My website gets plenty of responses from people saying they do not want to vote for any of the main parties. The stay at home party had an overwhelming win in the recent Council ,police and mayoral elections. Plenty of people on doorsteps move on from criticisms of the government to tell me they do not want Labour or Kier Starmer in office.
The 15% of the public who think climate change is the immediate and highest priority crisis of our times split their votes between Greens and Lib Dems, with Greens offering the more muscular way of getting people to make big changes in their lifestyles.
The rest of the electorate who are not ready to buy a battery car and do not want a heat pump talk about how much money they have after tax to pay the bills, worry about how younger family members will afford a home of their own and want to see improved public services.
Many feel let down by all the major parties over migration. The public sees what many MPs ignore or deny, that if you invite in a million or more people to live, study and work here every year you need to provide for them. After adjusting for the exit of maybe half a million others we still have increased our population by as much as 700,000 in a single year. All one million plus new arrivals need homes, healthcare and other public services. They may go to live in different places from the ones emigrants are leaving.
The main reason we are short of homes is the level of migration. Many new arrivals include people who lengthen NHS queues,whilst all need electricity, shops and other services. The UK has not kept up with all this extra demand.
The government has now said it will make a substantial reduction in legal migration. Opposition parties talk of more safe routes for migrants and seem happy with high numbers of people coming in. The public is sceptical of whether numbers will be materially reduced to ease pressures on housing and public services.
Taking control of our borders was an important part of the Brexit campaign. The government needs to restore voter faith by delivering a big reduction in migration. Inviting people in to do low paid jobs keeps wages down. We need a higher productivity better trained workforce supported by robots and AI, not more cheap labour.
As we see visible progress this year with a more moderate migration policy more people might well want to vote. There will be an important choice to be made about sustainable migration levels. Failure to do so by those who are worried about this could leave us with a new government that believes in open borders and has no practical answers to the housing and public service problems that result.
May 14, 2024
The biggest problem now is that politicians lie openly and shamelessly. The latest example is Sunak saying ‘Putin cut off the gas’.
We all know that the west has imposed 16 packages of sanctions on imports from Russia, ostensibly including gas, although the U.K. paid Russia £2.4 billion for gas last year.
Who blew up Nordstream? Why would Russia have. Othered when it could fill the switch and stop the pumps if that was its objective. Moreover the obdurate REFUSAL to undertake an investigation indicates that they know who it was, and it was not Russia.
Politicians who routinely lie get away with it initially. Firstly they take care to tell clever lies. As time goes on and they get away with lying, they become more and more sloppy and reveal themselves.
We need a root and branch clearout go the ENTIRE political class which has taken us to open war with Russia. We are in danger and it’s Sunak’s fault! He allows British personnel in Ukraine and in Britain to launch and direct Storm Shadow and other British equipment to target civilian infrastructure in Russia.
THIS IS A WAR CRIME!
Don’t ask us to support criminals with our votes.
May 14, 2024
Your eyes and ears are open unfortunately others neither see or listen.
May 14, 2024
Good morning,
Good summary, has Rishi heard about it? Yesterday all we got was condescending fear mongering, from an inexperienced man trying to tell us he knows best. He can’t even hire good speech writers.
Sorry Sir J, you won’t win with Rishi.
May 14, 2024
Spot on Peter ….I fear its now to late to change leader & policy …back to traditional tory
May 14, 2024
Not just fear mongering but outright lies.He said yesterday:”When Putin cut off the gas supplies it had a devastating impact on peoples lives and threatened our energy security…..”
Garbage!According to the FCDO twitter account just after the start of the war:”Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas.We’re cutting Putin off from funding his illegal war and supporting countries around the world to reduce their own dependency.”
May 14, 2024
Shouldn’t govt. target the freely advertising organisations offering “welcome” and help to illegals?
In any sane time all that work would be the preserve solely of the authorities, surely?
Not random offices claiming that the U.K. is a “hostile environment” and instructing newcomers as to how to find legal loopholes.
I just watched a vid of a hugely luxurious migrant hotel. Much fighting inside and outside many wheelie bins full of tied black sacks ( ripped open by investigator) containing unopened microwave meals. Hundreds of ££s worth. Salvage for the English poor?
May 14, 2024
They get free dental care too.
My replaced filling cost me 27x my hourly rate @ minimum wage. No X ray or scans to do. Just a bit of drilling and filling over 30 minutes (if that.) My NHS dentist has quit so we are forced to go private.
If mass immigration worked then record levels of it should have brought us the best and cheapest dentistry ever known to man.
This and all services are in utter crisis. That’s because the 500,000 leaving are taking their wealth and qualifications with them. No-one mentions the Tory brain drain – they’re too focused on the immigration.
May 14, 2024
I’m rounding up the dentist’s rate to 1 hour to match my hourly rate.
This is indeed a cost of living emergency. I expect a dentist to earn a lot more than me but not to charge around 27x what I earn for a basic procedure (costs to come off admittedly) – no wonder we hear of people using pliars.
