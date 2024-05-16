Keeping our right to self government

The Opposition parties in Parliament would still like to surrender more powers of self government to the EU. Meanwhile there are three issues currently before Ministers which pose the same question, should we govern ourselves? Labour and Lib Dem MPs take no interest, or would like to see us give more power away in each case. I was able to highlight the view that the UK should be self governing on two of these issues on Tuesday when colleagues secured Urgent Questions to remind Ministers to avoid any ceding of power.
The first is the World Health Organisation draft Treaty. Ministers assured us they will not sacrifice our sovereignty, our power to respond to a health crisis and to run our own NHS. I urged them to publish the amendments they are seeking, because they rightly said the current Treaty takes power away from member states.
The second is the continuing influence of the courts over the government’s wish to control UK borders. I and others pressed the government to put through urgent clarifying legislation given the decision of the Northern Ireland Court.
The third is Gibraltar. I have put to the Foreign and Defence Secretaries the need not to cede any power over the Gibraltar border or the RAF and naval bases. These sovereign bases are an important part of Gibraltar and of NATO defences. Foreign and Defence policy are not devolved to the Gibraltar government. I think it would be a good idea for Gibraltar to be represented by an MP in the UK Parliament to confirm the democratic structure.
May 16, 2024
Good morning.
I remember a well known Tory MP and former PM saying much the same thing when the issue of joining the ‘Common Market’ (EEC) was raised. They know that, once power is ceded, it can be next to impossible to regain. That is why the EU does not want us to leave its orbit plus, all the money they can extort.
Our foes know we have a weak government and opposition. They lack the moral fibre and backbone once needed to fend off such advances to our nations interests. When ones own political class recoil at the sight of our nations flags (England and the Union) you know you are in trouble.
May 16, 2024
@Mark B +1 – “Our foes know we have a weak government and opposition” exactly. Now we have them in our institutions, trying to rule without consent or over-sight.
May 16, 2024
We, the voting population, appear to have lost interest in who rules our Country. Take a look at TCW today; we could hardly be bothered to vote in the recent locals. Perhaps we do need a real existential threat to get us back into ‘national preservation’ mindset. If not, then do we deserve to continue? Political Darwinism.
May 16, 2024
NATO is itself a massive ceding of power to others and anyway will collapse when Ukraine is forced to acknowledge defeat by the Russian Federation very soon. Look at Stoltenberg – is he fit to have Britains future in his hands?
At that point Gibraltar becomes even more important to the Defence of Britain. I agree it should have an MO in Westminster.
Also required is our own plentiful and cheap power to kickstart our own manufacturing infrastructure. We urgently need to drop taxes on business dramatically, especially to avoid strangling startups because that is where the new innovation on drone technology and other CHEAP AND EFFECTIVE defence equipment will be developed. You will see the F16’s shot out of the sky soon – the Challenger only challenges it’s maintenance crews. They need to be like FI engineers it’s so temperamental and far too big and heavy, not to mention expensive.
Russia has boosted its military spending to over 8% of GDP. Translate what quantities that produces in Russia. She is demonstrating to the decadent, globalist, suicidal west that we are beaten militarily and economically (and morally).
We don’t need ‘more spending’ – the perennial socialist mantra – we need the current Barnes Wallace, in numbers! Release British ingenuity, innovation, stop throttling the spirit of Britain!
May 16, 2024
2.7 million migrants in just two years and still no significant growth let along in growth per cap. a large decline in living standards. All we get from Sunak is a promise to stop the boats and he is not even trying to deliver on this. He is clearly going to sign this dire WHO treaty. Someone who brings back Lord Cameron of Greensill Libya as foreign secretary is clearly a wrong’un. Sunak needs to go.
Putin and Xi are being handed a terrifying victory
America’s blundering president has emboldened the axis of evil in its quest to destroy the free world
ALLISTER HEATH today.
May 16, 2024
Wrong. The ‘free world’ destroyed itself. Russia is now free having beaten Communism.
May 16, 2024
I wonder if Allister has considered the possibility of an imported, ready-made and very capable raggle-taggle army? ( visions of the Crusades)
Luxury hotels= barracks?
I mean…it would be a delusional notion but considering the EU and our dear govt….who knows?
