Illegal Migration Act: Northern Ireland

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con):
We voted in a referendum to end the rule of EU law throughout the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland. Given the muddle that the courts are creating, is not the only way out of this an urgent, short piece of legislation that asserts beyond doubt that we control our own borders?
Tom Pursglove (Minister for Immigration):
The Government believe that we have a legal basis for this. I recognise my right hon. Friend’s determination for us to get on and deliver on the Rwanda policy. That is precisely what we are doing, on the basis of the Nationality and Borders Act at this stage, but when it comes to the IMA, we believe that we have a strong legal basis, and that is why we are appealing the judgment.
May 16, 2024
A shambles brought about by the weakness of this government.
Voters don’t care about legal appeals. They want illegals removed.
May 16, 2024
You are so right!
I don’t give a monkey’s about legal appeals.
Where was the care when they trashed our democratic decision?
And honestly…is being in control of your own country such a revolutionary act?
May 16, 2024
Appeal = can kicked.
May 16, 2024
By appealing the judgement this government endorses the legitimacy of the court’s ruling. It is not POLITICISED JUDGES, in effect activists, loyal to the EU to decide who comes into or leaves this country.
Lawfare has become a threat to our Parliamentary democracy especially when the judiciary is now under the control of judges who are obvious politically corrupted. Blair’s destruction of separation of powers since 1997 has undermined our constitution.
Pass a bill to circumvent these judges who are now openly challenging the authority and applicability of Parliamentary law
May 16, 2024
Blair changed things so that prospective judges had to make a commitment to diversity and equality, and as a result only certain types of people became judges. Once again, as with the BBC and the HoL, the Tories with their massive majority did nothing to rectify the situation.
May 16, 2024
Yes, we voted in a referendum to end the rule of EU law throughout the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland. And thne you, and every other Conservative MP, voted in the House of Commons in January 2020 to accept Boris’s oven-ready deal which subjects Northern Ireland to EU rule indefinitely. Kindly accept responsibility for your actions
Reply I did not vote for the deal, criticising the NI and fish clauses
May 16, 2024
Kindly apologise Lemming!
May 16, 2024
I would like to see a rule that “ A person must be resident and a citizen of the UK for 18 years before given the right to vote in elections”
It is already an 18 year wait for British children. This rule, I suspect, would sort out a lot of political interference that worries many indigenous British citizens.
May 16, 2024
No one mentions the rights of the UK Citizen that is forced by this Conservative Government to pay for these insurgents to enjoy the good life. What we don’t see in the EU State of the Irish Republic is these criminals being given Hotels, they are forced into makeshift camps.
This Conservative Government has one rule for criminals and another for those citizens that voted and pay them
May 16, 2024
The boats will still come, as soon as Labour said they would scrap the Rewanda scheme the people smugglers and buying more inflatables. The expectations are Labour will win so there’s no need to go to Ireland.
May 16, 2024
Why does this government, much like its predecessors, always take the long way around?
To introduce and sign off a new bill ensuring that WE always have full control of ALL OUR BORDERS, as recommended by SJ here, surely, would be quicker than relying upon the snail pace of courts these days?