May 14, 2024
A new nation is being born using mass immigration. The indigenous population won’t be part of it. The Monarchy will be replaced, in time. Those who oppose Blair and Jonathan Powell’s 1997 agenda are slandered and in many cases criminalised to destroy any opposition. The naive voter endorses it out of sheer ignorance. What is utterly crushing is the Tory party’s endorsement of this poison. It will in time destroy John’s party
May 14, 2024
The monarchy was co-opted long ago,dutifully following the script-so it is ‘safe’.
Didn’t the late Queen talk of ‘dark forces’ at one point?
May 14, 2024
I fear mass immigration and the resultant mass unemployment & high crime ….as ‘none’ will ever be sent home
May 14, 2024
I have finally twigged why some are keen on the dreadful AI etc!
To reduce immigration!! Like I think Japan does/hopes to do.
However from my own experience I reckon there are plenty, plenty of unemployed who would jump at a job if only the workplace had not BEEN ALLOWED to become such a dreadful nightmare of bullying ( aka political correctness). And had the country not been closed down.
Plus …there is a generation of youngsters who virtually CAN’T work because of their attitudes. No wonder considering the “ education” they get.
Whatever happened to temping agencies? They surely helped to keep some in work? Oh…not enough jobs because of horrible technology?
May 14, 2024
No matter what the current government says the people have no faith in them after a disaterour 14 years. After 14 years you still can’t provide a basic dental appointment for everyone yet manage to throw billions at Ukraine. Your priorities are not in line with ordinary people.
The Conservatives have never had a strong leader for years and the cabinet have been weak, time to move on.
May 14, 2024
For ‘them’ and their objectives,the population of the UK is no less expendable than that of Ukraine.
May 14, 2024
No, what we really need is a complete moratorium on immigration for about 5 years whilst we analyse and then start to sort out the mess Blair and the Not-a-Conservative-Party have created.
May 14, 2024
As we see progress this year with the reduction in inward immigration……..
Are you on the same planet John
The boat chances are up 25% on last year, the government are still issuing visas like confetti. By the time the actual numbers are revealed you will be in opposition.
Fishys speech was a string of outright lies and misinformation. He is truly delusional if he thinks you can get reelected.
People may not like Starmergeddon bit they have an alternative un Reform
Your central office is making sure all safe ish seats are going to One Nation lib dems so you deserve to lose.
Reply The government put in new policies to restrict numbers of visas this year
May 14, 2024
Reply – but year on year they never return home ….stop all benefits to ALL immigrants (like the rest of the world)
May 14, 2024
On an optimistic note, they expect numbers to reduce by 300k.
300k off 1.2 million coming in is nothing to boast about.
May 14, 2024
Not a single Conservative party manifesto promise primise has been kept in fourteen years of government.
Where is the evidence Sir John that his will change?
Reply Plenty of promises have been kept
May 14, 2024
Bonfire of quangos – didn’t happen. Immigration down to tens of thousands – gone up to over a million each and every year. Gay marriage, nobody asked for. Mayors foist on England against their will. The crumb that was EVEL promised by Cameron scrapped by snake Gove. Inheritance tax promise to raise to £1 million by Osborne. Never happened. No tax increases – yet we’re now paying the highest taxes in 70 years. Sunak – we will stop the boats – laughable. Johnson – we will sort out social care so no one has to sell their homes – shelved. The list of broken manifesto promises is endless John. The Consocialist party will never be believed again.
May 14, 2024
Reply to reply
Nothing I see that is truly conservative and much that is absolutely against the best interests of the country. Much that is positively insulting and or damaging, such as gay marriage, DEI, mass immigration, attack on free speech, lock downs, injecting all with untested gene therapy, greencrap. I could go on…..
May 14, 2024
Rather too late now for the Conservatives to restore confidence. Even if they said they would cut immigration to the tens of thousands (again) and limit it to only high skilled people on high wages, would scrap the net zero lunacy/fraud, relax planing & allow enough new houses to be built cheaply, stop the boats, reduce the NHS waiting lists, half the size of government, cut and simplify taxes hugely, fire half of government, cut the large incentives not to work, have a bonfire of red tape, scrap all the racist diversity agenda and ESG lunacy, be honest about the vast net harms done by the Covid vaccines and lockdowns, refuse to sign the appalling WHO treaty with the appalling WHO… as they should.
Still no one would belief Sunak or these dire broken compass Conservatives. Politicians can only be judged on their actions, liars, cheats and frauds with little interest in the UK they will conclude in many cases. So who would ever trust them to deliver next time? Labour will be even worse alas.
May 14, 2024
I hope no-one on here who likes the idea of a ‘bonfire of the quangos” is a supporter of the ‘pro-democracy’ disturbances in Georgia at the moment – because if you are, you are suffering from a severe disconnect.
A report on Al-Jazeera today revealed that there are,astonishingly, c25,000 foreign funded NGOs operating in Georgia-the population of the country is only 3.7m;they must be interfering in every minute aspect of life and are seeking to subvert the lawmaking process of a democratically elected government.On a day when a senior US state department official is ‘visiting'(following numerous visits from EU meddlers),the all-purpose stooge,Grant Shapps,talks this morning of Russian meddling!
Close them down,kick them out!Save your country before it’s too late,like,unfortunately,the UK.
May 14, 2024
By the way,YOU are funding some of these NGOs.
