The UK has fought all too many wars in Europe. Often we were fighting to defend the right of another country to govern itself, or to support political and religious freedoms. We had to fight Philip II of Spain, Napoleon and Hitler for our very national survival as we fought for Europe’s liberties and saw off invasion threats.
After the world war ended in 1945 there was an uneasy peace in much of Europe, with an iron curtain between an enforced Union of the USSR, and the increasing number of democracies in the West as Spain and Greece threw off dictators and military government.
Following the break up of the USSR a series of nasty wars broke out . Slovenia and Croatia detached from Serbia. Bosnia partially left Serbia after an intense civil war. Kosovo wants to leave Serbia.
This century Putin’s Russia pushes to recreate part of the old USSR. There is a scramble for influence between an expansion minded EU wishing to grow by arguments, votes and treaties, and Russia prepared to use force as well as persuasion and diplomacy. The EU has pushed its borders up to Russia in Finland, Poland and the Baltic Republics.
The obvious current centre of this battle is Ukraine. The Kosovo/Serbia split, the Transnistria /Moldova split, the Georgia arguments and others are all part of this clash with a subjugating Russia. In Ukraine the EU backed the protests to remove an elected pro Russian President in 2014, only to see Russia seize Crimea. In Georgia today an anti EU majority in Parliament has passed a media control bill which the EU and its supporters condemn. Serbia, and Moldova are both candidate countries to join the EU, though Serbia is out of favour. Kosovo could become a candidate.The range of candidate countries will give the EU closer exposure and longer borders with Russia.
I will look tomorrow at NATO and UK options
May 18, 2024
NATO – with the RAF in the air alongside the Luftwaffe, bombed the hell out of Serbia. Hardly trying to win by ‘argument and persuasion’.
They forcibly made Christian Serbia surrender ancient Christian land to incoming Moslems. Are going to see the same along the M18? A new caliphate already well developed where gentiles are exploited sexually and in ever other way with impunity from British law?
Why should NGO’s not declare where their funding is from? Would you allow Russia to fund NGOs in the U.K. pushing a political agenda – in secret?
The west has used aggression and the power of the USD to coerce the world – even our would-be friends, like Putin’s Russia. But we thrust him away and into the arms of Zi. Brilliant!
They call the west ‘the Empire of Sodom’. Look at all the rainbow flags and tell me that is not so. If we can’t fight evil in the western political class, then rejoice that somebody – Russia – can.
Reply This piece contrasts Russian and EU expansion. A later piece will look at NATO/US
May 18, 2024
+1 LA
May 18, 2024
Sounds sensible to me, but not my area. I cannot see that a positive outcome in the Ukraine is very likely and Israel/Gaza etc. hugely depressing too.
So Hunt wants to blame the appalling state of the UK economy on the Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Not really true. On Covid the problem was the Tories absurd over reaction and gross incompetence – the Lockdowns did huge net harm (even the first one), the “vaccines” did huge net harm too as did the furlough and the currency debasing QE agenda. Now this government waste £300M a day on the sick joke of an endless totally misdirected Covid Enquiry. True Labour supported all this lunacy but the Tories were in power at the time with a good majority and Sunak was Chancellor, Boris PM. The absurdly high energy costs are self inflicted by our insane net zero policy and refusal to frack with energy prices 3 times those of the USA.
It was also a mistake to lie about the origins of the virus as they did and still are doing. They knew & very early it was a lab leak after gain of function experiments.
Most of Hunts speech yesterday is not true. The government have not cut taxes, job creation is very poor, living standard per cap have not really risen. The vast migration levels 1 million + PA does huge net harm to living standards.
May 18, 2024
Hunt says Labour plans are a myth and a lie correct but Sunak says the vaccines are unequivocally safe and he himself says:- “the effective tax paid by someone on an average salary has fallen under conservative governments from 24% to 19%” this over 4 years. If you look as NI employers and employees, the frozen tax allowances, inflation and income tax this is clearly not true. How on earth did he come up with these figures.
