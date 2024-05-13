My Visit to Oak Tree School

I visited Oak Tree School in Winnersh to meet the staff and thank them for the work they are doing with pupils with an Autism Spectrum Condition diagnosis and associated complex needs. It was interesting to learn about the curriculum, and the specialist personal development education and therapeutic programmes delivered by the school. Parents can also access support from a dedicated family support member of staff.

The school opened in September 2023 and it is already heavily subscribed so I was pleased to see that the buildings provide some growing room to accommodate extra pupils. At capacity, the school will provide places for 150 students from Year 1 to Year 13.