May 14, 2024
I believe that I said this before ( sorry) but I was never more shocked than when I mentioned ( not asking for signature or anything) a petition re a local outrage to a neighbour and she said…” I’m not political”.
So where does that come from I wonder? It seems quite prevalent and now it has spread to mainstream politics.
Politics is something shameful? Democracy is very bad?
People ( here) appear to dislike govt. yet believe every word it spouts, moan about it…yet refuse to take any action.
May 14, 2024
The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party calls Tories “scum”. People never want to talk politics; it’s too divisive. Teens are getting indoctrinated at Uni and often end up with views you think; where did that come from? They’re progressive. Who would dare put a Tory poster in their window now without expecting it to be smashed? Tories turning the other cheek, how was Rayners ‘scum’ not hate speech inciting others to use that word in every abusive X? This has resulted in apathy and abstention.
Some people are starting to think the Labour Party can’t be worse than the hands in the air surrendering Tories over immigration issues, health services, and taxation.
May 14, 2024
Sir John,
Your list of issues needing attention by a government with a healthy majority are all sound and all well past the date when such an administration with its healthy majority should have at least started to sort out those problems.
The question we Tory members want to ask and would welcome your answer is, why has nothing been done over the past five years and why was the fixation with ever more migration plus the fixation with Net Zero, ever part of a Tory party agenda?
May 14, 2024
Back in the “Dark Ages” the O level history I was taught focussed quite heavily on the perceived oppression of the English by the elite classes. Chimney sweep boys, poverty, squalor Chartism and lack of the right to vote. I actually think that the teaching was very skewed ( and has led to many present problems…Marxism for one) but nevertheless it left me with a belief in voting. A feeling that it was morally wrong to waste my vote.
My family too was very keen on doing its civic duty.
May 14, 2024
Don’t forget the Levellers!
May 14, 2024
Deducing that people will vote Conservative on the basis that Labour is even worse is a false hope. Reform is the better choice in both cases.
“If you invite in a million or more people to live, study and work here every year ……”: You need to stop doing so!
Failing that, ensure they go back, and certainly don’t add yet another million each year after!
Good citizens are welcome, but when our home is vastly overcrowded we need to move to a more sensible place to survive.
May 14, 2024
@Bloke – Sunak’s whole thesis is based on the fear that Starmer would be worse. Hunt says we should vote on the Conservative Government 14 year record. The blind leading the blind – what could be worse than another 5year! stint of Sunak/Hunt Socialist Government?
May 14, 2024
I cannot vote for a party that supports Net Zero and mass migration. At present it is only Reform that I can vote for. I also believe that one should vote for a party not against another. If Labour win, the Conservative government are to blame – nobody else.
May 14, 2024
They could stop or at least curtail legal immigration tomorrow …they choose not too
May 14, 2024
Sir John,
Personally, I too would like a none of the above option on the ballot paper, indeed I would argue that if voting was made compulsory in the UK, it would be essential.
We do have too many people on our Island for the resources we have in place. In many areas we have very little water to go around and our sewers are overwhelmed.
I think as the government continues to subsidise private business to keep wages artificially low, we will never motivate our own population to develop a work ethic.
It must be very soul destroying to work all week in a dull job and not have enough money left to pay your everyday bills.
I was speaking to one of my grandchildren and she was giving me some insight to just how much her partner and her need to earn just to live…. It’s a wonder she gets any sleep at all. £1250 rent to Reading Borough Council. £300 for council tax. Gas, electric, water on top and that’s all before they eat.
Pressure on young people today is horrendous. Of course, we had pressure on our budgets when I was young land starting out, but at least we had a chance of getting by.
May 14, 2024
We cannot escape the fact that uncontrolled inward migration has been Conservative government policy for 14 years. The governments responsible liked the fact that a net 1 to 2 million migrants a year increases GDP – the boat people make a highly visible, but very small fraction of this number.
Despite Sunak’s repeated assurances that he will “stop the boats” he has failed to do so. Regardless of all the verbal diarrhea from No 10, reversing 14 years of government policy is probably going to be achieved by Labour after the Jan 2025 election.
May 14, 2024
Saying that immigrants increase GDP is a false benefit to the UK. How much money do they send out of the country back to their families compared to British people? Do they arrive with costly baggage of elderly relatives, and large numbers of children all of whom need housing, schooling, NHS, and translation services? Every asylum seeker accepted is allowed to bring their families to live here. They don’t even have to pay the high fees other foreigners have to pay. No wonder they make a beeline for the UK as other countries are nowhere near as generous.
The Tories have spent 14 years making our country much worse but what I don’t understand is why voters are turning to Labour who will accelerate this decline.
May 14, 2024
Sunak said, ‘Judge me on my five pledges’ (key performance indicators) …I’m still waiting
May 14, 2024
I very much doubt Labour will do anything to reverse immigration levels SG. Quite the opposite. We’ve never really recovered from the Blair/Brown years. God knows what horrors Starmer has in store for us.
Thinking about, it is quite possible Labour will actually solve the net migration problem. We’ll certainly have a lot more people leaving this country once Labour get in….
May 14, 2024
As you say, that the Conservative government has continued with the Blair/Labour policy of mass immigration.
This was one of the downfalls of the Labour party, one which kept them out of office for 14 years.