Also “Combined with increases to the national living wage, that means that the “undertax” income of someone on the lowest legally payable wage has gone up by 35%” Well what exactly does this mean. They are not better off at all, certainly not in real terms. The net zero war on motorists alone will cost them £700 extra if they need a car to get to work. Plus upping the minimum wage just gives companies less left to invest in the business or to fund pay rises for the other higher paid workers.
May 18, 2024
Good to see yesterday that you are (not) an expert on yet another subject, this time the sugar industry.
It generates approx £1 billion for the economy from 3500 suppliers are does not receive subsidy. British sugar received a grant, it would have been matched, to improve output across the industry. Over the years it has improved efficiency by 25% making it one of the worlds best.
So a world leader making a substantial financial contribution and you want to bin it. Incidentally your lack of knowledge cane solution is (has been) severely affected by high tariffs leading to our main producer, Tate and Lyle operating well (50%?) below capacity.
No wonder you don’t go into politics to actually try and achieve something.
May 18, 2024
Well a grant obviously is just a subsidy surely this is rather obvious? The home industry is also protected by very high import duties of about 35p per KG. This roughly doubles the price of sugar in the UK then were have the sugar tax and VAT on many high sugar products like sweets, chocolate, chocolate biscuits.. (though not on bags of sugar). So protecting home producers of sugar with a very large tax on sugar buyers. Sugar production in the UK is not remotely competitive.
May 18, 2024
Not competitive without the huge import tariff on most overseas competitors that is. Large UK production only continues due to vast subsidies from consumers who are forced to pay circa double what they should have to pay without this huge import tariff.
You say it generates £1 billion for the economy but customers are overcharged for sugar by about £0.8 billion over the international price. Thus taking money out customers pockets that they would probably rather spend on other things thus boosting other areas of the economy that might be more world competitive. So net harm is done by this high import tax.
May 18, 2024
Sugar – pure white and deadly just like another substance that is illegal. Obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, cancer anyone?
May 18, 2024
All true LL.
May 18, 2024
I agree Lifelogic.
Every time Sunak and Hunt open their mouths to justify the appalling state the Not-a-Conservative-Party has created in the UK they are blatantly lying. Basically, they are gas-lighting us. I can’t listen to them without wanting to throw a brick through my TV.
May 18, 2024
We should continue our stance from its evolution during the Cold War. Be very strong in defence and be seen to have very effective means of aggression as part of NATO. We should not get involved in the expansion of the geographical or political realm of the EU. Our position and that of the USA and Canada should be seen to be very strong , but to do nothing aggressive, such that differences with for example Russia cause them to spend a disproportionate amount on their military, leading to internal population dissatisfaction. Let them disintigrate from within. Reagan and Thatcher set the precident in such policy.
For the UK , being defensively strong must include self sufficiency in the ability to feed ourselves, and having a strong industrial base backed by our own reliable energy sources. Realise that the dilution of British culture by mass immigration and the wholesale subversion of our institutions is as an effective means of UK destruction as is war. In all respects we must eliminate reliance on our potential enemies, and on an EU, that in political direction, makes them unreliable bedfellows, while not forgetting that the people of Europe have much the same desires as ourselves.
That way we survive the rumblings on european borders, in the Middle East, and via pacts, around the Pacific, the aggressive ambition of China.
May 18, 2024
Agricola, a very good summary, from which real, conservative, national policies COULD be developed that would return vibrancy and security to us. As with so much of the common-sense written here, the present Tory Party will not do any of it. Our political and administrative establishment no longer works for the national interest. I am greatly saddened, but at least I have alternatives if I see my country melt away into a dystopian, european morass.
May 18, 2024
Migrant Hotel KING’ makes Times Rich List with staggering £750 million by ‘exploiting’ Broken Britain it seems.
