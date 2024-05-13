My Interventions on the Finance Bill (1)

Clauses 1 to 4 aim to maintain the current rates of income tax, including the savings rates, for another financial year. However, they do little to mitigate the Government’s broader fiscal missteps. In contrast, Scotland’s progressive approach to income tax under the SNP— I almost choked when we heard about progressive taxation earlier—has not only shielded public services from Westminster’s austerity but enhanced them, generating approximately £1.5 billion in additional revenue. We are protecting those on lower incomes, because most people in Scotland pay less income tax and dramatically less council tax than people in England.
All the scare stories about people leaving Scotland because of its progressive policies have proved to be rubbish. The report from His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs has shown that more higher-rate taxpayers have moved to Scotland. The revenue that the Scottish Government are attracting supports a wide array of social benefits, from free prescriptions to university tuition, which significantly reduces the cost of living for Scottish residents. Those are all things that this Parliament would attack, and Kezia Dugdale has today posted a warning about what would happen if Labour got its hands on the Scottish Parliament.
8 Comments
May 13, 2024
You have to be able to sell your house to move.
May 13, 2024
From the hostile tone it is no surprise that Drew Hendry is an SNP politician.
He lays out all the stuff Scotland gets free prescriptions university tuition etc but gives no real justification for this, or concern about where the money comes from.
There should be a level playing field across all Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Measures to address particular regional issues should then be a separate debate.
May 13, 2024
The UK doesn’t need a regional parliament in Scotland making it worse.
May 13, 2024
Hear, hear. Local and central government is sufficient and necessary.
May 13, 2024
The Oxford Dictionary defines the formal meaning of ‘devolution’ as ‘descent to a lower or worse state’.
Scotland was better when it was formerly run by Scottish MPs in Westminster and its Local Authorities.
Then Blair started the process that led to duplication, discord, delay, losses and waste, added at the expense and decline of the UK: as a whole into a hole.
May 13, 2024
Scrap the Barnett formula.
May 13, 2024
Again over 14 years your party in government has allowed and even encouraged this whinging. Another slice of the reason it must go.
The “overheated” London and southeast is dismissed by this spokesman rather than praised as a prop for the greater provision of services in Scotland than we have in London and southeast. It would be laughable if it wasn’t serious! Again we need a government which sorts this out by disallowing more socialism in Scotland even than we have here, rather than actively encouraging it.
Again, the piper must play the paymaster’s tune, not vice versa.
May 13, 2024
How incredibly rude!