It’s likely to be an issue that will serve the same on the Conservative party. They promised to resolve the issue repeatedly, all the while knowing this was not their intent. More fool the voter, but I think he/she may finally have had enough of playing the fool.
So with the knowledge at their fingertips that the public rejected Labour/Blairite policies and mass immigration, why did they continue it. Why after a massive majority handed to them, in particular from red wall constituencies, did they decide to jump off the cliff?
May 14, 2024
As you mention, Sir John, most of your fellow MPs don’t seem to understand the consequences of allowing mass migration, whereas a lot of the public do. Yet the MPs are the legislators. How democratic is it when the legislators don’t, or don’t want to, see the reality of what is happening in the country?
Perhaps you could have mentioned the position taken by the most influential employers’ federation, the CBI. It continues to call for more relaxation of visa rules so as to make it easier for its members to hire migrants. Members such as Lord Simon Wolfson, CEO of Next, who has urged the government to make it easier to allow foreign workers into the UK. I wonder if most MPs are not so much blind, as responding to lobbying by bodies such as the CBI who say we need more migrants.
May 14, 2024
Allow me to pick out the words in today’s post which really count. “Many feel let down … ” “The public sees what many MPs ignore or deny… ” “The UK has not kept up with all this extra demand…..” “The government needs to restore voter faith …” 14 years. FOURTEEN years of Conservative failure, and you are seriously trying to tell us we should give you five more years to fail and fail again
May 14, 2024
@Lemming – Not listening, not hearing, refusing to work with but fighting against those that empowered them. that is not a record any MP should be proud of
May 14, 2024
See my comment that was first on the thread, if the moderators ever decide to release it.
May 14, 2024
I don’t think the Tories have failed in 14 years, people were happy to re-elect them just over four years ago with a thumping majority. They have failed in the last four years, I will accept that. Infighting, treachery, overturning pledges to those that elected them.
May 14, 2024
JR, you have deliberately used the word parties instead of Tory party regarding immigration and your figures are deliberately inaccurate to make it sound less. Let me help you, the Tory party imported 3.5 million immigrants over two years. A choice of your party/govt. it has no right or knowledge who might leave and in any event the exit number is based on inaccurate surveys ie estimate! Nothing to do with Labour.
Sunak speciously made claims about security from world events. He forgot Cameron destabilised Libya by regime change causing mass immigration otherwise kept in check and after 20 years of loss of life, limb and billions of wasted taxes ran way in August 2021 from Afghanistan causing mass immigration. Then we have May’s Manchester bomber disaster allowing the bomber in and out of our country to France. Nothing to do with Labour.
Sunak betrayed the nation over Brexit refusing to scrap 4,000 EU laws, ECJ and ECHR. Your party allowing foreign courts to decide our deportation policy. You’re party, Not Labour.
Your party/Govt. Built on Red Ed’s Marxist energy policy, where your party apparently thinks mass immigration has no impact! Your party/govt. has not scrapped DEI, ESG and S.172 Company Act that costs a fortune, wrecks business, promotes woke left wing agenda against indigenous people and promotes rights of immigrants in public services above indigenous taxpayers.
Your party is deliberately destroying our way of life and culture, acting against our national interest while trying to blame other bodies or parties!
May 14, 2024
Well said, Hope.
May 14, 2024
Hope :
Agreed.
May 14, 2024
“The government has now said it will make a substantial reduction in legal migration. Opposition parties talk of more safe routes for migrants and seem happy with high numbers of people coming in”.
1) In your last manifesto you said you would reduce legal immigration and instead you deliberately increased it by more than any government in history. “Saying” you will reduce it is therefore utterly worthless and no-one believes you.
2) When talking about opposition parties you conflate legal and illegal arrivals. Labour are equally as likely to reduce LEGAL immigration as the Conservatives so that’s not a reason not to vote for them. In fact there is at least a chance they may be pressured by their union bosses to make significant cuts in low-waged legal immigration.
3) Labour propose safe routes for asylum seekers. That won’t work obviously but nothing the Conservatives have done has worked either and boat crossings are up. So no difference between the parties there either.
Let me explain why many of us won’t vote. We want the Conservative party utterly destroyed and not just limping on with a rump of One Nation types in Parliament. A new truly centre-right party will then eventually emerge. If that means 1-2 terms of Starmer then that is a price worth paying – I mean we’ve put up with 14 years of centre-left government already so why not 14 years more ?.
May 14, 2024
RG,
I think many will want to see the Conservative Party completely obliterated for the various reasons outlined here and on other topics. This may be by abstaining from voting, or voting for another party.
That is a prime motive. Afterwards we will have a Labour government with its own internal problems. Those who are conservatives may regroup around an organisation that is better fit for purpose than the failed Tory party.
May 14, 2024
RG :
Agreed. With regard to your last paragraph :
From PM Cameron onwards the Remain voting woke socialists in the Conservative Party have been parachuted into the safest seats. So if and when Labour win the next GE whatever is left (excuse the pun) of the Conservative Party will not wish to provide any opposition to Labour’s policies. In fact, they will be voting to continue with Net Zero and high immigration.
May 14, 2024
In the fourth line, so-called ‘Kier’ Starmer does not follow the I before E rule.
