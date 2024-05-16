My question on the WHO Pandemic Treaty negotiations

May 16, 2024 10 Comments
  1. Lifelogic
    May 16, 2024

    I do not trust the minister or this government one iota not on this matter or on anything really.
    While at school, Andrew Stephenson wanted to become a chef it seems – a great shame he did not stick to this.

    Good discussions by Rees-Mogg on GBNews on Tuesday and Wed (with Farage) Farage is right. Net zero in insane and immigration levels under this government are totally out of control. The Conservatives have allowed 2.7 million to come in 2022 & 23 more than have arrived from 1066 to 2010.

    Unbelievable how the NHS has behaved so appallingly regarding the sensible and sound mathematician Prof. Norman Fenton. See the various posts on X. No wonder the NHS cost so much and deliver so little of value when you read their evil letters.

  2. Linda Brown
    May 16, 2024

    I don’t think we should be in negotiation with these people at all. They are an unelected body financed by the billionaires trying to take over governments for their own motives which are not in accordance with the ordinary people who live in this world.

  3. Peter
    May 16, 2024

    An evasive answer. Voters would not be ‘suspicious’ of a strong, capable government that delivers on promises. Only weak institutions raise alarm that they will be browbeaten into submission.

    Red lines are meaningless.

  4. Philip P.
    May 16, 2024

    Saying that the WHO treaty will not be allowed to override our sovereignty and law is all very well. but Lord Frost has pointed out the problem: “As we discovered with the Rwanda plan, the doctrine of many government lawyers seems to be that international commitments are in practice just as legally binding as our own laws.” So whatever government ministers like Mr Stephenson may say now, the danger is the likes of SAGE will be able to get the government to do the bidding of the WHO, regardless of what the minister currently calls his “red lines”.

    1. matthu
      May 16, 2024

      See how the ECJ presumes it can dictate individual countries’ trajectory to net zero…

  5. glen cullen
    May 16, 2024

    I’ve no doubt that Sunak would sign the WHO treaty behind everyones back ….like Theresa May and the UN Global Compact for Migration

  6. William Long
    May 16, 2024

    The clear inference to be drawn from the refusal to publish the Amendments that the Government says it is seeking, is that it fears they will not be acceptable to Parliament.

  7. formula57
    May 16, 2024

    Good for Minister Stephenson being “as clear as I could be on the UK’s red lines in these negotiations”. Why then is he as opaque as is possible about the actual amendments being sought? Why are those secret?

    Further, he deviates materially from normal practise though the total absence of opening remarks assuring you that you make a good point with which he agrees. The Minister has increased suspicion rather than otherwise.

  8. Bryan Harris
    May 16, 2024

    Well said.

    You are right – HMG should publish the exact details of what they want from a WHO treaty.

  9. Kathy
    May 16, 2024

    Why are we talking about a ‘different ‘ treaty, let alone amendments, when we shouldn’t be considering ever signing any sort of treaty with these unelected people?