So our Rolls Royce civil servants do not seem to be very efficient at purchasing things. Why did they pay £700 million + over the going rate to this man? Gross incompetence, crony capitalism or worse I wonder.
May 18, 2024
Some examples of government waste. Covid Inquiry £300 million a day for a sick joke. Two defective and useless Aircraft Carriers £8billion, rather more if they eventually get them to work. Covid measures (duff “vaccines” and lockdowns that both did vast net harm) £400 billion, Net zero cost will be many trillions if they really go for it (they won’t as not realistically possible or affordable).
May 18, 2024
Hunt yesterday.
“To point out, as the Labor Party do, that living standards have fallen this Parliament without mentioning the pandemic or the energy crisis is taking everyone for fools.” Not really the main problem was the appalling government over reaction to Covid and net zero was the main cause of the energy crisis.
“In fact, a conservative government protected living standards with an unprecedented £3,200 in cost of living support for the average family. As a result, in the last year, living standards grew by 1.3%, despite the OBR predicting they would fall by more than double that amount.”
No not “the conservative government” but taxpayer who will have pay for this support perhaps £15,000 each when you add on all the gov admin costs, corruption and all the far too many non taxpayers being carried by others.
May 18, 2024
Sir JR, you’re piece today seems to suggest the EU is an ‘agent de provocateur’ I think you may well be right.
May 18, 2024
The EU is a communist inspired dangerous organisation which is increasingly financed by Germany
They are starting to lose influence and advantage so they may walk away. Then they would be sympathetic to Putin
Popcorn time.
May 18, 2024
Outward aggression turns the UK into a target. Assisting others who are badly treated is sensible, but heavy fighting often prolongs wars and revenge from those defeated long after. Being strong in defence of our own land without interfering in the affairs of others is a safer path to lasting peace. Diplomatic prevention is also an effective weapon to engender peace. Switzerland was neutral in WWII and remains a pleasant place to be, even surrounded by the EU, but relatively unbothered by its frequent idiocy.
May 18, 2024
Good morning.
If we put as much effort into sorting out our problems rather than getting involved with those of our neighbours I think we would be in a much better place than we are now.
A revolutionary thought I know.
May 18, 2024
I agree with your first sentence, Sir John. Not with the rest.
May 18, 2024
Sir John, as always a very biased reporting on Russia like all most all Western Politicians apart from Trump, the Hungarian PM and the one that has just been nearly murdered.
You put gloss on the 2014 protests. They were bloody 61 people burned alive because they were pro-Russia. Ethnic cleansing of Ethnic Russian Ukrainians. Kiev shelling it’s own citizens in the East since 2014.
You known full well that Crimea was part of Russia in very recent times until a Ukrainian president of the USSR gave it to Ukraine. They are all Russians in Crimea.
If you want people to make an informed opinion about an issue please give the full honest picture from both sides.
PS, you have not mentioned the death and destruction on both sides and effectively we are at war with Russia to defend the most corrupt non democratic government in Europe. I won’t mention the N word. And our Government starting WWIII and for what ? You tell me if you can.
May 18, 2024
Assuming by options Sir John you intend to address future actions. I should have thought NATO’s eastwards expansion was part of the story thus far particularly as the manner of it, as recounted in detail in ME Sarrotte’s Not One Inch, is the primary cause of Russia’s perceptions of it as hostile to Russia and untrustworthy. While nuclear arms reduction was a success, the manner of NATO’s conduct of its negotiations with Russia caused its dreadful failure as measured by its stated objective of bringing stability and peaceful cooperation to Europe. The prevailing Western view now, entirely without justification, is that the West is always right, need not recognise that Putin’s Russia has any rights as a sovereign nation, and Putin’s Russia is always wrong. That is no basis for peaceful cooperation of any kind and unless corrected, will lead to war.