Except, after C is out of government maybe Keir will change.
May 14, 2024
Sir John, you say we need a higher productivity better trained workforce. I agree. But who is going to do the training? As long as a firm is afraid to train up an employee because s/he will then skip off to work somewhere else for better money, the problem will remain. Is it a problem the private sector can solve?
May 14, 2024
Yes, they can pay the right wages and offer a career structure. It is just as much a market as anything else. Why is the price of wages considered to be different from pricing of anything else?
May 14, 2024
No government has kept private sector wage levels down, Graham. If a newly better-trained employee isn’t paid enough to retain him/her, that’s the employer’s doing, surely.
The problem is that *the market* now spans open borders, and the employer may prefer to get a cheaper employee from abroad who’s already well-trained at the point of hiring. No need to spend out on staff training. As time goes on productivity starts to lag behind, for lack of in-house staff training. But then the employer can recruit someone else from abroad, if need be, with up-to-date skills. The previous guy wasn’t unionised, so s/he can be moved sideways without difficulty. And so it goes on.
May 14, 2024
Mr. Sunak now tells us the next five years will be transformational but threat-laden so why indeed would we wish for a Starmer-led government from which we can expect no good when we could continue with the people who have used the last fourteen years to make Britian worse than when they were elected?
May 14, 2024
Ah, Formula57, because the Conservatives will make the country worse more slowly than Labour. Quite a vote-catcher, I’d say!
May 14, 2024
Sunak’s speech yesterday makes John Major and Kier Starmer seem relatively inspirational!
Sunak is not a leader in any sense at all and his policies are nearly all 180 degrees out. SHERELLE JACOBS in the Telegraph describes it as “the strongest speech of his career”. What hope do we have with this insipid, broken compass, socialist, big government, net zero, open door immigration dope.
May 14, 2024
The Telegraph shills are paid to flog dead horses.
May 14, 2024
Have those who think climate change is our biggest threat, and who will vote for the Green Party, actually read their manifesto? I’m thinking particularly of their immigration (they call it migration) policy, which is only missing the ending to all known fairy stories ‘and they all lived happily ever after’
In essence, no borders, and everyone can fulfil their right to choose where to live.
As for those in government at present trying to have us believe they’ve discovered a problem with mass immigration, I find it another poke in the eye.
Joe public have been warning of the consequences from Blair onward.
The imposition of mass immigration coupled with multi-culture, accompanied with laws to criminalise those pointing out obvious flaws, has been one of the biggest existential moments of this nations history.
Now, after some elections have shown what it could bring, there seems a sudden interest in ordinary Joe public and his opinions.
May 14, 2024
Michelle :
Agreed. Our existing Parliamentary parties wish to change the electorate in order to more easily implement their real policies which they currently dare not admit.
May 14, 2024
Once again the medical profession is victim-blaming patients over the antibiotic resistance issue. Bacteria resistant to antibiotics were directly responsible for 2.16 million global deaths in 2023, and thought to be a contributory factor in 7.45 million deaths, according to a recent WHO report.
The response from the medical establishment is to blame the mother in the surgery, with a screaming toddler who has a bacterial ear infection, for wanting antibiotics.
Antibiotic resistance is caused by the thousands of tons used by industrial farming to increase yields and reduce infection levels in high-density pig and chicken facilities. Leakage into the environment from these units exposes bacteria to antibiotics unnecessarily, which generates the antibiotic resistant bacteria
We are going to have to choose between cheap food – or being able to cure people who are unfortunate to contract MRSA and the other hospital aquired bugs that infect people after medical procedures such as hip or knee replacements.
May 14, 2024
I wonder whether they’ve considered the consequences of fewer or no antibiotics?
( I have my own theories regarding so-called “resistance”).
Very convenient for those who want to reduce production/manufacture in all its forms.
Personally I will strive to become proficient in the application of a mouldy bread poultice.
May 14, 2024
A fairly good sleight of (written) hand to deflect the abject failures of the party in power for 14 years, with an attempt to blame split voter opinions. Weak almost unintelligible promises at long last are seen to be what they are – pathetic bribery with an empty gift hand.
May 14, 2024
Sir John
Regardless of the names on any ballot paper the only choice at the next election will be Sunak (and his version of a Conservative Government) or Stamer (and his version of Government), the election will be Presidential in all but name. Which leader would you want for the Socialist Uni-Party?
Even a vote for a good solid Conservative like yourself will not be a vote for a Conservative Government, you are by association now a member of a high spending high taxing party – therefore a Socialist party, a wasted vote. A Socialist doesn’t give a monkey’s about the economy, they put it on the back burner, a Conservative puts the economy front and centre knowing that unless you create wealth, control spending – all the taxes in the World are for nothing they become a diminishing resource.
That is not a choice. Yourself and all good centre ground MP’s have been hung out to dry, people are not stupid they see that a vote for Sunak as a continuation of the purgatory we have been held in for the last 14 years.
May 14, 2024
Today Grant Shapps SoS Defence has announced new money to build “up to” six new ships for the Royal Marines that will replace HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark (amphibious assault ships) and the Bay class RFA MRSS
Whilst this is a welcome development, Shapps should also remember that the UK now has NO air defence cabability protecting critical facilities such as RAF Collingsby or Faslane.
