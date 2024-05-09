My intervention on the UK Trade Performance Ministerial Statement

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
I am grateful for the statement. It is wonderful news on exports; it shows that all the pessimism at the time of the referendum was completely wrong. I fully support the approach of the Secretary of State in delaying the target for battery vehicles, because people are not buying them in enough quantities, but will she add to that by adopting the advice of Stellantis not to fine motor manufacturers here for producing good petrol and diesel cars before people are ready to buy electric ones, because that is putting off investors?
Kemi Badenoch (The Secretary of State for Business and Trade):
I understand the point that my right hon. Friend makes. This is something that we have heard from some bodies in industry. The auto sector is giving us two different messages. Some people want us to bring the mandate forward and make the change faster; others want us to delay it. It is a very tricky balance. We understand the concerns. We do not want to put additional burdens on business, so he is right to make that point. I have made representations to the Transport Secretary, but this is his policy area, and he will make the ultimate decision.
Jeez, can the flim flam in Westminster get any worse. Bad-Enoch bad….
…as you know Sir John none of us will make a decision, so of course I pass on the request…(smiling) murmur ‘good luck’.
The UK auto industry will be destroyed as is the plan
Britain will become like Cuba with 50 year old vehicles still on the road.
EVs are nothing to do with the environment and everything to do with reducing car ownership
Cuba …and with so much more style and character than the wind-tunnel lookalikes using mostly common parts with a dozen other makes.
The current regulations to impose the transition to EVs and stop production of ICE vehicles is ludicrous. JLR has just announced it is stopping production of 6 cylinder petrol engines Defenders because of it. The 6 cylinder petrol and diesel versions of their engine range are among the very best available anywhere. Yet their use is being curtailed by arbitrary rules imposed by this government.
That will also curtail any research & development, any new innovation & invention, any further investment in the internal combustion engine and its fuels ….just a bad time to be human ….its like banning books
There was an interesting article in today’s Telegraph by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. of Ineos re the interim EV solution for addressing range issues is Hybrids and Range Extenders.
The only range EV solution, is the return to fossil fuels
Not at all a tricky balance at all, just scrap the idiotic net zero stop all subsidies and let the market decide. Of course some manufacturers (heavily into EV investment) want you to force these duff cars onto people so they can dump there rip off cars on to people. Your job is to look after the public not the car manufacturers. Government did the damaging in the first place by making manufacturers go down the mistaken EV root. Toyota get it right.
EV cars are far more expensive, less practical, heavier, do more road damage, take hours to “refill” have limited ranges, depreciate more quickly, batteries decay rapidly, when they catch fire cannot be put out, are sensibly banned from some ferries and they produce more CO2 than keeping you old car – so why did the morons in government ever push and subsidise them? Remind me.
Transport Sec. Mark Harper read PPE so he will not know the price of a KWH of battery or how many charge cycles car batteries will last for or how much of the electricity will come from Gas or Coal anyway. Prob. no science past O level GCSs. Nor will he understand that they produce more CO2 not less and are totally impractical esp. if you have no off street parking at home. The DoT claim on web sites that cycling and walking produce no CO2 direct or indirect. So they are clearly staffed by blatant liars or total idiots. At least they did not add “unequivocally”!
Rather than letting the market decide based on what is available, sensible manufacturers first ask consumers what they want using sophisticated research. They then produce the best match they can make with strongest competitive advantage and highest return on their investment. Governments interfering with their own rules distort the market, adding only muddle and waste.
God forbid, a government who tells a car company what and how many cars they should manufacture. If that isn’t Communism then I don’t what is
Disgusting, repulsive and utterly without precedent except in wartime
And what is even worse than a bloody useless Tory government who doesn’t give a toss anymore doing this is a government who actually believes in this dictatorial crap, Labour
I feel like I am living in a parallel universe
It clearly is communism …and not from a labour party but a tory party
Numerous 5-year Plans being drafted as we read these comments.
So Kemi Badenoch doesn’t listen to the people, the customer nor the consumer …only the SMMT and other motor-car lobbyists
Thank you for finding an early opportunity to raise the issue in the House. I do wonder whether the decision rests with Mr Harper, or whether his civil servants would threaten to overrule him via the socket puppet green lobby and the courts should he try to be sensible and can the quotas and tax.