May 18, 2024
Yanukovych, the pro-Russian ex-President of Ukraine, was elected using the same flawed and rigged election system that regularly returns the Belarus dictator Lukashenko – and the war criminal Putin. He was overthrown by a popular uprising involving the loss of civilian life in 2014 (the Maidan Revolution)
As democracy developed and became entrenched in Ukraine politics Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyi – a Russian speaker and a TV comedian – won the 2019 Presidential election, beating the incumbent Petro Poroshenko by a large majority
Zelenskyi, despite his lack of a political background, has proved to be an outstanding and personally brave wartime leader. Many have compared him to Churchill – he has understood the strong desire of the Ukraine people to fight the Russian aggression and liberate their lands.
NATO has expanded as a result of the Russian invasion; we have welcomed Finland and Sweden. The war has made NATO stronger, and Russia weaker and more isolated. Defence budgets have increased.
I await your views on NATO and British involvement with interest
May 18, 2024
The war that most concerns me is the war being waged against the people, by our own government.
The great Covid scam. AGW, NZ, CO2, scams. Mass immigration scam. To support the scams they clamp down on our essential liberties like free speech and tax us till the pips squeak.
Scams have become government policy with all legacy parties behind them, but they want us to vote for them. Never again.
May 18, 2024
SJR’s posts on the economy, individual freedom, environmentalism, farming etc. are well-informed and I always learn something from them. Not so this one. Just to take one example: in Georgia the ‘media control’ bill (now an act) which Parliamentarians – people like him – have enacted is designed to make foreign agents reveal themselves. He doesn’t seem to like it. Yet his own government is quite rightly putting in place the Foreign Influence Registration Scheme, which gives the Secretary of State the power to require ‘registration of a broader range of activities for specified countries, parts of countries or foreign government-controlled entities where this is necessary to protect the safety of interests of the UK’. The USA also requires foreign agents to be registered as such. Now the Georgian Parliament requires foreign agents of political influence to reveal what bodies in Georgia they are funding – so? It voted for transparency, not for Putin. It is strange to see our host, as a parliamentarian and a patriot, misunderstanding people like him who vote in their national interest.
Reply Do read what I write. I have expressed no view myself on the Georgia bill. I have set out the difference of view between pro Russia and pro EU forces. I am on these matters a commentator not a participant as this is not a UK matter.
May 18, 2024
Two words, proxy war. End of.
The world was safer under Trump. No wonder the Globalist scum despised and now despise him, working hard to undermine him at every turn.
The gravy train of massive military spending trundles on towards an inevitable catastrophe
You know you’re near the truth when the Globalist network seeks to destroy opposing voices to their agenda
May 18, 2024
The EU has expanded and steadily accrued more power, usually without popular consent. The French, Dutch and Irish voted to reject the proposed EU Constitution so it was re-written into the Lisbon Constitutional Treaty to avoid Referendums, apart from Ireland where the Constitution required one. Ireland voted to reject it, but after some minor tweaks was forced to vote again to provide “the right” answer.
The “expansion-minded EU” only debates with those who share its objectives and only pays attention to votes which produce the result it wants.
The history of Ukraine in the Soviet Union is tragic, but Putin was deliberately provoked by the USA and the EU into attacking Ukraine. He acted to protect ethnic Russians who were being treated appallingly by the Ukrainian Government and to recover Crimea, which traditionally had been a part of Russia. The slaughter taking place in Ukraine is, at the very least, partly the fault of the USA, EU and the UK.
I for one do not support the UK facilitating the slaughter by shovelling (borrowed) money and munitions at Ukraine: we should be telling Zelensky to negotiate.
May 18, 2024
The art of war ‘fighting without fighting’ – Sun Tzu
(1) Islam is slowly taking over our communities, churches and politics
(2) Communist Net-Zero controlling our taxes, travel, energy-bills and cost of living
(3) International treaty with the UN, EU & ECHRs undermines sovereignty & democracy
(4) Woke politicians apologising for and removing our history, traditions & our britishness
(5) Industrial/Automotive imports from China and Energy imports from France undermines our economy