The government should not lurch right but get it right

There is a run of commentary urging the Prime Minister to avoid a lurch to the right. I agree with them that saying so called right wing things in the hope that people will come back from Reform is not going to work.
The government needs to carry through its stated policies of cracking down on illegal migration and making big reductions in legal migration as promised. It needs to cut taxes more and set out a path to lower tax rates after the election. It needs to tackle the productivity collapse in the public services and get more people into better paid work.It needs to actively promote growth.
The commentators should grasp that a lurch to the left is also a very bad idea. The pro EU Conservatives have in the past done Labour type damage to country and party. Edward Heath in office lurched to the left introducing price, wage and dividend controls, presided badly over a strike, put us into the European Community and duly lost the election. John Major pushed us into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. This delivered a boom/ bust disaster as a few of us predicted . It led directly to a colossal electoral defeat when the full damage of this EU policy became obvious. It was only a worse Labour Boom /Bust in 2009 that got Conservatives back into office. Theresa May tacked away from the Brexit she was meant to deliver and devised a bad social care policy.She managed to lose an election, only clinging on with help from the DUP.She lost support of many Conservative MPs for wanting a Labour style sell out to Brussels.
Similar voices to those who lost us those three elections and three Prime Ministers are now urging Rishi Sunak to backtrack on lower taxes and lower migration, encouraging him to cosy up to the EU, regulate more things and be governed by the views of international lawyers. History tells us this is a bad course for Conservative leaders to follow.
May 9, 2024
I am in TOTAL disagreement with our kind host.
Each and every one of those PM and the subsequent elections they fought were lost on the state of the economy, with the exception of the Theresa May MP held. There she held an election she need not have and lost because she simply was not PM material and the electorate knew that. Plus. You had a skilled opposition leader who knew how to motivate both his membership and the electorate, mostly with bribes.
All the others were down to failed economic policies, leadership and a divided party. The UK electorate likes strong but benevolent leaders who can form a government that can actually govern ! Shame the current occupier of Number 10 does not fit that bill.
Reply And their failed economic policies were wholly or partially made in the EU
May 9, 2024
To reply:- indeed and the EU plus John ERM fiasco Major (a man who failed nearly all his O levels & whom Thatcher idiotically appointed as Chancellor) buried her too.
JR says “I agree with them that saying so called right wing things in the hope that people will come back from Reform is not going to work.” well no not if Sunak and the Tories are saying them as we have had 14 years of high and increasing taxes, over large government, incompetent public services, net zero lunacy, over regulation, corrupt crony capitalism, vast government waste, vast low skilled immigration levels … in short left wing deluded socialism.
So who would ever trust the Conservatives to deliver? Labour are essentially the same but even worse still.
May 9, 2024
You last paragraph says it all:- “Similar voices to those who lost us those three elections and three Prime Ministers are now urging Rishi Sunak to backtrack on lower taxes and lower migration, encouraging him to cosy up to the EU, regulate more things and be governed by the views of international lawyers. History tells us this is a bad course for Conservative leaders to follow.”
But two points. 1 Sunak has not even started cutting taxes they are still going up due to frozen allowances, ULEZ, council taxes and endless other back door tax grabs. Let alone cut any of the vast & wasteful often corrupt government expenditure. 2. Sunak is indeed cosying up to the EU, regulating more and following the international lawyers agenda. He will not even ditch the absurd ECHR who even want to tell the Swiss what their energy & CO2 policies should be on the grounds of “right to a family life”.
Ditch net zero, cut tax rates, a bonfire of red tape, drill, frack, mine, halve the size of government, cut out all the loans for duff worthless degrees, high skilled immigration only at sensible levels, stop blocking the roads…free trade on a level playing field between state and private provision in housing, healthcare, energy, transport…
May 9, 2024
After nearly 15 years nothing you say will be believed. Immigration has risen year on year. Taxes have rises to an 80 year high.
The health service and civil service unions are running rings round you. The country is a mess.
You now want to hand over more powers to the Chinese controlled WHO. Why should we trust you.
Fishy wants to sign an FTA with India to ensure an influx if Indians in intra company transfers keep coming to help his family business.
Nothing you say or do will make any difference at this the eleventh hour.
