury, Bank, much of the civil service and Remain parties pushed out these lies continuously. The Treasury famously summed up its conclusions by saying wrongly that leaving would ” push the UK into recession and lead to a sharp rise in unemployment. ” Their severe shock scenario meant an extra 800, 000 unemployed and a 6% fall in GDP!
So what happened?
After the vote unemployment fell and the economy grew. Trade went up.
The UK did roll over all the EU trade deals into UK trade deals and in some cases negotiated improvements to them.
The UK went on to agree a trade deal with the Trans Pacific Partnership countries. The UK also at some needless political cost signed a trade agreement with the EU.
The government has recently released figures for what has happened to our trade since the vote and since we left. Our service exports have doubled since 2014 to non EU countries (2016 was a little up on 2014) and risen by more than a half since 2016 to the EU.
The UK is now the second largest exporter of services worldwide after the USA. We are now adding service sector chapters to trade deals which the EU was unwilling to do.
Total exports are up from under £600 m in 2016 to £862 bn in the year to February 2024. They are up by a third to the EU and by considerably more tothe rest of the world.
May 8, 2024
Then why does most people think Brexit is a failure? I must read it daily that Brexit failed and the EU often pushes out the same script.
May 8, 2024
As you say, daily the Remain establishment pumps out the propaganda that the sky is falling in because of Brexit.
Little children have had to go back up the chimneys and the only boom in business is at the workhouse.
The ‘Red Bus’ gets a mention even after all these years. I noted a Labour councillor elected in Liverpool put the ‘Red Bus’ in his speech, when any fool knows the figures on the Red Bus and NHS funding was merely an example.
I do not know of one person who lost a job because of Brexit, but I know plenty who lost jobs because of the EU and freedom of movement.
Of course all those on the EU gravy train will lose out and politicians now exposed without EU skirt to hide behind and work may involve a bit more now than just rubber stamping EU directives.
It may be harder for the champagne socialists to buy their holiday home in Tuscany!!!
May 8, 2024
Because the proportion of our trade with the EU has gone down. This is trumpeted by the Remain Establishment as evidence of the failure of Brexit. Whereas the volume of trade, the actual numbers, has gone up. It is a question of lies, lies and cherry picking statistics.
May 8, 2024
So, why is this not front page news across all sections of the media?
Surely, the Remainer elites still in power have accepted EU membership was not a good call by now! Because the EU just treated UK as a cash cow, to leech off!
May 8, 2024
Thank god for the private sector without which this nation would be utterly hollowed out. Meanwhile, the political state and those the limpet governing class does nothing except take and abuse the wealth creators and material providers.
I tried to listen to Reeves yesterday, gave up after ten seconds and watched a video of a goldfish swimming around in a bowl for thirty minutes. The latter had more brains. She’s little more than a propagandist playing with peoples perceptions and expectations. A Maoist to the core
If the gobshite Tories can’t expose Labour’s brainless clowns then there’s no hope
I thought you Oxbridge types were supposed to be intelligent? Less brains than I have
May 8, 2024
This is all good news Sir John and I am not surprised because I didn’t want to join the Common Market in the first place.
The questions that need to be asked are..
Why, if we are free to make our own rules and laws, do we still stick to the EU’s rules and laws? And…
If everything is going so well, why do we all feel so poor and fed up?
May 8, 2024
Figures I’d like to see are: Total payments to EU, year by year, since 1997.