May 16, 2024
All excellent points, but all will most probably be ignored by “unequivocally wrong headed” Sunak & Cast Iron, thin gruel, Lord Cameron of Greensill.
May 16, 2024
Good idea having MP for Gibraltar matters. No further discussions should take place on anything to do with handing powers to the EU. We had a vote which said we wanted OUT of the EU. Please do what the majority vote asked for and let us be self-governing. No more talk please, action needed urgently.
May 16, 2024
More government weakness in evidence.
May 16, 2024
No ceding of power to the WHO. By all means cooperate with them to promote best practice in terms of World health. Their ambivalence as to the real causes of the Covid outbreak rules them out of any treaty or directing power.
Disband the Supreme Court who seem intent on complying more with international direction than with Parliament. The other legal profession sin is mission creep through decisions of precedence which Parliament should stop. As with the Civil Service they should be put firmly back in their box. The CS with a contract of employment subject to the Official Secrets Act. Both Lawyers and CS are servants of the people and Parliament, not an alterrnative source of governance.
The sovereignty of Gibraltar and for that matter the Falkland Islands should not be up for discusion with anyone, whatever the mandarins of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and our retread Foreign Secretary may think. The power of both places are their populations, both of whom should have representation in our Parliament’s House of Commons.
These and many other problems are residual to our leaving the EU, who are no longer the source of power over us, merely an alma mata. We now stand alone in the real world, free to make our own decisions, within the constraits of our treaty obligations. We have been there before, learn to be there again, within the constraints of the World as it is today.
Within the UK, devolution, both local and national are a divisive way to weaken power, cause division, and should cease. Power should exist within the people via referendums on major topics, such as Nett Zero, and elections where power is loaned for a limited time to Members of Parliament.
May 16, 2024
Agreed.
May 16, 2024
Should we govern ourselves?
Should this question even be asked, is my answer to that.
May 16, 2024
After one of our rainiest starts to the year yet, we read
“Smart water meters must be made compulsory across all households to protect the UK against climate change” the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has warned.
They want to be able to switch your water off at the mains?
Or more likely slow it to a trickle so your toilet takes 30 minutes to fill up.
May 16, 2024
+++
Exactly!
May 16, 2024
Michelle, British people seem to be not voting in good numbers, so minority groups will take over our legislature in short order, then they will be governing the UK.
May 16, 2024
Do Brexit voters realise that voting Labour will take the UK back into the EU? I suspect most are the clueless, naive automatons who voted for Johnson in 2020 and will vote for Corbyn’s second in command in November. You couldn’t invent this farce if you tried
Starmer is a fake and an existential threat. A real leader shouldn’t have any problem destroying his credibility and character in ten minutes max. From his time at the CPS right through to his support of Corbyn.
May 16, 2024
I disagree Dom I think the intention is an outer circle paying in to the EU, tied up with all their rules and regs with no representation, the Brino option.
May 16, 2024
It is said that it won’t be like 1997 when the “New Labour New Danger” posters did not work and according to Kinnock the country is not “in love” with Labour yet.
NF says that the turnout will be abysmal so maybe that is the greatest enemy.
Point out the horrors of a Labour govt. and URGE ppl to get out and vote ( and not split the vote)
If it is too late to get rid of incumbent who just won’t it seems even try…why not get some sort of anti Labour spokesman?
Whisper it and prepare for the deluge….Boris? (We need a devious demagogue)
May 16, 2024
Ceding power, its understandable really when both Tory and Labour lack the essential skills to govern allied to which the voters have given up on both parties.
May 16, 2024
There should be legislation to the effect that no government in the UK can cede ANY power over us to another country or organisation [e.g. the EU, or other] without a nationwide referendum to approve it. Not only that the result should be at least 65% for, in order to be valid.
Had we had such before we might never have got into such a mess with the EU we did, and still are!
May 16, 2024
Have just heard Sir Keir Starmer setting out his missionary position, so if he becomes PM it’s obvious what he has in store for us.
May 16, 2024
“The Opposition parties in Parliament would still like to surrender more powers of self government to the EU”.
So do a majority of Conservative MPs made worse because these MPs have been parachuted into the safest Tory seats meaning that there will be no opposition to Labour’s plans for surrendering our sovereignty to the EU and anywhere else feasible in the next Parliament. Expect Gibraltar and The Falklands to be given away.