May 9, 2024
If the political class could differentiate between right and wrong it would be a start, unfortunately narcissists believe they dictate what is right – and of course they recognize no higher authority or law, so they tend to have no reverse gear. They also believe that if things are ‘complicated’ it demonstrates their genius and the stupidity of the rest. That’s why John Major played ‘6 dimensional chess’ and President Macron utilises “strategic ambivalence” which looks like stupidity to the rest of us.
Every clever person I have ever known strives and succeeds in simplifying complexity, see John Redwood’s last couple of posts for good examples. Until you can understand what has happened you cannot avoid repeating the mistakes.
So not much hope of change from the Sunak brigade.
May 9, 2024
John Major played ‘6 dimensional chess’ I do not remember that, not sure the man can even add up two, two digit numbers. He still has not said sorry for all the economic vandalism he did with his mad ERM experiment as a precursor to joining the EURO. The countless businesses destroyed, jobs lost, hopes destroyed, house repossessions, suicides, divorces…
May 9, 2024
“got Conservatives back into office”…
No, it got Cameron’s non Conservatives into office.
May 9, 2024
People just want a conservative government- small state, low tax, an understanding of the value of hard work and honesty, and the protection of our core values we all hold dear. The fact that the conservatives have managed to oversee the takeover of all the levers of state and education by socialists is one of the largest travesties to ever impact our country and I am not sure it will ever recover. I was once an ardent brexiteer but given the absolute disgrace of how the country has been ran I am actually keen for the country to rejoin the EU, only so I can escape the UK more easily and choose to live somewhere better.
May 9, 2024
It’s too late to do anything now.
Currently the Tories are not particularly Conservative in policy or outlook. Many MPs are happy that way. They say elections are won from the centre. David Gauke holds sway on the Conservative Home site.
May 9, 2024
Agree Peter, we true Conservatives need to understand elections are not won from the centre but by adopting right wing policies of appeal only to a tiny minority of angry white pensioners, and by promising huge completely unfunded tax cuts. Let us true Conservatives get Ms Truss or maybe Ms Braverman or Mr Farage in charge, and watch how we are rewarded at the next election
May 9, 2024
May 9, 2024
Here is an idea Sir John, why don’t you just return the party to being Conservative?
Forget this right wing left wing distraction.
Why not revisit sound policies based on conservative values. Things like actually having local police solving crime locally. Farmers farming growing food rather than seeking energy subsidies for wind or solar arrays. Defence forces that can defend against foreign invasion including foreign forces landing daily on our shores.
Re-establish a full scale British fishing industry that can help feed the nation and stop imports of basic foods.
Re-establish British manufacturing, once the best in the world and could be again.
Re-establish secure domestic energy, oil gas and coal to enable a rebuilding of our steel industry. Stop importing energy we have under our own lands and seas that just requires extraction.
Remove the Woke from institutions and reintroduce actual education rather than indoctrination.
Maybe get the public sector to do something positive instead of constantly finding reasons to stop things from being done. Start by resurfacing our roads in a way that stops them falling into holes every winter.
Try being Conservative.
Reply What do you think I am trying to do?
May 9, 2024
Well Sir John, as an individual you are clearly trying to do the right thing, sadly at the local party level the message about being Conservative is not getting through.
A local councillor and his/her aide were saying very clearly, the party must go further left and adopt more Green/Woke policies.?
That is how desperate it now is, at the grass roots level of the party.
May 9, 2024
Wouldn’t a lurch to the ‘right’ put you somewhere close to where you should be, with some chance of fulfilling the promises to the electorate? You’ve been so busy grovelling to the Guardian readers you’re off course.
All the cries for ditching Sunak have come far too late. He should never have been installed in the first place.
Why was he?
I’ve seen and heard many say he has no charisma. I don’t give a damn about charisma or what any politicians favourite band or brand of trainers are either. That’s student politics which we’ve had from that great charismatic leader Blair onward, and look at the damage it has done.
There’s little point changing a leader only to replace them with one that does exactly the same as the last one, only with more flair.
Policies, trying to deliver on those policies that got you elected ( with a massive majority there is little excuse) and here’s a novelty, how about actually giving a fig for this nation and its people first, and stop letting the left wing media and pressure groups dictate terms.
May 9, 2024
If we are denied a centre right option and only offered socialism then don’t be surprised when people vote for more radical politicians. The Thatcherite Milei is doing well in Argentina.