We desperately need to aquire an integrated air defence system comparable to that recently employed by Israel against Iran, which launched 300+ drones and high-precision ballistic missiles against the country.
An off-the-shelf integrated air defence system comprising Patriot, Iron Dome and Arrow should be procured. At all costs, the MoD should be prevented from attempting to develop a domestic system; we would waste £billions on it, it would be years late, over budget and would be scrapped before we even deployed it
May 14, 2024
The article talks of immigrants. Many immigrants come to the UK to work and live, and many come just to live, but we need to make the difference between immigrants and expats. We don’t want immigration, legal or illegal. We want expats, where the employer provides accommodation and pays salary, rent, health and travel. No extended families unless again the employer pays, No possibility of residency. No extended families unless employer pays. And this can apply to care workers, doctors, engineers and fruit pickers. And when the contract is up, thank-you and goodbye. If you want a different job, you leave and re-apply. The host country pays nothing with no access to benefits. Why should the tax payer subsidise cheap labour with housing benefits and tax credits? What is so difficult about this system used by many other countries around the world.
May 14, 2024
+++
I fully agree. Other countries do not offer citizenship like sweets as we do, and the sky doesn’t fall in and they are not accused of any ‘ism’ or ‘phobia’.
May 14, 2024
Sir John
You highlight a whole litany of so-called reasons that people complain. But we have had 14years of broken promises, 14years of management failure. We have just had an extension of the Blair/Brown wreaking ball. All the complaints really translate to a failure of our Parliament to do its job, failing to become a democracy, failure to become a legislator – preferring to bow to all and sundry that have no legitimacy, accountability or responsibility. A failure to serve those that empower and pay them
To many Prema Donas seeking personal self-gratification but refusing to serve, refusing to not only listen but hear the people they pretend they represent.
May 14, 2024
Why do we have to endure this stupidity for 5 year stints, when 4 years was already more than enough time before seeking confirmation.
Why do we have a corrupt HoL as part of any process?
Why did this Conservative Government refuse and fail to get Brexit done?
Why Net-Zero Laws? The World that is affected and is creating the so-called situation doesn’t have them.
Why are we not turning back those illegally trying to enter the UK from a safe Country? Little old Greece has managed it without our resources.
The list is so very long, but boring you contributes that all ready see the fault-line are having to endure the pain seems to be rubbing it in.
May 14, 2024
Thing is, we don’t believe any Uniparty politicians are sincere about reducing immigration, merely trying to garner votes in the forthcoming election. We note Robert Jenrick’s comment that Sunak had to be strongarmed by the rest of the Cabinet into committing to reduce legal immigration, and we remember that the initial response to the Channel invasion was to threaten those who were reporting on it. We can also see that Labour’s plan to ‘tackle the criminal gangs’ is a device to keep their core vote happy by not tackling the criminal migrants or reduce the largesse handed out to them. We are assured by you that the whole business is not driven by wealthy globalists intent on destroying national identities in furtherance of their ‘Great Reset’.
May 14, 2024
But why has it taken the growing threat of wipe-out in the polls to get any sign of sense from a Conservative party that was committed to controlling immigration in its election manifesto, now nearly five years ago? It makes it clear that the Conservative Party, under its current leadership will only adopt Conservative policies when it needs to get elected, and has no belief whatsoever in their efficacy.
May 14, 2024
Electioneering. To get the Tory government and party which has deceived and betrayed the majority of people of England elected again.
Mr Redwood has been loyal the whole time it failed. All 14 years.
Lots of talk from it but we will not get the physical action we need, only fancy talk. Only fancy talk because the leaders are naive and have no experience of the real world that ordinary people are forced to endure. Attitudes forced on them by a global thinking elite.
Reply I have often disagreed with the government and pressed for changes of policy, I promised to serve as a Conservative MP and kept my word.
May 14, 2024
Reply to Sir John’s reply
Sir John as an Englishman you see your word as your bond, very admirable. You serve as a Conservative for your constituency because you were elected as such. Again very admirable.
However, unless you can declare independence for your constituency, you must realise you cannot defend your principles and your word against the huge rolling tidal wave of the non-Conservative party in government surely.
May 14, 2024
You will never be trusted because you got in on ‘putting Brexit in place’ and have not done so. Immigration was the most important part of this. MPs have not followed what they were told to do putting their own opinions first, probably for financial gains from what I have seen of them all over the years. I think one of the things the Tory party needs to do is to get rid of those unknown faces who are pulling the strings and have misjudged the situation so badly. Religion and that of those entering this country needs close examination. We cannot have people with such different views to the indigenous population entering the country and not being willing to change or tone down their views. If they do not want the courts and rules of this country then they should stay where they are or go to countries which believe in their views, if they will have them which seems a problem with the Gaza lot for starters.
May 14, 2024
I agree with every single word of your diary today …..perhaps you could suggest a party, to vote for, with the same arguement
May 14, 2024
“The 15% of the public who think climate change is the immediate and highest priority crisis of our times……..with Greens offering the more muscular way of getting people to make big changes in their lifestyles.”
