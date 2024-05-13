My Interventions on the Finance Bill (1)

May 13, 2024 8 Comments
  1. Lynn Atkinson
    May 13, 2024

    You have to be able to sell your house to move.

  2. Peter
    May 13, 2024

    From the hostile tone it is no surprise that Drew Hendry is an SNP politician.

    He lays out all the stuff Scotland gets free prescriptions university tuition etc but gives no real justification for this, or concern about where the money comes from.

    There should be a level playing field across all Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Measures to address particular regional issues should then be a separate debate.

  3. Bloke
    May 13, 2024

    The UK doesn’t need a regional parliament in Scotland making it worse.

    1. Dave Andrews
      May 13, 2024

      Hear, hear. Local and central government is sufficient and necessary.

  4. Bloke
    May 13, 2024

    The Oxford Dictionary defines the formal meaning of ‘devolution’ as ‘descent to a lower or worse state’.
    Scotland was better when it was formerly run by Scottish MPs in Westminster and its Local Authorities.
    Then Blair started the process that led to duplication, discord, delay, losses and waste, added at the expense and decline of the UK: as a whole into a hole.

  5. Walt
    May 13, 2024

    Scrap the Barnett formula.

  6. Sir Joe Soap
    May 13, 2024

    Again over 14 years your party in government has allowed and even encouraged this whinging. Another slice of the reason it must go.
    The “overheated” London and southeast is dismissed by this spokesman rather than praised as a prop for the greater provision of services in Scotland than we have in London and southeast. It would be laughable if it wasn’t serious! Again we need a government which sorts this out by disallowing more socialism in Scotland even than we have here, rather than actively encouraging it.
    Again, the piper must play the paymaster’s tune, not vice versa.

  7. Everhopeful
    May 13, 2024

    How incredibly rude!

