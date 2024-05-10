Brexit wins

It is most disappointing that the government has not replaced the EU economic controls with better ones, has not removed or improved much EU law and paid so much to the EU over a long transition. All this has served to hide two large wins that we are now benefitting from.
The main feature of the EU over the years has been an aggressive law making activity designed to take control of more and more areas of life away from member states into EU hands. To pull off this power transfer in so many areas the EU also often finds new reasons to extend government power over business and people. People find that they have not just experienced a transfer of government power from national government but also an increase in government power. They face ever more laws and regulations in total.
Now we are out this feature stops. We can now control the pace of new laws and subject them to democratic debate and vote in Parliament. There is more scope to stop a bad or unwanted law in the UK Parliament than one passed by qualified majority pressed through by the Commission in private in the Council.
Since we left we have avoided 71000 new Directives and Regulations already along with many amendments and decisions that are also binding on members.. That is a big saving in costs and some protection of our freedoms.
We are also now enjoying most of the savings of the annual £12 bn tax we had to pay into the EU. We have increased NHS spending by much more than these welcome savings.
Best of all we have ducked any share of the massive new debts the EU has decided to take on now we have left. As they borrow 900 bn euros our share would have been 150 bn.
7 Comments
May 10, 2024
We got out in the nick of time. It is bitterly disappointing that Boris Johnson, who had the power to release Britain completely and set us on a new course, ducked the issue.
That is why so many polls demonstrate that people feel that ‘Brexit has been a disappointment’. Many Brexiteers are disappointed that we do not enjoy the full implementation of National Sovereignty and tick the same box as the Rejoiners.
So it is very important to keep an eye on the EU and appreciate the disasters and calamity that we have escaped.
Brexit has arguably been the greatest battle for Britain – ever. Uniquely we started the battle having lost and have had to recover the ground under our feet in the face of courts implementing foreign laws, the State machine and the sapping psycho-ops orchestrated over nearly 70 years.
In 2016 the British people heroically stopped and turned the tanker around. We need to keep pushing and reestablishment two patriotic political parties so that we can divide on that which is contested but stand together on the massive, firm foundations of all that is uncontested.
May 10, 2024
Good morning.
But have we really left the EU?
To me it looks like we have been carefully led to believe we have whilst shadowing many key areas. And as for payments to the EU, my suspicion is that payments are being made but under another guise.
I do not trust a government, parliament, civil service & Establishment that clearly dragged it’s heals over this issue
May 10, 2024
Sunak has done all he can to stay aligned with the EU in all areas, has taken on massive debt of his own, and introduced lots of regulations of his own for example on smoking and Net Zero. Hard to see much benefit in the areas you highlight and there is no real democratic control over this as Labour have exactly the same policies.
May 10, 2024
It’s a shame that we have not celebrated VE Day. It is a means of tying present generations to their forefathers and appreciating their inheritance was bought dearly. It’s a means of displaying the fact that there is no ‘white privilege’. Everything is earned. Those who aspire to more must work.
Our wartime Allies are disappointed in our current ‘elitists’. But they have remembered our Greatest Generation in Moscow yesterday, thanked them and included them in the silence and cheers.
We have been in the clutches of our wartime (and post wartime) enemies. We must be freed of them and find our own feet again in the free world – which has expanded east.
May 10, 2024
I agree. We still introduce many EU rules because Northern Ireland has to because of the ill conceived Windsor Framework. The latest EU rule coming our way is that all new cars have to have a speed limiter fitted from July this year so that cars cannot go over the speed limit. Let’s hope that we don’t need to be rushed to hospital.
May 10, 2024
I quote ‘Now that we are out…’? Are we really? So many different entities conspired (and basically succeeded) to stop us fully leaving the EU which is why we Brexiteers find it difficult to explain the benefits when angry smug red-faced Remainers demand it of us. Thanks to your article, Mr Redwood, I can at least throw these two wins back in their faces. What a pity, almost eight years since the referendum, that it’s only two.