The Greens have recently shown their true colour, red, with Greta Thunberg supporting Palestine and a newly elected Green councillor shouting “Allahu Akbar” when celebrating his win. The Greens know very well that there is no climate crisis/emergency/breakdown, as does the IPCC Working Group 1 – see Table 12 in Chapter 12 – and as evidenced by their lack of issue with China’s CO2 emissions. The Greens are simply communists who will take up any issue which can impoverish the West and/or cause social disharmony.
Unfortunately there are many people (“useful idiots” as coined by Lenin) in the UK who confuse environmentalism with the cult of CO2 causing our mild (0.14 degrees C per decade) increase in temperature and believe the false propaganda put out by the BBC that weather extremes are getting more frequent and intense. No self-respecting or reputable physicist today believes that increasing atmospheric CO2 leads to additional GHG warming once they have read the work of Happer & Wijngaarden describing the phenomenon known as IR saturation. Even the captured Royal Society admits this IR saturation exists for CO2’s main, and hence most important, IR band.
May 14, 2024
PS :
In Medieval times a woman was judged to be a witch by binding her with rope and then throwing her into a deep pond. If she floated she was a witch and if she drowned she was innocent. The Communist Greens and the BBC climate alarmists use the same logic for CO2 and climate. They demand the ending of the use of cheap, abundant and reliable hydrocarbon energy which will cause worldwide poverty, starvation and death. If the temperature still climbs by a degree or two then we will know that CO2 is not the cause. If the temperature falls into another ice age we will all be OK.
May 14, 2024
The people clearly want a change of government, but don’t want to vote Labour. That’s where FPTP has landed us. Fine if you are one of the two parties playing musical chairs and guaranteed to get into power, but eventually, as it is now, it leaves a vast amount of people without a real vote – either party as present is a vote for more of the same. This is the cause of the emergence of the Apathy Party, and you wonder why, when so many are effectively disenfranchised and consider their vote wasted and not worth the shoe leather to go to the polling station. Regarding low wags and immigration, yes that is true, but you as a government could stop the subsidy to low paying firms. No-one in work should have to claim what is effectively dole money.
May 14, 2024
How many MPs read this diary – they need to know this data. Most commentators here already understand what is going on, even if we are sometimes unaware of some of the detailed information.
Immigration is a major factor in the problems facing the UK, and quite clearly the big 3 have encouraged it. They’ve had plenty of time, but no determination, to crack down on illegal immigrants which is what upsets most people.
Already there are areas in the UK that are no-go for white people, and with more Asians moving into government, many voters feel that our country is being taken from us. Please ADDRESS THAT.
There is no planning associated with immigrants coming to this country, legal or illegal. Before anyone comes in there should be accommodation already in place, and it doesn’t have to be the smartest new build. Pre-planning could have solved many of the problems unplanned migration causes, but all governments simply couldn’t be bothered to think ahead to see what was required.
Another way of PUNISHING US for their inept policies.
May 14, 2024
Priorities and effective action have to be linked together if we are to move forward ; the determination to achieve aims and results depend entirely with 10 Downing Street ; whether the drive is there with a follow up momentum is the doubt I have . Sir John is spot on as usual with the points he makes this morning – I only wish that he had more influence . I have no wish to see a Labour Government – the moves they would make would only drive talent into a neutral mode and not produce a positive and progressive economy . The Sunak/Hunt combination has lost trust with the older Tory voters and I do not see replacement possibilities in the Front Bench .
May 14, 2024
We are suffering a brain and wealth drain of 500k as 1.2 million of unknown wealth and ability arrives.
If this policy of mass immigration worked in any way then we’d have the best NHS, the best roads, the best schools the best housing, best infrastructure and best services but we don’t.
EVERYTHING is in crisis.
14 years. You must be punished for this.
May 14, 2024
As my comment earlier today didn’t survive moderation., I’ll try again.
Immigration is destroying England. I recently visited the town I was born in and lived in for 55years. It was unrecognisable. A whole different demography now resides there.
May 14, 2024
“The main reason we are short of homes is the level of migration. Many new arrivals include people who lengthen NHS queues, whilst all need electricity, shops and other services. The UK has not kept up with all this extra demand.”
No no no, you just don’t seem to get it. The UK should not try to keep up with this extra demand, it should not have allowed a demand of this magnitude to develop in the first place.
This country is becoming an alien place that we never asked for. Yes, housing and waiting lists matter, that’s the “respectable” side of the argument, but deep down, the serious concerns are cultural.
Tension is mounting. This is not going to end well.
May 14, 2024
Two countries where governance is split between two parties, neither of which represents the aspirations of the people are the United Kingdom and the United States. In both counties, money buys policies which are against the interests of the majority. What do these two countries have in Common: the First Past the Post electoral system, the least democratic form of governance even worse than China or North Korea where the governments do not wish to rub their people’s noses in diversity.
The FPTP system is in the process of destroying the UK and USA by invasions of unassimilable aliens.
Without proportional representation in voting there is no future for this country. Without the ability to replace useless and in same cases venal placemen, the right decisions will never be taken even if they might lead to an unnecessary war which would bring massive destruction to us on top of the higher prices we are already paying for food and fuel.
May 14, 2024
“The rest of the electorate … talk about how much money they have after tax to pay the bills, worry about how younger family members will afford a home of their own and want to see improved public services.”
