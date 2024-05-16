My question on the WHO Pandemic Treaty negotiations

Will the Minister then publish the amendments that the Government are seeking? He says, rightly, that he needs a very different treaty from the one that we see on offer. He needs to persuade other nations, so he should be making a public case; we would then not be so suspicious. There must be no new legal requirement imposed on the United Kingdom.
We do not envisage any new legal requirements being imposed on the United Kingdom, and any changes to our domestic ability to react to any future pandemic would be unacceptable and cross one of our red lines. In this urgent question and in the Westminster Hall debate, which I know my right hon. Friend also participated in, I was as clear as I could be on the UK’s red lines in these negotiations. We have been up front with both Parliament and our international partners in saying that the current text is not agreeable to us, and we are seeking significant changes if we are to reach an accord that will be signed by the United Kingdom.
I do not trust the minister or this government one iota not on this matter or on anything really.
I don’t think we should be in negotiation with these people at all. They are an unelected body financed by the billionaires trying to take over governments for their own motives which are not in accordance with the ordinary people who live in this world.
An evasive answer. Voters would not be ‘suspicious’ of a strong, capable government that delivers on promises. Only weak institutions raise alarm that they will be browbeaten into submission.
Red lines are meaningless.
Saying that the WHO treaty will not be allowed to override our sovereignty and law is all very well. but Lord Frost has pointed out the problem: “As we discovered with the Rwanda plan, the doctrine of many government lawyers seems to be that international commitments are in practice just as legally binding as our own laws.” So whatever government ministers like Mr Stephenson may say now, the danger is the likes of SAGE will be able to get the government to do the bidding of the WHO, regardless of what the minister currently calls his “red lines”.
See how the ECJ presumes it can dictate individual countries’ trajectory to net zero…
I’ve no doubt that Sunak would sign the WHO treaty behind everyones back ….like Theresa May and the UN Global Compact for Migration
The clear inference to be drawn from the refusal to publish the Amendments that the Government says it is seeking, is that it fears they will not be acceptable to Parliament.
Good for Minister Stephenson being “as clear as I could be on the UK’s red lines in these negotiations”. Why then is he as opaque as is possible about the actual amendments being sought? Why are those secret?
Further, he deviates materially from normal practise though the total absence of opening remarks assuring you that you make a good point with which he agrees. The Minister has increased suspicion rather than otherwise.
You are right – HMG should publish the exact details of what they want from a WHO treaty.
Why are we talking about a ‘different ‘ treaty, let alone amendments, when we shouldn’t be considering ever signing any sort of treaty with these unelected people?