And yet this government’s latest signature policy is a war on lanyards.
Meanwhile, as a country, our average rate of annual house building is around half of that delivered in the 50s, 60s and 70s, with the big difference being not in private house building (which is actually relatively unchanged) but a huge decline in social housing which started right around the introduction of right to buy (or, more accurately, right to be given a valuable asset at a discount that you’ve done nothing to earn yet be able to keep 100% of the profits).
May 14, 2024
From the media – “in 2001 when Tony Blair secured a second landslide majority but just 59.4 percent of the electorate bothered to vote.” What the odds on Starmer/Sunak bettering that? Achieving less! TB’s crowd achieved approx. 24% of electoral support so felt they had a mandate to start trashing the Country. However around 40% of the electorate, the ‘none-of-the-above’s’ nearly doubled TB’s support – just gave up.
So now we have the Sunak vs Starmer presidential election side show, good MPs roasted on all sides all down to the egos of the boring. As we are now into presidential campaigning for someone to run to manage the Country, why have we not got primaries? – so that those up for leadership have some democratic approval. Or are those that call themselves our politicians ensuring that democracy can’t filter through and be the way forward.
Many MPs said to be Conservatives are doing what is called stepping down (doing a runner) is it because they have lost their political home? Fighting for a Socialist lead party was probably too hard work. The CCHQ has lost the plot, as even some of them are running away, they don’t give a dam the last thing they want is a Conservative in office. Conservative MPs have given up and losing now makes more sense – a quiet life beckons. The Conservative Party? What of them, the troops on the ground, is Sunak really expecting them to go out and canvas for him personally, tell more lies after 14 years of lies, promises and manifestos broken.
Why oh why 5 year terms for the incompetent, 4 year was already too long before seeking confirmation and approval. Why not have mid-term elections?
May 14, 2024
All the same reasons I would avoid conscription – would rather go to prison. The issues are linked – what is one fighting for – Politicians that one doesn’t want to vote for ?
May 14, 2024
“The main reason we are short of homes is the level of migration. Many new arrivals include people who lengthen NHS queues,whilst all need electricity, shops and other services. The UK has not kept up with all this extra demand.”
It’s not housing we urgently need to build but prisons. I understand that under proposals contained in the Sentencing Bill criminals could be released from prison after serving only 43% of their sentence.
BTW, if it is a criminal offence to illegally enter the UK with no ID and we don’t have sufficient prison or detention places to cope with all the “small boat” arrivals why are these criminals not fitted with ankle bracelets?
May 14, 2024
Before net migration really took off, rising from a net 250,000 a year to 700,000, it was considered racist to question the effect on housing, infrastructure and crime. This reticence has all but disappeared and just as well.
We have now had a senior official from the Bank of England stating that 89% of our housing shortage is directly caused by excessive inward migration. Anyone who previously questioned this was pilloried by the left and the Lib-Dims, even though it was obvious to many posting here that excessive migration was having a serious, detrimental effect.
We desperately need an honest debate on the subject.
May 14, 2024
For an honest debate, we need the correct statistics :
Why has the government allowed net migration to increase to 700,000 ?
What effect is this really having on the health service targets for appointments and waiting lists?
Is there a level of net migration that we need to achieve some growth in the economy without decreasing GDP per capita ?
What are the crime statistics for migrants, both legal and illegal ?
What should be a reasonable figure for net migration ?
Most would agree with the Cameron figure of “tens of thousands” that is, less than 100,000 a year.
May 14, 2024
Increasing population density should have warned every Government of the numerous potential crises approaching.
Why do successive Governments not look and see what the long term effects of their policies will do? Or do they merely focus on their pet vanity projects that make them feel good, regardless of the damage they might do to OUR country?
Two graphs clearly demonstrate where OUR politicians are taking us compared to France, our neighbour.
UK: https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/GBR/united-kingdom/population?
France: https://www.macrotrends.net/global-metrics/countries/FRA/france/population
May 14, 2024
I’m a die-hard Tory. I’m fed up of people trying to rip it apart and / or not vote for it.
The main reason for big problems in our country is not politics or politicians (although partly the problem) but as Nietzsche pointed out: when you kill God, chaos ensues for civilisation (although probably an atheist, Nietzsche was not anti religion and believed that traditional Christian values and the transcendental was absolutely necessary for a healthy functioning society / culture / civilisation. Yes, I’m a believer and not telling people to believe. But that I do share Nietzsche’s view that if you destroy God (or in other words, in his view, traditional Christian values and the transcendental then you also kill family / society / culture / civilisation.
May 14, 2024
‘Rishi Sunak has a “fighting chance” of reducing net migration to below 2019 levels by the time of the election, says the head of the Government’s migration advisory body.’
But the Criminal invasion will keep growing, the drain on all our pockets for hotels, money to spend and free phones will go on. These criminals are stealing from us as a Nation and the legitimate claimants that get shuffled aside
Legal migration although over the top is self-financing – this Conservative Government probably ‘gets-it’ but they are so desperate for a headline anything they can make up will do.
We are all getting tired of this unsupported weak man’s pontifications. Give us a PM that supports us, listens to us and works with us. A man’s personal self-gratification is no reason to punish a nation